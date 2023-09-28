Border Guards in Jazan region thwart plot to smuggle 80kg of qat

JAZAN: Saudi Border Guards foiled an attempt to smuggle 80 kilograms of qat in Al-Aridah governorate in Jazan region, officials said.
In a separate incident, a Saudi citizen in Qurayyat, in Al-Jawf province, was arrested for allegedly selling hashish and methamphetamine. The case has been referred to the relevant legal authorities.
Elsewhere, monitoring teams from the Ministry of Commerce office in Asir, in cooperation with local police, raided a factory in Khamis Mushayt for failing to comply with regulations. Officials said it was producing and selling counterfeit household cleaners that did not meet required national standards, and used undocumented labor in violation of residency and employment regulations in the Kingdom.
During the raid, the officials added, the teams arrested a number of undocumented laborers who were manufacturing more than 37,000 containers of poor-quality household cleaners, on which were placed labels resembling those of legitimate brands.
- In a separate incident, Ministry of Commerce officials raid factory in Khamis Mushayt producing substandard, counterfeit household cleaners
