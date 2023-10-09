You are here

Saudi Arabia expresses sorrow for victims of Afghan quakes

Saudi Arabia expresses sorrow for victims of Afghan quakes
Taliban fighters guard at the site of an earthquake in Zenda Jan district in Herat province, of western Afghanistan, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. (AP)
Saudi Arabia expresses sorrow for victims of Afghan quakes

Saudi Arabia expresses sorrow for victims of Afghan quakes
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Sunday expressed “profound sorrow” for the victims of earthquakes that occurred in western Afghanistan, killing and injuring a large number of people, Saudi Press Agency reported.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the Kingdom’s support and solidarity with the Afghan people during “this great tragedy,” it said in a statement.
More than 2,400 people were killed in earthquakes 35 km (20 miles) northwest of the city of Herat, the Taliban administration said on Sunday, in the deadliest tremors to rock the quake-prone mountainous country in years.
The ministry offered condolences and sympathy to the families of the deceased, and wished the injured a speedy recovery.
(With Reuters)

Topics: Saudi Arabia Afghanistan earthquakes

First for festivals: Saudi Arabia's Jouf just loves to celebrate its culture

First for festivals: Saudi Arabia’s Jouf just loves to celebrate its culture
RIYADH: From tasty treats to traditional handicrafts, when it comes to celebrating local produce, few places in the Kingdom are as successful as Jouf.

The northern province is known for a host of annual celebrations, including the International Olive Festival, Date Festival and Tasting Festival, to name but three.

Not only do these events attract thousands of visitors to the area but they also give hundreds of local families the chance to showcase their skills and make a decent living.

Among the most popular goods on sale are the beautiful embroideries known as Sadu. This craft is regarded as part of the Kingdom’s intangible cultural heritage and the skills of its practitioners are passed down from one generation to the next.

Other festivals in Jouf celebrate the region’s food and drink, especially items like molasses, ghee, olive oil and a range of cheeses and pickles.

At each event, local growers and craftspeople show off their wares to the delighted visitors.

Jouf Gov. Prince Faisal bin Nawaf and other authorities support families with a host of initiatives and training programs to help them hone their skills and better market their products.

Among them is the King Abdulaziz Women’s Society for Social Development, which has played a key role in empowering women to learn new skills and become economically self-sufficient.

It provides courses in Sadu, carding, printing, bead making, olive oil processing, hospitality, printing, crochet and sewing.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Jouf

Cheese lover spreads the word

Cheese lover spreads the word
Cheese lover spreads the word

Cheese lover spreads the word
  • From Instagram to workshops and a consultancy venture, Saudi hospitality expert Hisham Nazer has big plans for the Saudi culinary scene 
JEDDAH: In a world where culinary experiences are as diverse as the cultures they hail from, Hisham Nazer has emerged as a passionate enthusiast of one of the most beloved and diverse food items — cheese.

Within the realm of Saudi Arabia’s cheese enthusiasts, he has carved out an exceptional space for himself.

From an accidental encounter to becoming a cheese connoisseur and entrepreneur, Nazer has a story that brims with flavors, experiences, and a relentless pursuit of culinary innovation.

His love affair with cheese had an unlikely start during his days at the University of California in Los Angeles. It began with a chance encounter with a vibrant, aged mimolette cheese at a whole foods store. Its captivating orange hue and its complex, caramel-like flavor were enough to attract him.

Nazer told Arab News: “It was the first time I realized that something as simple as milk could be transformed into a myriad of flavors, just with some time and care.”

It was a revelation and an awakening to boundless possibilities for Nazer. The world of cheese, with its diverse textures and flavors, had captured his heart.

His fascination led him to explore the tools that enhance the experience. He delved into the art of cheese preparation, from using specialized knives for different textures to discovering unique gadgets like the girolle, a cheese carving tool.

He said: “Over time I’ve collected a variety of cheese tools, each with its unique purpose and story. I love sharing tips and tricks on how to use these tools in my workshops and on social media, making the art of enjoying cheese accessible and fun for everyone.”

What started as a casual fascination blossomed into a profound passion. Nazer’s cheese journey moved from merely tasting to understanding the craft of cheesemaking. The birth of his Instagram account, “Hisham is Board,” was a turning point.

He said: “It was never intended to be a serious venture, but more of a creative outlet for me.”

It soon became a platform to educate and inspire fellow cheese enthusiasts in the Kingdom. This in turn led to an evolution toward educational content, including videos in Arabic to explain different cheese varieties.

Driven by the community’s enthusiasm, Nazer ventured into cheese workshops.

He added: “This curiosity from others fueled my desire to learn more and share my knowledge.”

The workshops became a canvas for sharing his love of cheeses, teaching others about various types and conducting tasting and pairing sessions.

While his initial cheese journey was self-motivated, Nazer recognized the importance of formal education to deepen his understanding and share knowledge. He enrolled in a certificate program in restaurant revenue management from Cornell University, gaining insights into the food industry’s economics. However, it was his accreditation with the Academy of Cheese in the UK that truly enriched his knowledge.

He said: “This program was an eye-opener, offering a wealth of information regarding the various techniques involved in cheesemaking and the art of categorizing the extensive variety of cheeses.”

He now gives workshops that are a blend of education and hands-on experience. He imparts knowledge about cheese varieties, categorizing them based on milk type and texture.

Those attending have the opportunity to sample a variety of cheeses and explore pairings with accompaniments like jams and honey.

In cheeseboard-making sessions, attendees learn the art of making inviting cheeseboards, from selecting knives to arranging cheeses aesthetically. These workshops empower participants to create their own beautiful and palate-pleasing cheeseboards.

However, Nazer’s culinary journey extends beyond the product. As the former managing director of FMT Entertainment, he oversaw fine-dining pop-up restaurants during Riyadh Season, gaining experiences that helped to lay the foundation for his hospitality-consulting Infuse Advisory.

The Infuse Advisory venture aims to fill gaps in the Saudi food, beverage and hospitality market, offering tailored solutions that merge international standards with a deep understanding of local nuances.

He said: “Infuse Advisory, although a new venture having been operational for just 10 months, strives to bridge the aforementioned gaps by offering a blend of local understanding and international standards.”

Nazer collaborated with more than 50 restaurants that ventured into the Saudi market with their pop-up endeavors.

He said: “It provided me with rich experiences and helped in broadening my exposure to various culinary landscapes.”

As the CEO of Infuse Advisory, Nazer is positioning the company as a pivotal force in elevating and reshaping the industry.

He added: “My goal is to set new benchmarks of excellence and innovation, contributing to a prosperous and globally recognized F&B scene in Saudi Arabia.”

Infuse Advisory has now embarked on a collaboration with a government entity, focusing on celebrating and promoting Saudi cultural and heritage cuisine. While specific details are confidential, the project aims to preserve and elevate Saudi culinary traditions while contributing to diversification in the Saudi F&B sector. The company is also exploring other projects with government bodies.

Nazer added: “I am in the process of conceptualizing something thrilling in the cheese domain. Without revealing too much, I believe this initiative will resonate well with cheese aficionados and novices alike. It’s a venture that melds my passion for cheese with the aim of creating a unique platform for cheese appreciation and education.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Culinary

Saudi authority carries out cybersecurity drill in Switzerland

Saudi authority carries out cybersecurity drill in Switzerland
Saudi authority carries out cybersecurity drill in Switzerland

Saudi authority carries out cybersecurity drill in Switzerland
RIYADH: The Saudi National Cybersecurity Authority held a drill to raise the level of readiness and enable the exchange of information in the field of cybersecurity, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The CyberDrill, which took place at the International Telecommunication Union headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland as part of the ITU Learning Labs initiative for staff experiential training, was attended by the secretary-general, senior directors, and staff of the ITU, the UN’s specialized agency for information and communication technologies.

The drill introduced a realistic simulation of cyberattacks to enable participants to better understand their impact on a conference and determine an appropriate course of action to ensure business continuity.

A specialized platform was built, hosted and operated in cooperation with the Saudi Information Technology Co., through which the drills and scenarios were developed to simulate the latest methods used in cyberattacks.

The platform also provided strategies for how to combat threats.

The training built on the success of a previous CyberDrill carried out in May on the sidelines of the World Summit on the Information Society 2023, with the participation of over 40 countries and organizations from around the world.

The authority stated that this exercise comes as part of Saudi Arabia’s efforts to support global cooperation in cybersecurity.

Topics: Saudi National Cybersecurity Authority CyberDrill Switzerland

Saudi officials hold talks with Croatian, Swedish foreign ministers in Riyadh

Saudi officials hold talks with Croatian, Swedish foreign ministers in Riyadh
Saudi officials hold talks with Croatian, Swedish foreign ministers in Riyadh

Saudi officials hold talks with Croatian, Swedish foreign ministers in Riyadh
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received Croatia’s Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Gordan Grlic-Radman in Riyadh on Sunday.

During the reception, the two reviewed bilateral relations and ways to strengthen them in all fields and discussed developments in the regional and international arenas.

Prince Faisal also received his Swedish counterpart Tobias Billstrom to discuss aspects of cooperation between the two kingdoms and ways to enhance and develop them in all fields, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

The two sides also touched on the importance of intensifying bilateral and multilateral work, and enhancing economic cooperation opportunities in light of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, in a way that serves common interests and contributes to achieving sustainable development goals. 

Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman also met with Billstrom to discuss ties and prospects for joint cooperation. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Croatia Sweden Tobias Billstrom Prince Faisal bin Farhan Prince Khalid bin Salman Gordan Grlic-Radman

Saudi Arabia, Oman agree to boost cooperation, cultural exchanges

Saudi Arabia, Oman agree to boost cooperation, cultural exchanges
Saudi Arabia, Oman agree to boost cooperation, cultural exchanges

Saudi Arabia, Oman agree to boost cooperation, cultural exchanges
  • Countries will implement agreements already reached with UNESCO under MoU
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Oman have signed a memorandum of understanding to increase cooperation and cultural exchanges, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.

The document was signed by the Kingdom’s Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah and Omani Minister of Culture, Sports and Youth Sayyid Dhi Yazin bin Haitham Al-Said.

Under the agreement, the two countries will work together in the fields of heritage, architecture and design, visual and performing arts, literature, books and publishing, language and translation, fashion, Islamic decoration, traditional culinary arts and cinema.

They also agreed to participate in each other’s festivals and cultural events, develop art residency programs for representatives of government and private institutions and launch projects related to the preservation of heritage.

The document also covers the exchange of expertise regarding regulations, organizations and policies governing the cultural sector and implementing agreements already reached with UNESCO.
 

Topics: saudi-Omani ties

