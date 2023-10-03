You are here

Goethe-Institut Saudi Arabia offers hundreds of students a pathway to all things Germany

Goethe-Institut Saudi Arabia offers hundreds of students a pathway to all things Germany
The Goethe-Institut experience can help shape students’ linguistic and cultural skills for study, work and tourism in Germany. (Supplied)
Updated 03 October 2023
Arab News
Goethe-Institut Saudi Arabia offers hundreds of students a pathway to all things Germany

Goethe-Institut Saudi Arabia offers hundreds of students a pathway to all things Germany
  The primary goals of the Goethe-Institut Saudi Arabia are to promote and establish the German language in Saudi schools
Updated 03 October 2023
Arab News
More than 1,200 students choose Goethe-Institut Saudi Arabia every year. The German cultural center serves as a dynamic hub, offering a variety of courses and internationally recognized standardized exams.

The experience can help shape students’ linguistic and cultural skills, and prepare their integration into German-speaking countries for education, work, business, or simply for tourism.

Germany offers world-class universities, companies and business opportunities. It is also home to many landmarks and recreational activities.

What awaits you at Goethe-Institut Saudi Arabia:

Linguistic journey

Online and on-site courses at different paces match your interests and needs. Students can also earn prestigious Goethe-Institut certificates in Riyadh and Jeddah to demonstrate their proficiency in the language.

Cultural immersion

Experience movie nights, game nights and Sprachcafe (Chatcafe) on Saturdays, or join the team and take part in the Riyadh Marathon.

Academic excellence

If you are thinking of a future in technical and scientific fields, the institute offers a one-year preparatory program (Studienkolleg) for German universities.

The primary goals of the Goethe-Institut Saudi Arabia are to promote and establish the German language in Saudi schools, support further qualification programs for German teachers and foster international cultural cooperation.

Aside from a wide range of standard face-to-face or online language courses, the institute offers specialized courses for medical and dental professionals, as well as professional German courses for tourism and hospitality.

For more details and for other queries, visit goethe.de/ins/sa/en or email [email protected].

Cyprus' ambassador says farewell to Saudi Arabia

Cyprus’ ambassador says farewell to Saudi Arabia
Updated 03 October 2023
Lama Alhamawi
Cyprus’ ambassador says farewell to Saudi Arabia

Cyprus’ ambassador says farewell to Saudi Arabia
  Looking back at his fondest memories in the country, he cited the moment he presented his credentials to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman
Updated 03 October 2023
Lama Alhamawi

RIYADH: Cyprus’ ambassador to Saudi Arabia has said goodbye to the Kingdom while reflecting on relations between the two countries during his time in the country.

Stavros Avgoustides told Arab News: “I don’t like the word farewell or goodbye. My goal is to return to this country, maybe as an official again, you never know.”

Avgoustides arrived with his family in August 2019 at the start of his mission.

He said: “I had never previously served in the Gulf region. For us it was a great opportunity.”

Noting the similarities between the two countries, including the “way of life,” “mindset,” and “mentality and culture and traditions,” he quickly began to feel at home.

He aimed at strengthening bilateral relations in the energy, tourism, and digital economy sectors.

“Our diplomatic relations had grown over the last five years so my mission was to enhance the bilateral relations between the two countries,” he said

“And of course, we focused on the exchange of the visits of officials.”

The ambassador said that these relations had grown exponentially, despite the impact of COVID-19, which he added was “harsh for everyone; it was difficult for everyone.”

He said: “I have to congratulate and take this opportunity to congratulate the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the way you handled this crisis. 

“It was tremendous the way you treated the locals and foreigners living here and the way you managed to control the spread.”

It is now time to look to the future, and the ambassador said: “We have to be pragmatic in our relations. We have to see the industries which Cyprus and Saudi Arabia could bring to the table and, in an equal manner, offer to this relationship.

“Us diplomats and government should not work for the present, we should build now for the next generations. For many, many years people will see the achievements in the coming years.”

The ambassador highlighted the need for continuous efforts to retain the strength between the nations, and reflected on strategic partnerships, startups and cooperation in digital infrastructure that have helped build mutual expertise to create a better digital world.

He praised the work of Deemah Al-Yahya, the secretary-general of the Digital Cooperation Organization, for her efforts and support in the sector.

Avgoustides added that he believed digital cooperation was one of his personal achievements during his time as ambassador, and that he will continue to support the organization.

He said the bond between Saudi Arabia and Cyprus was one based on “trust,” adding that it was a “relationship of trust.”

He said: “I have been trying to show the true face of Cyprus. We don’t have any hidden agenda in Cyprus, and we don’t have any means of gaining something special from Saudi Arabia other than your trust and friendship, and these are two important elements that made my duty here an easier task for me.”

Highlighting Cyprus’ support for the Kingdom’s bid to host Expo 2030, the ambassador said that “Cyprus was among the first countries around the world to offer their strong support for the candidacy for the Saudi Arabia Riyadh Expo.”

He added: “We are confident that you will win this huge event (Expo 2030) and we want to use Expo as an opportunity to promote the region and promote regional prosperity and peace, and to show all of the achievements of Saudi Arabia to the world.”

Avgoustides said that people-to-people relations were more important in the long term than trade or investment, adding that his mission had been to bring people closer together to understand each other’s culture and country.

Cooperation in education and direct flights connecting the countries helped toward achieving this end, he said.

Looking back at his fondest memories in the country, he cited the moment he presented his credentials to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman.

He said: “I will never forget the honor … It was a special moment for me because I have a particular respect for the leader.”

The ambassador felt meeting Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was a highlight.

He also enjoyed working with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and its minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan.

Avgoustides is to be posted to Athens as the new ambassador to Greece at the end of his mission.

He said: “I’m greatly honored, but during my stay in Greece I will not stop looking to the East towards Saudi Arabia because I believe I can still offer a lot to this relationship.

“We have made friends here; we have made close associates. I never say goodbye; I just say ‘see you soon’ and inshallah this will be very soon.

“For us diplomats, when we visit foreign countries and stay there, we make it our home. When you leave, there is a piece in your heart. You always treasure the country you are in.”

The ambassador admitted he would “miss the next period towards 2030, which is a period of advancement, a period of prosperity, a period of peace, and I only wish the best to the leadership, government, and Saudi people.”

He said his message to the next envoy of Cyprus to Saudi Arabia would be: “Carry on the same momentum, become close to the people of Saudi, show the true face of Saudi, cooperate with the business and government community, and be creative.

“Be creative (as) diplomacy has to have some creativity to not be boring and to bring results.”

Saudi king, crown prince condemns terror attack in Ankara

Saudi king, crown prince condemns terror attack in Ankara
Updated 03 October 2023
Arab News
Saudi king, crown prince condemns terror attack in Ankara

Saudi king, crown prince condemns terror attack in Ankara
Updated 03 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: In cables to Turkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Saudi King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman condemned the terror attack on the Turkish capital, Ankara.

On Sunday a suicide bomber detonated an explosive device at the entrance of the country’s interior ministry injuring two policemen. Turkiye on Monday said it had carried out attacks on suspected Kurdish military targets in Iraq.

The PKK, which maintains bases in northern Iraq, claimed responsibility for the suicide bombing, according to a news agency close to the rebel group.

The Saudi leaders said that the Kingdom stands with Turkiye and its people, and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

About 300,000 students to undergo AI training for national olympiad

About 300,000 students to undergo AI training for national olympiad
Updated 02 October 2023
Tareq Al-Thaqafi
Follow

About 300,000 students to undergo AI training for national olympiad

About 300,000 students to undergo AI training for national olympiad
  Registrations for the olympiad close on Nov. 28 and there will be two rounds of tests — Jan. 26-27 and April 23-27
Updated 02 October 2023
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: The National Olympiad for Programming and Artificial Intelligence for middle and high school students is to take place in the Kingdom.

The announcement was made by the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority, in partnership with the Ministry of Education, and the King Abdulaziz and His Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity.

About 300,000 students will be selected from 3 million in the Kingdom for training in programming and AI. 

Registrations for the olympiad close on Nov. 28 and there will be two rounds of tests — Jan. 26-27 and April 23-27.

Mawhiba’s Secretary-General Dr. Amal Al-Hazzaa told Arab News: “Our children, the Kingdom’s students of all educational levels, have become competitive and are keen to register in the various competitions and olympiads, as witnessed in recent years.

“There are several stages to the competition, during which our creative students will participate in great numbers. During the final stage, which is the Scientific Creativity Olympiad, 35 students from the Kingdom will be selected to represent their country internationally and in ISEF (the International Science and Engineering Fair).”

Those wishing to participate can register through the following link: https://www.mawhiba.org/NOPAI/Pages/default.aspx

UK defense minister lauds 'incredibly quick' Saudi transformation

UK defense minister lauds ‘incredibly quick’ Saudi transformation
Updated 02 October 2023
Arab News
UK defense minister lauds ‘incredibly quick’ Saudi transformation

UK defense minister lauds ‘incredibly quick’ Saudi transformation
  • ‘Forget everything you think you know about Saudi Arabia,’ says Grant Shapps
  • Kingdom has ‘women in the workplace at levels that would be unimaginable three or four years ago’
Updated 02 October 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Saudi Arabia’s “incredibly quick” transformation is seeing women join the workforce at “unimaginable levels,” the UK’s defense minister has said.

Praising the Kingdom as a “strong ally” of Britain at an event on the sidelines of the Conservative Party conference, Grant Shapps lauded societal change in Saudi Arabia, The Times reported on Monday.

“Forget everything you think you know about Saudi Arabia. Actually, the country is changing incredibly quickly,” he said, citing “women in the workplace at levels that would be unimaginable three or four years ago.”

He added: “What you can’t underestimate is the impact that is having on their society and the way they govern.”

Saudi Arabia’s “society is moving very much in a way we have always called for societies around the world to move,” Shapps said.

Riyadh book fair provides special section for children

Activities and workshops are among events aimed at promoting reading among kids. (AN photo by Abdulrahman Shulhub)
Activities and workshops are among events aimed at promoting reading among kids. (AN photo by Abdulrahman Shulhub)
Updated 02 October 2023
Haifa Alshammari
Riyadh book fair provides special section for children

Activities and workshops are among events aimed at promoting reading among kids. (AN photo by Abdulrahman Shulhub)
  • An animation workshop and educational sensory play area has also been provided
  • A music corner offers children the opportunity to play instruments including the piano and guitar
Updated 02 October 2023
Haifa Alshammari

RIYADH: Organizers of the Riyadh International Book Fair have created a special section for children.

Activities and workshops covering areas such as writing, theater, music, fashion, and culinary arts are among events aimed at promoting reading among kids.

An animation workshop and educational sensory play area has also been provided, and a music corner offers children the opportunity to play instruments including the piano and guitar.

Amr AbuKhalaf, a Jordanian musician and member of rock band Akher Zapheer, was representing Music House at the fair and running guitar classes for young visitors.

Saudi company Music House, established in 2018, specializes in music education and training in the Kingdom.

AbuKhalaf said: “I am here to introduce children to music, especially those who may not have had the chance to learn before.

“I was pleasantly surprised by the positive response from many children. I even had the pleasure of teaching a young girl how to play the guitar, and I was amazed at how quickly she picked it up, as if she had been playing for a year.”

Rewan Abdulrazeeq, a violin and music teacher who graduated from the Conservatoire, The Higher Institute for Music in Egypt, was invited by Music House to take part in the event and provide general information about music to children.

An instrumentalist in the Cairo Symphony Orchestra with 15 years’ experience in the music business, Abdulrazeeq said: “I am fascinated by the approach of schools and institutions in teaching music to children here, and how it helps them express themselves.

“Music is not just about playing or singing; it is a means for children to express their thoughts and emotions,” she added.

The book fair’s fashion design workshop area targets children aged nine to 12, and aims to help them explore their artistic side, discover their potential in fashion, and enjoy experimenting with colors.

The fair is open daily from 11 a.m. to midnight until Oct. 7 at King Saud University.

