Garnacho on target as Man United beat Crystal Palace 3-0 in League Cup defense

Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho, left, scores his side's opening goal during the English League Cup third round soccer match between Manchester United and Crystal Palace at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Tuesday. (AP)
Updated 27 September 2023
AP
  • Third-division Exeter produced a shock 1-0 win against Luton to knock the Premier League club out of the competition
  • The League Cup ranks fourth among English soccer’s most important trophies
MANCHESTER: Seven months after lifting the trophy, Manchester United made a successful start to their defense of the English League Cup on Tuesday by beating Crystal Palace 3-0.

Alejandro Garnacho and Casemiro fired the holders into a 2-0 first-half lead at Old Trafford and Anthony Martial added a third after the break in the third-round match.

It is now back-to-back wins for Erik ten Hag’s team, which has endured a disappointing start to the season.

The dominant performance against an understrength Palace followed Saturday’s narrow victory at Burnley and will give United fans hope the team has turned its form around.

“The mood is always good, but of course when you are not winning at United there is disappointment, and there is frustration, but the togetherness is always there,” Ten Hag said. “We know we are not now in the position where we want to be. So we have to build up, we have to catch up and then you have to go from game to game, working on the process and working on the results. Don’t get too far ahead.”

The League Cup ranks fourth among English soccer’s most important trophies. But Ten Hag still savored last season’s success.

Victory against Newcastle in February’s final at Wembley Stadium ended the club’s six-year wait for a trophy and saw Ten Hag deliver silverware in his first season at the club. He went on to also reach the FA Cup final, only to lose to Manchester City, and also guided United back into the Champions League to mark an impressive campaign.

Things have not gone so well this term, with his team losing four out of five games before beating Burnley 1-0.

This latest victory was far more convincing, even if Palace benched regular starters Marc Guehi, Eberechi Eze and Joachim Anderson and was also without forward Odsonne Edouard.

Ten Hag also made changes with Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund on the bench and Christian Eriksen absent.

Mason Mount, however, made his first appearance since Aug. 19 after returning from an injury.

Garnacho fired United ahead in the 21st minute after converting Diogo Dalot’s cutback in the box.

His low shot had too much power for Palace goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, who had only just come on as a substitute for the injured Dean Henderson.

Johnstone was tested again moments later when Dalot blasted an effort from an angle, which the keeper blocked.

He was beaten again, however, in the 27th, this time by Casemiro, who headed in Mount’s corner to double United’s lead.

Martial added a third 10 minutes into the second half when firing across goal after meeting Casemiro’s looping ball to the far post.

United plays Palace again in the Premier League on Saturday and the Londoners showed their threat when twice forcing saves from ‘keeper Andre Onana later in the match. But manager Roy Hodgson did not sound confident about securing a different outcome when the teams next meet.

“We are going to have to become a totally different team in the way we approach the game and the way we play the game,” he said.

CUP UPSETS

Third-division Exeter produced a shock 1-0 win against Luton to knock the Premier League club out of the competition. Luton made 10 changes from the team that picked up its first topflight point of the season against Wolverhampton on Saturday, but the result will still go down as a big upset. Demetri Mitchell scored the winner in the 83rd, but Exeter had to see out the game with 10 men after he was sent off in the 88th.

Wolverhampton was also eliminated after throwing away a two-goal lead to lose 3-2 at second-division Ipswich. Hwang Hee-Chan and Toti Gomes had seemingly put the visitors on course for the next round after goals inside the first 15 minutes. But Omari Hutchinson, Freddie Ladapo and Jack Taylor sealed a comeback win for Ipswich.

BURNLEY ADVANCE

Burnley are still waiting for their first win in the league this season, but they are powering on in the cup after a 4-0 win against Salford City, the fourth division club co-owned by Manchester United greats including David Beckham, Ryan Giggs and Gary Neville.

Elsewhere, Middlesbrough beat Bradford 2-0 and Port Vale won 2-1 against Sutton United.

Fourth-division Mansfield beat third-division Peterborough 3-1 on penalty kicks after a 2-2 draw in regulation time. Lucas Akins’ penalty to even the score in the 93rd had sent the game to a shootout.

Topics: English League Cup Man United Crystal Palace Alejandro Garnacho

Morocco picked 2025 Africa Cup of Nations host

Morocco picked 2025 Africa Cup of Nations host
Morocco picked 2025 Africa Cup of Nations host

  • The 2027 tournament was awarded to East African neighbors Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania
  • Morocco’s bid opponents were a Benin-Nigeria co-host plan and Zambia after Algeria this week withdrew
CAIRO: Morocco being picked Wednesday to host soccer’s Africa Cup of Nations in 2025 was expected.
It was a surprise, however, that the 2027 tournament was awarded to East African neighbors Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania when its bid rivals included soccer powers Senegal and Egypt.
The Confederation of African Football’s president Patrice Motsepe announced the winners after votes by its executive committee.
Morocco was heavily favored to get the 2025 AFCON, when the 2022 World Cup semifinalist is also currently part of an innovative Europe-led joint bid for the 2030 tournament with Spain and Portugal, and possibly Ukraine.
Morocco’s bid opponents were a Benin-Nigeria co-host plan and Zambia after Algeria this week withdrew its candidacy from both the 2025 and ‘27 contests. Guinea previously was picked for 2025 but was stripped of hosting by CAF.
East Africa has not staged the biennial tournament since Ethiopia was the 1976 host.
The delayed 2023 edition of the 24-team tournament kicks off in January in Ivory Coast.

Topics: Morocco 2025 AFCON African Cup of Nations

As UEFA works on return for Russian youth teams, Ukraine promises boycott and urges others to join

As UEFA works on return for Russian youth teams, Ukraine promises boycott and urges others to join
As UEFA works on return for Russian youth teams, Ukraine promises boycott and urges others to join

  • Ukraine soccer officials also urged other UEFA member countries late Tuesday to refuse to play Russia
  • “UAF confirms that we will not take part in any competitions with the participation of Russian teams,” the Ukraine federation said
GENEVA: The Ukraine soccer federation said it will boycott any European youth competition that includes Russia as UEFA works on easing a blanket ban imposed since the war started.
Ukraine soccer officials also urged other UEFA member countries late Tuesday to refuse to play Russia, a stance that England reiterated within hours of the European soccer body announcing a new policy of trying to reintegrate Russian Under-17 teams.
Qualifying groups are played in October and November for the Under-17 European Championship for boys and girls, which have finals tournaments next year.
“UAF confirms that we will not take part in any competitions with the participation of Russian teams,” the Ukraine federation said, “and appeal to other UEFA member associations to boycott possible matches with the participation of teams from the Russian Federation.”
“We strongly urge UEFA to review this decision and leave in force the previous decision on the complete exclusion of any teams from the Russian Federation from participation in international competitions.”
Latvia also pledged Wednesday to refuse to play Russia, with other British, Baltic and Scandinavian countries likely to follow.
The Kyiv-based Ukraine federation said letting teams return during the conflict “tolerates Russia’s aggressive policy.”
Ukraine soccer leader Andriy Pavelko is a member of the policy-setting UEFA executive committee and so is Alexander Dyukov, his Russian counterpart. Dyukov did attend the committee meeting Tuesday in Cyprus that shaped the new policy and Pavelko did not, UEFA said.
UEFA and FIFA moved within days of the military invasion of Ukraine starting in February 2022 to remove and ban all Russian national and club teams.
Even before those decisions were made, Poland and their men’s team captain Robert Lewandowski said they would not play Russia in a 2022 World Cup qualifying playoff scheduled in Moscow a month later.
Switzerland’s soccer federation also said its women’s team would not play Russia at the Euro 2022 tournament hosted by England.
Now 19 months into a war that shows no sign of ending, UEFA signaled Tuesday that it wants to restore Russian teams into its youth competitions, though without their flag, anthem, national colors and playing in only away games.
UEFA said “children should not be punished for actions whose responsibility lies exclusively with adults,” and its staff will look at finding groups that Russian Under-17 teams can play in.
Ukraine’s Under-17 girls’ teams are scheduled to play three games in Germany from Oct. 14-20 in a group that also includes Austria and Romania.
The Under-17 boys are due in Liechtenstein to play games from Oct. 15-21 against the host, Germany and Finland.
Russian youth players plus their coaches and officials would face issues getting visas and flights to travel for UEFA games. Serbia is a traditional ally of Russia that will host qualifying groups for Under-17 boys and girls in the weeks ahead.
The English Football Association defied UEFA’s new policy despite having vice presidents of UEFA and FIFA, David Gill and Debbie Hewitt, respectively, and likely being confirmed in two weeks’ time by UEFA as the men’s Euro 2028 co-host with its British and Irish neighbors.
“We do not support the position of readmitting Russia to UEFA age grade competitions,” the English FA said, “and our position remains that England teams won’t play against Russia.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict UEFA football European football

Spain celebrate World Cup victory with record crowd for Switzerland romp

Spain celebrate World Cup victory with record crowd for Switzerland romp
Spain celebrate World Cup victory with record crowd for Switzerland romp

  • Captains Alexia Putellas and Irene Paredes presented the trophy to jubilant supporters in Cordoba and the squad sported wristbands reading “It’s Over“
  • The two eventual Nations League finalists qualify for next year’s Olympic Games in Paris
CORDOVA, SPAIN: Spain’s Women’s World Cup winners were given a rapturous reception as they played for the first time at home after their triumph, thrashing Switzerland 5-0 in the Nations League on Tuesday in front of a record crowd.

Captains Alexia Putellas and Irene Paredes presented the trophy to jubilant supporters in Cordoba and the squad sported wristbands reading “It’s Over” — a nod to the charge the players are leading in the protracted battle for equality.

La Roja’s triumph in Australia and New Zealand in August was regrettably tarnished by the behavior of former Spanish football federation president Luis Rubiales, who forcibly kissed midfielder Jenni Hermoso during the medal ceremony.

The disgraced chief resigned, while controversial coach Jorge Vilda was sacked, but dozens of internationals stayed on strike, demanding further federation improvements.

Eventually the majority of new coach Montse Tome’s squad agreed to participate in the Nations League matches, despite being called up against their will, as the Spanish government intervened to broker a deal between the federation and the players.

Hermoso was not included in the squad, which Tome said was to “protect” her.

Spain beat Sweden 3-2 in Gothenburg last Friday and then crushed Switzerland to take a stranglehold on top spot in League A Group 4.

The two eventual Nations League finalists qualify for next year’s Olympic Games in Paris.

Spain earned a new record home attendance of 14,194 supporters, albeit a far cry from the 76,000 in Sydney that watched their first World Cup triumph.

“We really wanted to celebrate the World Cup with the fans, we’re proud to see the stadium full today,” said Bonmati.

Various players spoke of the anxiety and stress they suffered last week before the win over Sweden, as well as the tiredness and sleepless nights they accumulated after the World Cup, and before a deal was reached.

UEFA Women’s Player of the Year Aitana Bonmati said the situation was “calming down” before the visit of Switzerland and players were glad to focus on the football once again.

There was a party atmosphere at the Nuevo Arcangel stadium, with chants of “champions of the world” ringing out around the ground.

However, the team’s fight against sexism remained in the spotlight, as players from both sides held up a banner with the “It’s Over” slogan, used by Hermoso and other stars in the wake of the Rubiales incident.

“Our fight is the global fight,” the banner continued. World Cup runners-up England, Australia and other national teams have sent messages of support to the Spain squad over the past month, encouraging their protest action.

Spain thrashed Switzerland 5-1 in the World Cup round of 16 and dominated again from the start on a muggy Cordoba night.

Two-time Ballon d’Or winner Putellas lashed over early on, while Eva Navarro spurned two good chances.

Lucia Garcia sent La Roja ahead after Mariona Caldentey intercepted a poor pass from Switzerland goalkeeper Elvira Herzog after 15 minutes.

The unfortunate stopper was culpable again for the second goal, when she fumbled Bonmati’s soft volley from Olga Carmona’s cross over the line in first-half stoppage time.

Barcelona playmaker and World Cup player of the tournament Bonmati pounced again after the break with a higher calibre strike, steering home superbly from the edge of the box.

Inma Gabarro tapped in the fourth after Herzog spilled Athenea del Castillo’s shot into her path.

Real Madrid’s Maite Oroz saved the best for last with a sensational half-volley from outside the area which ripped into the top corner.

Spain made it clear once again that despite the toll their fight for equality is taking, on the pitch they are head and shoulders above the rest.

“The positive thing is we got over our problems, we were able to think about football, to change the focus,” Tome told reporters.

“These (games) were my debut as a coach, my first time, and I told the players I was proud I was doing it with them.

“I learned some things ... and I’m sure that when I think about it, down the line, that it has been very useful.”

Topics: football Spain World Cup

Barcelona’s winning streak ends with 2-2 draw at Mallorca in Spanish league

Barcelona's winning streak ends with 2-2 draw at Mallorca in Spanish league
Barcelona's winning streak ends with 2-2 draw at Mallorca in Spanish league

  • The result left the Catalan club in danger of relinquishing the lead when the remaining midweek games are played
  • Sevilla scored twice in the first 10 minutes and went on to rout Almeria 5-1 for their second league win of the season
MADRID: Barcelona’s five-game winning streak in the Spanish league ended with a 2-2 draw at Mallorca on Tuesday.

Barcelona twice came from behind to salvage the point. They had won five in a row after opening with a draw at Getafe. They also won in their Champions League debut against Antwerp last Tuesday.

The result left the Catalan club in danger of relinquishing the lead when the remaining midweek games are played. They lead Girona by one point and Real Madrid by two points. Girona visit Villarreal on Wednesday, while Madrid host promoted Las Palmas.

“We conceded two goals after defensive mistakes and we can’t allow that to happen,” Barcelona coach Xavi said. “It’s a shame, we lost two points because of these mistakes.”

Mallorca, who squandered a few good chances on counterattacks, have just one win so far and is sitting near the relegation zone with six points.

“It was a fair result, we are satisfied,” Mallorca’s Mexican coach Javier Aguirre said. “A victory would have been too much for us today.”

Mallorca were coming off a 5-3 loss at Girona.

The hosts opened the scoring through Vedat Muriqi in the eighth minute before Raphinha equalized in the 41st. Abdon Prats put Mallorca ahead again just before halftime, and Fermin López sealed the draw in the 75th with what was his first league goal for the Catalan club.

Barcelona had a penalty kick awarded in the 66th, but the decision was reversed by video review.

SEVILLA WIN AGAIN

Sevilla scored twice in the first 10 minutes and went on to rout Almeria 5-1 for their second league win of the season.

Youssef En-Nesyri scored in the seventh minute and Dodi Lukebakio in the eighth, then Suso added another in the 38th before Erik Lamela and Kike Salas closed the scoring in the second half.

It was the fifth loss for Almeria, who remain the only team yet to win a match.

Almeria next host Granada, while Sevilla visit Barcelona.

Topics: La Liga Barcelona mallorca

Eddie Howe does not intend let Pep Guardiola, Man City off the Carabao Cup hook

Eddie Howe does not intend let Pep Guardiola, Man City off the Carabao Cup hook
Eddie Howe does not intend let Pep Guardiola, Man City off the Carabao Cup hook

  • Though his rival intends to rest key players in their third-round clash on Wednesday, Howe will not follow suit as he aims to end Newcastle United’s long trophy drought
  • ‘We will give it every importance and try as hard as we can to progress because we want to try and compete in every competition,’ says Howe
NEWCASTLE: It’s about time Newcastle United finally won another trophy — few fans are old enough to remember the last time they hoisted anything of merit.

By the time the Carabao Cup final comes around next year, it will have been nearly 69 years since Newcastle United claimed a domestic honor: the FA Cup in 1955. In fact it will have been 55 years since the Magpies won a trophy of any sort, the last one being the Inter Cities Fairs Cup, a forerunner of the Europa League, in 1969.

There is some beautiful symmetry about all this. It feels to many as if this is finally Newcastle’s time to shine, with Eddie Howe in charge of a Saudi Public Investment Fund-backed, “new money” Premier League Goliath.

However, now is not the time for the Magpies to take their foot off the pedal, as so many top-end, top-flight clubs are guilty of doing around this time of year.

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola has promised to rest most of the key men from his history-making, treble-winning side when they visit St James’ Park in the third round of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday. It was the only honor his side did not win last year.

Meanwhile, Newcastle will want to forget their forgettable history in the competition in which they have twice been bridesmaids (finalists in 1976 and 2023) but never the bride.

Therefore, despite far greater battles to come in the Champions League (Paris Saint-Germain will be in town next week) and the Premier League (in which Newcastle got back on track with an overwhelming 8-0 win at Sheffield United on Sunday), Howe cannot rest too many players in his bid to lift the only domestic cup the club has never won.

The coach does plan to make a few alterations but wholesale changes to the squad are unlikely as he is clearly taking the game very seriously.

“It’s an important competition for us,” Howe said. “Last year was amazing for us. We started it against Tranmere, which was an incredibly difficult game. It seems a long time ago now but you have to go to some tough places in the early rounds.

“We’ve got the ultimate test coming up, so a totally different tie to last year, but we will give it every importance and try as hard as we can to progress because we want to try and compete in every competition. We’re certainly not dismissing it as anything other than an important game.”

Pushed on whether he might take the Guardiola approach — the Spaniard said he would not be wasting any energy on the competition — Howe said: “I think we will use the squad. I say ‘think’ because it’s not finalized in my brain what we’re going to do yet.

“I need to assess everybody physically first, from the game we’ve just had. There have been players carrying certain things so we’ll need to manage them but we do have players who are really keen to play.

“I think I have to utilize the squad, especially with what we have coming up, not just at the weekend but midweek next week. As I’ve said many times, we want the players to enter the pitch in the best physical condition to showcase their skills.

“There’s no priority list (of competitions). There’s no one tournament more important than the other, as I’ve said to the players many times. The most important game is our next game, whoever that is or whatever competition that is. We’ll focus all our energies in trying to win that match.”

It is the blue half of Manchester that will be visiting Tyneside on Wednesday but it was their red rivals, Manchester United, who dished out the biggest reality check of Howe’s largely successful reign so far at St James’ Park.

In February, coach Erik ten Hag’s men spoiled Geordie Carabao Cup dreams with a 2-0 win in the final at Wembley. Has that shaped Howe’s thinking about the competition this time around?

“That experience has driven us all forward because the experience of the run to get to the final was something we really enjoyed,” he said. “The final, itself, we didn’t (enjoy) because we didn’t get the outcome we wanted but it’s there in the back of our minds.

“We know the Premier League is intense and very difficult and, of course, we have got European competition. But this, with the FA Cup, which our recent performances haven’t been strong in, are competitions we take seriously.

“We are well aware of our hunt for a trophy here. It is pushing us all. This is a competition we take very seriously. We would love that to be a trophy, that we want to win, so we will do everything we can to try and do it.”

Topics: Newcastle United Carabao Cup Man City

