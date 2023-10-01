You are here

Aiming to empower Saudi SMEs, Tribal Credit reveals strategic expansion in Kingdom

Aiming to empower Saudi SMEs, Tribal Credit reveals strategic expansion in Kingdom
Amr Shady, CEO of Tribal Credit
Updated 37 sec ago
Arab News
Aiming to empower Saudi SMEs, Tribal Credit reveals strategic expansion in Kingdom

Aiming to empower Saudi SMEs, Tribal Credit reveals strategic expansion in Kingdom
Updated 37 sec ago
Arab News
Tribal Credit, a Silicon Valley fintech company dedicated to empowering emerging markets’ SMEs, announced its strategic expansion in Saudi Arabia, aligning with Saudi Vision 2030 to promote financial access, SME competitiveness, and GDP growth and diversification.

The company sees Saudi Arabia as central to its global success and it would be using this milestone to accelerate growth globally. Additionally, Tribal Credit aims to enhance mutual benefit from the current developments and advancements in the Kingdom to create more jobs and investment opportunities. Working with several industry-leading investors like SoftBank, QED Investors, BECO Capital, Endure Capital, Stellar Development Foundation, and Coinbase Ventures, Tribal Credit provides innovative financial solutions to companies at various stages of their development.

Tribal Credit has affirmed its commitment to contributing to the achievement of the goals of Saudi Vision 2030, led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. It seeks to contribute to the enhancement of the Kingdom’s position as a leading destination in fintech by providing comprehensive financial solutions for companies in accordance with applicable laws and regulations. This is aimed at bridging the financing gap for small and medium-sized enterprises. Tribal Credit designs specialized financing solutions for these companies, enabling them to achieve market excellence in both the domestic and global markets, thereby creating more job opportunities in the Kingdom.

“We’re not just expanding to Saudi; it’s at the heart of our global success,” said Amr Shady, CEO of Tribal Credit. “We are harnessing the momentum of Saudi Vision 2030, the thriving IPO market and our internal readiness to strengthen our presence in the Kingdom and use it as a springboard for global expansion. We plan to IPO in the Kingdom in the next three years to accelerate our growth globally.”

Duane Good, COO of Tribal Credit, said: “Saudi Arabia is pivotal to Tribal Credit’s global success and growth strategy. Saudi Arabia is a market with immense potential.”

It has a robust economy, and its Vision 2030 is perfectly aligned with our mission to empower SMEs.”

Emerging market SMEs face a staggering $1.5 trillion financing gap and a $300 billion cross-border payments market, limiting their access to quality financial services. Tribal Credit aims to bridge this financing gap by providing tailored financial solutions in accordance with applicable laws and regulations, thereby expanding access to funding for SMEs and aligning with Vision 2030’s financial initiatives.

In the pink: Saudis’ love for seafood feeding Norwegian salmon sales

In the pink: Saudis’ love for seafood feeding Norwegian salmon sales
Updated 01 October 2023
RIYADH: RASHID HASAN
In the pink: Saudis' love for seafood feeding Norwegian salmon sales

In the pink: Saudis’ love for seafood feeding Norwegian salmon sales
  • Value of fish exports to Kingdom rose to $66.4m in 2022.
  • Norway is world’s second-largest seafood exporter with annual sales of $14bn.
Updated 01 October 2023
RIYADH: RASHID HASAN

ALESUND: A growing passion for seafood in Saudi Arabia is helping to drive demand for Norwegian salmon, according to an industry official from the European nation.

Ingelill Jacobsen, project manager for emerging markets at the Norwegian Seafood Council, said exports of the fish to the Kingdom rose to $66.4 million last year.

With sales in the first eight months of this year exceeding $44.4 million, Jacobsen said she expected the full-year total to be even higher than in 2022.

Based in Tromso, the NSC is a public company owned by the Norwegian Ministry of Trade, Industry and Fisheries. It has played a significant role in driving sales of salmon in the Middle East.

In 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic, sales of Norwegian salmon to Saudi Arabia totaled just $27 million, though that was itself a 50 percent rise from the previous year.

Norway is the world’s second-largest exporter of seafood. Its sales in 2022 topped $14.1 billion, with Poland, France and the US among the biggest buyers.

In November, representatives from the NSC will take part in the Saudi Food Expo in Riyadh in a bid to promote greater cooperation in the fields of aquaculture and aquaculture technology, according to Jacobsen.

“At the moment, we are managing the Middle East from Norway, but in the future we will appoint a representative to be on the ground in the region,” she told journalists at a media event in Alesund, a port town on the west coast of Norway.

The Middle East is a growing market, with exports of Norwegian seafood to the region hitting SR1.4 billion ($373.3 million) in 2022.

“The Saudi food and health authorities are doing great work with increasing the consumption of seafood to improve the health of the people, reduce obesity and cardiac diseases. For the NSC it would be great to assist in this work,” she said.

“Many Norwegian aquaculture technology companies are now cooperating with the industry in the Kingdom, and there have been several visits both from Norway to the Kingdom and from the Kingdom to Norway.”

She added: “Seafood production (in Norway) is strongly regulated by licenses, biology, animal welfare and sustainability, and we don’t want demand to be a factor that in any way undermines any of these concerns.

“Norway was the first country to successfully farm and then commercialize Atlantic salmon back in the seventies, so we have 50 years of experience in this field.”

After oil and gas, the seafood industry is the second-largest contributor to Norway’s economy.

As well as salmon harvesting, cod farming has been gaining momentum in the country.

During a visit to a cod farm owned by Ode, founder and CEO Ola Kvalheim told reporters about the challenges and opportunities faced by the aquaculture industry.

“As the world needs more healthy and sustainable protein, farming cod is an excellent opportunity to solve both the need for more protein and the need for more sustainable food production,” he said.

“I grew up in a small rural community along the Norwegian coastline, with a long heritage of exporting cod. Before the tremendous success of the salmon, cod was the most important seafood option from Norway. Now we are finally able to successfully farm the iconic Atlantic cod.”

Kvalheim’s farm is located close to Alesund, where the sea conditions are ideal for nurturing the fish.

“These conditions and the cold and nutritious waters are perfect for Atlantic cod,” he said.

“We produce the cod here in a natural habitat with the right temperature and in the right environment. We are focusing on zero emissions using solar panels that produce green energy for use on our farms.

“Boats and equipment run on that green energy, making it eco-friendly production. We are currently producing about 20 million meals of cod per year, next year we will be at 70 million meals,” he said.

Kvalheim said his company’s long-term plan was to become a leading seafood company.

“Initially we had a clear focus on building our organization, our value chain, establishing best in class operations and positioning our product in the market. Based on very strong operations and biology coupled with solid demand for our products, we are now scaling significantly up.”

Asfar, Ebda launch mountain tourism project in Al-Baha

Asfar, Ebda launch mountain tourism project in Al-Baha
Updated 30 September 2023
Arab News
Asfar, Ebda launch mountain tourism project in Al-Baha

Asfar, Ebda launch mountain tourism project in Al-Baha
Updated 30 September 2023
Arab News

Asfar, a Saudi tourism investment company owned by the Public Investment Fund, has announced its partnership with Ebda to launch Gamra, a tourism project encompassing a mountain resort and an adventure park in Al-Baha. Gamra represents Asfar’s first foray into tourism infrastructure development in the emerging cities of Saudi Arabia. The upcoming project will offer visitors an integrated tourism experience.

Spanning nearly 70,000 square meters, the Gamra project will feature 100 units, including 70 upscale villas and 30 resort rooms, all designed to immerse guests in the beautiful mountain landscapes of Al-Baha. The resort will offer guests a comprehensive tourism experience, featuring a spa, two restaurants, two cafes, an expansive outdoor plaza, and an outdoor adventure park alongside an indoor adventure park.

Dr. Fahad bin Mushayt, CEO of Asfar, said: “We have a strategic focus to co-invest with the private sector to unlock tourism opportunities across the Kingdom, empowering private companies to amplify their contributions to the envisioned transformation of promising cities like Al-Baha. We strive to redefine and elevate mountain tourism and agritourism, setting unparalleled industry standards within Saudi Arabia. This comes in line with the broader national agenda to boost the tourism sector and increase its input to the GDP, consistent with Saudi Vision 2030.”

Mushayt added: “We are excited to collaborate with Ebda to leverage our unique expertise and the substantial benefits we offer investors. Together, we aim to enhance the tourism and hospitality sectors, aligning with the Kingdom’s objective of attracting 100 million visitors by 2030. We eagerly anticipate welcoming guests and delivering an unmatched hospitality experience.”

Construction of the project commenced earlier this month, setting the stage for Gamra’s inauguration in the first half of 2025.

Sinan Al-Saady, Ebda board member, said: “We are delighted to forge a strategic partnership with Asfar. Our shared vision underscores the importance of harnessing untapped potential to strengthen Saudi Arabia’s tourism ecosystem and transform Al-Baha into a premier entertainment destination. With its scenic beauty, vast tourism opportunities, and unique historical and archaeological sites, Al-Baha is poised to become a leading regional destination.”

This new alliance will pave the way for developing tourism ventures that meet global standards, encompassing retail, hospitality, dining, and adventure tourism. Al-Baha’s distinct natural beauty, including its diverse flora, majestic mountains, and temperate climate, makes it an enticing destination for both domestic and international tourists.

Following a recent cooperation agreement with the Al-Baha municipality during Cityscape Global in Riyadh, Asfar’s announcement reinforces its commitment to realizing world-class tourism initiatives.

KROHNE points way to safer process automation at MEICA 2023

KROHNE points way to safer process automation at MEICA 2023
Updated 30 September 2023
Arab News
KROHNE points way to safer process automation at MEICA 2023

KROHNE points way to safer process automation at MEICA 2023
Updated 30 September 2023
Arab News

KROHNE, a global manufacturer of process instrumentation, joined one of the increasingly important stakeholder engagement programs in the Middle East and Africa region earlier this month. MEICA 2023, the fourth edition since inception and the first in Saudi Arabia, ran from Sept. 12-14 in Alkhobar and brought together the instrumentation, automation and cybersecurity ecosystem partners of Saudi Aramco.

Always looking for ways to get closer to local partners and customers, KROHNE was represented by Serge Mattens, flown into the Middle East region especially to deliver his expertise on the importance of reliable measurement technology in potentially dangerous environments. Safety Integrity Levels as per IEC 61508 was the central theme for the presentation and was well-received by the gathered audience as they were asked to remember the two main causes of safety function failure: systematic errors and random errors, the latter of which is something under the control of the user.

Frank Janssens, vice president, KROHNE Middle East and Africa, said: “KROHNE Group has been in operation for over a century and is proudly built on key values we still cherish today, such as our pioneering capabilities within a family-style environment. Our goal at MEICA 2023 was to engage with a key stakeholder ecosystem in Saudi Arabia and share valuable knowledge from our global experts. Safety is a critical topic for our partners in the energy and infrastructure industries and we see it as of vital importance to share our insights and intelligence on how to solve these issues. We hope to be part of the team building a better tomorrow together through safer, more efficient measurement solutions. Only then can we meet and beat the net-zero targets we are aiming for.”

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Duisburg, Germany, the KROHNE Group offers local contacts for instrumentation projects of any size in more than 100 countries. Operating in the MEA region, KROHNE has developed a reputation for trusted high-quality measurement solutions across key industries such as oil and gas, water and wastewater management, metal and mining, power and chemical plants.

For 12th year in row, Abdul Latif Jameel Motors wins 'Gold' from Toyota

For 12th year in row, Abdul Latif Jameel Motors wins ‘Gold’ from Toyota
Updated 27 September 2023
Arab News
For 12th year in row, Abdul Latif Jameel Motors wins 'Gold' from Toyota

For 12th year in row, Abdul Latif Jameel Motors wins ‘Gold’ from Toyota
Updated 27 September 2023
Arab News

Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, an authorized distributor of Toyota vehicles in Saudi Arabia since 1955, has been awarded the prestigious Gold Award for the 12th time in a row in the 2022 Distributor Award Program by Toyota Motor Corporation. The achievement recognizes the company’s commitment to delivering an exceptional guest experience across the Kingdom.

“This award underlines Abdul Latif Jameel Motors’ continued efforts in listening to its guests and understanding their needs,” a statement said.

With Kaizen at the heart of Abdul Latif Jameel Motors’ operations, guests are placed at the center of developing services resulting in a unified, seamless guest experience, enabling them to voice their opinions and offer suggestions and allowing us to address their queries while meeting and exceeding guest expectations.

Akitoshi Takemura, regional CEO of Toyota Motor Corporation, said: “We extend our warmest congratulations to Abdul Latif Jameel Motors on winning this prestigious award. This achievement is yet another tribute to the relentless efforts of Hassan Jameel and the Abdul Latif Jameel Motors team and their strong commitment to achieving exceptional results. Abdul Latif Jameel Motors has consistently demonstrated their dedication and passion to provide outstanding service and support to deliver happiness for all their guests in Saudi Arabia. We are proud to have them as an authorized distributor of Toyota vehicles in Saudi Arabia and look forward to many more years of success together.” 

Hassan Jameel, chairman of Abdul Latif Jameel Motors

Hassan Jameel, chairman of the board of managers of Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, said: “Receiving the Gold Award for the 12th year in a row is a remarkable achievement and a testament to our team’s unwavering commitment to delivering excellence in every aspect of our business. The Gold Award reinforces our dedication to providing the best possible services to our guests with our ‘guest first’ philosophy. We are grateful to Toyota for recognizing our efforts and thankful to our guests and employees who have played an important role in our success. We will continue to build on our successes and strive for even greater achievements in the future.”

The award also acknowledges the excellent after-sales service of Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, which aims to serve every guest in the best way possible.

Since 1955, Abdul Latif Jameel Motors has worked together with Toyota Motor Corporation to deliver a premium experience of automotive ownership and after-sales services in Saudi Arabia. Leveraging decades of considerable expertise across the mobility value chain, the company continues to improve products and services, meeting the evolving needs of its guests.

KSA professionals embrace AI as their 'invisible teammate': LinkedIn

KSA professionals embrace AI as their ‘invisible teammate’: LinkedIn
Updated 27 September 2023
Arab News
KSA professionals embrace AI as their 'invisible teammate': LinkedIn

KSA professionals embrace AI as their ‘invisible teammate’: LinkedIn
Updated 27 September 2023
Arab News

According to new research from LinkedIn, the world’s largest professional network, employees are gearing up for a new way of working thanks to new advances in artificial intelligence such as generative AI. 

Amid AI’s growing prominence in the workplace, the new data has revealed that a vast majority of professionals in Saudi Arabia (79 percent) believe that AI will bring significant change to their work within the next year, while 85 percent believe AI will bring significant change to their work within the next five years. Even more employees (86 percent) think AI will be an invisible teammate to help them with their work. 

AI has been an area of focus in the Kingdom for some time, especially since the announcement of its Artificial Intelligence Strategy in 2020. This was further cemented by the establishment of the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority as the central authority responsible for regulating and overseeing all AI-related matters.

Data shows that 70 percent of professionals want to learn about the different ways they can use AI in their work and 79 percent expressed confidence in their ability to leverage AI tools in carrying out their jobs. 

It is clear that professionals in the Kingdom are looking forward to the potential AI can bring to their careers, with an overwhelming majority (97 percent) saying they believe it will help their career progression in some way. 

In terms of specific benefits the use of AI will bring to their work, 72 percent of employees said it would enable them to spend more time to focus on the aspects of work they enjoy the most.

Meanwhile, 61 percent of Gen-Z employees surveyed are concerned about their level of knowledge about AI and worried that they should know more about it. 

Ali Matar, EMEA growth markets leader and head of LinkedIn MENA, said: “In Saudi Arabia, we’ve seen an overwhelmingly positive response to the adoption of AI, with a vast majority of professionals taking steps to embrace AI at work.

“Getting up to speed can feel overwhelming and there is more to be done to educate and train professionals to ensure they feel knowledgeable and ready to fully embrace AI. This is particularly true for the younger age group, who are showing more signs of hesitation in adopting AI, albeit eager to learn as they also recognize the many benefits AI can bring to their working lives, including supporting them with career progression and enabling a better work-life balance. 

“With this in mind it is even more important for us at LinkedIn to ensure we facilitate learning by offering the workforce the resources they need to feel equipped.” 

LinkedIn’s career expert Najat Abdelhadi said having the language to talk about and understand AI will put professionals ahead of the curve. She said: “Study up on popular AI skills with resources like LinkedIn Learning, where you can find the most popular AI courses unlocked for free until the end of the year. A good place to start is with ‘How to Research and Write Using Generative AI,’ and ‘What is Generative AI.”

