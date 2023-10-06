You are here

Lebanese army rescues over 100 migrants whose boat ran into trouble in the Mediterranean

Lebanese army rescues over 100 migrants whose boat ran into trouble in the Mediterranean
The Lebanese army rescued more than 100 migrants Friday after their boat developed technical problems in the Mediterranean off the coast of the northern city of Tripoli, state-run National News Agency reported. (X/@LebarmyOfficial)
Updated 20 sec ago
AP
Lebanese army rescues over 100 migrants whose boat ran into trouble in the Mediterranean

Lebanese army rescues over 100 migrants whose boat ran into trouble in the Mediterranean
  • The boat that was carrying 125 people, all of them Syrians except for one Lebanese, called for help after they faced problems
  • The army said in a statement that the migrants included eight women and 24 children
Updated 20 sec ago
AP
BEIRUT: The Lebanese army rescued more than 100 migrants Friday after their boat developed technical problems in the Mediterranean off the coast of the northern city of Tripoli, state-run National News Agency reported. No one was hurt in the incident.
The agency said the boat that was carrying 125 people, all of them Syrians except for one Lebanese, called for help after they faced problems while near the Palm Islands in Lebanese territorial waters. The boat was towed to port in Tripoli where some of the migrants received first aid, the agency added.
The army said in a statement that the migrants included eight women and 24 children.
For years Lebanon had been a net recipient of refugees from the region, but since the small nation’s economic meltdown began in October 2019, thousands of Lebanese, Syrians and Palestinians have been attempting the dangerous trip across the Mediterranean to reach Europe in search of stability and opportunities.
Lebanon has some 805,000 UN-registered Syrian refugees, but officials estimate the actual number to be between 1.5 million and 2 million. Lebanon is also home to tens of thousands of Palestinian refugees and their descendants, many living in 12 refugee camps scattered around the country.
Over the past months, thousands of Syrian citizens fleeing worsening economic conditions in their war-torn country made it to Lebanon through illegal crossing points.
In August, Lebanese troops detained dozens of Lebanese and Syrian traffickers in the country’s north while they were preparing to send migrants on boats to Europe across the Mediterranean Sea.
A boat carrying migrants from Lebanon capsized off Syria’s coast in September last year, leaving at least 94 people dead, one of the deadliest incidents involving migrants. It was followed by a wave of detentions of suspected smugglers.

Updated 06 October 2023
AP
NGO rescue ship saves 258 migrants off Libya in two operations

NGO rescue ship saves 258 migrants off Libya in two operations
  • The first of the two rescues involved a 7-meter (23-foot) -long wooden boat filled with 162 migrants, including 17 women and 29 minors
  • The boat had an engine but no system of navigation on it
Updated 06 October 2023
AP

ABOARD THE GEO BARENTS: A nonprofit rescue ship operating off the coast of Libya saved 258 migrants in two separate operations in the early hours of Friday morning.
The first of the two rescues involved a 7-meter (23-foot) -long wooden boat filled with 162 migrants, including 17 women and 29 minors, many of them in a cramped area below the deck.
The boat had an engine but no system of navigation on it, according to Flavia Conte, rescue coordinator for the Doctors Without Borders rescue ship Geo Barents.
The group had spent hours at sea with the boat low in the water. The migrants on board were Syrians and Egyptians.
“Many of them were below deck, in the belly of the boat, a place that is even more unsafe as far as ventilation is concerned and the Geo Barents has found people who have died in this part of boats,” Conte told The Associated Press.
The second rescue involved 96 people on a similar wooden boat, including nine children, mainly Syrians.
The Italian Maritime Authority has told the Geo Barents to take the rescued people to the port of Salerno, near Naples, 400 kilometers (250 miles) from their current location, according to Conte.
She said the assigning of a far-off port keeps rescue ships out of the area where they are needed for long periods of time. “It means to have probably more people crossing in a very unsafe way of or even dying or disappearing or being intercepted and then brought back to Libya.”
In a recent statement, the aid group denounced “the scandalous inaction of the governments that sentence to death thousands of people every year.”
According to Italian Interior Ministry statistics, as of Oct. 6, nearly 136,000 people had arrived in Italy this year, compared with 72,000 in the same period in 2023.
Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni, who has vowed to take “extraordinary measures” to deal with the surging flux of migrants, is in Granada, Spain, for a summit where she has been discussing migration with other European leaders, pushing for more help from other countries as Italy struggles to cope with the arrivals.

Algeria begins anti-bedbug campaign amid French panic

Algeria begins anti-bedbug campaign amid French panic
Updated 06 October 2023
AFP
Algeria begins anti-bedbug campaign amid French panic

Algeria begins anti-bedbug campaign amid French panic
  • The Algerian health ministry announced in a statement Thursday “the activation of a health vigilance system”
  • The measures would include “inspections and disinfection of aeroplanes, ships and land transportation... and the strengthening of epidemiological monitoring”
Updated 06 October 2023
AFP

ALGIERS: Algeria has announced “preventative measures” to thwart the spread of bedbugs, after a surge of reported sightings in France, home to a large Algerian diaspora.
Fears are growing that with Paris set to host the Olympic Games in nine months, the surge in visitors could turbocharge numbers of the blood-sucking creatures in the French capital.
The Algerian health ministry announced in a statement Thursday “the activation of a health vigilance system” alongside a series of measures to prevent any infestation linked to harmful insects.
It said the measures would include “inspections and disinfection of aeroplanes, ships and land transportation... and the strengthening of epidemiological monitoring.”
They would be preceded by the “cleaning and sanitising of airports, seaports, and land entries, inspection and sanitising baggage and merchandise liable to contain harmful insects.”
Video footage from France showing bedbugs on trains and in cinemas has spread widely on social media.
Dozens of flights from French airports land in Algeria daily, while the two countries are also connected by ferry.
Fear of the bugs has caused panic in France, with the government under pressure from all sides as the Olympics loom.
One opposition MP even brandished a vial of bedbugs in the National Assembly this week while demanding action.
In the face of this growing anxiety, the government has scheduled an inter-ministerial meeting for Friday to discuss the problem.
Government spokesman Olivier Veran said ministers were keen to “respond to the legitimate anxieties of the French” public.
Bedbugs had largely disappeared from daily life in developed countries by the 1950s, but they rebounded in the past 30 years.
That is thanks to their growing resistance to insecticides, an increase in public travel and a rising proclivity for second-hand goods.
Figures released in July by the French health authorities show more than one in 10 households in the country have been affected by bedbugs in the past five years.

An aid group says artillery fire killed 11 and injured 90 in a Sudanese city

An aid group says artillery fire killed 11 and injured 90 in a Sudanese city
Updated 06 October 2023
AP
An aid group says artillery fire killed 11 and injured 90 in a Sudanese city

An aid group says artillery fire killed 11 and injured 90 in a Sudanese city
  • Doctors Without Borders said the attack took place in the city of Omdurman on Thursday but did not say which of the country’s warring parties was responsible
Updated 06 October 2023
AP

CAIRO: Heavy artillery fire in a conflict-stricken Sudanese city killed at least 11 people and injured 90 others, aid group Doctors Without Borders said.
In a post Friday on X, formerly known as Twitter, the aid group — known by its French initials MSF — said the attack took place in the Karari neighborhood of Omdurman city Thursday but did not say which of the country’s warring parties were responsible. Children were among the dead, it said.
Sudan has been rocked by violence since mid-April, when tensions between the country’s military, led by Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, commanded by Gen. Mohamed Hamden Dagalo, burst into open fighting.
The fighting has since spread to several parts of the country, reducing the capital, Khartoum, and neighboring Omdurman to an urban battlefield. The conflict also fueled ethnic violence in Sudan’s western Darfur region.
MSF said those injured in Thursday’s attack were treated at Al Nao hospital in Omdurman, one of several medical facilities where the medical group is operating.
Neither the military nor the Rapid Support Forces immediately responded to a request for comment.
“In September, our teams have already responded to seven mass casualty incidents in hospitals we support. The suffering this brutal fighting is causing for the population is unbearable,” MSF said on X.
The fighting has driven 5.5 million people from their homes in search of safety and refuge, according to the United Nations′ latest figures, with 4.3 million internally displaced within Sudan and 1.2 million crossing into neighboring countries.
At a news conference Thursday, Clementine Nkweta-Salami, the UN’s humanitarian coordinator in Sudan, said 18 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance. So far UN, aid agencies have only reached around 3.6 million people in the country, she said.
“The population of Sudan is balancing on a knife’s edge,” said Nkweta-Salami, describing the situation as “the world’s fastest growing displacement crisis.”
The conflict has killed at least 5,000 and injured more than 12,000 others, according to the United Nations. Activists and doctors groups in the country say the true death is far higher.

Narges Mohammadi wins the Nobel Peace Prize for fighting the oppression of women in Iran

Narges Mohammadi wins the Nobel Peace Prize for fighting the oppression of women in Iran
Updated 06 October 2023
AP
Narges Mohammadi wins the Nobel Peace Prize for fighting the oppression of women in Iran

Narges Mohammadi wins the Nobel Peace Prize for fighting the oppression of women in Iran
  • Authorities arrested Mohammadi in November after she attended a memorial for a victim of violent 2019 protests
  • Mohammadi contributed an opinion piece for The New York Times from behind bars
Updated 06 October 2023
AP

OSLO: Imprisoned activist Narges Mohammadi won the Nobel Peace Prize Friday for fighting the oppression of women in Iran.
“This prize is first and foremost a recognition of the very important work of a whole movement in Iran with with its undisputed leader, Nargis Mohammadi,” said Berit Reiss-Andersen, the chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee who announced the prize in Oslo. “The impact of the prize is not for the Nobel committee to decide upon. We hope that it is an encouragement to continue the work in whichever form this movement finds to be fitting.”
Authorities arrested Mohammadi in November after she attended a memorial for a victim of violent 2019 protests. Reiss-Andersen said Mohammadi has been imprisoned 13 times and convicted five times. In total, she has been sentenced to 31 years in prison.
She is the 19th woman to win the Nobel Peace Prize and the second Iranian woman, after human rights activist Shirin Ebadi won the award in 2003.
Mohammadi was behind bars for the recent nationwide protests over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died after she she was detained by the country’s morality police. That sparked one of the most-intense challenges ever to Iran’s theocracy since its 1979 Islamic Revolution. More than 500 people were killed in a heavy security crackdown while over 22,000 others were arrested.
However, Mohammadi contributed an opinion piece for The New York Times from behind bars.
“What the government may not understand is that the more of us they lock up, the stronger we become,” she wrote.
There was no immediate reaction from Iranian state television and other state-controlled media. Some semiofficial news agencies acknowledged Mohammadi’s win in online messages, citing foreign press reports.
Before being jailed, Mohammadi was vice president of the banned Defenders of Human Rights Center in Iran. She has been close to Ebadi, who founded the center.
In 2018, Mohammadi, an engineer, was awarded the 2018 Andrei Sakharov Prize.
The Nobel Prizes carry a cash award of 11 million Swedish kronor (about $1 million). Winners also receive an 18-carat gold medal and diploma at the award ceremonies in December.
The winner of the prestigious Nobel Peace Prize is chosen by a panel of experts in Norway from a list of just over 350 nominations.
Last year’s prize was won by human rights activists from Ukraine, Belarus and Russia, in what was seen as a strong rebuke to Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart and ally.
Other previous winners include Nelson Mandela, Barack Obama, Mikhail Gorbachev, Aung San Suu Kyi and the United Nations.
Unlike the other Nobel prizes that are selected and announced in Stockholm, founder Alfred Nobel decreed that the peace prize be decided and awarded in Oslo by the five-member Norwegian Nobel Committee. The independent panel is appointed by the Norwegian parliament.
The peace prize is the fifth of this year’s prizes to be announced. A day earlier, the Nobel committee awarded Norwegian writer Jon Fosse the prize for literature. On Wednesday, the chemistry prize went to US scientists Moungi Bawendi, Louis Brus and Alexei Ekimov.
The physics prize went Tuesday to French-Swedish physicist Anne L’Huillier, French scientist Pierre Agostini and Hungarian-born Ferenc Krausz. Hungarian-American Katalin Karikó and American Drew Weissman won the Nobel Prize in medicine on Monday.
Nobels season ends next week with the announcement of the winner of the economics prize, formally known as the Bank of Sweden Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel.

Turkiye says 26 militants ‘neutralized’ as conflict escalates in Syria

Turkiye says 26 militants ‘neutralized’ as conflict escalates in Syria
Updated 06 October 2023
Reuters
Turkiye says 26 militants ‘neutralized’ as conflict escalates in Syria

Turkiye says 26 militants ‘neutralized’ as conflict escalates in Syria
  • The defense ministry said Turkiye separately conducted air strikes and destroyed 30 militant targets
Updated 06 October 2023
Reuters

ISTANBUL: Turkiye’s military “neutralized” 26 Kurdish militants in northern Syria overnight in retaliation for a rocket attack on a Turkish base, the defense ministry said on Friday as conflict escalated nearly a week after a bomb attack in Ankara.
Turkiye typically uses the term “neutralized” to mean killed.
The rocket attack on the base, by the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia, killed one Turkish police officer and wounded seven officers and soldiers in northwest Syria’s Dabiq area on Thursday evening, Ankara said.
The defense ministry said Turkiye separately conducted air strikes and destroyed 30 militant targets elsewhere in northern Syria, including an oil well, a storage facility and shelters.
The outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) claimed responsibility for Sunday’s bombing in Ankara that left the two attackers dead and wounded two police officers. Turkiye said the attackers came from Syria but the Syrian SDF forces denied this.
Turkiye lists the YPG as a terrorist organization and says it is indistinguishable from the PKK, which has fought an insurgency against the Turkish state since 1984 in which more than 40,000 people have been killed.
The United States and European Union deem the PKK but not the YPG as terrorists.
The YPG is also at the heart of the SDF forces in the US-led coalition against Daesh militants. US support for them has long caused tension with Turkiye.
The SDF said Turkish attacks had killed eight people since the Ankara bombing.
Underscoring the tension, the Pentagon said the United States had on Thursday shot down an armed Turkish drone that was operating near its troops in Syria, the first time Washington has brought down an aircraft of NATO ally Turkiye.
A Pentagon spokesman said Turkish drones were seen carrying out airstrikes in Hasakah, northeast Syria, and one drone came within less than a half a kilometer (0.3 miles) of US troops, was deemed a threat and shot down by F-16 aircraft.
A Turkish defense ministry official said the drone did not belong to the Turkish armed forces. However, a security source said Turkiye’s National Intelligence Agency (MIT) had carried out strikes in Syria against Kurdish militant targets.
Ankara said on Thursday a ground operation into Syria was one option it could consider. Turkiye has mounted several previous incursions into northern Syria against the YPG.

