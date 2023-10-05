You are here

  • Home
  • All eyes on Jeddah derby as Al-Ittihad’s Karim Benzema faces off against Al-Ahli’s Riyad Mahrez

All eyes on Jeddah derby as Al-Ittihad’s Karim Benzema faces off against Al-Ahli’s Riyad Mahrez

All eyes on Jeddah derby as Al-Ittihad’s Karim Benzema faces off against Al-Ahli’s Riyad Mahrez
The Jeddah derby this week promises to be an unforgettable night for football fans when Karim Benzema’s Al-Ittihad and Riyad Mahrez’s Al-Ahli meet in week nine of Roshn Saudi League. (Al-Ittihad)
Short Url

https://arab.news/96eb4

Updated 33 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

All eyes on Jeddah derby as Al-Ittihad’s Karim Benzema faces off against Al-Ahli’s Riyad Mahrez

All eyes on Jeddah derby as Al-Ittihad’s Karim Benzema faces off against Al-Ahli’s Riyad Mahrez
  • Archrivals’ clash will take place in front of 60,000-capacity crowd at King Abdullah Sports City stadium on Friday
  • Benzema said: ‘Derbies, here or abroad, have the same flavor. The fans are going to give it their all, and that’s going to motivate the players even more’
Updated 33 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

RIYADH: The Jeddah derby this week promises to be an unforgettable night for football fans when Karim Benzema’s Al-Ittihad and Riyad Mahrez’s Al-Ahli meet in week nine of Roshn Saudi League.
The most eagerly awaited fixture in the Saudi football calendar will take place in front of a capacity 60,000 crowd at the King Abdullah Sports City stadium at 9 p.m. on Friday.
It will be the first meeting between the footballing archrivals since the 2021/2022 season when Al-Ahli were relegated to the Saudi First Division.
The derby clash will also be the first time Ballon d’Or winner Benzema and ex-Manchester City winger Mahrez meet in the RSL.
Benzema said: “Derbies, here or abroad, have the same flavor. The fans are going to give it their all, and that’s going to motivate the players even more. It’s going to be a big match. It’s up to us to do everything we can to win and show that we’re the best.”
Tickets for the match sold out within 10 minutes, he added.
“The fans are going to push us so that we can win this match.”
When asked about playing Mahrez, Benzema said: “There’s no face-off. We’re not the same players; we don’t have the same experience. Each of us will try to give his all for his club.”
Al-Ahli’s players know the importance of the fixture, with defensive midfielder Franck Kessie saying: “It would be great to win it and we will have a busy week to be ready for the game.”
Echoing the sentiment, teammate Edouard Mendy said: “I am expecting a huge atmosphere on Friday for what will be my first Jeddah derby.”
Mahrez is Al-Ahli’s top assist maker with four assists so far this season. He leads the RSL with 33 chances created.
Meanwhile, former Chelsea and UEFA Champions League winning teammates N’Golo Kante and Mendy will face off for the first time after their Stamford Bridge departure.
Al-Ittihad’s lineup might include five-time UEFA Champions League winner Benzema alongside Fabinho and Luiz Felipe. They will match up against an impressive Al-Ahli squad that includes Robert Firmino, Allan Saint-Maximin, Gabri Veiga, Merih Demiral and Kessie.
Football fervor continues to grow in Saudi Arabia with the announcement this week of the Kingdom’s intention to bid to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup.
Domestically the league is experiencing its strongest season yet, with more fans and some of the biggest stars in the world.

Topics: Al-ittihad Al-Ahli Karim Benzema Riyad Mahrez Jeddah Derby Roshn Saudi League (RSL)

Related

Stunning Kante winner sees champions Al-Ittihad beat Al-Fateh and return to Saudi Pro League summit
Sport
Stunning Kante winner sees champions Al-Ittihad beat Al-Fateh and return to Saudi Pro League summit
Al-Ahli and Ettifaq goalless despite ex-Liverpool legends
Sport
Al-Ahli and Ettifaq goalless despite ex-Liverpool legends

Riyadh Season new shirt sponsor of Serie A’s Roma

Riyadh Season new shirt sponsor of Serie A’s Roma
Updated 04 October 2023
AFP
Follow

Riyadh Season new shirt sponsor of Serie A’s Roma

Riyadh Season new shirt sponsor of Serie A’s Roma
Updated 04 October 2023
AFP

MILAN: Roma announced on Wednesday that Riyadh Season will be their new shirt sponsor, the latest move from Saudi Arabia in European football.
In a statement, Roma did not say for how long the sponsorship would last nor how much it was worth, but that the Italian club would play a friendly in Saudi Arabia as part of the new deal.
Italian media report that the deal is worth around €8 million ($8.3 million) a season.
Roma did not say when they would play the friendly match, with the opposition also not specified.

Riyadh Season is an entertainment and sport festival held during winter in the Saudi capital organized by the Gulf country’s Entertainment Authority.
Roma had been looking for a main shirt sponsor after breaking with crypto currency company DigitalBits, who did not respect the terms of their three-year, 35-million-euro sponsorship and were also dumped by Inter Milan.
Jose Mourinho’s side had been playing matches with the ancient Roman slogan SPQR (“Senatus Populusque Romanus” or “The Senate and People of Rome“) on the front of their shirts since abandoning the DigitalBits deal late last season.
The new deal is the latest move in football from the Saudis, who own Premier League club Newcastle United and have unleashed hundreds of millions of dollars to bring stars to their own domestic Pro League.
The prospect of Roma taking on Riyadh as a sponsor had caused some controversy in Italy as the two capital cities are both bidding to host the 2030 Expo.

Topics: Riyadh Season 2023

Related

Juventus and Atalanta draw 0-0; Lukaku helps crisis-hit Roma beat Frosinone 2-0
Football
Juventus and Atalanta draw 0-0; Lukaku helps crisis-hit Roma beat Frosinone 2-0
Saudi football club Shabab to host Roma during Riyadh Season
Saudi Football
Saudi football club Shabab to host Roma during Riyadh Season

Iran says it has agreed with Saudis to reschedule Asian Champions League match after walkout

Iran says it has agreed with Saudis to reschedule Asian Champions League match after walkout
Updated 04 October 2023
AP
Follow

Iran says it has agreed with Saudis to reschedule Asian Champions League match after walkout

Iran says it has agreed with Saudis to reschedule Asian Champions League match after walkout
  • The AFC said the match was canceled ‘due to unanticipated and unforeseen circumstances’
Updated 04 October 2023
AP

TEHRAN: Iran said Wednesday it has agreed with Saudi Arabia to reschedule an Asian Champions League match after the Saudi team walked out at the last minute, apparently over the presence of a statue
of a slain Iranian general.

The walkout appeared to strain a recent rapprochement between Saudi Arabia and Iran, longtime rivals who have backed opposite sides in conflicts across the Middle East. But in the days since, both sides have appeared eager to move past it.
The Saudi Al-Ittihad team did not come out onto the field in Isfahan on Monday, where some 60,000 fans were eagerly awaiting their match against Iran’s Sepahan. Saudi Arabia’s state-run Al Ekhbariya TV said they refused to come out because of a statue of the late Gen. Qassem Soleimani placed outside the entrance tunnel.
Soleimani, who commanded the elite Quds Force of Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, is seen as a war hero by Iran’s clerical rulers and their supporters but vilified by Western and many Arab nations because of his role in leading Iran’s military activities across the region. He was killed in a US drone strike in neighboring Iraq in 2020.
Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian told reporters Wednesday that the two sides would reschedule the match and urged the Asian Football Confederation to review the incident on a “technical” basis.
“We should not allow sport to be used as political leverage” by any side, he said.

BACKGROUND

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian told reporters Wednesday that the two sides would reschedule the match and urged the Asian Football Confederation to review the incident on a “technical” basis.

He went on to say that relations with Saudi Arabia are moving in the right direction, and that he had been in direct contact with his Saudi counterpart on Monday night.
Saudi officials have not commented on the walkout.
Al-Ittihad released a statement hours after the walkout saying the team had left the stadium and flown home because they were told by league organizers that the match would not take place as scheduled. The Saudi Arabian Football Federation put out a statement expressing support for the team.
The AFC said the match was canceled “due to unanticipated and unforeseen circumstances,” without elaborating. On Tuesday, Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal club defeated Iran’s Nassaji in a match in the Iranian capital, Tehran.
The soccer tournament, which features 40 teams from around Asia, is the first since 2015 to see Saudi and Iranian teams play on each other’s soil. After the countries severed diplomatic relations in 2016, games usually took place in neutral venues.
The two countries restored diplomatic relations earlier this year in an agreement brokered by China. That raised hopes that the devastating war between a Saudi-led coalition and Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi rebels, which has been winding down in recent years, might finally come to
an end.
But tensions rose again last month after an attack killed four soldiers who were patrolling Saudi Arabia’s southern border with Yemen. The soldiers were from Bahrain, a close Saudi ally, and the coalition blamed the Houthis, who have not publicly acknowledged the attack.

Topics: Al-ittihad Saudi Arabia Iran

Related

Al-Ittihad’s match against Iran’s Sepahan has been officially cancelled due to busts of Qasem Soleimani at the stadium.
Saudi Football
Al-Ittihad’s match against Iran’s Sepahan cancelled due to Qassem Soleimani busts in stadium
Neymar gets off the mark in vital Al-Hilal victory in Tehran
Sport
Neymar gets off the mark in vital Al-Hilal victory in Tehran

Saudi Arabia announces bid to host World Cup in 2034

The King Abdullah International Stadium at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah. (@saudiFF)
The King Abdullah International Stadium at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah. (@saudiFF)
Updated 04 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia announces bid to host World Cup in 2034

The King Abdullah International Stadium at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah. (@saudiFF)
  • Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman emphasized that Saudi Arabia’s desire to bid for the 2034 FIFA World Cup is a reflection of the Kingdom’s progress in all sectors
Updated 04 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced on Wednesday its intention to bid to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup.
Led by the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, the bid for 2034 intends to deliver a world-class tournament and will draw inspiration from Saudi Arabia’s ongoing social and economic transformation and the Kingdom’s deep-rooted passion for football.

Saudi Arabia’s inaugural bid is backed by the Kingdom’s growing experience of hosting world-class football events and its ongoing plans to welcome fans across the world to the 2023 FIFA Club World Cup and 2027 AFC Asian Cup.

Reflecting on the intention to bid, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman emphasized that Saudi Arabia’s desire to bid for the 2034 FIFA World Cup is a reflection of the Kingdom’s progress in all sectors.

The Kingdom has quickly emerged as a leading hub and an international destination for hosting major events thanks to its rich cultural heritage, economic strength, and the ambition of its people.

Under the Saudi Vision 2030, sport is playing a significant role in contributing to the country’s economic growth and enhancing the quality of life for all and holds a unique ability to unite and bring different cultures together.

A renowned host for some of the biggest global sports events since 2018, Saudi Arabia has been home to over 50 international events for both male and female athletes including football, motorsports, tennis, equestrian, esports and golf.

Saudi Arabia has qualified for the iconic tournament on six occasions since 1994 — most recently in 2022 — when the Green Falcons secured a historic victory over eventual champions Argentina.

Minister of Sport Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki said: “Hosting a FIFA World Cup in 2034 would help us achieve our dream of becoming a leading nation in world sport and would mark a significant milestone in the country’s transformation. As an emerging and welcoming home for all sports, we believe that hosting a FIFA World Cup is a natural next step in our football journey.

“Through its intention to bid to host the 2034 World Cup, the Kingdom is keen to provide an unprecedented experience for everyone around the world.

“The Kingdom’s recent success in hosting major international sporting events in various games and its triumph in winning rights to host many international tournaments during the next few years is the best testimony to the distinguished position that our country has reached, making it an ideal and distinguished location for organizing an exceptional edition of the World Cup,” Prince Abdulaziz said.

Yasser Al-Misehal, President of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, stated: “We believe the time is right for Saudi Arabia to host the FIFA World Cup.

“Our bid is driven by a love for the game and a desire to see it grow in every corner of the world. We want to celebrate our football culture and share our country with the world.

“We are embracing Saudi Arabia’s enthusiasm for innovation and growth as we make our bid for this iconic tournament; the Kingdom’s transformation journey is the driving force behind our bid. We are committed to hosting an exceptional event that celebrates the game, captivates players and fans, and inspires future generations.

“To be in a position to bid to host a FIFA World Cup is only possible with the full support of the Kingdom’s leadership and we thank them for their continued committed to drive the country forward and open up new opportunities,” Al-Misehal added.

As the FIFA World Cup expands to a 48-team tournament from 2026 onwards, tournament logistics are front of mind for players, officials, and fans. Saudi Arabia will host all matches in the Kingdom, streamlining travel, optimizing match scheduling, and providing unique fan experiences across host venues and cities.

A young and vibrant nation with over 70 percent of its population under the age of 35, Saudi Arabia is also home to one of the strongest leagues in Asia, the Saudi Pro League. Welcoming and engaging fans from across the globe, the league is home to some of the best Saudi talent and international star players from over 45 different countries.

SAFF’s commitment to invest and grow the game at every level across the men’s and women’s game is highlighted by recent notable achievements including winning the men’s U-23 AFC Asian Cup, 160 percent increase in youth football investment, opening 18 youth regional training centers, increasing registered coaches from 750 in 2018 to over 5,500 today, and witnessing an increase of 56 percent and 86 percent in registered male and female players respectively since 2021.

Saudi Arabia’s ambition to grow the game and create new opportunities across the ecosystem is equaled in the women’s game. Since 2019, SAFF has successfully established a senior women’s and U-17 national teams, two professional women’s leagues featuring 38 clubs, and a school girls league which welcomed over 48,000 girls in its first week. In just 2 years, there has also been an 800 percent growth in the number of female coaches.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

Related

Front-of-shirt sponsor celebrates return of European nights by lighting up the skies. Credit: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire
Sport
Newcastle United sponsor Sela stages drone show above St. James’ Park to celebrate European football returning to city
FIFA announce sale of Club World Cup 2023 match tickets
Sport
FIFA announce sale of Club World Cup 2023 match tickets

Neymar gets off the mark in vital Al-Hilal victory in Tehran

Neymar gets off the mark in vital Al-Hilal victory in Tehran
Updated 03 October 2023
John Duerden
Follow

Neymar gets off the mark in vital Al-Hilal victory in Tehran

Neymar gets off the mark in vital Al-Hilal victory in Tehran
  • The Brazilian scored his first goal in five games since joining the Saudi side as they eased to a 3-0 away victory over Nassaji Mazandaran of Iran
  • Meanwhile, Al-Fayha made it three wins out of three for Saudi teams on matchday two, with a 2-0 victory over Pakhtakor of Uzbekistan
Updated 03 October 2023
John Duerden

RIYADH: Neymar opened his goalscoring account for Al-Hilal on Tuesday as the Saudi side defeated Nassaji Mazandaran 3-0 in their Asian Champions League clash in Tehran. The goal came in the Brazilian’s fifth game since joining the Riyadh giants and it was worth the wait.

It has been a good few days for the team, who went top of the Roshn Saudi League at the weekend and are now looking good for a place in the knockout stages of the Asian tournament.

Tuesday’s game at the Azadi Stadium was a hard-fought, and sometimes bad-tempered, affair but it ended in a vital victory for the four-time ACL champions who, like their Iranian hosts, finished the game with 10 men.

After a disappointing 1-1 home draw with Navbahor in their opening game, Al-Hilal now sit top of Group D on four points, ahead of the Uzbeks on goal difference. Nassaji are close behind on three points, followed by Mumbai City, who lost their first two games.

Neymar was not first to hit the target on Tuesday; that honor belonged to Aleksandar Mitrovic, who opened the scoring after just 10 minutes. Salman Al-Faraj delivered the ball to the right wing, where a galloping Mohammed Al-Breik sent a looping cross toward Mitrovic, who got between two defenders on the edge of the six yard area to head home.

The main talking point of the first half came seven minutes before the break when both teams were reduced to 10 men. After Michael fouled fellow number 96 Mohammadreza Abbasi, the two sets of players confronted each other and, when the dust had settled on the general melee, Salman Al-Faraj and Amir Houshmand were singled out for red cards.

Nassaji goalkeeper Mohammed Rashid Mazaheri escorted Al-Faraj off the pitch to help protect the veteran midfielder from objects being hurled at him from the stand. Neymar, who started the game still looking for that elusive first goal since signing for Al-Hilal from Paris Saint-Germain in August, was also the target of cans and bottles thrown by home fans.

His revenge for this was sweet, however, and came two minutes before the hour mark. Nasser Al-Dawsari slipped the ball to him on the edge of the area and the former Barcelona star unleashed an unstoppable low, left-footed shot into the bottom corner of the net, leaving the goalkeeper with no chance. It was a perfect, world-class finish from the forward, who had missed a penalty against Al-Shabab last Friday.

Neymar almost grabbed a second four minutes later. Kalidou Koulibaly advanced powerfully into the Iranians’ half and then found Neymar on the left side of the area. The Brazilian fired a low shot that beat the goalkeeper but came back off the opposite post.

With 20 minutes remaining, Farshid Esmaeili also hit the woodwork but that was the closest that Nassaji, making their debut in the competition, would come.

It was Hilal’s night and there was still time for them to add a third. After a corner was cleared, Al-Dawsari fired toward goal from the edge of the area and the ball was turned into the net by Saleh Al-Shehri.

Meanwhile, Al-Fayha made it three wins out of three for Saudi teams on matchday two, with a 2-0 victory over Pakhtakor.

Abdelhamid Sabiri opened the scoring after 10 minutes and the Moroccan midfielder added a second with 19 minutes remaining to seal the win against the Uzbek side. It means that after an opening-game defeat to Ahal of Turkmenistan, the 2022 King’s Cup winners are back in the hunt.

Al-Nassr defeated Tajik side Istiklol 3-1 on Monday night, with Cristiano Ronaldo grabbing his first Asian Champions League goal in the process.

Al-Ittihad’s game against Sepahan in Iran on Monday was called off at the last minute, after the Saudi side refused to leave the dressing room because a monument to an assassinated Iranian general had been placed beside the pitch.

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia Saudi Pro League AFC Champions League Al-Hilal Neymar

Related

EA FC 24: What are Ronaldo, Neymar, Benzema’s Saudi Pro League teams like to play with?
Saudi Football
EA FC 24: What are Ronaldo, Neymar, Benzema’s Saudi Pro League teams like to play with?
Update Neymar unhappy over state of pitch in Iran ahead of Al-Hilal AFC Champions League game video
Sport
Neymar unhappy over state of pitch in Iran ahead of Al-Hilal AFC Champions League game

CR7 nets his 1st goal in AFC Champions League

CR7 nets his 1st goal in AFC Champions League
Updated 03 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

CR7 nets his 1st goal in AFC Champions League

CR7 nets his 1st goal in AFC Champions League
  • CR7 nets his 1st goal in AFC Champions League
  • ‘Good game for everyone on team’: Portuguese player’s post on X
Updated 03 October 2023
Arab News

RIAYDH: Portuguese footballing star and Al-Nassr captain Crisitano Ronaldo on Monday took to social media to express joy at scoring his first AFC Champions League goal in the Riyadh club’s 3-1 defeat of Tajikistan’s Istiklol.
In a post on X, the 38-year-old player said: “Good game for everyone on the team.”
Ronaldo had drawn a blank in front of goal during Al-Nassr’s first two games in the competition against Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai, and Persepolis, of Iran.
“Happy to have scored my first #ACL champions league goal. We keep winning,” he added.

 

 

Al-Nassr were 1-0 down when Ronaldo found the back of the net on 66 minutes. His side then went on to record a 3-1 victory with two strikes from Brazilian teammate Talisca.
Ronaldo became the UEFA Champions League’s all-time top scorer with 140 goals and currently tops the scoring list in the Saudi Pro League with 10 conversions, four goals ahead of nearest rival Aleksandar Mitrovic of Al-Hilal and five other players on six, after just eight games.

Topics: Al-Nassr Cristiano Ronaldo AFC Champions League

Related

Ronaldo and Talisca give Al-Nassr control of AFC Champions League group
Saudi Football
Ronaldo and Talisca give Al-Nassr control of AFC Champions League group
Cristiano Ronaldo led Al-Nassr to a thrilling 4-3 win over Al-Ahli in the Saudi Pro League. (X/@AlNassrFC)
Sport
Ronaldo magic inspires Al-Nassr to epic win over Al-Ahli

Latest updates

All eyes on Jeddah derby as Al-Ittihad’s Karim Benzema faces off against Al-Ahli’s Riyad Mahrez
All eyes on Jeddah derby as Al-Ittihad’s Karim Benzema faces off against Al-Ahli’s Riyad Mahrez
US envoy: Aid to Libya for flood recovery will accelerate if country moves toward unity
US envoy: Aid to Libya for flood recovery will accelerate if country moves toward unity
Warner Music, HuManagement join forces to promote MENA music scene
Warner Music, HuManagement join forces to promote MENA music scene
National Geographic Arabia celebrates Chile and Mozambique natural wonders in October issue
National Geographic Arabia celebrates Chile and Mozambique natural wonders in October issue
Tree-mendous: Green Riyadh Project arrives in Al-Nakheel
Tree-mendous: Green Riyadh Project arrives in Al-Nakheel

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.