ROSHN partners with Riyadh Book Fair 2023 as official sponsor

RIYADH: ROSHN, Saudi Arabia’s national real estate developer and Public Investment Fund-backed giga-project, is the official sponsor and partner of the Riyadh Book Fair 2023, as part of its Yuhyeek corporate social responsibility program.
The event, which runs until Oct. 8, features one of the most diverse cultural programs in the Arab world.
In addition to its sponsorship, the company will host various activities, including children’s creative workshops, alongside storyteller Ibrahim Al-Maidi and several literary guests.
The firm will also host two panel sessions with Sumayah Al-Solaiman, the CEO of the Saudi Architecture and Design Commission, as well as sponsor five publishing awards.
ROSHN’s group chief marketing and communications officer, Ghada Al-Rumayan, said: “Our dedication goes beyond business benchmarks; it’s about empowering minds, heartening experiences, and elevating the quality of life across the Kingdom.
“By ardently supporting pivotal cultural events like the Riyadh Book Fair, we’re deepening our connection with the rich cultural, artistic, and literary heritage of Saudi society.
“The event, a beacon of literature’s transformative essence, welcomes individuals from every walk of life, emphasizing the enduring allure of books in promoting personal and intellectual growth.
“With enthusiasm, we look forward to collaborating with authors, publishers, and the broader cultural and creative community, fostering a lifelong love for literature, heritage, arts, and culture,” she added.
The company has previously supported other initiatives linked to community enrichment, the arts, culture cultivation, responsible environmental practices, health and welfare enhancement, and the progression of education and innovation.
And it has collaborated with the ROSHN Saudi League, Riyadh Season, and Diriyah Biennale Foundation.