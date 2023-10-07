You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi authorities crack down on drug offenders

Saudi authorities crack down on drug offenders

Saudi authorities crack down on drug offenders
Dammam police arrested two citizens for attempting to distribute cannabis, amphetamines, shabu, and tablets subject to medical circulation regulations. Above, Saudi police vehicles in AlUla. (AFP file photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/v2a4y

Updated 07 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi authorities crack down on drug offenders

Saudi authorities crack down on drug offenders
Updated 07 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

JEDDAH: Saudi authorities have recently arrested several people and seized large quantities of illegal drugs in operations carried out across the Kingdom.

On Saturday, the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority at both Jeddah’s King Abdulaziz International Airport and Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport thwarted attempts to smuggle a total of 1.33 kg of heroin, which was found hidden inside the stomachs of two travelers arriving in the Kingdom.

The authority reported that, in coordination with the General Directorate of Narcotics Control, the intended recipients of the seized items have been arrested.

Meanwhile, Border Guard land patrols in the Al-Dair governorate of Jazan region foiled an attempt to smuggle in 115 kg of qat.

In other cases, officials arrested four Yemeni nationals for attempting to smuggle qat into the Al-Ardah governorate of Jazan, and Border Guard land patrols in the Al-Rabwa sector of the Asir region foiled an attempt to smuggle in 51,000 tablets that fall under medical circulation regulations.

The General Directorate of Narcotics Control arrested a citizen in the Tabuk region for attempting to sell amphetamines, another citizen in the Qassim region for selling hashish and amphetamines, and a Pakistani national in Jeddah for attempting to distribute shabu.

Riyadh police arrested a citizen for attempting to distribute cannabis and tablets that fall under medical circulation regulations.

Dammam police arrested two citizens for attempting to distribute cannabis, amphetamines, shabu, and tablets subject to medical circulation regulations.

Preliminary legal proceedings against all the suspects have been completed and their cases referred to the public prosecution.

Members of the public can report suspected smuggling or other violations in confidence via email at [email protected], or by calling 1910 from within the country or +966114208417 from overseas.

Financial rewards are offered for information that leads to the discovery of a crime involving drugs.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi authorities arrest man for allegedly selling drugs
Saudi Arabia
Saudi authorities arrest man for allegedly selling drugs
Drugs seized, arrests in Jeddah and Asir
Saudi Arabia
Drugs seized, arrests in Jeddah and Asir

Falconry show lifts off with virtual flights, robotics displays

Falconry show lifts off with virtual flights, robotics displays
Updated 07 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Falconry show lifts off with virtual flights, robotics displays

Falconry show lifts off with virtual flights, robotics displays
  • Visitors to the exhibition’s simulation section were able to enjoy virtual flights
  • CEO Aiman Al-Barakati said the federation is thrilled by the response to its debut event
Updated 07 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: A display of remote-controlled aircraft and robotic vehicles has proven to be one of the standout attractions at the fifth edition of the International Saudi Falcons and Hunting Exhibition in Riyadh.
Visitors to the exhibition’s simulation section were able to enjoy virtual flights, guided by the latest wireless aviation technology, as part of the display staged by the Saudi Federation for Robotics and RC Sports.
CEO Aiman Al-Barakati said the federation is thrilled by the response to its debut event.
He said there are growing links between traditional falconry and modern wireless sports, and highlighted the federation’s partnership with the Saudi Falconry Club.
“Wireless aircraft were employed to train participating falcons, significantly enhancing their fitness levels in a fraction of the time required by conventional methods,” Al-Barakati said.
The federation is strengthening its collaboration with the Saudi Falconry Club, as more falconers expressed an interest in using wireless aircraft to train their falcons in techniques such as luring and racing.
Al-Barakati said the federation is committed to engaging the community through a variety of events and activities.
Simulated flights, such as those offered at the exhibition, allowed trainees to improve their skills and minimize financial losses associated with wireless aircraft, he said.
Poetry and virtual hunting expeditions are among 18 other activities besides falconry featured at the exhibition.
The exhibition is open from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. daily, with free access to all pavilions,
including a weapons and ammunition section, until Oct. 14.
Saudi companies will exhibit the latest hunting weapons in a range of calibers, representing more than 75 international brands, at the exhibition.

Topics: International Saudi Falcons and Hunting Exhibition Riyadh Saudi Federation for Robotics and RC Sports

Related

Riyadh exhibition to revive falconry heritage
Saudi Arabia
Riyadh exhibition to revive falconry heritage
Saudi Falcons Club’s exhibition launches on Thursday
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Falcons Club’s exhibition launches on Thursday

Kingdom arrests 15,201 illegals in one week

Kingdom arrests 15,201 illegals in one week
Updated 07 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Kingdom arrests 15,201 illegals in one week

Kingdom arrests 15,201 illegals in one week
Updated 07 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi authorities arrested 15,201 people in one week for breaching residency, work and border security regulations, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.

According to an official report, a total of 9,233 people were arrested for violations of residency laws, while 4,271 were held over illegal border crossing attempts and a further 1,697 for labor-related issues.

The report showed that among the 527 people arrested for trying to enter the Kingdom illegally, 55 percent were Yemeni, 43 percent Ethiopian, and 2 percent were of other nationalities.

A further 66 people were caught trying to cross into neighboring countries, and 14 were held for involvement in transporting and harboring violators.

So far, the authorities transferred 39,218 offenders to their respective diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents, while 1,748 were transferred to complete their travel reservations and 8,058 were deported.

The Saudi Ministry of Interior said that anyone found to be facilitating illegal entry to the Kingdom, including providing transportation and shelter, could face imprisonment for a maximum of 15 years, a fine of up to SR1 million ($260,000), or confiscation of vehicles and property.

Suspected violations can be reported on the toll-free number 911 in the Makkah and Riyadh regions, and 999 or 996 in other regions of the Kingdom.

Related

Saudi police have arrested hundreds of illegals breaching country’s law. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia arrests 16,250 illegals in one week
Saudi police have arrested hundreds of illegals breaching country’s law. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia arrests 15,351 illegals in one week

King Salman arrives in Riyadh from NEOM

King Salman arrives in Riyadh from NEOM
Updated 07 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

King Salman arrives in Riyadh from NEOM

King Salman arrives in Riyadh from NEOM
  • The king had been in NEOM since September 1
Updated 07 October 2023
Arab News

NEOM: King Salman arrived in Riyadh from NEOM on Saturday, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The king was accompanied by several dignitaries, including his advisor and the governor of Al-Baha region, as well as Prince Khalid bin Fahd bin Khalid and Prince Mansour bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, SPA added.

The king had been in NEOM since September 1.

Topics: Saudi Arabia NEOM King Salman

Related

Saudi King Salman arrives in NEOM
Saudi Arabia
Saudi King Salman arrives in NEOM
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince direct KSrelief to provide aid to Libya
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince direct KSrelief to provide aid to Libya

Saudi media minister holds talks with Kuwaiti information minister

Saudi media minister holds talks with Kuwaiti information minister
Updated 07 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi media minister holds talks with Kuwaiti information minister

Saudi media minister holds talks with Kuwaiti information minister
Updated 07 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Media Salman bin Youssef Al-Dosari met Kuwaiti Minister of Information and Minister of Endowments and Islamic Affairs Abdul Rahman Al-Mutairi, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday.

During the meeting, a number of topics of common interest were discussed, and ways to enhance cooperation in the media field were reviewed in light of global media transformations.

The two sides also discussed opportunities to develop and support media cadres, and discussed areas of exchanging expertise between the two parties.

Al-Mutairi, accompanied by Al-Dosari, visited an exhibition on the history of the Saudi state and watched a visual presentation on the history of Saudi-Kuwaiti relations.

Speaking on the sidelines of the tour, he stressed the importance of cooperation between media outlets in the two countries to benefit from common experiences. He also stressed the necessity of transferring successful experiences and transforming them into opportunities that could be used to develop joint work.

Al-Mutairi said: “These meetings will contribute greatly to the integration between us, and cover the important aspects of these successful models, so that there will be a tangible positive impact in the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council, where we share customs, values ​​and similar models.”

He added that any successful experience would contribute to the success of the experience in another country.

Al-Mutairi also visited the 2023 Riyadh International Book Fair at King Saud University, where more than 1,800 publishing houses from 32 countries are showcasing their publications.

The Kuwaiti minister was briefed about the book fair and the activities, cultural programs, seminars and poetic nights organized on its sidelines.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Kuwait

Related

KSA ministry acquires Kuwaiti Arabic dictionary
Business & Economy
KSA ministry acquires Kuwaiti Arabic dictionary
Saudi minister of Hajj and Umrah concludes visit to Morocco
Saudi Arabia
Saudi minister of Hajj and Umrah concludes visit to Morocco

Saudi minister of Hajj and Umrah concludes visit to Morocco

Saudi minister of Hajj and Umrah concludes visit to Morocco
Updated 07 October 2023
SPA
Follow

Saudi minister of Hajj and Umrah concludes visit to Morocco

Saudi minister of Hajj and Umrah concludes visit to Morocco
  • His trip formed part of the Kingdom’s efforts to highlight the latest facilities it provides for pilgrims and other international visitors
Updated 07 October 2023
SPA

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s minister of Hajj and Umrah, Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, has concluded an official visit to Morocco that formed part of the Kingdom’s efforts to highlight the latest facilities it provides for pilgrims and other international visitors.

He said the visit was in line with directives from King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and reflected the desire of the Saudi government to provide all visitors with exceptional, high-quality facilities and services.

The minister’s delegation was present at the signing of an agreement between the Moroccan Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs and Saudi Airlines for the transportation of pilgrims arriving in Saudi Arabia from Morocco, which officials said would help improve the level of services.

In addition, the “Tashir” center in Morocco was launched during the minister’s visit. It aims to reduce the time it takes for Moroccans to obtain a visa for visiting Saudi Arabia to just 48 hours, and enable holders of Umrah visas to remain in or move between Saudi cities for up to three months.

The minister was also present at the opening of the Nusak exhibition in Casablanca, which attracted representatives of a large number of organizations involved in providing Hajj and Umrah services, including more than 300 from the private sector.

Topics: Tawfiq Al-Rabiah Saudi Arabia Morocco

Related

Saudi Hajj minister begins official visit to Morocco, Tunisia
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Hajj minister begins official visit to Morocco, Tunisia
Saudi Hajj minister arrives in Jordan for official visit 
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Hajj minister arrives in Jordan for official visit 

Latest updates

Verstappen wins third straight Formula One title
Verstappen wins third straight Formula One title
Concerns over US-Turkiye relations after drone incident
Concerns over US-Turkiye relations after drone incident
Japan urges Israelis and Palestinians to exercise maximum restraint
Japan urges Israelis and Palestinians to exercise maximum restraint
No Neymar, but Al-Hilal stroll to summit of Roshn Saudi League
No Neymar, but Al-Hilal stroll to summit of Roshn Saudi League
Jin Young Ko and Xiyu Lin share lead at Aramco team Series Hong Kong
Jin Young Ko and Xiyu Lin share lead at Aramco team Series Hong Kong

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.