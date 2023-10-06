You are here

Hand grenade fragments were found in the bodies of victims in Prigozhin's plane crash, Putin claims

Hand grenade fragments were found in the bodies of victims in Prigozhin's plane crash, Putin claims
Prigozhin’s aborted rebellion in June marked the most serious challenge to Putin. (AFP/Concord group on Telegram)
Hand grenade fragments were found in the bodies of victims in Prigozhin's plane crash, Putin claims

Hand grenade fragments were found in the bodies of victims in Prigozhin's plane crash, Putin claims
  • A preliminary US intelligence assessment concluded that an intentional explosion caused the crash
MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that hand grenade fragments were found in the bodies of people who died in the Aug. 23 crash of mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin’s plane.
Experts investigating the crash found no indication the private jet had suffered an “external impact,” he said. Prigozhin and two of his top lieutenants of the Wagner private military contractor were among the 10 people killed when the jet came down as it flew from Moscow to St. Petersburgh.
There was no way to independently verify Putin’s statement.
A preliminary US intelligence assessment concluded that an intentional explosion caused the crash, and Western officials have pointed to a long list of Putin foes who have been assassinated. The Kremlin called allegations he was behind the crash as an “absolute lie.”
A Russian investigation was launched but no findings have been released. Moscow rejected an offer from Brazil, where the Embraer business jet was built, to join the inquiry.
While Putin noted the probe was still ongoing and stopped short of saying what caused the crash, his statement appeared to hint the plane was brought down by a grenade explosion.
Prigozhin’s aborted rebellion in June marked the most serious challenge to Putin, who has been in power for more than two decades. The crash came two months to the day after the rebellion’s start.
Putin also noted that while investigators haven’t tested the remains for alcohol and drugs, 5 kilograms (11 pounds) of cocaine was found during searches at Prigozhin’s office in St. Petersburg following the mutiny — an apparent attempt to denigrate the mercenary chief.
After his death, Putin described Prigozhin, 62, as “a man of difficult fate” who had “made serious mistakes in life.”
Prigozhin owed his fortune to his ties with the Russian leader dating to the early 1990s and was dubbed “Putin’s chef” for the lucrative Kremlin catering contracts.
The Wagner Group military contractor that he created has been active in Ukraine, Syria and several African countries and counted tens of thousands of troops at its peak. It played a key role in the fighting in Ukraine, where it spearheaded capture of the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut in May after months of bloody combat.
In the June 23-24 rebellion, Prigozhin said it was intended to oust the Defense Ministry’s leadership that he blamed for mistakes in pressing the fighting in Ukraine. His mercenaries took over Russia’s southern military headquarters in Rostov-on-Don and then rolled toward Moscow before abruptly halting the mutiny under a deal that offered them amnesty from prosecution. The mercenaries were given a choice to retire from the service, move to Belarus or sign new contracts with the Defense Ministry.
Last week, Putin met with one of Wagner’s top commanders to take charge of “volunteer units” fighting in Ukraine in a sign that the Kremlin intends to keep using the mercenaries after Prigozhin’s death.
Putin said Thursday that several thousand Wagner troops have signed contracts with the Defense Ministry.

Germany will ensure Ukraine can protect itself: minister

Germany will ensure Ukraine can protect itself: minister
Updated 6 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Germany will ensure Ukraine can protect itself: minister

Germany will ensure Ukraine can protect itself: minister
Updated 6 sec ago
AFP

BERLIN: Germany will “do everything possible” so that Ukraine can protect itself from Russian missiles, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Thursday after Moscow’s latest deadly strike in Ukraine.
“More than 50 people dead in #Hrosa,” she posted on X, formerly Twitter. “As long as bombs hail on supermarkets and cafes, we do everything for #Ukraine to protect itself from Putin’s missile terror.”
Earlier Thursday, at a meeting of European leaders in Granada, Spain, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced that Berlin was working on supplying Kyiv with a new Patriot air-defense system.

DuckDuckGo CEO says Google's billions got in the way of a deal with Apple

DuckDuckGo CEO says Google’s billions got in the way of a deal with Apple
Updated 14 min 17 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

DuckDuckGo CEO says Google’s billions got in the way of a deal with Apple

DuckDuckGo CEO says Google’s billions got in the way of a deal with Apple
Updated 14 min 17 sec ago
Reuters

The CEO of privacy-oriented search engine DuckDuckGo said its talks with Apple about a potential contract failed because the smartphone maker was reluctant to give up Google’s multibillion dollar paychecks, according to newly transcripts of a landmark antitrust trial of the Alphabet unit.
Gabriel Weinberg, who also founded the company, testified on Sept. 21 on the effect on DuckDuckGo of Google’s $10 billion in annual payments to smartphone makers and others to keep its search engine as the default on computers or mobile devices.
Some of his testimony took place outside of public view.
A redacted transcript unsealed late on Wednesday showed DuckDuckGo had struck a deal with Apple in 2014 to be shown as an option on Apple devices. Soon after, DuckDuckGo began pressing Apple to be made the default choice for users who wanted to work in privacy mode, which limited data collected on the user.
App makers seek to be the default in their area, whether it be search or maps or anything else, because many users are unable or reluctant to change defaults.
Weinberg said Apple seemed “really interested” in 2016, and executives of the two companies had meetings in 2017 and 2018 to discuss the shift to DuckDuckGo as the default in privacy mode. DuckDuckGo has about 2.5 percent of the search market, he testified.
In those meetings, Weinberg said, Apple executives would bring up the concern that its distribution agreements with Google may bar the change. The potential deal died in 2019, Weinberg argued because of the Google payments.
Apple’s John Giannandrea, in charge of machine learning and AI strategy whose testimony behind closed doors was also unsealed late Wednesday, had testified in September that Apple had compared Bing and Google with an eye toward playing the two against each other.
Giannandrea testified about Apple’s toying with the idea of buying Bing or using it as a default search engine instead of Google, an idea that Giannandrea opposed because of Bing’s lower quality search results.
The Justice Department has said that Google, which has some 90 percent of the search market, pays some $10 billion annually to Apple, other smartphone makers and others to be the default search. That clout in search has made Google a heavy hitter in the lucrative advertising market, boosting its profits.

Trump says US presidents immune from charges in challenge to election case

Trump says US presidents immune from charges in challenge to election case
Updated 17 min 55 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Trump says US presidents immune from charges in challenge to election case

Trump says US presidents immune from charges in challenge to election case
  • Trump has regularly made sweeping claims of immunity both while in office and since leaving the White House
Updated 17 min 55 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump, seeking to dismiss the federal case accusing him of trying to overturn his loss in the 2020 presidential election, argued on Thursday that he cannot be prosecuted because US presidents are immune from criminal charges.
“Here, 234 years of unbroken historical practice — from 1789 until 2023 — provide compelling evidence that the power to indict a former President for his official acts does not exist,” Trump’s lawyers wrote to the US District Court in Washington.
It was one of two efforts Trump’s legal team pursued on Thursday to toss criminal cases against the former US president. They also asked a New York judge to dismiss charges tied to hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election, calling them “politically motivated” and legally flawed.
Trump, president from 2017 to 2021, has regularly made sweeping claims of immunity both while in office and since leaving the White House. Courts have rejected these claims.
The US Supreme Court in 2020 spurned Trump’s argument that he was absolutely immune from state criminal investigations while president.
A US judge last year ruled that Trump was not immune from civil lawsuits seeking to hold him liable for his supporters’ violence during a Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot. The judge said Trump’s actions leading up to the riot, casting doubt on the election results, were not official responsibilities.
Trump is appealing that ruling.
In the Washington case, US Special Counsel Jack Smith charged Trump in August with four felony counts for attempting to interfere in the counting of votes and to block the certification of the 2020 US presidential election. Trump has pleaded not guilty.
The case is one of four criminal prosecutions Trump, 77, faces as he seeks to retake the White House. He is the frontrunner for the Republican nomination in 2024.
In their court filing on Thursday, his lawyers assert that acts mentioned in the indictment aimed at ensuring “election integrity” are “at the heart of his official responsibilities as President.”
These acts include meetings where Trump allegedly urged the Justice Department to investigate baseless claims of voter fraud and pressured then-Vice President Mike Pence to refuse to certify the election.
A spokesperson for Smith’s office declined to comment.
Trump has asserted that impeachment, where the US Congress can charge and try presidents for misconduct, is the appropriate way to hold presidents accountable for official actions.
The House of Representatives impeached Trump for allegedly inciting the Jan. 6 riot. The Senate later acquitted him.

US regulators seek to compel Elon Musk to testify in their investigation of his Twitter acquisition

US regulators seek to compel Elon Musk to testify in their investigation of his Twitter acquisition
Updated 23 min 19 sec ago
AP
Follow

US regulators seek to compel Elon Musk to testify in their investigation of his Twitter acquisition

US regulators seek to compel Elon Musk to testify in their investigation of his Twitter acquisition
Updated 23 min 19 sec ago
AP

SAN FRANCISCO: The Securities and Exchange Commission said Thursday it is seeking a court order that would compel Elon Musk to testify as part of an investigation into his purchase of Twitter, now called X.
The SEC said in a filing in a San Francisco federal court that Musk failed to appear for testimony on Sept. 15 despite an investigative subpoena served by the SEC and having raised no objections at the time it was served.
But “two days before his scheduled testimony, Musk abruptly notified the SEC staff that he would not appear,” said the agency’s filing. “Musk attempted to justify his refusal to comply with the subpoena by raising, for the first time, several spurious objections, including an objection to San Francisco as an appropriate testimony location.”
X, which is based in San Francisco, didn’t immediately return a request for comment.
The SEC said it has been conducting a fact-finding investigation involving the period before Musk’s takeover last year when Twitter was still a publicly traded company. The agency said it has not concluded that anyone has violated federal securities laws.

Nobel Peace Prize guesswork focuses on the Ukrainian war, protests in Iran and climate change

Nobel Peace Prize guesswork focuses on the Ukrainian war, protests in Iran and climate change
Updated 29 min 9 sec ago
AP
Follow

Nobel Peace Prize guesswork focuses on the Ukrainian war, protests in Iran and climate change

Nobel Peace Prize guesswork focuses on the Ukrainian war, protests in Iran and climate change
Updated 29 min 9 sec ago
AP

STAVANGER, Norway: The winner of the Nobel Peace Prize, who will join the ranks of Elie Wiesel, former US President Jimmy Carter and the International Campaign to Ban Landmines, will be revealed on Friday and the annual guessing game has reached its climax.
As usual, the Norwegian Nobel Committee has dropped no hints about who’s in the running this year, leaving those speculating with very little to go on.
Bookmakers who take bets on prospective winners are giving the lowest odds to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky or jailed Russian dissident Alexei Navalny. However, guessing a winner is notoriously hard and the bookies rarely get it right.
Zelensky would seem like an unlikely choice, as Russia’s war in Ukraine continues to spread death and destruction. When the committee has picked world leaders embroiled in conflicts in the past, it has usually been after they reached a peace agreement.
“I don’t think the panel can give it to a national leader in the midst of a war between two nations,” said Henrik Urdal, director of the Peace Research Institute of Oslo, who is a widely quoted pundit major media outlets turn to every year for his views on potential winners.
Urdal’s annual projections about possible prize winners are always closely watched, even though he has no inside information. Urdal correctly guessed the dual winners Denis Mukwege and Nadia Murad in 2018 and Abiy Ahmed in 2019. He has not picked the winner since.
Navalny has been mentioned as a contender in recent years, though it’s unclear whether the committee would consider him after the last two prizes included Russian winners. The 2022 award was shared by Ales Bialiatski, a human rights advocate from Belarus; the Russian human rights organization Memorial, and Ukraine’s Center for Civil Liberties.
Urdal’s top picks this year are human rights activists Narges Mohammadi from Iran and Mahbouba Seraj from Afghanistan.
“This year is exactly 75 years since the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, so it would be a very timely award for Narges Mohammadi if the panel wants to focus on human rights,” Urdal said.
Earlier this year, Mohammadi was one of three imprisoned Iranian journalists to receive the United Nations’ World Press Freedom Prize.
Urdal said Mahbouba Seraj could be a possible co-winner with Mohammadi. She returned to Afghanistan in 2003 after 26 years in exile to found the nonprofit Afghan Women’s Network and the Organization for Research in Peace and Solidarity.
Norway’s public broadcaster NRK also said the committee could award Mohammadi or other Iranian activists for shining a light on women’s lives in Iran following the nationwide protests that erupted last year after the death of Mahsa Amini in the custody of the country’s morality police.
Should the panel plumb for an institution, rather than an individual, Urdal thinks the Netherlands-based International Court of Justice, which mediates international conflict; or the USbased Human Rights Data Analysis Group, which documents and analyzes data on human rights abuses, would be worthy recipients.
In a year that’s on track to be the hottest on record, some speculate the peace prize could go to climate activists, such as Greta Thunberg from Sweden or Vanessa Nakate from Uganda. The committee has not devoted the prize to climate change since the 2007 award to former US Vice President Al Gore and the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.
Even though the rest of the prizes are picked and announced in Sweden, founder Alfred Nobel decreed that the peace prize should be judged in next door Norway. The five-member panel of academics and former politicians is independent but appointed by the Norwegian parliament.
The committee says it has received 351 nominations for this year’s prize, including 259 for individuals and 92 for organizations. The winner will be announced at 11 a.m. in Oslo (0900 GMT / 5 a.m. ET).
Earlier this week, the Nobel committee awarded writer Jon Fosse the prize for literature. The chemistry prize went to to Moungi Bawendi of MIT, Louis Brus of Columbia University, and Alexei Ekimov of Nanocrystals Technology Inc. Hungarian-American Katalin Karikó and American Drew Weissman won the Nobel Prize in medicine. And on Tuesday, the physics prize went to French-Swedish physicist Anne L’Huillier, French scientist Pierre Agostini and Hungarian-born Ferenc Krausz.

