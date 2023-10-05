All eyes on Jeddah derby as Al-Ittihad’s Karim Benzema faces off against Al-Ahli’s Riyad Mahrez

RIYADH: The Jeddah derby this week promises to be an unforgettable night for football fans when Karim Benzema’s Al-Ittihad and Riyad Mahrez’s Al-Ahli meet in week nine of Roshn Saudi League.
The most eagerly awaited fixture in the Saudi football calendar will take place in front of a capacity 60,000 crowd at the King Abdullah Sports City stadium at 9 p.m. on Friday.
It will be the first meeting between the footballing archrivals since the 2021/2022 season when Al-Ahli were relegated to the Saudi First Division.
The derby clash will also be the first time Ballon d’Or winner Benzema and ex-Manchester City winger Mahrez meet in the RSL.
Benzema said: “Derbies, here or abroad, have the same flavor. The fans are going to give it their all, and that’s going to motivate the players even more. It’s going to be a big match. It’s up to us to do everything we can to win and show that we’re the best.”
Tickets for the match sold out within 10 minutes, he added.
“The fans are going to push us so that we can win this match.”
When asked about playing Mahrez, Benzema said: “There’s no face-off. We’re not the same players; we don’t have the same experience. Each of us will try to give his all for his club.”
Al-Ahli’s players know the importance of the fixture, with defensive midfielder Franck Kessie saying: “It would be great to win it and we will have a busy week to be ready for the game.”
Echoing the sentiment, teammate Edouard Mendy said: “I am expecting a huge atmosphere on Friday for what will be my first Jeddah derby.”
Mahrez is Al-Ahli’s top assist maker with four assists so far this season. He leads the RSL with 33 chances created.
Meanwhile, former Chelsea and UEFA Champions League winning teammates N’Golo Kante and Mendy will face off for the first time after their Stamford Bridge departure.
Al-Ittihad’s lineup might include five-time UEFA Champions League winner Benzema alongside Fabinho and Luiz Felipe. They will match up against an impressive Al-Ahli squad that includes Robert Firmino, Allan Saint-Maximin, Gabri Veiga, Merih Demiral and Kessie.
Football fervor continues to grow in Saudi Arabia with the announcement this week of the Kingdom’s intention to bid to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup.
Domestically the league is experiencing its strongest season yet, with more fans and some of the biggest stars in the world.
