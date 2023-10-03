Golf stars swing into Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbor ahead of Aramco Team Series presented by PIF

Mohamed Tolu wins third Saudi Arabia medal with shotput silver at Asian Games

LONDON: Saudi Arabia’s Mohamed Tolu won the Kingdom’s third medal at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Sunday after taking silver in the shot put competition.

There was further track and field success for Saudi Arabia after Abdullah Abkar qualified for the final of the 200 meters by winning his semifinal in 20.59 seconds.

In the 3,000-meter steeplechase final, Badr Al-Omrani finished eighth in 8 minutes, 49.19 seconds, and teammate Wasim Al-Farsi ended twelfth in 9:09.27.

In the 1,500-meter final, Faez Al-Subayi finished seventh in 3:42.14 and teammate Raed Al-Jadaani ended eighth in 3:42.52.

Abdulrahman Al-Mousa, Mansour Alawi, Abdulaziz Al-Rawdha and Bilal Al-Awadhi qualified for the round of 32 in the men’s archery competition. In the women’s competition, Shaden Al-Marshod and Sara bin Salum qualified for the round of 32.

Also on Sunday, the Kingdom’s footballers were eliminated after losing to Uzbekistan 2-1 in the quarterfinals.

Uzbekistan opened the scoring in the second minute followed by another strike in the 24th minute.

In the second half Mohammed Maran grabbed a goal for the young Green Falcons in the 65th minute, but it was not enough to get back on level terms.

Saudi Arabia’s Wedian Al-Muwallad was knocked out of the kurash competition, in her first international appearance, after losing to her Uzbek opponent in the quarterfinals.

Seraj Al-Sulaim is also heading home early after only managing to secure eighth place in the 61 kg weight category with a lift total of 286 kg.