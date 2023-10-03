Golf stars swing into Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbor ahead of Aramco Team Series presented by PIF

HONG KONG: Top professional women golfers were welcomed on Tuesday at Hong Kong’s iconic Victoria Harbor ahead of the Aramco Team Series presented by PIF at Hong Kong Golf Club later this week.
The ATS competitions take place from Oct. 6 to 8, a media statement said.
Set against the Hong Kong skyline on a traditional red-sail Chinese boat were world No. 3 Jin Young Ko, of South Korea, Chinese star Muni ‘Lily’ He, 2023 Solheim Cup star Carlota Ciganda, of Spain, Hong Kong’s Tiffany Chan and multiple-Ladies European Tour winner Anne van Dam, from the Netherlands, who all immersed themselves in the city’s bustling surroundings ahead of the event.
Muni He said: “I love playing in the Aramco Team Series. I played it once two years ago in Spain, and it was so much fun, so I’m very excited to be back, especially in Hong Kong, a place very close to where I’m from.”
The competition brings together 28 teams, each comprised of three professional golfers and an amateur player, in a team competition that runs alongside an individual stroke play event.
Over the course of three days, players will vie for a total prize fund of $1 million, setting a record as the largest fund ever assembled for a ladies’ professional golf tournament in Hong Kong.
It also promises an unparalleled week of golfing brilliance and entertainment for fans of all ages, the statement said.
Tickets are available for purchase online via the official distributor Ticketflap.
General admission tickets are free for Friday and priced at HK$150 (about $20) for Saturday and Sunday. Meanwhile, admission is free throughout the weekend for those under 18.
ATS is proud to be an “M” Mark event that helps to enhance the image of Hong Kong as Asia’s sports events capital.
The “M” Mark is awarded by the Major Sports Events Committee and symbolizes signature events in the territory’s sports calendar.
