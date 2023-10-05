You are here

Biden urges Republicans to stop their infighting, fears US chaos could hit Ukraine aid

Biden urges Republicans to stop their infighting, fears US chaos could hit Ukraine aid
US President Joe Biden delivers says the Republican infighting could imperil US aid to Ukraine. (Reuters/File photo)
Updated 05 October 2023
AFP
Biden urges Republicans to stop their infighting, fears US chaos could hit Ukraine aid

Biden urges Republicans to stop their infighting, fears US chaos could hit Ukraine aid
  Among the contenders for ousted US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is hard-right Republican Jim Jordan, who has been notably skeptical on funding Ukraine
  A last-gasp deal in Congress to avoid a US government shutdown at the weekend contained no fresh funding for Ukraine
Updated 05 October 2023
AFP
WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden admitted Wednesday he was worried that political turmoil in Washington could threaten US aid to Ukraine, urging Republicans to stop their infighting and back “critically important” assistance for Kyiv.

Biden added that he would soon be giving a major speech on the need to support Ukraine’s fight against the Russian invasion after the chaos in Washington alarmed US allies.
“It does worry me,” Biden told reporters when asked whether the ousting of Republican House speaker Kevin McCarthy by hard-liners in his own party could derail more funds for Ukraine’s war effort.
“But I know there are a majority of members of the House and Senate of both parties who have said that they support funding Ukraine.”
A last-gasp deal in Congress to avoid a US government shutdown at the weekend contained no fresh funding for Ukraine, and hopes for a quick solution have been further complicated by McCarthy’s exit on Tuesday.
The contenders to replace him hold a range of views but among them is hard-right Republican Jim Jordan, who has been notably skeptical on funding Ukraine.




(Clockwise from top, left) Rep. Matt Gaetz moves for the ouster of fellow Republican Kevin McCarthy (top, right) as Speaker of the US House of Representatives on Oct. 3, 2023. Below, left, Rep. Bob Good of Virginia speaks in favor of Gaetz's "motion to vacate" (below, right). (Photos: Reuters/Getty Images via AFP)

The timing is critical, with the White House warning that aid could run out within months just as Ukraine tries to push forward its slow-moving offensive against Russia before winter sets in.
Biden indicated there was “another means by which we may be able to find funding” without congressional approval, but would not give further details.
The president will get a briefing on Ukraine from his national security team on Thursday, the first to feature the new top US military officer, General Charles “CQ” Brown, the White House added.

The president’s comments reflected a change of tone, as Biden had told allies in a call on Tuesday that he was “confident” of getting fresh aid passed, according to the White House.
The US president said he would now make the case for the importance of helping Ukraine as it battles the full-scale invasion launched by Russia in February 2022.
“I’m going to be announcing very shortly a major speech I’m going to make on this issue, and why it’s critically important for the United States and our allies that we keep our commitment,” Biden said.
Biden declined to say when he would make the speech.
Russia has said that the questions over the future of US aid reflect growing fatigue in the West over its support for Ukraine.
But the White House insisted that there were no cracks in the alliance when Biden spoke to the leaders of key European allies and others on Tuesday.
“None of them brought up that they were concerned,” Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.
“They have their own domestic political issues that they have to deal with as well.”
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who was among those who spoke with Biden, said on Wednesday he was “convinced” of continued US support for Ukraine.
The United States is by far the biggest supporter of Kyiv, committing more than $43 billion in military assistance to Kyiv so far, while Congress has approved a total of $113 billion in aid including humanitarian help.
Without new aid being approved, the funding could run out in a “couple of months,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said.
In a statement Wednesday, the US military said it had given Ukraine’s armed forces more than 1 million rounds of seized Iranian ammunition.
But the White House’s Jean-Pierre said she “wouldn’t connect” this with concerns over the future of US aid.
 

Topics: Russian invasion in Ukraine US Republicans Joe Biden

Bangladesh swamped by record dengue deaths

Bangladesh swamped by record dengue deaths
Updated 3 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Bangladesh swamped by record dengue deaths

Bangladesh swamped by record dengue deaths
  • Scientists say it is increasing in frequency due to climate change
  • Three floors of the 10-story hospital have been set aside for dengue, supporting more than 200 patients
Updated 3 sec ago
AFP
Dhaka: In the crowded fever ward in Bangladesh’s Mugda hospital, every bed is taken, as the country struggles in the grip of its deadliest dengue outbreak.
More than 1,000 people have died this year in the nation’s worst recorded spate of the mosquito-borne disease, which scientists say is increasing in frequency due to climate change.
In the worst cases, intense viral fevers trigger bleeding, internally or from the mouth and nose.
Nupur Akter, 21, is struggling desperately to feed her sister Payel, who she rushed into hospital two weeks ago while the six-year-old was “shaking uncontrollably.”
But there has been little improvement. “She has become weaker,” Akter said.
The Mugda Medical College and Hospital in the capital Dhaka is a key battleground against the outbreak, with the flood-prone South Asian nation a fertile ground for mosquitoes that breed in stagnant water.
A record 1,030 people have died nationwide this year, with more than 210,000 cases confirmed by hospitals. The figures dwarf the previous record last year, when 281 died.
Hospital director Mohammad Niamatuzzaman said medics were in non-stop crisis mode, bringing in gynaecology, heart and kidney specialists to aid overwhelmed general medics.
“It’s an emergency — but a long-lasting one,” Niamatuzzaman told AFP, adding the state-run center recorded 158 dengue deaths this year, five times its toll last year.
Three floors of the 10-story hospital have been set aside for dengue, supporting more than 200 patients.
Overall, the 400-bed hospital is treating nearly 1,000 patients, and thousands more as outpatients.
Mohammad Sabuj, a goldsmith and father of three sons from the Konapara suburb of Dhaka, said there was someone with dengue in “almost every home” in his neighborhood.
“In my shop, three out of four workers got the fever,” said the 40-year-old, who was recovering after he too was rushed to hospital.
Sabuj said his friend, who was a doctor, had died.
“When a doctor couldn’t save himself, it scares me,” he said. “God forbid, if something happens to me at this age, where my family and children will go?“
Hospital treatment is free, but families have to buy many of the medicines, or pay for costly private blood tests to bypass the backlog.
Abdul Hakim, whose job as a construction worker provides his family’s only income, is watching over his two-year-old son at the clinic.
“Since the day my son got a fever, I have no work,” said Hakim, 38, who has two children.
“I am managing the tests, medicines and other hospital expenses by taking a loan... just to get him well.”
At Mugda hospital, a quarter of the dengue patients are children. Overall, children under 15 make up roughly 10 percent of the dead.
Bangladesh has recorded cases of dengue since the 1960s but documented its first outbreak of dengue haemorrhagic fever, a severe and sometimes fatal form of the disease, in 2000.
The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that dengue — and other diseases caused by mosquito-borne viruses such as chikungunya, yellow fever and Zika — are spreading faster and further due to climate change.
About half of the world’s population is now at risk of dengue, with an estimated 100 to 400 million infections occurring each year, and many of those causing only mild illness, according to WHO.
The Aedes mosquito that spreads dengue — identifiable by its black and white stripy legs — breeds in stagnant pools, and cases have slowed as the monsoon rains fade.
But experts warn the threat remains because in the hotter and dryer months, people store water in containers.
Niamatuzzaman said he believed deaths had soared because many patients had been infected multiple times. Those with repeat infections are at greater risk of complications.
While previous dengue outbreaks were largely confined to cities, Niamatuzzaman said patients are now coming from rural areas across the country where dengue had not been reported before.
“In my lifetime, I have rarely heard the name of this disease,” said 65-year-old Alep Kari.
He came to Mugda hospital after he and his wife fell sick with dengue, and clinics in his rural district of Shariatpur were already full.
“This is the first time we got this fever in my village,” he said. “Many were infected.”

Himalayan glacial lake flooding kills 14, more than 100 missing in India

Himalayan glacial lake flooding kills 14, more than 100 missing in India
Updated 5 min 21 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Himalayan glacial lake flooding kills 14, more than 100 missing in India

Himalayan glacial lake flooding kills 14, more than 100 missing in India
  • The latest deadly weather event in South Asia’s mountains being blamed on climate change
  • Authorities said the lives of 22,000 impacted by Lhonak lake burst
Updated 5 min 21 sec ago
Reuters

NEW DELHI: At least 14 people were killed and 102 are missing after heavy rains caused a Himalayan glacial lake in northeast India to burst its banks, and rescuers were being hampered by washed out bridges and fast flowing rivers, said officials on Thursday.
The Lhonak lake in Sikkim state burst its banks on Wednesday causing major flooding, which authorities said had impacted the lives of 22,000 people. It is the latest deadly weather event in South Asia’s mountains being blamed on climate change.
“The search operations are being undertaken under conditions of incessant rains, fast-flowing water in Teesta river, roads and bridges washed away at many places,” a defense spokesperson said.
As of early Thursday, the state disaster management agency said 26 people were injured and 102 were missing, 22 of which were army personnel. Eleven bridges had been washed away.
Video footage from the ANI news agency showed flood waters surging into built-up areas where several houses collapsed, army bases and other facilities were damaged and vehicles submerged.
Satellite imagery showed that nearly two-third of the lake seems to have been drained.
The weather department warned of landslides and disruption to flights as more rain is expected over the next two days in parts of Sikkim and neighboring states. Sikkim was cut off from Siliguri in West Bengal as the main highway had collapsed.
G T Dhungel, a member of the Sikkim Legislative assembly told Reuters that petrol and diesel had already become scarce in state capital Gangtok but food was easily available.
A cloudburst dropped a huge amount of rain over a short period on the Lhonak glacial lake on Wednesday, triggering flash floods down the Teesta valley, about 150 km (93 miles) north of Gangtok near the border with China.
A 2020 report by India’s national disaster management agency said glacial lakes are growing and pose a potentially large risk to downstream infrastructure and life as the glaciers in Himalayas are in a retreating phase due to climate change.
“Sadly, this is the latest in a series of deadly flash floods that ricocheted across the Hindu Kush-Himalayan region this monsoon, bringing the reality of this region’s extreme vulnerability to climate change all too vividly alive,” said Pema Gyamtsho, director general of the Nepal-based International Center for Integrated Mountain Development.
Other mountainous areas of India, as well as parts of neighboring Pakistan and Nepal have been hit by torrential rains, flooding and landslides in recent months, killing scores of people.
An article by India’s National Remote Sensing Center scientists a decade ago had warned the chances of the lake bursting its banks was “very high” at 42 percent.
Wednesday’s disaster was worse than when a 1968 lake breach in Sikkim as it involved the release of dam water from state-run NHPC’s Teesta V dam, according to officials.
A government source told Reuters that four dam gates had been washed away and it was not clear why they had not been opened in time. NHPC said it will assess the damage when the water level recedes to normal.

Topics: India Himalayan

Related

Libya flood deaths expose climate chasm in conflict-hit states
Middle-East
Libya flood deaths expose climate chasm in conflict-hit states
Syrian beekeepers battle both war and climate change
Middle-East
Syrian beekeepers battle both war and climate change

Fourteen dead, 102 missing after Indian glacial lake bursts bank in heavy rain

Fourteen dead, 102 missing after Indian glacial lake bursts bank in heavy rain
Updated 05 October 2023
Reuters
Follow

Fourteen dead, 102 missing after Indian glacial lake bursts bank in heavy rain

Fourteen dead, 102 missing after Indian glacial lake bursts bank in heavy rain
  • Disaster is latest in series of deadly weather events in South Asia’s mountains blamed on climate change
  • Other areas of India and parts of Pakistan and Nepal hit by torrential rains, flooding in recent months
Updated 05 October 2023
Reuters

NEW DELHI: At least 14 people were killed and 102, including 22 army personnel, were missing in northeast India on Thursday after heavy rain caused a glacial lake to burst its banks, triggering flash floods down a mountain valley, officials said.

The disaster, which has affected the lives of 22,000 people, authorities said, is the latest in a series of deadly weather events in South Asia’s mountains blamed on climate change.

“The search operations are being undertaken under conditions of incessant rains, fast-flowing water in Teesta river, roads and bridges washed away at many places,” a defense spokesperson said on the X social media platform, formerly known as Twitter.

A cloudburst dropped a huge amount of rain over a short period on the Lhonak glacial lake on Wednesday, triggered flash floods down the Teesta valley, about 150 km (93 miles) north of Gangtok, capital of Sikkim state, near the border with China.

The state disaster management agency said 26 people were injured and 102 were missing, as of early Thursday. Eleven bridges were washed away.

Video footage from the ANI news agency, showed flood waters surging into built-up areas where several houses collapsed, army bases and other facilities were damaged and vehicles submerged.

The weather department has warned of landslides and disruption to flights as more rain is expected over the next two days in parts of Sikkim and neighboring states.

Other mountainous areas of India, as well as parts of neighboring Pakistan and Nepal have been hit by torrential rains, flooding and landslides in recent months, killing scores of people.

Last year, Pakistan blamed climate change for unprecedented floods caused by historic monsoon rains that washed away roads, crops, infrastructure and bridges, and killed at least 1,000 people.

“Sadly, this is the latest in a series of deadly flash floods that ricocheted across the Hindu Kush-Himalayan region this monsoon, bringing the reality of this region’s extreme vulnerability to climate change all too vividly alive,” said Pema Gyamtsho, director general of the Nepal-based International Center for Integrated Mountain Development.

Topics: Indian glacial lake bursts glacial melting climate change heavy rain India

Europe could become energy self-sufficient in $2 trillion push — study

Europe could become energy self-sufficient in $2 trillion push — study
Updated 05 October 2023
Reuters
Follow

Europe could become energy self-sufficient in $2 trillion push — study

Europe could become energy self-sufficient in $2 trillion push — study
  • Last month, European lawmakers gave their final approval to legally binding targets to expand renewable energy faster this decade
Updated 05 October 2023
Reuters

FRANKFURT, Germany: Europe could wean itself off fossil fuels and create a self-sustainable energy sector by spending around 2 trillion euros ($2.1 trillion) on solar, wind and other regenerative sources by 2040, according to a new study.
The report, led by the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research, said the continent would require annual investments of 140 billion euros by 2030 and 100 billion a year in the decade thereafter to get there.
While most of the sum would be needed for onshore wind expansion, solar, hydrogen and geothermal resources would be additional pillars of a strategy that would enable Europe’s electricity needs to be powered exclusively from renewables by 2030.
It would take another decade to convert the entire energy system, including things such as heating currently powered by oil or gas, to renewables, according to the study, which was shared with Reuters.
“These figures are considerable, but it is important to remember that the European countries are estimated to have spent additional 792 billion euros in the last year just on the status quo system to protect consumers from the effects of the energy crisis introduced by the Russian invasion into Ukraine,” the study said.
Last month, European lawmakers gave their final approval to legally binding targets to expand renewable energy faster this decade, a central part of Europe’s plans to curb climate change and shift away from fossil fuels.
The law raises the EU’s renewable energy targets, requiring 42.5 percent of EU energy to be renewable by 2030, replacing a previous 32 percent target.
The scientific study — commissioned by Aquila Capital, one of Europe’s largest private renewables investors — echoed industry criticism toward European regulation, asking for faster approval of projects to make sure targets were hit.
It said renewable energy supply would need to grow by 20 percent per year to meet expected power demand by 2030.
 

Topics: Europe fossil fuels Renewable Energy Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research EU

Related

Renewable energy cuts global fossil fuel bill by $520bn in 2022: IRENA report 
Business & Economy
Renewable energy cuts global fossil fuel bill by $520bn in 2022: IRENA report 
Arab forum calls for localization of renewable energy sector
Business & Economy
Arab forum calls for localization of renewable energy sector

What to do with 1.1 million bullets seized from Iran? US ships them to Ukraine

What to do with 1.1 million bullets seized from Iran? US ships them to Ukraine
Updated 05 October 2023
AP
Follow

What to do with 1.1 million bullets seized from Iran? US ships them to Ukraine

What to do with 1.1 million bullets seized from Iran? US ships them to Ukraine
  • The bullets were seized last December from a vessel used by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard to arm Houthis in Yemen
  • A United Nations arms embargo has prohibited weapons transfers to the Houthis since 2014, but Iran was found to be flouting the ban
Updated 05 October 2023
AP

WASHINGTON: Russia has long turned to Iranian-made drones to attack Ukraine. Now Ukrainian forces will be using bullets seized from Iran against Russia troops.
A US Navy ship seized the 1.1 million rounds off of a vessel that was being used by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to arm Houthi rebels in Yemen’s civil war in violation of a UN Security Council resolution.
Those 7.62 mm rounds have now been transferred to Ukraine, US Central Command said Wednesday. The much-needed ammunition has been sent at a time when continued US financial support for Kyiv’s fight to defend itself remains in question.
The 7.62 mm ammunition is the standard round for Soviet-era Kalashnikov assault rifles and their many derivatives. Ukraine, as a former Soviet republic, still relies on the Kalashnikov for many of its units.
“With this weapons transfer, the Justice Department’s forfeiture actions against one authoritarian regime are now directly supporting the Ukrainian people’s fight against another authoritarian regime. We will continue to use every legal authority at our disposal to support Ukraine in their fight for freedom, democracy, and the rule of law,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement.
The US Navy’s Mideast-based 5th Fleet and its allies have intercepted numerous ships believed to be transporting weapons and ammunition from Iran to Yemen in support of the Iranian-backed Houthis. This is the first time that the seized weaponry has been handed over to Ukraine, Central Command spokeswoman Capt. Abigail Hammock said.
This shipment was seized by Central Command naval forces in December off of a vessel the command described as a “stateless dhow,” a traditional wooden sailing ship, that was being used by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to arm the Houthis.
A fragile cease-fire is in place in Yemen after the almost decadelong war, but Iran has continued to supply the Houthis with lethal aid, Lt. Gen. Alexus G. Grynkewich, head of US Air Forces Central, told reporters on Wednesday. He said this was a major threat to Yemen finding a durable peace.
US Central Command said the US “obtained ownership of these munitions on July 20, 2023, through the Department of Justice’s civil forfeiture claims against Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.”
A United Nations arms embargo has prohibited weapons transfers to the Houthis since 2014. Iran insists it adheres to the ban, even as it has long been transferring rifles, rocket-propelled grenades, missiles and other weaponry to the Houthis via the sea.
Independent experts, Western nations and UN experts have traced components seized aboard detained vessels back to Iran.
Iran’s mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.
Even though the shipment of more than 1 million rounds of small arms ammunition is substantial, it pales in comparison with the amount that the US has already sent to Ukraine since Russia invaded in February 2022, much of which has already been used in the intense ground battle.
The US has provided more than 300 million rounds of small arms ammunition and grenades as part of the almost $44 billion in military aid it has sent to help Ukraine.
Further US funding for Ukraine’s war was not included in a stopgap measure that prevented a government shutdown last weekend. With the ouster of Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, it was unclear whether the future leader will be able to generate enough support from the party’s hard-liners, who have opposed sending more money to Ukraine.
 

Topics: Russian invasion in Ukraine Iran Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Houthis

Related

Iran sends Russia millions of bullets to fuel Ukraine war, source tells Sky News
Middle-East
Iran sends Russia millions of bullets to fuel Ukraine war, source tells Sky News
UK aims to offer military training inside Ukraine, minister says
World
UK aims to offer military training inside Ukraine, minister says

Latest updates

Recipes for Success: Mansard Riyadh’s culinary director Glenn Eastman talks patience, ‘scary fusion’
Recipes for Success: Mansard Riyadh’s culinary director Glenn Eastman talks patience, ‘scary fusion’
Syria army shelling kills five civilians: sources
Syria army shelling kills five civilians: sources
Simone Biles leads US women to record 7th straight team title at gymnastics world championships
Simone Biles leads US women to record 7th straight team title at gymnastics world championships
Bangladesh swamped by record dengue deaths
Bangladesh swamped by record dengue deaths
Himalayan glacial lake flooding kills 14, more than 100 missing in India
Himalayan glacial lake flooding kills 14, more than 100 missing in India

