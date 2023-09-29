You are here

Job-seekers explore opportunities at career fair in Riyadh

Job-seekers explore opportunities at career fair in Riyadh
The pavilion of "NEOM" in the "A Step Ahead Career Fair" held at the Hilton Hotel (east of Riyadh) attracted large numbers of visitors, especially since it offers career opportunities within a variety of sectors. (Supplied)
Job-seekers explore opportunities at career fair in Riyadh
The pavilion of the Ministry of Culture in the "A Step Ahead Career Fair", which concludes its activities on Friday, September 29, 2023, was keen to reflect the artistic cultural heritage of the Kingdom. (Supplied)
Updated 29 September 2023
Hebshi Alshammari
Job-seekers explore opportunities at career fair in Riyadh

Job-seekers explore opportunities at career fair in Riyadh
Updated 29 September 2023
Hebshi Alshammari
RIYADH: Hundreds of job-seekers explored opportunities as dozens of public and private sector entities participated in the 9th “A Step Ahead” career fair that concluded on Friday in Riyadh.

The fair and conference that ran for three days brought together employers, job-seekers and professionals under one roof, allowing them to find opportunities, highlight their skills for immediate personal interviews, through a digital process in most of the booths.

During the fair, about 120 group counseling and career guidance sessions were conducted.

The fair was accompanied by a scientific conference dedicated to human resources leaders, under the slogan “War of Talents” in which many leaders in the human capital sector are present.

The fair included a pavilion of the mega-projects in Saudi Arabia, attracting large numbers of visitors.

The pavilion of the Ministry of Culture and its various bodies reflected the artistic cultural heritage of the Kingdom.  It also offered visitors the opportunity to learn about Saudi arts, in addition to presenting the initiatives of the National Strategy for Culture.

The pavilions of the Ministry of Defense, the Royal Commission for AlUla and the General Organization for Social Insurance were also visited by dozens of job-seekers.

The fair was also accompanied by a conference that hosted Saudi entrepreneurs and prominent figures to present their experiences to job-seekers.

Sarah Al-Tasan looked excited as she searched for a suitable job opportunity in the cyber-security sector.

Al-Tasan graduated in May from the MAS Institute accredited by the Technical and Vocational Training Corporation, and traveled abroad less than a week after graduation to develop her English language skills.

She praised the interaction of the establishments participating in the fair saying: “It is something that honors and gives a positive energy.”

Al-Tasan submitted her CV to more than one company, and said “everyone gets me excited as they really need this specialization.”

Abdulrahman Al-Dawsari, who holds a bachelor’s degree in English from Qassim University, heard about the fair from his brother, and is optimistic about obtaining a job.

Al-Dawsari was keen to attend the first day of the fair because he expected that, on the opening day, those in charge of the booths would be crowded.

“I am confident that the participants in the fair are keen to attract talent for the vacant opportunities they have through … I advise the unemployed to attend such employment fairs and seriously search for job opportunities there,” he said.

Royal Commission for Riyadh City hosts Riyadh Expo 2030 seminar in Paris

Royal Commission for Riyadh City hosts Riyadh Expo 2030 seminar in Paris
Updated 29 September 2023
Arab News
Royal Commission for Riyadh City hosts Riyadh Expo 2030 seminar in Paris

Royal Commission for Riyadh City hosts Riyadh Expo 2030 seminar in Paris
  • Representatives from member countries of the Bureau International des Expositions and global experts attended the seminar
  • Princess Reema bint Bandar said Saudi Arabia is becoming the fastest-growing economy among the G20 countries
Updated 29 September 2023
Arab News

PARUS: The Royal Commission for Riyadh City and the Riyadh Expo 2030 team co-organized a seminar focusing on the expo’s sub-theme “Prosperity for All” on Thursday in Paris.
Representatives from member countries of the Bureau International des Expositions and global experts attended the seminar that was hosted by RCRC, the body responsible for Saudi Arabia’s bid to host World Expo 2030, according to a media statement.
The Kingdom’s Ambassador to the US Princess Reema bint Bandar said her country is becoming the fastest-growing economy among the G20 members, with non-oil government revenues having more than doubled.
“The Kingdom achieved the highest employment rate in its history, increased participation of women in the workforce, and registered a significant growth of small and medium enterprises, with nearly 40 percent of startup businesses owned by women,” she said.
Meanwhile, Fahad Al-Ruwaily, Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to France, highlighted the Kingdom’s commitment to finding common solutions, stating: “As we seek to find shared solutions, today I want to pledge to you that Saudi Arabia is committed to working together as a partner with all nations to achieve our common aspirations. We are committed to utilizing Riyadh Expo 2030 to further catalyze (the) collaboration necessary to achieve our shared goals.
“We are committed to sharing the opportunities of building the expo with the whole world, and our vision of Riyadh Expo 2030 is as an expo ‘built by the world, for the world.’”
Al-Ruwaily highlighted the strength of cooperation and partnership between Saudi Arabia and France and the broad development it has witnessed in recent years.
The seminar was part of a series organized by the RCRC in Paris under the theme “Prosperity for All.”
It discussed ways to address inequalities in the world, with every nation contributing through the prism of its culture, context, and aspirations, ultimately working toward a more inclusive world that meets the needs of humanity. 

Riyadh exhibition pays tribute to Zakia Al-Dubaikhi, acclaimed painter, loving mother

Riyadh exhibition pays tribute to Zakia Al-Dubaikhi, acclaimed painter, loving mother
Updated 29 September 2023
Dhai Al-Mutairi
Riyadh exhibition pays tribute to Zakia Al-Dubaikhi, acclaimed painter, loving mother

Riyadh exhibition pays tribute to Zakia Al-Dubaikhi, acclaimed painter, loving mother
  • The exhibition is being hosted by Al-Dubaikhi’s daughter, Basma Al-Zamil, and the artist’s husband, in celebration of the painter’s profound work and legacy
  • She began painting at a young age, encouraged by her late father who bought her all the required tools
Updated 29 September 2023
Dhai Al-Mutairi

RIYADH: The late Saudi artist Zakia Al-Dubaikhi’s artwork is showcased at the “Once Upon a Time” exhibition at Ahlam Gallery in Riyadh.
Her work focused on Saudi women’s rights at a time when it was not common to do so, while celebrating multicultural neighborhoods in the Eastern Province.
The exhibition is being hosted by Al-Dubaikhi’s daughter, Basma Al-Zamil, and the artist’s husband, in celebration of the painter’s profound work and legacy.
Al-Zamil said: “It is important to me in this exhibition to keep her legacy and her name alive and to kind of help people know that art never dies.”
Al-Dubaikhi was born in Dammam, in a multicultural neighborhood with narrow streets, and played and grew up with children from different nationalities.
She began painting at a young age, encouraged by her late father who bought her all the required tools, from brushes to painting colors and canvases.
In the 1980s, at a time when being a Saudi artist was uncommon, Al-Dubaikhi overcame many obstacles, taking painting lessons from renowned female Saudi artists, which led to her work being showcased in Dammam, Riyadh, and Jeddah.
Later focusing on her family and her career as an English teacher, Al-Dubaikhi parted company with her brushes but never deserted her artistic inclinations, using her knowledge to help her students.
Her artistic mindset and love for painting never left her and she aspired to present a solo exhibition and open an art gallery.
Her ambitions were never achieved, though, and she died in November 2018.
Al-Zamil and her father have showcased Al-Dubaikhi’s artwork in several cities around the Kingdom, including Dammam, Al-Ahsa, Riyadh, and Jeddah, and outside the Kingdom in Manama, Bahrain.
The “Once Upon a Time” exhibition opened its doors on Sept. 27 and runs until Oct. 2.
Tania Mehanna Cantone, the wife of the Italian ambassador to the Kingdom, attended the opening day of the exhibition.
Pointing at one of Al-Dubaikhi’s paintings, Cantone said: “It is an expression of what Saudi women were feeling in the middle of between 2000 and 2016, and really it touches each one of us because you see the call for freedom.
“You see this hope in the eyes of the different ladies, lots of ladies that she has been painting, and it is a beautiful way of looking at Saudi Arabia.”
Another guest of honor on opening night was Ahmed bin Abdullah Al-Maghlouth, an artist and cartoonist from the Eastern Province.
He said: “I was very happy to attend this exhibition. I was impressed with her interest in the environment and heritage portrayed through her paintings, and the depth of her work showcasing the history of the Kingdom and the Gulf region at large.”
Al-Dubaikhi’s paintings reveal her take on Saudi women’s rights, along with her other interests, including Indian culture and her love of cats.
Al-Zamil said: “She was living with neighbors from different nationalities in the Eastern Province, and she was interested in Indian culture, music, and food.”
Al-Dubaikhi saw early changes toward women’s rights in the Kingdom just before her death.
Al-Zamil added: “My mother recorded a time in our history, and not too many artists were able to do that.
“In her humble way she covered the times of Saudi Arabia before Vision 2030 and after Vision 2030.”
“Once Upon a Time” is a walk through Al-Dubaikhi’s life, passing significant moments from her early childhood in the Eastern Province to her artistic journey and roles as Saudi artist and loving mother.
 

Melody festival's pitch perfect celebration of Saudi music

Melody festival’s pitch perfect celebration of Saudi music
Updated 29 September 2023
Nada Hameed
Melody festival’s pitch perfect celebration of Saudi music

Melody festival’s pitch perfect celebration of Saudi music
  • The festival opened with a poignant tribute to pioneers of Saudi composition
  • Singer Mohammed Abdu opened the musical evening with a stirring performance of compositions by Kadars and Idris
Updated 29 September 2023
Nada Hameed

JEDDAH: The inaugural Kingdom’s Melody Festival is taking center stage in Jeddah, captivating audiences with a celebration of Saudi Arabia’s musical heritage.
The three-day festival began on Thursday with a mission to illuminate the history of music and composers in the Kingdom, highlighting their deep-rooted cultural ties to the local community.
The festival opened with a poignant tribute to pioneers of Saudi composition.
Deputy Minister of Culture and Vice Chairman of the Music Commission Hamed Fayez honored Saudi composer Abdulrab Idris and late artist Omar Kadars.
Singer Mohammed Abdu opened the musical evening with a stirring performance of compositions by Kadars and Idris.
Before the concert, Abdu said: “Kingdom’s Melody is a wonderful initiative by the Ministry of Culture. Today, we honor the distinguished figures in Saudi music, and this is a new beginning for us.”
The Jeddah Superdome was transformed into a vast musical tent, resonating with applause and cheers from a capacity audience mainly clad in the traditional Saudi shemagh, a red-and-white headscarf.
The festival continued with two events: “Send Love” allowed the audience to send greetings to beloved composers, while “Melodic Memories” showcased songs from various musical figures.
Samar Moghrabi told Arab News: “I am very happy about the Kingdom’s interest in Saudi song composers, and I thank the Ministry of Culture for this unique event.”
Shadi Tashkandi, who was attending with his family, said:, “This grand event brings together iconic artists who have shaped the musical history of our country. I am proud to attend this event in my beloved city, Jeddah.”
The festival also featured performances by Abdel Majeed Abdallah, who presented a selection of songs composed by Fawzi Mahsoon and Saleh Al-Shehri.
The final night promises a showcase by Saudi composer Abadi Al-Johar, featuring songs composed by Talal Bagher.
Complementing the performances, an accompanying exhibition narrated the stories and experiences that shaped Saudi music and its composers.
Jeddah’s historical significance in Saudi music was underlined, as diplomatic missions recorded the earliest Saudi musical compositions. Smart screens and high-definition speakers allowed visitors to explore Saudi music from its inception to the present.
The festival is set to become an annual event, with each year focusing on the influence of other cultures on Saudi music.
This initiative aligns with the Quality of Life program, part of the Vision 2030 framework, which strives to enhance cultural experiences and foster the arts in Saudi Arabia.

 

Jeddah's Art Jameel seeks curator for Red Sea exhibition 

Jeddah’s Art Jameel seeks curator for Red Sea exhibition 
Updated 29 September 2023
Afshan Aziz
Jeddah’s Art Jameel seeks curator for Red Sea exhibition 

Jeddah’s Art Jameel seeks curator for Red Sea exhibition 
  • Art Jameel has announced a curatorial open call for exhibition proposals centered around the Red Sea
Updated 29 September 2023
Afshan Aziz

JEDDAH: Art Jameel has announced a curatorial open call for exhibition proposals centered around the Red Sea.

The Jeddah gallery is seeking proposals that explore the geography, history, ecology, and movement of people and ideas related to the Red Sea for an exhibition due to open in May 2024.

The selected curator will collaborate with the Art Jameel team, receiving guidance on various aspects of the exhibition’s development, including production, design, logistics and installation.

Nora Razian, deputy director (arts) at Art Jameel, said: “Part of our core strategy at Art Jameel is fostering curatorial development in the region and beyond. This fellowship is catered toward early-career curators, based anywhere in the world, and is centered on the idea of curatorial exchange and supporting original and timely curatorial knowledge production.”

The gallery is seeking applicants from Saudi Arabia and worldwide to “develop an original exhibition with our team,” she said.

The open call invites curators and collectives whose research and exhibition-making engage with topics such as Jeddah/Hejaz histories, Red Sea ecologies, Red Sea histories of migration, and connected geographies across the Red Sea, including Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Yemen, Sudan, Eritrea, Djibouti, Palestine, and Jordan.

Early-career curators with limited institutional curatorial experience or from three to five years of postgraduation experience are particularly encouraged to apply.

Deadline for submissions is Oct. 15, 2023.
 
Art Jameel offers full financial support for the exhibition, including curator fees, travel and accommodation expenses, artist fees, and all other related exhibition costs.

Video shows lightning strike Makkah clock tower

Video shows lightning strike Makkah clock tower
Updated 29 September 2023
Arab News
Video shows lightning strike Makkah clock tower

Video shows lightning strike Makkah clock tower
Updated 29 September 2023
Arab News

A photographer has captured the moment lightning presented a stunning backdrop to Makkah’s famous clock tower as Muslims around the world marked the Prophet’s birthday.

 

 

The remarkable images have been shared across social media, including a video that showed lightning spread into the purple sky, creating an image like a tree – the clock tower providing the trunk to this remarkable electrical show.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Muslim (@muslim)

 

And there’s a chance for more stunning images.

Saudi Arabia’s authorities have warned that more wet and windy weather is expected in the Kingdom, bringing with it, dust storms and more thunder and lightning.  

