At industry events, Fortinet reaffirms commitment to Saudi security

Fortinet, a global cybersecurity leader driving the convergence of networking and security, has reinforced its commitment to the Saudi market at its annual “Security Day” in Riyadh, showcasing strong momentum across key verticals and announcing the availability of its full suite of services locally.
Held at Fairmont Riyadh last month, Security Day is the largest and most comprehensive in-person security event in the Kingdom. Attended by more than 500 people, including Fortinet executives, industry experts, and customers and partners, the event expanded on the concepts of convergence and consolidation to provide comprehensive cybersecurity protection for all users, devices, and applications across all network edges. Attendees were given a firsthand look into cybersecurity issues that are impacting industries across the region.
With its full suite of services now available in the region, such as sales, pre-sales, post-sales, incident response, business operations and localized technical assistance center support, Fortinet has strengthened its ability to service its Saudi customers and partners across numerous industries, including enterprise, commercial, service provider, public sector, and financial services.
Furthermore, Fortinet is expanding its market-leading SASE, OT security, and cloud security offerings. The company hosted a dedicated OT event on Oct. 4 for more than 150 customers and partners. The OT Secure Talks event featured industry leaders discussing the impact of digital transformation on industrial environments, including global security best practices for OT.
Saudi Arabia relies heavily on critical infrastructure such as oil and gas facilities, power plants, water treatment facilities, smart cities, and transportation systems for economic stability and growth. The OT systems used to operate these industrial environments, if impacted by a security breach, can have a significant impact on the country’s economy and well-being. Fortinet’s OT-aware Security Fabric offers purpose-built solutions to help safeguard critical infrastructure in the region.
Sami AlShwairakh, senior regional director, Fortinet Saudi Arabia, said: “Amidst a landscape of increasingly sophisticated threats and a global skills gap, we’re looking forward to empowering local talents, providing cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions, and fostering innovation that will play a pivotal role in securing the Kingdom’s digital transformation journey.”
Fortinet continues to see strong momentum in the Saudi market and has an ongoing commitment to supporting Saudi companies of all sizes and across all industries as they accelerate in these areas.”
Fortinet has launched several initiatives to support Vision 2030, including advancing its efforts to close the cybersecurity skills gap and address the local talent shortage by developing a program for recent graduates. The company has also signed agreements with universities and other local academic institutions as part of the Academic Partner Program, providing Fortinet Training Institute certification curriculum to Saudi students as they prepare for a career in cybersecurity and to help build the country’s workforce of the future.