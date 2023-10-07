2 years of PIF at Newcastle United: The dawn of Al-Rumayyan’s age of expectation as Magpies challenge world order

You are here

NEWCASTLE: Two years ago, around about this time, a roar swept across Tyneside. One of joy, right from the heart, the soul. One that rippled through the hundreds of Newcastle United fans gathered at St. James’ Park — which soon became tens of thousands. A roar heard across all four corners of the globe; a noise that one feels is yet to reach its crescendo.

This was it. The moment: 5:18 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. A timestamp etched in the history of the Magpies. This was what Newcastle fans had been waiting for; all they hoped and dreamed of.

“The Premier League, Newcastle United Football Club and St James Holdings Limited have today settled the dispute over the takeover of the club by the consortium of PIF, PCP Capital Partners and RB Sports & Media.”

It continued: “Following the completion of the Premier League’s Owners’ and Directors’ Test, the club has been sold to the consortium with immediate effect.”

Months of waiting for words from the Premier League, and in two tweets it lit up a city. The Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia was the new custodian of hopes and dreams for every man, woman and child with black and white blood coursing through their veins.

Two years on, that landscape has altered immeasurably, both on and off the field — and with it, so has expectation. The Magpies are no longer the plucky underdog, the downtrodden sleeping giant. The giant is rumbling, and all of Europe, indeed the world, are taking note.

Take Wednesday, for example. Few so-called experts expected Newcastle to lay a glove on the first real “new money” world football project, Paris Saint-Germain.

It was billed by many as the established order against the young pretender — a lazy comparison given Newcastle have proudly stood at the top of the English game since 1892, while Paris were a city merger project in the 1970s.

This was more than football; it was about ideology. Saudi Arabia v Qatar. Galacticos super spends v sustainable investment. And throw in the traditional England v France rivalry and you have an explosive mix. St. James’ Park did not disappoint in that regard.

The white hot bomb that went off on Wednesday evening — from the raucous home following which sucked every ball into the net, to the straining of every sinew by the 11 black and whites on the park — blew a shell-shocked Kylian Mbappe and his teammates into insignificance. Well, for one night at least. If Newcastle’s Saudi owners have anything to do with it — spoiler, they definitely will — this will become a regular occurrence.

The man tasked with leading the Magpies in this new era of expectation is Eddie Howe. His appointment was the first major decision taken by the owners — and there has barely been a day of regret for either side, with Newcastle climbing from 19th in the Premier League to Champions League football, all with less of a transfer spend than a third of the English top flight.

The next step has to be consolidation in the top four and maybe even a trophy.

“Hopefully, upwards and in the right direction,” Howe said when asked about what he thinks the future direction of his team and the club will be in the next phase of development.

“In the two years the owners have been here it has been incredible for the football club.

“They have had a path, a plan, and they have tried to implement that plan. They’ve tried to give stability to the football club. They’ve just been very consistent and very level. That helps enormously internally when you are trying to work at the football club to try and make good decisions. So, full credit to everyone involved.

“The future looks bright but that depends on so many things to work and go well. There are no guarantees in football; you have to work every day to progress things forward. That’s the wish, but money doesn’t guarantee it. Good decisions are the key.”

Yasir Al-Rumayyan strode down from the directors’ box at St. James’ Park on Wednesday, having watched with a beaming smile as wide as the Tyne, to congratulate every player, the manager and his coaches on their 4-1 success.

It feels like a long, long time since he made the same journey, with fewer smiles, following a January 2022 shock FA Cup defeat to third tier Cambridge United.

PIF chief and Newcastle chair Al-Rumayyan is a man who knows what he wants and makes no apology for talking about the Magpies targeting the top of the world footballing tree.

His deputies, Amanda Staveley and others, have also talked of “winning everything.” These types of statements seemed fanciful six months ago, but look less so given Newcastle’s Champions League start. A lot of water has passed under the bridge in 24 months; a lot more is yet to flow.

“I did, very briefly, because I was in the middle of my press conference,” said Howe when asked whether he spoke to Al-Rumayyan after the game.

“We had a couple of minutes together and it was short and sweet. There were words of encouragement, from both sides. From him to me, and me to him. It’s always great to see him, we love it when he comes to watch us play.

“We haven’t had a meeting together for some time. This season is different because of the amount of games. But I’m sure there are decisions and meetings going on that I’m not aware of.

“The aim is to be the best we can be, as quickly as we can be. But I’ve not been set any targets. The target is to maximize and get everything I can out of the squad. That’s the message, really.”

Newcastle’s first game in the third year of majority Saudi ownership comes on Sunday when they face a trip to UEFA Conference League winners West Ham United at the London Stadium.

Abha make Al-Nassr pay for missed chances to snatch valuable SPL point

Abha make Al-Nassr pay for missed chances to snatch valuable SPL point
Updated 2 min 36 sec ago
John Duerden
Follow

Abha make Al-Nassr pay for missed chances to snatch valuable SPL point

Abha make Al-Nassr pay for missed chances to snatch valuable SPL point
  • Equalizer in added time completes comeback from 2 goals down against Ronaldo’s side
Updated 2 min 36 sec ago
John Duerden

Al-Nassr dropped two points on Friday following a 2-2 draw at home to Abha, the visitors equalizing in added time after the hosts missed chances to seal their seventh successive win.

The late strike from Karl Toko Ekambi also prevented the Yellows from going second in the table.

Few would have predicted such an outcome in the first half as it took just three minutes for the hosts to give fans in Riyadh something to cheer about. Cristiano Ronaldo’s sublime backheel found Marcelo Brozovic on the left side of the area and the Croatian squared the ball to Otavio in a central position. The Portuguese star beat one defender and then stroked the ball into the bottom corner for the smoothest of finishes.

Al-Nassr were moving the ball around in impressive fashion to leave the visitors chasing shadows.

It was no surprise that the second goal arrived two minutes before the half hour. Sadio Mane crossed from the left and Anderson Talisca nipped in front of two defenders to nudge home from the edge of the six-yard box.

It looked as if Abha were going to take a serious beating but they were soon back in the game.

Otavio may have scored the first but was guilty of a clumsy challenge on the edge of the area and Tunisian midfielder Saad Bguir sent Nawaf Al-Aqidi the wrong way from the spot.

The home team continued to push forward after the break, but while they got in good positions on numerous occasions, either the final ball was lacking or Abha were able to get a body or a foot in the way.

Ronaldo had been waiting for a clear chance and thought he had got his goal midway through the second half, but as he turned to send Brozovic’s pass into the net, the 38-year-old had strayed offside. Soon after, he sent a free-kick into the wall.

With 15 minutes remaining, Talisca, who had just headed over, was pushed over in the area by Ahmad Jamal. Fans shouted for a penalty but the referee shook his head.

Al-Nassr tried hard but could not finish the game off and there was always the danger that Abha would snatch another.

Fahad Jumayah produced an almost perfect pass from the edge of the area to find Toko Ekambi, but Al-Aqidi got down quickly to make a crucial save.

His opposite number did the same with five minutes remaining. Ronaldo’s quick low shot from outside the area looked destined for the bottom corner but Ciprian Tatarusanu just managed to stop what would have been a killer strike.

And by keeping his side in the game, the Romanian helped earn a point as Abha made Al-Nassr pay for their missed chances, Toko Ekambi picking up the ball outside the area before unleashing a fierce shot that beat the flying hand of Al-Aqidi.

There is still a long way to go this season but the dropped points could prove costly for Al-Nassr.

Benzema frustrated as Kessie gives Al-Ahli famous win in Jeddah Derby

Benzema frustrated as Kessie gives Al-Ahli famous win in Jeddah Derby
Updated 40 min 25 sec ago
John Duerden
Follow

Benzema frustrated as Kessie gives Al-Ahli famous win in Jeddah Derby

Benzema frustrated as Kessie gives Al-Ahli famous win in Jeddah Derby
  • “Al-Ahli are back” chanted the delighted away fans
  • Benzema, returned from injury, came so close to putting Ittihad ahead in the 11th minute
Updated 40 min 25 sec ago
John Duerden

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia has missed the Jeddah Derby but it returned with a vengeance on Friday as a huge crowd of over 55,000 at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium saw Al-Ahli win 1-0 at Al-Ittihad. 

“Al-Ahli are back” chanted the delighted away fans and with results like these, few could argue that the visitors, back in the top flight after a one-season spell in the second tier, are not a force to be reckoned with.  Now, they are level with Ittihad on 19 points, just three behind leaders Al-Taawoun.

Winning at the home of the champions is one thing but when the atmosphere is as colourful and intense as this then it really was a special night for the thousands of visiting supporters.

It was far from an easy win however as Al-Ittihad had the tiger’s share of possession and chances with Karim Benzema putting the ball in the net twice.

Benzema, returned from injury, came so close to putting Ittihad ahead in the 11th minute but Edouard Mendy just managed to get a leg out to the French striker’s shot and save his team.

The breakthrough came on the half-hour. Firas Al-Buraikan headed the ball back to Kessie just inside the area and the midfielder, signed in the summer from Barcelona and with his head bandaged, volleyed a low shot into the bottom corner past the despairing dive of Marcelo Grohe.

Just before the break, Benzema should have equalised. N’Golo Kante gently lobbed the ball over the defenders from the edge of the area leaving the French striker with just Mendy to beat from close range. Agonisingly for home fans, the ball bounced off the foot of the post.  He was getting closer.

It was not a surprise then that the current holder of the Ballon D’Or eventually found the back of the net with 20 minutes remaining in a second half that had been more open than the first. He picked up a loose ball on the right side of the area, held off a challenge and then fired home at the far post. The goal was, however, ruled out for a foul in the build up with Igor Coronado the offender.

The hosts continued to push for the equaliser and it looked like it had come deep in the 101st minute. Once again it was Benzema who put the ball in the net, firing home high from a similar position from the first goal, but once again it was ruled out, this time for offside.

That signalled the start of the celebrations in the away end as Al-Ahli collected a win that they won’t forget in a hurry.

High-flying Al-Taawoun top SPL table after win over Al-Tai

High-flying Al-Taawoun top SPL table after win over Al-Tai
Updated 06 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

High-flying Al-Taawoun top SPL table after win over Al-Tai

High-flying Al-Taawoun top SPL table after win over Al-Tai
  • Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad can leapfrog the team from Al-Qassim region with wins this weekend
Updated 06 October 2023
Arab News

High-flying Al-Taawoun went top of the Roshn Saudi League on Thursday night after a 3-0 win over Al-Tai in Buraidah at the start of the ninth round of the 2023-24 season.

Musa Barrow opened the scoring for the team from the Al-Qassim region after only 11 minutes, with the second goal coming just two minutes later from Joao Pedro.

Alvaro Medran added the third goal in the 57th minute.

The win raised Al-Taawoun’s points tally to 22, two points ahead of last week’s leaders Al-Hilal, who could reclaim the lead with a win over Al-Okhdood on Saturday. Al-Tai are in 15th place in the Saudi Pro League table, with seven points from two victories, a draw and six defeats.

Al-Taawoun have been one of the season’s surprise packages, and the win over Al-Tai was the third in a row after victories over Al-Raed (2-1) and Al-Hazm (3-1).

Al-Taawoun’s next SPL match, following the international break, will see them host champions Al-Ittihad on Friday, Oct. 20.

Unprecedented demand for tickets as champions Al-Ittihad host Al-Ahli in Jeddah derby

Unprecedented demand for tickets as champions Al-Ittihad host Al-Ahli in Jeddah derby
Updated 06 October 2023
SALEH FAREED
Follow

Unprecedented demand for tickets as champions Al-Ittihad host Al-Ahli in Jeddah derby

Unprecedented demand for tickets as champions Al-Ittihad host Al-Ahli in Jeddah derby
  • Capacity crowd of almost 65,000 expected at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium on Friday night
  • It is the first match between the two clubs since the stadium’s renovation ahead of 2023 FIFA Club World Cup 
Updated 06 October 2023
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: Tickets for the first Jeddah derby of the 2023-24 Rosh Saudi League season between arch-rivals Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahli have attracted unprecedented demand since going on sale on Wednesday night.

Supporters of both clubs in Jeddah, widely acknowledged as some of the most passionate and influential in Saudi Arabia, were scrambling to secure their seats for what promises to be a titanic showdown between the two clubs on Friday night at King Abdullah Sport City Stadium.

A record crowd of 65,000 is expected to attend the match, with 70 percent of stadium capacity going to the home team Al-Ittihad.

Al-Ahli fan Hamid Al-Othman told Arab News that he waited for three hours online to buy a ticket and eventually succeeded in getting one for SR100 ($26).

” I know it is expensive but I am lucky to get one ticket,” he said.

Meanwhile, Al-Ittihad supporter Hamza Hawsawi said that, despite the demand, he managed to get his tickets along with his two brothers because of the greater share assigned to the home fans.

“Yes, we have the big share in tickets and that’s why it was easy for us as Ittihad fans to get tickets,” he said.

Al-Ittihad confirmed that regular tickets had sold out through the club’s official website. The pricing tiers cater to fans of various preferences, with VIP tickets still available on Thursday from SR1,500–3,000 ($400-800).

The derby, scheduled to kick off at 9pm Saudi time, is the first match to be held at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium, also known as “Al-Jawhara,” since its renovation ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup 2023 set to be played from Dec. 12-22.

The highly anticipated Jeddah derby is the standout match of the ninth round of the Roshn Saudi League as it brings the two rivals together for the first time in two years after Al-Ahli spent last season in the first division, the second tier of Saudi football.

The last league match between the clubs saw Al-Ittihad emerge with a 4-3 win, and the reigning Saudi champions will be expected to grab all three points again in front of their own fans.

Al-Ittihad go into the match in third place on 19 points, three points behind leaders Al-Taawoun, who beat Al-Tai on Thursday night, and one behind Al-Hilal. Meanwhile, Al-Ahli sit in seventh position with 16 points.

The match will have an international flavor rarely seen before in the Jeddah derby, with foreign superstars such as Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante and Fabinho sporting the yellow and black of Al-Ittihad and Riyad Mahrez, Roberto Firmino and Allan Saint-Maximin wearing the green of Al-Ahli.

Sports reporter Ahmed Al-Raigi told Arab News: “This derby is set to be an exciting battle because it is featuring many national and international stars of both teams. The whole world will enjoy it too.”

All eyes on Jeddah derby as Al-Ittihad’s Karim Benzema faces off against Al-Ahli’s Riyad Mahrez

All eyes on Jeddah derby as Al-Ittihad’s Karim Benzema faces off against Al-Ahli’s Riyad Mahrez
Updated 05 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

All eyes on Jeddah derby as Al-Ittihad’s Karim Benzema faces off against Al-Ahli’s Riyad Mahrez

All eyes on Jeddah derby as Al-Ittihad’s Karim Benzema faces off against Al-Ahli’s Riyad Mahrez
  • Archrivals’ clash will take place in front of 60,000-capacity crowd at King Abdullah Sports City stadium on Friday
  • Benzema said: ‘Derbies, here or abroad, have the same flavor. The fans are going to give it their all, and that’s going to motivate the players even more’
Updated 05 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Jeddah derby this week promises to be an unforgettable night for football fans when Karim Benzema’s Al-Ittihad and Riyad Mahrez’s Al-Ahli meet in week nine of Roshn Saudi League.
The most eagerly awaited fixture in the Saudi football calendar will take place in front of a capacity 60,000 crowd at the King Abdullah Sports City stadium at 9 p.m. on Friday.
It will be the first meeting between the footballing archrivals since the 2021/2022 season when Al-Ahli were relegated to the Saudi First Division.
The derby clash will also be the first time Ballon d’Or winner Benzema and ex-Manchester City winger Mahrez meet in the RSL.
Benzema said: “Derbies, here or abroad, have the same flavor. The fans are going to give it their all, and that’s going to motivate the players even more. It’s going to be a big match. It’s up to us to do everything we can to win and show that we’re the best.”
Tickets for the match sold out within 10 minutes, he added.
“The fans are going to push us so that we can win this match.”
When asked about playing Mahrez, Benzema said: “There’s no face-off. We’re not the same players; we don’t have the same experience. Each of us will try to give his all for his club.”
Al-Ahli’s players know the importance of the fixture, with defensive midfielder Franck Kessie saying: “It would be great to win it and we will have a busy week to be ready for the game.”
Echoing the sentiment, teammate Edouard Mendy said: “I am expecting a huge atmosphere on Friday for what will be my first Jeddah derby.”
Mahrez is Al-Ahli’s top assist maker with four assists so far this season. He leads the RSL with 33 chances created.
Meanwhile, former Chelsea and UEFA Champions League winning teammates N’Golo Kante and Mendy will face off for the first time after their Stamford Bridge departure.
Al-Ittihad’s lineup might include five-time UEFA Champions League winner Benzema alongside Fabinho and Luiz Felipe. They will match up against an impressive Al-Ahli squad that includes Robert Firmino, Allan Saint-Maximin, Gabri Veiga, Merih Demiral and Kessie.
Football fervor continues to grow in Saudi Arabia with the announcement this week of the Kingdom’s intention to bid to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup.
Domestically the league is experiencing its strongest season yet, with more fans and some of the biggest stars in the world.

