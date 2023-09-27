KSA professionals embrace AI as their ‘invisible teammate’: LinkedIn

According to new research from LinkedIn, the world’s largest professional network, employees are gearing up for a new way of working thanks to new advances in artificial intelligence such as generative AI.

Amid AI’s growing prominence in the workplace, the new data has revealed that a vast majority of professionals in Saudi Arabia (79 percent) believe that AI will bring significant change to their work within the next year, while 85 percent believe AI will bring significant change to their work within the next five years. Even more employees (86 percent) think AI will be an invisible teammate to help them with their work.

AI has been an area of focus in the Kingdom for some time, especially since the announcement of its Artificial Intelligence Strategy in 2020. This was further cemented by the establishment of the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority as the central authority responsible for regulating and overseeing all AI-related matters.

Data shows that 70 percent of professionals want to learn about the different ways they can use AI in their work and 79 percent expressed confidence in their ability to leverage AI tools in carrying out their jobs.

It is clear that professionals in the Kingdom are looking forward to the potential AI can bring to their careers, with an overwhelming majority (97 percent) saying they believe it will help their career progression in some way.

In terms of specific benefits the use of AI will bring to their work, 72 percent of employees said it would enable them to spend more time to focus on the aspects of work they enjoy the most.

Meanwhile, 61 percent of Gen-Z employees surveyed are concerned about their level of knowledge about AI and worried that they should know more about it.

Ali Matar, EMEA growth markets leader and head of LinkedIn MENA, said: “In Saudi Arabia, we’ve seen an overwhelmingly positive response to the adoption of AI, with a vast majority of professionals taking steps to embrace AI at work.

“Getting up to speed can feel overwhelming and there is more to be done to educate and train professionals to ensure they feel knowledgeable and ready to fully embrace AI. This is particularly true for the younger age group, who are showing more signs of hesitation in adopting AI, albeit eager to learn as they also recognize the many benefits AI can bring to their working lives, including supporting them with career progression and enabling a better work-life balance.

“With this in mind it is even more important for us at LinkedIn to ensure we facilitate learning by offering the workforce the resources they need to feel equipped.”

LinkedIn’s career expert Najat Abdelhadi said having the language to talk about and understand AI will put professionals ahead of the curve. She said: “Study up on popular AI skills with resources like LinkedIn Learning, where you can find the most popular AI courses unlocked for free until the end of the year. A good place to start is with ‘How to Research and Write Using Generative AI,’ and ‘What is Generative AI.”