King Khalid Awards winners honored for social, economic contribution

RIYADH: Several organizations and companies won top prizes at the King Khalid Awards in Riyadh on Thursday for their work to grow the economy, protect the environment, help vulnerable people, and provide education for those who need it most.
The names of the winners were announced by Prince Faisal bin Khalid, adviser at the royal court and chair of the King Khalid Award Commission, at a press conference held at the King Khalid Foundation headquarters.
The winners of the King Khalid Sustainability Award, for private sector entities, were Abqaiq Plants Operations Department, Saudi Arabian Mining Company, and Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, in first, second and third places respectively.
The King Khalid Non-Profit Excellence Award, for organizations under the National Center for the Non-Profit Sector, were Al-Mawaddah Society for Family Development, Charitable Association for Orphans Care in Eastern Region, and Charitable Health Society for Patients Care.
The winners of the King Khalid Development Partners Award, for initiatives in sustainable socio-economic development in the Kingdom, were Faheem Educational Platform, Al-Haramain Electronic Qur’an for the Visually Impaired, and Shabab Mujtamaie Endowments Company.
Speaking at the press conference Prince Faisal said: “The Kingdom is making rapid progress toward leadership (globally) and is achieving its developmental, economic and social goals under the visionary leadership of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman within the framework of Saudi Vision 2030.”
He added: “The KKF draws its values from the illustrious legacy of a leader we deeply respect for his achievements and contributions across all domains. May Allah have mercy on the noble King Khalid bin Abdulaziz.
“Since its launch in 2008, the King Khalid Awards has illuminated our nation, empowering individuals and recognizing excellence in private sector sustainability, non-profit organizations’ administrative performance, and innovative social development initiatives.”
Prince Faisal praised Saudi citizens and organizations working to build a vibrant society and thriving economy.
The KFF is a non-profit organization based in Saudi Arabia and established in 2001.
