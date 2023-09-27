For 12th year in row, Abdul Latif Jameel Motors wins ‘Gold’ from Toyota

Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, an authorized distributor of Toyota vehicles in Saudi Arabia since 1955, has been awarded the prestigious Gold Award for the 12th time in a row in the 2022 Distributor Award Program by Toyota Motor Corporation. The achievement recognizes the company’s commitment to delivering an exceptional guest experience across the Kingdom.
“This award underlines Abdul Latif Jameel Motors’ continued efforts in listening to its guests and understanding their needs,” a statement said.
With Kaizen at the heart of Abdul Latif Jameel Motors’ operations, guests are placed at the center of developing services resulting in a unified, seamless guest experience, enabling them to voice their opinions and offer suggestions and allowing us to address their queries while meeting and exceeding guest expectations.
Akitoshi Takemura, regional CEO of Toyota Motor Corporation, said: “We extend our warmest congratulations to Abdul Latif Jameel Motors on winning this prestigious award. This achievement is yet another tribute to the relentless efforts of Hassan Jameel and the Abdul Latif Jameel Motors team and their strong commitment to achieving exceptional results. Abdul Latif Jameel Motors has consistently demonstrated their dedication and passion to provide outstanding service and support to deliver happiness for all their guests in Saudi Arabia. We are proud to have them as an authorized distributor of Toyota vehicles in Saudi Arabia and look forward to many more years of success together.”
Hassan Jameel, chairman of the board of managers of Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, said: “Receiving the Gold Award for the 12th year in a row is a remarkable achievement and a testament to our team’s unwavering commitment to delivering excellence in every aspect of our business. The Gold Award reinforces our dedication to providing the best possible services to our guests with our ‘guest first’ philosophy. We are grateful to Toyota for recognizing our efforts and thankful to our guests and employees who have played an important role in our success. We will continue to build on our successes and strive for even greater achievements in the future.”
The award also acknowledges the excellent after-sales service of Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, which aims to serve every guest in the best way possible.
Since 1955, Abdul Latif Jameel Motors has worked together with Toyota Motor Corporation to deliver a premium experience of automotive ownership and after-sales services in Saudi Arabia. Leveraging decades of considerable expertise across the mobility value chain, the company continues to improve products and services, meeting the evolving needs of its guests.