Community Jameel Saudi Concludes 7th StartSmart Competition

Community Jameel Saudi Concludes 7th StartSmart Competition
The 12 winning teams (three teams within each track) of the StartSmart competition were awarded valuable prizes that amounted to SR465,000.
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News
Community Jameel Saudi Concludes 7th StartSmart Competition

Community Jameel Saudi Concludes 7th StartSmart Competition
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News
Community Jameel Saudi successfully concluded the 7th edition of the StartSmart competition, in the presence of Prince Khalid bin Sultan bin Abdullah bin Faisal, chairman of the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation; Abdulaziz bin Muhammad bin Aboud, director of the Ministry of Sports branch in Makkah region; and a number of business leaders and experts. The event was held under the patronage of Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Jalawi, governor of Jeddah.
The concluding ceremony was organized at Jeddah Corniche Circuit by Bab Rizq Jameel and the Lenobadir program, in partnership with the Ministry of Sports, under the theme of “Applications of Artificial Intelligence in Entrepreneurship and the Green Economy.” This year’s edition featured four distinct tracks: Startups, Ideas, Social Enterprise, and the newly launched Environment track.
The competition witnessed remarkable participation, drawing 1,010 applicants, with 60 teams qualifying for the semifinal stage. The teams underwent an intensive training camp last July, covering a variety of topics, including strategic planning, marketing, and financial management. The qualifying teams presented their projects and ideas to a judging panel, resulting in the selection of 36 teams for the final stage, out of which 12 winning teams (three teams within each track) were selected and awarded valuable prizes that amounted to SR465,000 ($124,000).
In the Startups track, fanZ grabbed the first place, Siolla came second, and Ballurh secured the third place. In the Social Enterprise track, AmplifAI Health won first place, Bahaa Adaptive Solutions ranked second, while Ad Astr came third. As for the Ideas track, Rafah AI secured first place, Organic Waste Management came second, and Maqarri grabbed third place. In the new Environment track, SARsatX won first place, Ivvest ranked second and TrustiT came third.
On the sidelines of the event, Community Jameel Saudi held a forum that included a conference and eight workshops. The forum featured eight expert speakers who discussed some of the most important trends, challenges, and opportunities in the entrepreneurial sector and the market.

The Saudi Tourism Authority is expanding its strategic collaboration with Huawei Mobile Services and Petal Ads, the advertising arm of HMS, to boost Chinese tourism to the Kingdom and enhance the tourists’ travel experience by making it smarter and more immersive. The partnership aims to revolutionize the way tourists explore the country through increased digitization of travel services, with a special focus on attracting Chinese tourists to the Kingdom.

HMS and the Saudi Tourism Authority signed an MoU during the Approved Destination Status launch ceremony held in Beijing. Fahd M. Hamidaddin, CEO of the Saudi Tourism Authority, was the signatory of the MoU along with Walter Ji Rengui, president of Huawei Consumer Cloud Service Global Ecosystem Development and Operations. The signing reflects both parties’ ongoing collaboration and continued shared commitment to promoting Saudi Arabia as a unique and dynamic destination for Chinese audiences.

Choon Yang Quek, chief technology officer, Saudi Tourism Authority, said: “The partnership with Huawei Mobile Services and Petal Ads is part of Saudi’s wider novel approach to marketing tourism and travel experiences that transform the visitor experience. Huawei has a deep connection with its consumers, which combined with Saudi’s dedication to visitor experiences, allows us to reach new audiences more effectively via established Huawei channels and tap into new insights on Chinese travelers to better tailor their journey in Saudi.”

Alhasan Aldabbagh, president of APAC markets at Saudi Tourism Authority, said: “We are thrilled to partner with Huawei Mobile Services and Petal Ads to enhance the travel experience of tourists visiting Saudi. By making Huawei’s cutting-edge technology an integral part of the travel experience, we can tap into established channels to reach a much wider audience and develop a deeper understanding of potential visitors. Through this partnership, we are reaffirming our commitments set out under Vision 2030 and are delivering tailored and custom experiences for Chinese travelers.”

Rengui said: “We are delighted to partner with the Saudi Tourism Authority in this exciting collaboration. By integrating our advanced technology solutions, we aim to provide tourists visiting Saudi with an enhanced and seamless travel experience. This partnership reflects our commitment to innovation and our dedication to transforming the tourism industry for the better.” 

By integrating HMS’ advanced technology solutions, tourists visiting Saudi Arabia will enjoy a smarter travel experience and will have access to a range of innovative tools and applications that can simplify their journey. From seamless navigation and language translation services to augmented reality-guided tours, this collaboration aims to ensure that tourists can make the most of their time while traveling. 

Through this partnership, the Saudi Tourism Authority seeks to leverage cutting-edge technology to offer tourists an unparalleled experience while showcasing the rich cultural heritage, breathtaking landscapes, and warm hospitality that Saudi Arabia has to offer. 

In partnership with Petal Ads, the Saudi Tourism Authority is making substantial efforts to welcome an increasing number of Chinese tourists to explore the beauty and wonder of the Kingdom. The collaboration includes targeted marketing campaigns across various platforms to raise awareness about the diverse tourist attractions and unique experiences the country has to offer to the Chinese audience.

Meanwhile, in an endeavor to strengthen ties with China and promote Saudi Arabia as a premier tourist destination, VIP guests from the Saudi Tourism Authority participated in a panel discussion at the HDC “Together 2023 in China.” The panel discussion aimed to highlight the mutual benefits of tourism collaboration between the two nations and explore new avenues for cross-cultural exchange.

Zain KSA signed a memorandum of understanding with Aanaqeed Knowledge Company, also known as Aanaab, an Arabic e-learning platform, and Code School Finland, a global leader in coding, robotics, and AI education. This strategic partnership aims to bridge the digital literacy gap across the Kingdom and support the localization of digital education. The MoU is part of Zain KSA’s corporate sustainability strategy and its commitment to enhancing the digital capabilities of Saudi society by implementing training and educational programs, with a focus on developing technical skills. This will, in turn, contribute to Saudi Vision 2030’s goals to accelerate the Kingdom’s digital transformation and bolster Arabic technical content on the internet.
Zain KSA’s MoU with Aanaab and Code School Finland demonstrates the company’s significant strides in promoting diversity and inclusion by extending educational opportunities to every corner of the Kingdom, including remote regions. The MoU also underscores Zain KSA’s unwavering commitment to empowering both female and male educators across Saudi Arabia, aspiring to nurture and graduate a new generation of digital trailblazers. This collaborative endeavor seamlessly aligns with Zain KSA’s overarching corporate sustainability strategy, based on three key pillars: operating responsibly, inclusion, and generation youth, inextricably linked to globally recognized environmental, social, and governance practices.
Rayan bin Abdullah Al-Turki, Zain KSA’s chief communication officer, said: “As part of our corporate sustainability strategy, we are dedicated to elevating the digital literacy of all segments of our society. Our primary focus is on empowering the community of educators, who play a pivotal role in shaping the present and future of the Kingdom across various fronts. This dedication contributes significantly to the Kingdom’s progress within the Human Development Index. Notably, in the 2022 Human Development Report released by the UN Development Program, Saudi Arabia secured the 35th rank out of 191 countries, a noteworthy ascent from the 40th position in the previous edition of the report.”
Al-Turki added: “This partnership will significantly contribute to our broader community engagement efforts in support of the digital transformation journey outlined in Saudi Vision 2030. It also aligns with our commitment to achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals, particularly in the areas of delivering high-quality education, fostering inclusivity and equality, and guaranteeing the right to access knowledge and quality education for all residents of the Kingdom. We are delighted to collaborate with the leading e-learning platform Aanaab and the esteemed global digital skills education provider Code School Finland. In fact, our shared strategic approach revolves around nurturing innovation and leadership among our youth while fostering sustainability in building knowledge societies that leverage cutting-edge technologies to enhance digital Arabic language content, ultimately benefiting humanity across the Arab world.”
Aanaab CEO Mounira Jamjoom said: “We are thrilled to join hands with Zain KSA and Code School Finland on this ambitious project to empower Saudi talent with digital literacy programs. Our specialized professional development courses are created by distinguished partners, academics, and educators from across the globe. With our distinctive approach and locally tailored content, we ensure that Saudi students have access to top-tier educational resources in their native language.”
Meanwhile, Code School Finland CEO Kaisu Pallaskallio said: “The collaboration reflects our joint dedication to fostering Saudi talent and empowering the next generation of innovators and leaders. We are delighted to leverage our pedagogical expertise, teaching resources, and professional development services for educators in coding, robotics, and AI to drive educational excellence in Saudi Arabia. Our strategic partnership heralds a sustainable digital transformation in Saudi Arabia’s educational sector, empowering the Saudi youth with fundamental digital literacy skills needed for a thriving future.”

ROSHN Group, a Public Investment Fund giga-project and the Kingdom’s leading mixed-asset real estate developer, will, for the second consecutive year, collaborate with Zahra Association as a main partner of the National Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign.
The group’s recommitment to the annual national campaign reflects ROSHN’s ongoing focus on health and wellness, in alignment with the objectives of Vision 2030, and will build on previous growth established in the 2022 version of the collaboration, which saw ROSHN sponsoring and endorsing nationwide events and initiatives throughout the month of October.
This year, ROSHN will sponsor two non-competitive breast cancer awareness walks titled “Making Strides Against Breast Cancer” in Riyadh and Jeddah. These walks have collectively grown into the nation’s largest and most impactful breast cancer movement — providing a supportive community for courageous breast cancer survivors and metastatic breast cancer thrivers, caregivers, and families alike.
Additionally, ROSHN will activate breast cancer awareness and education booths across its offices and sales centers in Riyadh and Jeddah, which will communicate the importance of early detection.

BACKGROUND

ROSHN’s collaboration with Zahra Association will be carried out through the group’s CSR arm, YUHYEEK.

The partners formalized the collaboration during a signing ceremony at ROSHN’s SEDRA sales center on Sept. 2. The ceremony was attended by Zahra Breast Cancer Association and ROSHN Group senior representatives: Princess Haifa Al-Faisal Al-Saud, chairwoman of Zahra Breast Cancer Association, and Ghada Alrumayan, group chief marketing and communication officer of ROSHN; Nasreen Aldossary, group chief human resources officer of ROSHN; and Hanadi Al-Outha, CEO of Zahra Breast Cancer Association.
ROSHN will further sponsor the closing ceremony of the campaign, at which Zahra will acknowledge and recognize the partners that have contributed to the growth of the association over the last years.
“As we embark on our second year as a main partner of Zahra Association’s National Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign, we remain steadfast in our dedication to raising awareness, fostering early detection, and supporting those affected by this devastating disease. As a responsible Saudi group, ROSHN will continue to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with causes and campaigns that empower Saudi individuals and families and make a meaningful and sustainable impact on the quality of life of all in the Kingdom,” said Alrumayan.
ROSHN’s collaboration with Zahra will be carried out through the group’s corporate social responsibility arm, YUHYEEK, which leverages the group’s reach, scope, and capacity as a giga-project to directly benefit those in need across the Kingdom with measurable positive impact.
Through YUHYEEK, ROSHN is implementing and supporting impactful projects across the Kingdom that promote community development, environmental sustainability, health and wellness, arts and culture, and sport and education, thus contributing toward transforming the lives of Saudi people under Vision 2030.

Saudia Cargo, a leading global airfreight carrier with headquarters in Jeddah, has announced the appointment of Loay Mashabi as the company’s managing director. He will be joining on Oct. 8. Mashabi, former deputy minister for logistics services at the Ministry of Transportation and Logistics Services, has an extensive background in the logistics sector and has played a pivotal role in the efforts to bolster Saudi Arabia’s position as a logistics hub.

Throughout his career, Mashabi has served in various positions in both the private and government sectors and has also acted as board member of Saudia Cargo, Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones, known as MODON, Riyadh Integrated, and Saudi Exports Authority.

“Together with CEO Teddy Zebitz, Mashabi will oversee several functions and strategic initiatives to ensure Saudia Cargo continues in its successful growth and transformation to reach a vast international presence through expanding its dedicated freighter fleet to become one of the world’s top 10 largest air cargo carriers in the coming years,” a statement said.

“We are thrilled to have Loay on board and to welcome him to the Saudia Cargo family,” said Zebitz. “His background and vast experience in the field will prove to be invaluable in our efforts to drive forward Saudia Cargo’s ambitious growth plans.”

“With this new chapter in my career I am excited to continue serving the Saudi logistics sector and bring forth the untapped potential in the region. Saudia Cargo will, without a doubt, be just the right place to accomplish great feats in placing Saudi Arabia in the center of the logistics map,” said Mashabi.

Mashabi holds an executive MBA from London Business School and a bachelor of science in petroleum engineering from King Fahd University.

For more than seven decades, Saudia Cargo has been one of the world’s most dynamic cargo carriers, connecting 900 destinations in 175 countries through its alliance with SkyTeam Cargo, the world’s largest group of air cargo airlines.

The Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International — Middle East has announced the 6th ROC Middle East Commercial Strategy Conference. This year’s event will be held at the Conrad Dubai Hotel from Nov. 28-29 to boost the Middle East’s hospitality sector.

With the finest leading industry leaders under one roof, this year’s conference aims to take the region’s hospitality sector to the next level where attendees can expand their network by connecting with trailblazers and peers, gain insights from seasoned professionals and learn about the latest trends and strategies.

“The 6th annual ROC Middle East Commercial Strategy Conference is a unique gathering of industry pioneers, where competitors unite to shape the future and elevate their skills. It’s the pulse of innovation in the hotel industry, bringing together all the commercial thought leaders from sales, marketing, revenue management, distribution, hotel brands, and owner groups here in the region to share current and future trends. The conference will feature a range of topics, discussions, and best practices, led by world-class regional and international experts,” said Mona Faraj, managing director of the Middle East chapter of HSMAI.

“This year’s ROC Middle East Commercial Strategy Conference is more than just an event; it is a catalyst for innovation and collaboration in the hospitality industry with global standards in mind. Here, we break down competitive barriers and come together as a community, committed to setting new standards of excellence and driving the future of hospitality forward,” added Robert A. Gilbert, president and CEO of HSMAI.

Alexander Edström, CEO of Atomize, the event’s platinum sponsor, said: “We at Atomize are honored to be the platinum sponsor and delighted to support this pivotal event. ROC Middle East Commercial Strategy Conference serves as a crucial platform for industry leaders to come together and discuss innovative strategies for the future. It aligns perfectly with Atomize’s mission to empower hotels through intelligent revenue management solutions. We look forward to engaging in meaningful dialogues that will undoubtedly drive the Middle East hospitality sector to new heights.”

The ROC Star Awards Ceremony will recognize top talent who have made a difference in the hotel industry. HSMAI strongly advocates the importance of sharing best practices as a means to enhance performance in the industry and region and ROC Stars represent exceptional individuals within the hospitality industry who have made a significant impact.

The event is being organized in partnership with key organizations including Atomize, Fornova, Almosafer, IDeaS, FLYR for Hospitality, and 20+ other sponsors. As the hospitality sector in the Middle East region expands rapidly and evolves constantly, the conference will provide timely insights to hotel professionals.

This year, the team will be introducing the Certified Hotel Business Acumen certification course to be held in Dubai, just before the conference. The dates are Nov. 26-27.

