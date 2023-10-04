HSBC Global Private Banking announces leadership transition for MENA

HSBC has announced the appointment of Aladdin Hangari as head of Global Private Banking Middle East and North Africa, succeeding Sobhi Tabbara, who has announced his departure from HSBC with effect from January 2024 to pursue opportunities beyond the bank.
Tabbara has led HSBC Global Private Banking in the MENA region since 2012, driving the expansion of its ultra-high-net-worth coverage in key markets, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain. To ensure a seamless transition, Tabbara and Hangari will serve as co-heads of MENA until January.
Hangari joins HSBC from Credit Suisse, where he spent 20 years, most recently as CEO of Credit Suisse (Qatar LLC) and CEO of Aventicum Capital Management Holding AG. He will play a critical role in continuing HSBC Global Private Banking’s success across all countries of the GCC, building on the strong foundations laid by Tabbara, which has seen the private bank establish a leading presence across the region, connecting clients to international opportunities.
HSBC will also strengthen its coverage of Qatar with the appointment of Patrick D’Amico as global market head of Qatar, joining from Credit Suisse.
To further strengthen its offer in Switzerland, HSBC announced the appointment of Kouroche Achtari as market head for International Switzerland, joining from Credit Suisse.
HSBC Global Private Banking continues to strengthen its position across the region, serving customers with excellence throughout Europe and the Middle East. Over the past 12 months, the bank has launched an onshore business in the UAE, an onshore advisory service in Kuwait, and strengthened its coverage of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Italy, Northern Europe and Switzerland.
Gabriel Castello, regional head of Global Private Banking EMEA and CEO of the Swiss Private Bank, said: “We are extremely pleased to welcome Aladdin and our new colleagues to our ranks, all of whom will be instrumental in continuing our exceptional client service, connecting clients to unique opportunities and tailor-made solutions worldwide.”
Further strengthening our service across Europe, the Middle East and Africa underlines HSBC’s extensive heritage and reaffirms our position as a leading private bank in the region.”
