You are here

  • Home
  • CR7 nets his 1st goal in AFC Champions League

CR7 nets his 1st goal in AFC Champions League

CR7 nets his 1st goal in AFC Champions League
Portuguese legend Crisitano Ronaldo, Al-Nassr football club’s captain, took to social media on Monday to express his joy for scoring his first goal in the AFC Champions League defeating Tajikistan’s Istiklol 3-1. (X/@Cristiano)
Short Url

https://arab.news/29dsb

Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

CR7 nets his 1st goal in AFC Champions League

CR7 nets his 1st goal in AFC Champions League
  • CR7 nets his 1st goal in AFC Champions League
  • ‘Good game for everyone on team’: Portuguese player’s post on X
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

RIAYDH: Portuguese footballing star and Al-Nassr captain Crisitano Ronaldo on Monday took to social media to express joy at scoring his first AFC Champions League goal in the Riyadh club’s 3-1 defeat of Tajikistan’s Istiklol.
In a post on X, the 38-year-old player said: “Good game for everyone on the team.”
Ronaldo had drawn a blank in front of goal during Al-Nassr’s first two games in the competition against Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai, and Persepolis, of Iran.
“Happy to have scored my first #ACL champions league goal. We keep winning,” he added.

 

 

Al-Nassr were 1-0 down when Ronaldo found the back of the net on 66 minutes. His side then went on to record a 3-1 victory with two strikes from Brazilian teammate Talisca.
Ronaldo became the UEFA Champions League’s all-time top scorer with 140 goals and currently tops the scoring list in the Saudi Pro League with 10 conversions, four goals ahead of nearest rival Aleksandar Mitrovic of Al-Hilal and five other players on six, after just eight games.

Topics: Al-Nassr Cristiano Ronaldo AFC Champions League

Related

Ronaldo and Talisca give Al-Nassr control of AFC Champions League group
Saudi Football
Ronaldo and Talisca give Al-Nassr control of AFC Champions League group
Cristiano Ronaldo led Al-Nassr to a thrilling 4-3 win over Al-Ahli in the Saudi Pro League. (X/@AlNassrFC)
Sport
Ronaldo magic inspires Al-Nassr to epic win over Al-Ahli

EA FC 24: What are Ronaldo, Neymar, Benzema’s Saudi Pro League teams like to play with?

EA FC 24: What are Ronaldo, Neymar, Benzema’s Saudi Pro League teams like to play with?
Updated 03 October 2023
Nathan Irvine
Follow

EA FC 24: What are Ronaldo, Neymar, Benzema’s Saudi Pro League teams like to play with?

EA FC 24: What are Ronaldo, Neymar, Benzema’s Saudi Pro League teams like to play with?
  • Arab News slides into latest football game from EA Sports to see how SPL represented
Updated 03 October 2023
Nathan Irvine

RIYADH: “EA FC 24” is the new name for EA Sports’ dominant football game. Once known as “FIFA,” the series developer and publisher recently split with world football’s governing body.

The move has ushered in a new era for fans who may be pleased to know that the on-pitch action is slicker while still providing a roller coaster of emotion, similar to the real thing.

One of the reasons EA Sports ended its 30-year association with FIFA was to explore new opportunities and partnerships that were once a conflict of interest.

The first instalment feels like a familiar pair of football boots – a safe addition with which players will instantly feel comfortable.

Dramatic changes are likely being kept in the locker room for future editions, as development is tight on annually released video games. So, what, if any, changes have appeared for the teams in the Saudi Pro League?

The good

All 18 SPL teams from the current 2023-24 season are included in “EA FC 24.” From title holders Al-Ittihad to newly promoted Al-Riyadh and all those in between.

The sudden influx of international stars that gave transfer expert Fabrizio Romano sleepless nights is up to date. The likes of Sadio Mane (Al-Nassr), Neymar (Al-Hilal), and Karim Benzema (Al-Ittihad) line up for their new sides and, in doing so, lift the overall star rating and playability of each side.

So, fans of the clubs that made big moves in the summer can play as their favorite team online without fear of being hammered each time.

It is also great to see the Roshn Saudi League idents for the TV-style coverage before, during, and after the games, creating another layer of authenticity.

Saudi football fans may also be pleased to note that many more people use SPL teams online this year. By setting the Seasons or Co-Op settings to fit a favorite club, a similar match-up can quickly be found.

Previously, in “FIFA,” players could sit in an online lobby for what felt like hours and would rarely find an equal matchup for Damac or similar. Opening up the restrictions would inevitably lead to one-sided games against Manchester City, PSG, and Real Madrid on repeat.

There is also a big matchday feel to local derbies, too. EA Sports has added a little more drama to the likes of Al-Nasser versus Al-Hilal with more background on the long-lasting rivalry that comes through the pre-game presentation and in-game commentary.

The not-so-good

There are only two official stadiums from the SPL in “EA FC 24” — the faithfully recreated King Abdullah Sports City and King Fahd Stadium.

The eagle-eyed will notice these are the same stadia featured in last year’s “FIFA 23.”

Although fans may be disappointed, the approach is not limited to the Saudi teams.

For example, the Dutch Eredivisie only has Ajax and PSV, and Portugal’s Liga comes with FC Porto and Benfica official stadiums. Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami stadium is not even in the game.

Inside the stadiums, as the cameras pan the crowds or pitchside crew and security, there is not much Arab representation. In fact, players will not find any traditional dress anywhere in the grounds. It may seem like a minor issue for a sports game, but it matters.

The game currently uses the same animated crowd as it does in every other stadium and switches the football shirts to match.

You can forgive EA Sports for using the likenesses of the licensed commentary and pundit teams they use in the game’s EA TV presentation, such as Stewart Robson and Derek Rae. But finding a fan in the stadium sporting a thobe or abaya is currently impossible and feels like a missed opportunity.

Stadium chants are also off-target. When Cristiano Ronaldo scores for Al-Nassr, the home crowd erupts into a baffling rendition of Manchester United fans’ “Viva Ronaldo.”

The development of “EA FC 24” probably did not leave much time for EA Sports to capture the atmosphere, but hopefully things will be more accurate for the Saudi matchday feel next season.

Lastly, “EA FC 24” does not have all the official kits. Again, this is not an issue solely aimed at the SPL, as other league teams can be seen playing in off-brand outfits. But users are unlikely to be happy if they were looking forward to playing with Al-Okhdood in their licensed shirts.

It is a bit of a mixed bag regarding SPL representation in “EA FC 24.”

It is great to see the teams have been given a statistics boost to reflect the 2023 summer transfers, and playing with them online is fun and a break from using the usual suspects.

EA Sports will build on the entire experience for next season. The explosion of the SPL popularity likely caught them off guard, as it did with most, which is why it currently feels slightly odd. But with the world’s gaze fixed on the league, it is hard to ignore it now.

More than anything, it would be nice to see some distinctive Arab representation around “EA FC 25.”

Topics: football ROSHN Saudi Pro League  Cristiano Ronaldo Neymar Karim Benzema

Related

Ronaldo and Talisca give Al-Nassr control of AFC Champions League group
Saudi Football
Ronaldo and Talisca give Al-Nassr control of AFC Champions League group
Ronaldo, Neymar and Benzema set sights on Asian Champions League title
Saudi Sport
Ronaldo, Neymar and Benzema set sights on Asian Champions League title

Steven Gerrard on the drive for footballing excellence

Steven Gerrard on the drive for footballing excellence
Updated 03 October 2023
Khaled Al-Arafah
Follow

Steven Gerrard on the drive for footballing excellence

Steven Gerrard on the drive for footballing excellence
  • Liverpool and England legend wants major silverware with Al-Ettifaq
  • Education is critical for lifelong success, Gerrard tells fans during appearance at Riyadh Book Fair
Updated 03 October 2023
Khaled Al-Arafah

Liverpool and England legend Steven Gerrard believes that the key to success in life is continuous learning — as he described his own journey in football from player to coach.

The coach of Al-Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia made the remarks on Monday at the Riyadh Book Fair, where he attended a seminar titled “Sports and Cultural Exchange” — in front of adoring football fans.

Gerrard said that reading has always been an integral part of his life, at airports waiting for flights, and during rest periods at football camps.

He said football was not just a sport but also a form of cultural exchange.

“Saudi Arabia has been of interest to me since the football explosion, and I received a warm welcome from Saudi fans, making me feel special. I am grateful for that. After experiencing wearing the Saudi thobe, I designed another one for myself because I liked it and found it very comfortable. Sports are evolving in the Kingdom, and I wanted to be a part of this development. My presence in this league will bring me experience and benefit.”

He said he committed himself to further education to make the transition to management. “After retirement, I had the desire to continue in the field of football, specifically in coaching, and I read many books related to coaches. It is in my nature, and ever since I was in Liverpool, I loved challenges and taking first place, and this motivates me to give my all here.”

“The difference between being a coach and a former player is that coaching comes with a lot of pressure because you are leading a whole team. It was better for me to gradually progress in the field, starting as a player, then a team manager, and finally, a technical coach.”

He ended his speech by talking about the most beautiful strike in his football career. “The best goal I scored in my career was against Milan in the Champions League final in 2005.”

At the end of the seminar, Gerrard graciously stopped to interact with the fans and posed for photographs — which made it a memorable day for many at Riyadh’s iconic cultural event.

Topics: football Steven Gerrard Al-Ettifaq Saudi Arabia

Related

‘Starstruck’ Al-Ghamdi embraces Steven Gerrard’s Ettifaq revolution
Sport
‘Starstruck’ Al-Ghamdi embraces Steven Gerrard’s Ettifaq revolution
Gerrard hails ‘champion’ mentality of Ettifaq players after win over Al-Nassr
Sport
Gerrard hails ‘champion’ mentality of Ettifaq players after win over Al-Nassr

Ronaldo and Talisca give Al-Nassr control of AFC Champions League group

Ronaldo and Talisca give Al-Nassr control of AFC Champions League group
Updated 03 October 2023
John Duerden
Follow

Ronaldo and Talisca give Al-Nassr control of AFC Champions League group

Ronaldo and Talisca give Al-Nassr control of AFC Champions League group
  • A 3-1 win leaves the Saudi team top of Group E with 6 points from 2 matches
Updated 03 October 2023
John Duerden

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first goal in the Asian Champions League on Monday, inspiring Al-Nassr to a come-from-behind 3-1 win over Istiklol to make it two wins out of two in Group E.

It was looking bleak for the Riyadh giants at the end of the first half when Senin Sebai put the Tajikistan side ahead. Then, midway through the second half, Ronaldo intervened to score for the seventh successive game, and soon after Anderson Talisca added two more to put Al-Nassr in control of the group.

The game ended comfortably but it was a rocky road beforehand. Despite having more than 80 percent possession and nine attempts on target to the visitors’ one, Al-Nassr found themselves a goal down at the break.

It was hard to comprehend as the hosts had overwhelmed their opposition from the start, but failed to register.

With the Central Asians sitting deep and happy to defend, it did not take long for the frustration to build. Ronaldo was in the thick of the action but he was just unable to get on the end of several crosses that came his way.

The Yellows came close after half an hour as Abdulrahman Ghareeb cut inside from the left and let fly with a fierce shot from 30 meters that beat the goalkeeper but not the woodwork. It would have been a contender for the goal of the tournament.

Ronaldo shot weakly at the goalkeeper from close range six minutes later but there was a feeling that a goal was coming.

It arrived, but at the other end, just before the break. Sebai’s low shot from just inside the area should have been a comfortable save but it somehow slipped through the fingers of Nawaf Al-Aqidi to silence the home fans.

Talisca’s header then looked to be heading in until Rustam Yatimov threw himself across goal to make a fine save.

After the break Al-Nassr went close when Sultan Al-Ghannam’s low cross from the right found Ghareeb at the far post but his left-footed shot went back across the face of goal and missed the target.

Marcelo Brozovic headed straight at the goalkeeper from close range after 53 minutes, but Ronaldo grabbed the all-important strike 13 minutes later.

Fed by Ghareeb on the left side of the area, Ronaldo’s first shot was blocked but he delicately lifted the loose ball into the net from the edge of the six-yard box for the coolest of finishes.

It opened the floodgates as the Saudi Arabians were soon two goals ahead. Ayman Yahya’s shot bounced off the deck and there was Talisca at the far post to head his team into the lead.

And with 13 minutes remaining, the Brazilian collected the ball on the right corner of the area and then curled the ball home.

All the frustrations over, Al-Nassr could now look forward to the clash against Qatar’s Al-Duhail. A third win in a row will give them a foot in the knockout stages.

Al-Ittihad’s match against Iran’s Sepahan cancelled due to Qassem Soleimani busts in stadium

Al-Ittihad’s match against Iran’s Sepahan has been officially cancelled due to busts of Qasem Soleimani at the stadium.
Al-Ittihad’s match against Iran’s Sepahan has been officially cancelled due to busts of Quds Force commander
Updated 03 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Al-Ittihad’s match against Iran’s Sepahan cancelled due to Qassem Soleimani busts in stadium

Al-Ittihad’s match against Iran’s Sepahan has been officially cancelled due to busts of Qasem Soleimani at the stadium.
  • Match against Saudi club called off over pitchside banners and busts honoring dead warlord Qassem Soleimani
Updated 03 October 2023
Arab News

JEDDAH: A furious row erupted on Monday after an Iranian football club tried to use a match against Saudi opponents for political propaganda.

The AFC Champions League match at the Naghsh-e-Jahan Stadium in Isfahan between Sepahan and Jeddah team Al-Ittihad was called off when the Iranian club refused to remove political banners and busts of the late Revolutionary Guard warlord Qassem Soleimani from the edge of the pitch.

Al-Itiihad staff and some players noted the busts and banners at an initial pitch inspection, and reported the issue to the referee and observers from the Asian Football Confederation. AFC rules explicitly outlaw the use of a football match to promote a political message. Confederation officials asked Sepahan staff to remove the offending propaganda, but they refused.

After requesting a delay of half an hour to assess the situation, the Saudi team and staff left the stadium to head to the airport and back to Saudi Arabia.

The confederation said Monday’s second round group stage match had been “canceled due to unanticipated and unforeseen circumstances. The AFC reiterates its commitment toward ensuring the safety and security of the players, match officials, spectators, and all stakeholders involved. This matter will now be referred to the relevant committees.”

The Saudi Football Federation said in an Arabic statement on Tuesday that it confirms “its full support for Al-Ittihad Club and will be taking all legal measures to preserve the rights” of the Saudi Pro League champions.

The Jeddah club said, “Al-Ittihad Club will follow up on the circumstances of the decision and calls on the AFC to protect the club’s rights guaranteed by the rules and regulations,” in an Arabic post on X.

Saudi Arabia and Iran signed a Chinese-brokered agreement in March to resume diplomatic relations after seven years of tension. Home-and-away football matches between Saudi and Iranian teams resumed only in September, after being played at neutral venues since 2016.

Topics: Al-ittihad Sepahan Qasem Soleimani

Related

Al-Ittihad ready for AFC Champions League challenge, coach says
Sport
Al-Ittihad ready for AFC Champions League challenge, coach says
“Of course, this is one of the biggest matches of my coaching career, Fabiano Flora said ahead of the King’s Cup clash.
Saudi Football
Al-Kholood boss Fabiano Flora eyes Al-Ittihad giant-killing in King’s Cup

Ronaldo targets first AFC Champions League goals for Al-Nassr against Istiklol

Ronaldo targets first AFC Champions League goals for Al-Nassr against Istiklol
Updated 02 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Ronaldo targets first AFC Champions League goals for Al-Nassr against Istiklol

Ronaldo targets first AFC Champions League goals for Al-Nassr against Istiklol
  • The Portuguese legend is the record goalscorer of the UEFA Champions League with 140
Updated 02 October 2023
Arab News

Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo will look to get his AFC Champions League goalscoring account up and running on Monday night when the Riyadh giants welcome Istiklol of Tajikistan to Al-Awwal Park in the second round of matches in Group E.

The Portuguese legend is the all-time record goalscorer in the UEFA Champions League with 140, in a career that saw him win the competition once with Manchester United and four times with Real Madrid.

The match will be Ronaldo’s third in Asia’s premier club competition, having taken part in a successful qualifier against Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai, and on Group E Matchday 1 against Persepolis of Iran, which Al-Nassr won 2-0.

Ronaldo is currently the top scorer in the Roshn Saudi League with 10 goals, four ahead of his nearest challengers, after eight rounds of matches.

Topics: football Ronaldo AFC Champion League Al-Nassr

Related

Ronaldo and Talisca take Al-Nassr to 3rd in Saudi Pro League
Sport
Ronaldo and Talisca take Al-Nassr to 3rd in Saudi Pro League
Cristiano Ronaldo led Al-Nassr to a thrilling 4-3 win over Al-Ahli in the Saudi Pro League. (X/@AlNassrFC)
Sport
Ronaldo magic inspires Al-Nassr to epic win over Al-Ahli

Latest updates

CR7 nets his 1st goal in AFC Champions League
CR7 nets his 1st goal in AFC Champions League
Saudi Ports Authority rises in global maritime index Q3 report
Saudi Ports Authority rises in global maritime index Q3 report
Riyadh forum advances global postal network
Riyadh forum advances global postal network
UAE’s ADNOC obtains global certification to supply sustainable aviation fuel 
UAE’s ADNOC obtains global certification to supply sustainable aviation fuel 
Closing bell — Saudi main index drops 54 points to close at 10,952
Closing bell — Saudi main index drops 54 points to close at 10,952

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.