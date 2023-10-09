You are here

At industry events, Fortinet reaffirms commitment to Saudi security

At industry events, Fortinet reaffirms commitment to Saudi security
The OT Secure Talks event featured industry leaders discussing the impact of digital transformation on industrial environments.
Updated 09 October 2023
Arab News
At industry events, Fortinet reaffirms commitment to Saudi security

At industry events, Fortinet reaffirms commitment to Saudi security
Updated 09 October 2023
Arab News
Fortinet, a global cybersecurity leader driving the convergence of networking and security, has reinforced its commitment to the Saudi market at its annual “Security Day” in Riyadh, showcasing strong momentum across key verticals and announcing the availability of its full suite of services locally.

Held at Fairmont Riyadh last month, Security Day is the largest and most comprehensive in-person security event in the Kingdom. Attended by more than 500 people, including Fortinet executives, industry experts, and customers and partners, the event expanded on the concepts of convergence and consolidation to provide comprehensive cybersecurity protection for all users, devices, and applications across all network edges. Attendees were given a firsthand look into cybersecurity issues that are impacting industries across the region.

With its full suite of services now available in the region, such as sales, pre-sales, post-sales, incident response, business operations and localized technical assistance center support, Fortinet has strengthened its ability to service its Saudi customers and partners across numerous industries, including enterprise, commercial, service provider, public sector, and financial services.

Furthermore, Fortinet is expanding its market-leading SASE, OT security, and cloud security offerings. The company hosted a dedicated OT event on Oct. 4 for more than 150 customers and partners. The OT Secure Talks event featured industry leaders discussing the impact of digital transformation on industrial environments, including global security best practices for OT.

Saudi Arabia relies heavily on critical infrastructure such as oil and gas facilities, power plants, water treatment facilities, smart cities, and transportation systems for economic stability and growth. The OT systems used to operate these industrial environments, if impacted by a security breach, can have a significant impact on the country’s economy and well-being. Fortinet’s OT-aware Security Fabric offers purpose-built solutions to help safeguard critical infrastructure in the region.

Sami AlShwairakh, senior regional director, Fortinet Saudi Arabia, said: “Amidst a landscape of increasingly sophisticated threats and a global skills gap, we’re looking forward to empowering local talents, providing cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions, and fostering innovation that will play a pivotal role in securing the Kingdom’s digital transformation journey.”

Fortinet continues to see strong momentum in the Saudi market and has an ongoing commitment to supporting Saudi companies of all sizes and across all industries as they accelerate in these areas.”

Fortinet has launched several initiatives to support Vision 2030, including advancing its efforts to close the cybersecurity skills gap and address the local talent shortage by developing a program for recent graduates. The company has also signed agreements with universities and other local academic institutions as part of the Academic Partner Program, providing Fortinet Training Institute certification curriculum to Saudi students as they prepare for a career in cybersecurity and to help build the country’s workforce of the future.

Red Sea Global hosts procurement roadshow in Istanbul

Red Sea Global hosts procurement roadshow in Istanbul
Updated 09 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Red Sea Global hosts procurement roadshow in Istanbul

Red Sea Global hosts procurement roadshow in Istanbul
Updated 09 October 2023
Arab News

Red Sea Global, the multiproject developer behind the world’s most ambitious regenerative tourism destinations, The Red Sea and Amaala, hosted its fifth successful procurement roadshow, this time in Istanbul. The event attracted numerous private entities who are enthusiastic about being part of the realization of RSG’s vision.

The Istanbul procurement roadshow followed RSG’s successful roadshows in Doha, Cairo, Seoul and Tokyo, which aimed to forge partnerships with notable contractors, consultants, and suppliers. These roadshows, hosted in collaboration with global data provider MEED, showcased the immense opportunities available for private sector companies within Saudi Arabia.

“There has never been a better time, or an easier time, to enter the Saudi market and take a slice of the $880 billion project pipeline. This year to date in excess of $45 billion has already been awarded in contracts and the country is on track to reach its highest total value of contracts awarded on record,” said Ed James, head of content at MEED and event moderator.

With a future project pipeline worth more than $1.3 trillion, Saudi Arabia is the largest market in the Middle East region, comprising more than half of the GCC’s $2.3 trillion projects market.

“I’ve been looking at projects in the Middle East for the last two decades and I’ve never seen anything like this. The fact that the renders are coming to life and people will be able to stay in hotels this year is evidence of Saudi Arabia meaning business in bringing its Vision 2030 to life,” added James.

During the roadshow, RSG outlined its commitment to sustainability, as well as the regenerative approach it is taking to developing its flagship destinations. With the company dedicated to working with forward-thinking organizations, the event aimed to facilitate collaboration with businesses keen to drive innovation in their respective fields and create solutions to some of the world’s most pressing challenges.

“Istanbul is home to a wealth of businesses with unmatched expertise, skills and capabilities. Our event not only provided a platform to showcase the abundance of opportunities for companies considering entering the Saudi market, but also demonstrated the value of partnering with RSG, shedding light on our ambitions and successes to date. We’ve already awarded more than $200 million in contracts to companies we met at our roadshow events this year,” said Ben Edwards, group head of cost, commercial and procurement at Red Sea Global.

RSG’s destinations, which are projected to contribute SR33 billion ($8.8 billion) annually to Saudi Arabia’s economy upon completion and create 120,000 jobs combined, will be 100 percent powered by renewable energy, with five solar farms already built at The Red Sea to keep the destination off grid.

Mohammed Al-Fardan, executive director of procurement at Red Sea Global, said: “At RSG, we are determined to work with like-minded companies that understand the critical need to honor the environment and the locals living in the areas that they operate in. Our roadshows served as an opportunity to not only highlight how our partners can help us create luxury experiences for our guests, but also contribute to our mission to transform the travel and hospitality sector for the betterment of the people and the planet.”

To date, RSG has awarded nearly 6,200 contracts worth more than SR47.5 billion across its two destinations.

Nasim Alahmad, executive manager of Archirodon, attended the event in Istanbul. The pioneering contracting company has been working at The Red Sea destination since 2019 and was one of the first to partner with the group. They have been awarded multiple contracts including the Shoura Bridge, completed three months ahead of schedule, and the initial access jetties. Most recently, they were awarded a contract for housing at the AMAALA staff village.

“With the current market conditions, entering the Saudi market at this time is opportune, and Red Sea Global stands out as the ideal collaborator. Their innovative ‘pre-payment’ approach was a decisive factor, and I extend my heartfelt gratitude to their team for their unwavering commitment toward fostering a long-term and mutually advantageous relationship between our two companies,” Alahmad said.

Genetec showcases everyday protection solutions at Intersec

Genetec showcases everyday protection solutions at Intersec
Updated 08 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Genetec showcases everyday protection solutions at Intersec

Genetec showcases everyday protection solutions at Intersec
Updated 08 October 2023
Arab News

As organizations across Saudi Arabia make progress on ambitious smart city initiatives, Genetec, a global leader in unified security, public safety, operations, and business intelligence solutions, returned to Intersec Saudi Arabia with a unified portfolio of security and cutting-edge analytics solutions that ensure people, organizations, and communities keep moving safely and securely. The fifth edition of Intersec Saudi Arabia — the country’s leading trade fair for security and protection — took place from Oct. 3-5 at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center.

Enhanced security infrastructure will be essential to a vision for modernized urban living and a diversified economy as Saudi Arabia advances toward its Vision 2030 goals. Such progress is already being realized in cities such as Riyadh, Makkah, Jeddah, and Madinah, all ranked in the IMD Smart City Index list for 2023. With visionary projects like Neom and The Line also in development, robust physical security solutions for the everyday can give businesses and governments a more in-depth view of their environments so they can respond to, and recover from, any incidents quickly.

Genetec’s experts were on ground at Intersec Saudi Arabia providing valuable insights bridging the realms of digitization, smart cities, and security. As continued cloud and AI adoption dominate talks about physical security, Genetec’s team also delved into key findings from its State of Physical Security report, and offered predictions tailored to the Saudi landscape for 2023.

Over the years, Genetec has increased its presence in Saudi Arabia with a growing team, the opening of an expanded office in Riyadh, and substantial project investments.

Firas Jadalla, regional director at Genetec, said: “Security professionals must remain agile in adopting new approaches and tools that transcend traditional boundaries as digitization increases across the Kingdom. It’s why at Genetec, we build resilient, connected solutions that go beyond security to provide operational insights that allow organizations to improve their business and their environment.”

He said the company’s presence at Intersec aimed at highlighting the significance of truly unified physical security solutions, and listening to how they can support their local partners to respond to the security needs of today and tomorrow.

Honor supports emerging talent with KSU art competition

Honor supports emerging talent with KSU art competition
Updated 08 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Honor supports emerging talent with KSU art competition

Honor supports emerging talent with KSU art competition
Updated 08 October 2023
Arab News

Honor has yet again affirmed its long-standing commitment to community engagement and its strong support for emerging talents and artistic initiatives in Saudi Arabia. The global technology company consistently goes beyond business objectives to invest in initiatives that foster creativity and cultural enrichment in the Kingdom. 

This year, Honor sponsored the “We Dream and Achieve” art competition at King Saud University, with an aim to empower youth and foster creativity. This event, organized for KSU students, featured two categories. 

The first category involved capturing images using either a smartphone camera or a professional camera, while the second category centered around creating paintings. Following the submissions, an evaluation committee selected three winners from each category, resulting in a total of six winners. 

“At Honor, we are committed to supporting the arts and new talents. We believe that art is a powerful tool for self-expression and communication, and we are proud to collaborate with King Saud University with the ‘We Dream and Achieve’ art competition. We are impressed by the creativity and talent of KSU students, and we congratulate the winners on their achievements,” said Jerry Liao, country manager, Honor Saudi Arabia.

The competition was held under the leadership of KSU President Professor Dr. Badran bin Abdulrahman Al-Omar and was part of the university’s celebration of the 93rd Saudi National Day. The event also included an art exhibition showcasing work from university students and staff, including special paintings drawn in braille. At the end of the event, Al-Omar awarded the winners of the art competition.

“This partnership exemplifies Honor’s dedication to fostering creative expression and cultural enrichment, showcasing the brand’s ongoing efforts to contribute to the flourishing arts scene in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” the company said.

Zain KSA achieves ISO certifications for business continuity and information security

Zain KSA achieves ISO certifications for business continuity and information security
Updated 08 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Zain KSA achieves ISO certifications for business continuity and information security

Zain KSA achieves ISO certifications for business continuity and information security
Updated 08 October 2023
Arab News

Zain KSA has achieved the ISO 22301 certification for business continuity management systems and ISO/IEC 27001 certification for information security. These dual ISO certifications underscore Zain KSA’s unwavering commitment to implementing robust risk management and information security practices in line with the standards and governance mechanisms set by the National Cybersecurity Authority, and the international standards ISO 22301:2019 and ISO/IEC 27001:2013. 

“By meeting these benchmarks, Zain KSA demonstrates its dedication to meticulously tracking and mitigating material risks, aiming to uphold the highest standards of information security while bolstering its commitment to seamless business continuity,” a statement said.

Commenting on this milestone, Fawaz Al-Homoud, Zain KSA’s vice president of enterprise risk and information security, said: “At Zain KSA, we are dedicated to safeguarding our innovations, fostering growth, and maintaining a cutting-edge technical infrastructure. To this end, we integrate world-class security standards and protections to ensure seamless business continuity, eliminating threats or potential risks while ensuring the highest level of preparedness. Our recent achievement of securing double ISO certificates underscores our steadfast commitment to maintaining a robust information security management system. We consistently implement, monitor, and maintain the ISMS, encompassing cybersecurity, IT operations, personnel affairs, and procurement. This comprehensive approach is designed to systematically and effectively safeguard the company’s data and minimize information security risks. By adhering to a defined set of best practices, Zain KSA is committed to keeping pace with the Kingdom’s rapid advancements under Saudi Vision 2030, championing and safeguarding the nationwide digital transformation to ensure long-term sustainability and resilience against various cyberthreats.”

Zain KSA has previously obtained ISO 27017 and ISO 27018, part of the ISO 27001 ISMS set of certificates that focus on security management for cloud computing service providers.

ROSHN first in region to win smart city certification

ROSHN first in region to win smart city certification
Updated 08 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

ROSHN first in region to win smart city certification

ROSHN first in region to win smart city certification
Updated 08 October 2023
Arab News

ROSHN Group, Saudi Arabia’s leading national real estate developer and PIF-funded giga-project, has received the British Standards Institution Kitemark for Smart Cities. ROSHN is the first company in the India, Middle East, Turkiye, and Africa region, among the first in the private sector globally, and one of the top 20 organizations around the world to achieve this prestigious international certification.

“At ROSHN, we are committed to setting new standards and raising the bar for the real estate sector in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the wider region, in line with our commitment to enabling Saudi Vision 2030’s goals. Our achievement of the BSI Kitemark for Smart Cities is a significant achievement and testament to ROSHN’s leadership in this regard. This was a collective effort by the entire ROSHN team through their participation in multiple assessments, reflecting our company-wide commitment to ensuring our customers and their communities benefit from sustainable planning and development, new technologies, and an improved quality of life,” said David Grover, CEO of ROSHN Group. 

“Building for the future while prioritizing sustainability, empowered by technology and innovation, is a priority at ROSHN, making smart city planning one of the most important enablers of sustainability. With this quality mark from BSI we demonstrate not just our success in integrating sustainability and smart community principals but also ensuring our corporate excellence as we drive change in the industry by setting new standards for sustainability in mainstream development,” said Waleed Alghamdi, director of sustainability at ROSHN Group.

The BSI Kitemark for Smart Cities incorporates two ISO standards, ISO 37101:2016 — Sustainable Development in Communities: Management System for Sustainable Development, and ISO 37106:2021 — Sustainable Cities and Communities: Guidance on Establishing Smart City Operating Models for Sustainable Communities. ROSHN has achieved the “Collaborative” mark by the BSI’s Smart City Maturity Model, reflecting its successful development of processes for delivering sustainable communities within a smart city operating model. Smart city technology is key to ROSHN’s development of its integrated communities and is used to foster a sustainable lifestyle across a range of domestic and community functions, including home security, irrigation, and intelligent transport solutions. 

Samuel Thwaites, general manager Middle East and Africa at BSI, said: “The achievement of BSI’s Kitemark certification for smart cities and communities validates the maturity of ROSHN’s sustainable and smart strategy, designed to deliver benefits such as resilience, sustainability, comfort and responsible use of resources. Through a rigorous assessment, ROSHN has successfully demonstrated how collaborative methods are being used across functions and how data and integrated technologies are deployed to improve the services and the quality of life of its citizens.”

Andy Butterfield, global managing director, Built Environment at BSI, added: “On behalf of BSI, I would like to congratulate ROSHN on becoming the first organization within the India, Middle East and Africa region to achieve the Kitemark for smart and sustainable cities and communities. It is a testament to ROSHN’s commitment to driving progress on sustainability within the global built environment, which can help society to achieve a digitally enabled, safer and sustainable future for all of us. Achieving the first Kitemark in the region symbolizes the pioneering and industry-leading culture of ROSHN and the positive impact they are having, and sets the standard for others in the region to follow.” 

