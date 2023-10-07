Saudi authorities crack down on drug offenders

JEDDAH: Saudi authorities have recently arrested several people and seized large quantities of illegal drugs in operations carried out across the Kingdom.

On Saturday, the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority at both Jeddah’s King Abdulaziz International Airport and Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport thwarted attempts to smuggle a total of 1.33 kg of heroin, which was found hidden inside the stomachs of two travelers arriving in the Kingdom.

The authority reported that, in coordination with the General Directorate of Narcotics Control, the intended recipients of the seized items have been arrested.

Meanwhile, Border Guard land patrols in the Al-Dair governorate of Jazan region foiled an attempt to smuggle in 115 kg of qat.

In other cases, officials arrested four Yemeni nationals for attempting to smuggle qat into the Al-Ardah governorate of Jazan, and Border Guard land patrols in the Al-Rabwa sector of the Asir region foiled an attempt to smuggle in 51,000 tablets that fall under medical circulation regulations.

The General Directorate of Narcotics Control arrested a citizen in the Tabuk region for attempting to sell amphetamines, another citizen in the Qassim region for selling hashish and amphetamines, and a Pakistani national in Jeddah for attempting to distribute shabu.

Riyadh police arrested a citizen for attempting to distribute cannabis and tablets that fall under medical circulation regulations.

Dammam police arrested two citizens for attempting to distribute cannabis, amphetamines, shabu, and tablets subject to medical circulation regulations.

Preliminary legal proceedings against all the suspects have been completed and their cases referred to the public prosecution.

Members of the public can report suspected smuggling or other violations in confidence via email at [email protected], or by calling 1910 from within the country or +966114208417 from overseas.

Financial rewards are offered for information that leads to the discovery of a crime involving drugs.