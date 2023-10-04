Riyadh Air concludes successful visit to China

A senior delegation from Riyadh Air, led by CEO Tony Douglas, visited China last week to meet with leading figures in the Chinese aviation industry, as the airline moves toward its maiden flight in mid-2025. The airline was warmly hosted by Saudi Ambassador to China Abdulrahman Al-Harbi, followed by productive meetings with officials of the Civil Aviation Administration of China and other local authorities, including several airports and airlines, as it plans for future operations in China.
Douglas said: “We were given a warm welcome by our hospitable Chinese hosts who helped to facilitate a series of extremely productive meetings. We were honored to share our plans for the future including our roadmap for Chinese operations, which were received very positively by the entire industry. China will play a very important role in our growth and we were encouraged by the level of support offered by the authorities and airports. Our meetings with potential Chinese airline partners were very positive as many carriers, both in China and across the world, are keen to play a part in our future as we expand rapidly toward a global footprint of over 100 destinations by 2030.”
He continued: “While we have no immediate plans to join an alliance, we are making significant progress on forging a series of strong bilateral partnerships to expand the airline’s network and global reach. I have been hugely encouraged by the enthusiasm of so many airlines who want to be part of the Riyadh Air story. It’s clearly emerging that our airline partners will be from a mix of backgrounds and geographical locations who see the massive potential of partnering with the new national carrier of the G20’s fastest growing economy and creating a mutually beneficial relationship.”
The airline is set to continue as a disruptor in the aviation world, having enjoyed a trailblazing six months. After a successful launch of the Riyadh Air brand to great acclaim in early 2023, the airline placed an order for up to 72 Boeing 787-9 aircraft, followed by the reveal of a stunning new livery that grabbed the attention of the world. Additionally, it inked a sponsorship agreement with leading European football club, Atlético de Madrid, to be its official shirt sponsor.
Owned by the Public Investment Fund, Riyadh Air will be a digitally led, full-service airline adopting the best global sustainability and safety practices across its advanced fleet of aircraft. The airline will equip its aircraft with the most advanced, state-of-the-art features with innovative, best-in-class cabin interiors and experiences, including next-generation digital in-flight entertainment systems and connectivity solutions. Riyadh Air will connect guests to more than 100 destinations around the world by 2030 through offering an exceptional guest experience with authentic, warm Saudi hospitality at its heart.