You are here

  • Home
  • Former MMA star Sapp praises Saudi Arabia’s fighting ambitions

Former MMA star Sapp praises Saudi Arabia’s fighting ambitions

Former MMA star Sapp praises Saudi Arabia’s fighting ambitions
Bob Sapp is one of the most famous foreign MMA fighters in Japan. (ANJ)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gkhjq

Updated 30 September 2023
Arab News Japan
Follow

Former MMA star Sapp praises Saudi Arabia’s fighting ambitions

Former MMA star Sapp praises Saudi Arabia’s fighting ambitions
  • Bob Sapp is one of the most famous foreign MMA fighters in Japan
Updated 30 September 2023
Arab News Japan
Follow

TOKYO: Bob Sapp, one of the most famous foreign MMA fighters in Japan, has praised Saudi Arabia for its sporting ambitions, which will be highlighted at the end of October when WBC Heavyweight Boxing Champion Tyson Fury takes on UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou in an exhibition match in Riyadh.

“Saudi Arabia, I tell you, it looks to be very exciting,” Sapp said in an interview with Arab News Japan. “Saudi Arabia is a powerhouse in the combat entertaining, combat sports arena. Hosting Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou is absolutely excellent. Tyson Fury is the No. 1 heavyweight in the world in boxing, Francis Ngannou is the No. 1 MMA heavyweight. This will be very big.”

Twenty years ago, Sapp was one of the most famous MMA athletes in the world, having given up NFL football for fighting. He became hugely popular in Japan both in the K-1 mixed martial arts field and as a celebrity. At the age of 50, he is still active and says he would also like to fight in the Middle East, hinting that a big fight could take place later this year.

“Who will go against Saudi Arabia or Tyson Fury vs. Ngannou?” he asked. “I think Dubai, they’ve got some very big powerhouse hitters as well and Dubai would like to compete in the arena as well.”

Sapp says negotiations are ongoing for a possible fight against a big-name fighter in an Arab country, but no deal has been confirmed yet.

This article originally appeared on Arab News Japan

Topics: MMA Japan Saudi Arabia Bob Sapp Mixed martial arts

Related

Update Tyson Fury, Oleksandr Usyk to fight for undisputed heavyweight crown in Riyadh
Sport
Tyson Fury, Oleksandr Usyk to fight for undisputed heavyweight crown in Riyadh
Tyson Fury lays down gauntlet to Francis Ngannou ahead of Riyadh ‘Battle of the Baddest’ bout video
Sport
Tyson Fury lays down gauntlet to Francis Ngannou ahead of Riyadh ‘Battle of the Baddest’ bout

Pakistan’s football body appoints new head coach ahead of next month’s World Cup qualifiers

Pakistan’s football body appoints new head coach ahead of next month’s World Cup qualifiers
Updated 30 September 2023
Follow

Pakistan’s football body appoints new head coach ahead of next month’s World Cup qualifiers

Pakistan’s football body appoints new head coach ahead of next month’s World Cup qualifiers
  • Stephen Constantine has been an elite FIFA instructor since 2000 and has helped improve India’s rankings in the game
  • Pakistan will be facing Cambodia in the World Cup qualifiers scheduled to take place on the 12th and 17th of October
Updated 30 September 2023
Arab News Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) on Saturday announced the appointment of Stephen Constantine as the new head coach of the men’s national squad, hoping that its decision would help the team win the FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Cambodia next month.
The new coach has been an elite FIFA instructor since 2000 and has earned immense respect in South Asia after he took India 176 to 96 in international rankings. According to a PFF statement, he brings top-tier professional experience and his familiarity with the region allows him to have an immediate impact.
“Stephen has agreed to join PFF with a singular focus for now – to win qualifiers against Cambodia,” the statement added. “The away and home-based leg between Pakistan and Cambodia will be played on the 12th and 17th of October in Cambodia and Pakistan, respectively.”
The federation also thanked the outgoing coach, Shehzad Anwar, for “resurrecting Pakistan men’s national team” within a year, saying the Pakistan team would not have been prepared to rise to the next level without his hard work and passion.
Pakistan have faced challenges and struggles in the world of international football over the years. Historically, they have not been considered a strong team on the world stage compared to some of the top footballing nations.
Several factors, including limited resources, infrastructure, and competition within the country, have contributed to their lower FIFA ranking. However, football is still developing in Pakistan, and there have been efforts to improve the sport’s status in the country.
 

Topics: Pakistan football sport

Yemenis at Asian Games divided by war, united by sport

Yemenis at Asian Games divided by war, united by sport
Updated 30 September 2023
AFP
Follow

Yemenis at Asian Games divided by war, united by sport

Yemenis at Asian Games divided by war, united by sport
  • The Yemeni team at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China is the only sign of the country’s unity, according to delegation chief Abdel Sattar Al-Hamadani
  • Yemen’s medal tally in Hangzhou is zero with the multisport event halfway through
Updated 30 September 2023
AFP

HANGZHOU, China: One delivered gas cylinders in government-run Aden for a living and the other cooked meals in Houthi-held Sanaa.
Now the two athletes from war-torn Yemen find themselves on the same team at the Asian Games.
Yemen has been in the grip of a war since 2014 pitting forces loyal to the internationally recognized government against the Iran-backed Houthis. The conflict has cost hundreds of thousands of lives.
The Yemeni team at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China is the only sign of the country’s unity, according to delegation chief Abdel Sattar Al-Hamadani.
“We marched behind a single banner at the opening of the Games,” Hamadani told AFP.
“Sport has paid a heavy price for the war,” added Hamadani, who heads the Yemeni Basketball Association, pointing out the absence of any material support, apart from that provided by the International Olympic Committee and Asian bodies.
Said Al-Khodr, a judo fighter from Aden, worked in the morning and trained in the afternoon to make the Games team.
“The love of sport runs through my veins and I toil from dawn until 3:00 p.m. carrying gas cylinders on my back to deliver across the city,” he said.
“Then I take a shower and go to my judo training session nine or 10 kilometers (five-six miles) from home, said the 19-year-old father-of-one.
The athlete said he often hitchhikes to training because the transport allowance from his judo club “isn’t enough to cover my costs.”
The Yemeni economy was already in crisis before the Houthis seized Sanaa in September 2014, prompting a years-long civil war between the militia and the internationally-recognized government backed by an Arab military alliance.
Khodr said at one stage he quit the sport given the difficulties, including a close call when shrapnel from bombing fell around the car in which he was traveling.
“I gave my uniform to someone else because I couldn’t bear to see it hanging up in my house,” he said.
“I lasted five or six months and then one day my feet took me to the club, and I had to pay $300 for a new outfit.”
Yussef Iskander, another athlete in the small Yemeni delegation, says he narrowly escaped death when a shell exploded as he left the hall where he was practicing the martial art of wushu.
One piece of shrapnel pierced his foot, another killed one of his teammates and a third caused the amputation of another’s foot.
The explosion happened in Taiz, a city in the southwest of the Arabian Peninsula country.
“Because of the injury I stopped training from 2015 to 2021, but eventually resumed to raise the Yemeni flag in China,” he said.
A silver medallist at the Arab Games in Beirut in 2014, Iskander, who is expecting his second child, trains for about an hour a day.
“China has been preparing for the Games for a year and a half and we’ve been preparing for just one month here,” he said in Hangzhou.
Iskander rejects the idea of emigrating, but judoka Abdalla Faye, 29, wants to escape his war-ravaged homeland.
“I want to go to France, where judo is practiced, where I can flourish, but I have no money,” he said.
The Sanaa resident has two jobs, alternating between delivering ready-made meals and working as a security guard in the Houthi-held capital.
“I go to training exhausted, which doesn’t help me prepare for big tournaments,” said Faye, who came 17th in the -73kg category at the Games.
Yemen’s medal tally in Hangzhou is zero with the multisport event halfway through.
But Hamadani hopes his country can take part in the 2024 Paris Olympics, saying he has already received invitations for athletics, boxing and swimming.
He intends to lead an official delegation to France — if he can get out of Yemen, where airports are few and numerous checks are carried out by the warring factions for movement between areas.

Topics: Yemen 19th Asian Games Hangzhou

Related

Koreas clash at Asian Games as fierce rivalries take center stage
Sport
Koreas clash at Asian Games as fierce rivalries take center stage
Update Asian Games: India beat arch-rivals Pakistan to bag gold in men’s squash
Sport
Asian Games: India beat arch-rivals Pakistan to bag gold in men’s squash

Koreas clash at Asian Games as fierce rivalries take center stage

Koreas clash at Asian Games as fierce rivalries take center stage
Updated 30 September 2023
AFP
Follow

Koreas clash at Asian Games as fierce rivalries take center stage

Koreas clash at Asian Games as fierce rivalries take center stage
  • Arch-rivals North and South Korea face off in football, while India and Pakistan compete in hockey
  • Saturday will see gold medals awarded in weightlifting, diving, shooting, table tennis, and eSports
Updated 30 September 2023
AFP

HANGZHOU: North and South Korea clash on the football pitch and India do battle with Pakistan in hockey as fierce rivalries take center stage at the Asian Games on Saturday.
The men’s and women’s 100m sprint titles will also be contested on the athletics track in Hangzhou, where the rain fell steadily in the early afternoon.
With the Games approaching their halfway point, hosts China have raked in 107 gold medals, far ahead of the rest, with Zhang Zhizhen doing his part on Saturday by winning the men’s tennis crown.
The 60th-ranked Zhang made a slow start and fell 4-1 behind in the first set of the final against Japan’s Yosuke Watanuki.
But with the home crowd roaring him on, the 26-year-old from Shanghai battled back to win 6-4, 7-6 (9/7) and become the first Chinese men’s singles tennis champion at the Games since 1994.
“It’s been a very, very tough week, not just this match, but very tough for the whole week actually, from the first match onwards,” said Zhang.
“But I’m super-happy that from the beginning of the first match, step by step, I’ve played better and better tennis.”
Earlier in the day, Taiwan’s Chan Hao-ching and Chang Yung-jan won gold in women’s doubles. The second-seeded pair beat fellow Taiwanese Lee Ya-hsuan and Liang En-shuo 6-4, 6-3.
Rising Chinese star Zheng Qinwen won the women’s singles title on Friday.
Some of Saturday’s most mouthwatering match-ups come later in the day.
North Korea and South Korea face off for a place in the semifinals of the women’s football, with local and regional bragging rights at stake between two countries that are still technically at war.
Also in the last eight, holders Japan play the Philippines, China face Thailand and Taiwan meet Uzbekistan.
Towards the end of another packed schedule, arch-rivals Pakistan and India face off in a men’s hockey group match, in what is sure to be another fierce encounter between neighbors with fraught ties.
Gold medals will be won on Saturday in other sports, including weightlifting, diving, shooting, table tennis and eSports.
Diving, which is expected to be dominated by the home nation’s world-class squad, and weightlifting get under way for the first time at these Games.
The drizzle could be a factor in the outdoor sports.
As well as the 100m titles, five other golds will be snapped up on the second day of track and field.
EJ Obiena of the Philippines, the world number two, will be hot favorite to clinch a first Asian Games gold of his career in the pole vault.
 

Topics: Asian games 2023

Al-Hilal return to SPL summit after Riyadh Derby win over Al-Shabab

Al-Hilal return to SPL summit after Riyadh Derby win over Al-Shabab
Updated 30 September 2023
Arab News
Follow

Al-Hilal return to SPL summit after Riyadh Derby win over Al-Shabab

Al-Hilal return to SPL summit after Riyadh Derby win over Al-Shabab
  • Despite a missed Neymar penalty, a 2-0 win saw the former champions leapfrog Al-Ittihad who had drawn 0-0 with Al-Fayha
Updated 30 September 2023
Arab News

Al-Hilal returned to the top of the Roshn Saudi League table after defeating Al-Shabab 2-0 in the Riyadh Derby at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium on Friday night.

Al-Hilal had entered the eighth round of matches trailing reigning champions Al-Ittihad by one point, but took advantage of their Jeddah rivals’ 0-0 draw against Al-Fayha earlier in the day to return to the summit with three deserved points.

Al-Hilal’s goals came from Senegalese defender Kalidou Koulibaly in the 68th minute and Serbian forward Aleksandar Mitrovic eight minutes later.

Al-Hilal now top the Saudi Pro League table with 20 points, while Al-Shabab remainon eight points in 11th place ahead of the round’s remaining matches over the weekend.

Al-Hilal’s Brazilian superstar Neymar remains without a goal for the club after having first half penalty saved by Al-Shabab goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu.

The South Korean No.1 had previously conceded three penalties in two matches against Neymar playing for his country and had told Arab News prior to the match that he was ready to face his nemesis in the SPL.

However, his heroics could not prevent the two second goals that put an end to Al-Shabab’s three match winning streak.

Topics: Al-Hilal SPL Riyadh Al Shabaab

Related

Security forces recover 4 out of 6 kidnapped footballers in southwestern Pakistan — official 
Pakistan
Security forces recover 4 out of 6 kidnapped footballers in southwestern Pakistan — official 
Saudi football club Shabab to host Roma during Riyadh Season
Saudi Football
Saudi football club Shabab to host Roma during Riyadh Season

Pakistan’s World Cup worries continue with warm-up loss to New Zealand

Pakistan’s World Cup worries continue with warm-up loss to New Zealand
Updated 30 September 2023
AFP
Follow

Pakistan’s World Cup worries continue with warm-up loss to New Zealand

Pakistan’s World Cup worries continue with warm-up loss to New Zealand
  • Mohammed Rizwan scores 103, Babar Azam makes 80 as Pakistan scored 345-5
  • Half-centuries by Ravindra, Williamson and Chapman power Kiwis’ successful chase
Updated 30 September 2023
AFP

HYDERABAD: Pakistan’s Mohammed Rizwan hit an impressive century inside an eerily empty stadium on Friday but his team suffered a heavy defeat to New Zealand in their World Cup warm-up fixture.
Pakistan went down to a five-wicket loss to the Black Caps at the 55,000-capacity Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.
The game, however, was played behind closed doors due to a Hindu festival and security issues in the southern Indian city.
Rizwan hit 103 with nine fours and two sixes in his 94-ball innings while skipper Babar Azam made 80 in Pakistan’s 345-5 after electing to bat first.
“A hundred is hundred in any conditions. I feel proud and satisfied,” said Rizwan.
Rachin Ravindra and the returning Kane Williamson then played key knocks as New Zealand chased down the target with 6.2 overs to spare.
Ravindra (97) and Williamson (54) put on 137 to put their team on course against a Pakistan attack missing pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi.
Williamson, who returned from a six-month lay-off due to a knee injury and played the match only as a batsman, looked impressive in his 50-ball stay before he retired out.
“It held up pretty good,” Williamson, who will miss the tournament opener against England on October 5, said about his knee after the win.
“Little bit of icing after that (knock). But that’s part of the process. Fortunate with that recovery and being named in the squad was exciting to me.”
Left-hand batsman Mark Chapman made an unbeaten 65 while Mitchell Santner contributed 59 before he retired out.
At Guwahati, Liton Das, Tanzid Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz struck half-centuries to guide Bangladesh to a seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka in their opening warmup match.
Chasing Sri Lanka’s 263, Bangladesh knocked off the runs with eight overs to spare
Liton and Tanzid got Bangladesh motoring from the off as they put on 131 for the first wicket in 20 overs.
Liton cracked 10 boundaries in his 56-ball 61 before being caught by Matheesha Pathirana off Dushan Hemantha.
Tanzid, 22, has only played five ODIs but looked at home as he stroked two sixes and 10 fours on his way to 84 from 88 balls.
Mehidy Hasan Miraz, skipper for the day, led Bangladesh home with an undefeated 67 off 64 balls with five boundaries and two sixes.
He and Mushfiqur Rahim (35) put on an undefeated 76 for the fourth wicket.
Sri Lanka had won the toss and chose to bat.
Opener Pathum Nissanka top scored with 68 while Dhananjaya de Silva hit 55.
The day’s other scheduled warm-up between Afghanistan and South Africa in Thiruvananthapuram was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to rain.
On Saturday, five-time winners Australia face the Netherlands at Thiruvananthapuram while hosts India tackle defending champions England at Guwahati.
 

Topics: World Cup 2023 Cricket World Cup 2023

Latest updates

Saudi leadership keen to ‘promote, protect human rights’
Saudi leadership keen to ‘promote, protect human rights’
Houthis told to release citizens detained for celebrating revolution
Houthis told to release citizens detained for celebrating revolution
Calls for justice one year after Iran’s ‘Bloody Friday’
Calls for justice one year after Iran’s ‘Bloody Friday’
US Central Command captures Daesh official in Syria raid
US Central Command captures Daesh official in Syria raid
Italy and Libya resume commercial flights after 10-year hiatus, officials say
Italy and Libya resume commercial flights after 10-year hiatus, officials say

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.