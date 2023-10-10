You are here

  Saudi Arabia's electricity and gas supply sector sees 21.5% growth: GASTAT  

Saudi Arabia's electricity and gas supply sector sees 21.5% growth: GASTAT  

Saudi Arabia's electricity and gas supply sector sees 21.5% growth: GASTAT  
Saudi Arabia’s electricity and gas supply sector rose by 21.5 percent in August compared to the same month last year, according to the General Authority of Statistics.  Photo/File
Updated 10 October 2023
Arab News
Saudi Arabia's electricity and gas supply sector sees 21.5% growth: GASTAT  

Saudi Arabia's electricity and gas supply sector sees 21.5% growth: GASTAT  
Updated 10 October 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s electricity and gas supply sector grew by 21.5 percent in August compared to the same month last year, according to the General Authority of Statistics.    

The electricity and gas sector has consistently shown high annual expansion since the start of 2023.   

Factors contributing to this growth are the Kingdom’s investments in energy infrastructure, including constructing power generation plants, gas facilities and electricity distribution networks to meet growing demand.  

Saudi Arabia has also implemented energy efficiency measures to reduce wastage and encourage responsible energy consumption, increasing efficiency in the electricity and gas sectors. 

The latest data showed that the Kingdom’s manufacturing activity also reported an annual growth of 4.6 percent in August.    

However, the reduction in Saudi Arabia’s oil production to 8.85 million barrels per day in August caused an annual decrease in mining and quarrying activity by 19.3 percent.     

During its last policy meeting in June, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, had agreed on a deal to limit supply into 2024.  

Saudi Arabia then pledged a voluntary production cut for July, which was later extended until August.   

In September, the Kingdom announced that it is further extending its voluntary oil production cut of 1 million barrels per day until the end of the year. 

The GASTAT report released on Monday further pointed out that the overall industrial production index fell 12 percent despite an increase in the manufacturing, electricity and gas supply sectors. 

This decline is because the relative weights of the mining and quarrying, manufacturing and electricity and gas supply sectors in the IPI are 74.5 percent, 22.6 percent, and 2.9 percent, respectively.  

“The trend of the industrial production index in the mining and quarrying sector dominates the trend in the general IPI,” said GASTAT in its report released on Tuesday. 

Additionally, the manufacturing activity remained stable compared to July, while electricity and gas supplies saw a noteworthy increase of 11 percent compared to the earlier month.   

However, the mining and quarrying sector saw a marginal decline of 1.1 percent, resulting in an overall decrease of 0.3 percent in the IPI compared to July.   

IPI is an economic indicator that indicates the relative changes in industrial output volume. It is calculated using data from an industrial production survey.    

Saudi Tourism Ministry launches Global Solutions Hub to keep tab on sustainable travel 

Saudi Tourism Ministry launches Global Solutions Hub to keep tab on sustainable travel 
Updated 22 sec ago
Reina Takla
Nour El Shaeri
Saudi Tourism Ministry launches Global Solutions Hub to keep tab on sustainable travel 

Saudi Tourism Ministry launches Global Solutions Hub to keep tab on sustainable travel 
Updated 22 sec ago
Reina Takla Nour El Shaeri

RIYADH: As part of its endeavor to combat the climate crisis, Saudi Arabia’s Tourism Ministry launched a Global Solutions Hub on the sidelines of the Middle East and North Africa Climate Week on Tuesday. 

Spearheaded by the Kingdom’s Sustainable Tourism Global Center, the development is a knowledge center that will keep track of sustainable travel worldwide through research projects, the creation of industry toolkits, and academic discussions. 

Speaking to Arab News, STGC Head Gloria Guevara Manzo said the knowledge center is a significant development and could revamp the overall landscape of sustainable travel. 

Manzo, also the chief special adviser to the Saudi tourism minister, explained that the hub will act as a catalyst for identifying challenges and producing sustainability solutions.    

“We are partnering with more than 20 schools and hope to reach 100 schools before 2030. These are top institutions such as MIT, Stanford, NYU and Harvard, to produce toolkits and solutions,” Manzo told Arab News.   

The adviser further gave the example of a solution currently being developed in collaboration with Stanford University which helps reduce food waste among restaurants and cafes that need help identifying their emission levels.   

With food waste contributing from 8 to 10 percent of greenhouse emissions globally, Manzo explained that the initiative would help identify challenges among restaurants and find an affordable and applicable tool to quantify their footprint.   

“We not only tell them this is the problem, but also this is the solution, and this is how you do it,” she said.   

“We’re also releasing some solutions this week, and in the next 12 months, you will see 20 solutions coming out of Riyadh that will help small and medium enterprises, destinations and travelers,” Manzo added. 

These solutions go beyond food waste, she explained, adding that projects around water management, plastic reduction and other areas will also be part of the initiative. 

On Tuesday, the hub introduced three toolkits focused primarily on the use of solar thermal heaters, emissions reduction through food choices, and cost savings of solar panels. 

Commenting on the hub’s launch, Saudi Tourism Minister Ahmed Al-Khateeb said the knowledge center will provide valuable resources to support stakeholders in making well-informed decisions. 

“Our goal is to function as the premier knowledge hub, offering indispensable tools and solutions for key stakeholders, enabled by the Sustainable Tourism Global Center and the Ministry of Tourism in Saudi Arabia. Through these efforts, we aim to empower and support the travel and tourism sector to champion environmental solutions and foster prosperity,” Al-Khateeb said in a statement. 

Manzo added that the hub will be a directory for global solutions in the tourism sector and will document all the best practices for stakeholders across the world to benefit. 

“We need to document the good cases, and we need to provide solutions for destinations that want to learn from others to have a place to go,” Manzo said. 

Additionally, the hub has identified approximately 27 categories of SMEs that stand to gain from its offerings. 

“We’re going to have solutions for travelers,” Manzo added, noting that the hub will also provide travelers with instructions on reducing their carbon footprint when vacationing.   

The Tourism Ministry also announced a youth forum during the MENA Climate Week, an initiative that is part of its ongoing effort to engage with future generations. 

Manzo explained that the goal is to actively collaborate with the global youth, not just Saudi nationals, to integrate them into sustainability initiatives within the tourism sector. 

“One of the things that we’re doing is we’ve got around 600 students from 100 countries. This is very important because we are engaging with the youth to be part of the solutions in sustainable tourism,” Manzo told Arab News. 

She further mentioned that the ministry is actively engaging with these students to pinpoint their challenges regarding sustainable tourism in their respective countries.   

Additionally, it is developing solutions that can be introduced in these countries in collaboration with the youngsters.  

This initiative involves students from countries including the Bahamas, the US, the UK and China, with many participants visiting Saudi Arabia for the first time. 

“These students are worried about the future of the planet and sustainability. So, we have decided to create a platform to engage with them, to understand their priorities and needs, and to work with them so that they can be part of the solution,” Manzo said. 

She noted that previously these students felt their concerns went unheard. However, this platform intends to collaborate closely with them, delving deeper into the challenges of sustainable tourism and seeking solutions. 

With 70 percent of the Kingdom’s population aged 35 years and below, Manzo emphasized the importance of such initiatives. 

“Engaging with the youth is paramount. They represent the future and our upcoming leaders. The more we collaborate with them and involve them in our solutions, the better,” Manzo said. 

Taking place in Riyadh from Oct. 8-12 and sponsored by the Saudi government, the deliberations during MENA Climate Week will contribute to the forthcoming UN climate change conference, or COP28, scheduled in Dubai later this year.

Cutting cost of carbon capture key to hitting zero emissions goals, climate change conference told

Cutting cost of carbon capture key to hitting zero emissions goals, climate change conference told
Updated 55 min 36 sec ago
Nadin Hassan
Cutting cost of carbon capture key to hitting zero emissions goals, climate change conference told

Cutting cost of carbon capture key to hitting zero emissions goals, climate change conference told
Updated 55 min 36 sec ago
Nadin Hassan

RIYADH: As Saudi Arabia continues to utilize technology to reduce its climate footprint, direct air capture, coupled with carbon dioxide storage units, is set to play a pivotal role in the Kingdom’s transition, experts say.

During a panel discussion at the Middle East and North Africa Climate Week in Riyadh, Daniel Nathan, chief project development officer at Climeworks, stated there is no point in accomplishing DAC if CO2 cannot be stored. 

“If we use the Kingdom here as the example, we need good storage locations. There are plenty of opportunities. It’s a matter of technology,” Nathan said.

He further explained that the objective extends beyond storage for the sake of DAC. It also serves the broader purpose of conserving resources for the “greater good.”

Nathan highlighted Iceland and the US as examples of good practice in this area, as they are working on constructing sites for new plants to capture air carbon which will be deployed in the coming years.

The panelist also discussed the importance of selecting an appropriate energy source for powering DAC technology and highlighted the preference for using renewable energy sources over fossil fuels.

“Geothermal is an excellent choice. If there is geothermal, it is typically one of the cheaper options. But in this region, in the Kingdom in particular, you are blessed with a lot of sun,” he said.

The panel discussion also underscored challenges surrounding carbon capture technology in difficult-to-abate industries, including refineries, petrochemicals, cement, and steel production.

Krishna Singhania, chief growth officer of Carbon Clean, talked about the “cost challenge” involved with the process, adding: “Traditionally the carbon capture has been very expensive ... with the new generation of the carbon capture technology, we are trying to reduce the cost of carbon capture point source, post-combustion emissions drastically,” said Krishna Singhania, chief growth officer of Carbon Clean.”

He called for the innovation of new technologies to help reduce the size of carbon capture plants, which will assist with the decarbonization of brownfield sites.

Furthermore, Singhania flagged up the time it takes to build carbon capture plants as another challenge facing their development – particularly with the global aim to reach net zero emissions by 2050.

“It’s not going to happen if we are going to take three to five years to build every single carbon capture plant,” he explained, adding: “So we had to come up with very standard sizes, innovative manufacturing ideas, innovative application of our technologies into products to be able to deliver a dozen plants every year.”

The discussion focused on the importance of emission sources in Saudi Arabia and supporting existing infrastructure in the context of transitioning to alternative energy resources.

According to Humam Al-Ghamdi, chief engineer in the Circular Carbon Economy at the Ministry of Energy, the Kingdom wants to make sure that it is leveraging the existing framework for previous sectors that have been already established. 

However, he added that this could have a “severe impact” on areas like aviation, maritime, steel, and cement.

The Riyadh-hosted event, which will take place from Oct. 8 until Oct. 12, will offer the Kingdom a chance to demonstrate how it is spearheading the region’s green transition with programs like the Saudi Green Initiative and the adoption of renewables.

Closing bell: Saudi main index rebounds to 10,640

Closing bell: Saudi main index rebounds to 10,640
Updated 10 October 2023
Arab News
Closing bell: Saudi main index rebounds to 10,640

Closing bell: Saudi main index rebounds to 10,640
Updated 10 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index rebounded on Tuesday after two days of backward trend as it edged up 64.72 points, or 0.61 percent, to close at 10,640.06.

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR4.88 billion ($1.30 billion) as 67 of the listed stocks advanced while 150 declined.

The Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu shed 145.38 points to close at 22,278.01 while the MSCI Tadawul Index gained 13.07 points to settle at 1,369.64.

The best-performing stock on the main index was Thimar Development Holding Co. The company’s share price soared by 6.26 percent to SR17.32.

Other top firms were Bupa Arabia for Cooperative Insurance Co. and Riyad Bank, whose share prices surged by 5.49 percent and 5.09 percent, respectively.

The worst performer of the day was Gulf Union Alahlia Cooperative Insurance Co. as its share price dropped by 5.33 percent to SR12.78.

The strongest company on the parallel market was Al Rashid Industrial Co. as its share price soared by 8.11 percent to SR40.

On the announcements front, Saudi Networkers Services Co. announced that its shareholders approved the board of directors’ recommendation to pay cash dividends of SR2 per share or 20 percent of its capital for the first half of this year, according to a statement in Tadawul.

Earlier in August, Saudi Networkers Services Co. revealed that its net profit for the first half of this year dropped by 20 percent to SR16.5 million from SR20.6 million in the same period a year ago.

Meanwhile, Osool & Bakheet Investment Co. has set the price range for its initial public offering in Nomu between SR34 and SR37 per share.

Amwal Financial, the monetary adviser on the offering, said that the book-building period for qualified investors will run from Oct. 15-19.

UAE's Masdar commits $8bn to boost Malaysia's renewable projects

UAE's Masdar commits $8bn to boost Malaysia's renewable projects
Updated 49 min 56 sec ago
Arab News
UAE's Masdar commits $8bn to boost Malaysia's renewable projects

UAE's Masdar commits $8bn to boost Malaysia's renewable projects
Updated 49 min 56 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Malaysia’s energy transition is set to gain momentum with an $8 billion investment from UAE’s Masdar to develop up to 10 gigawatts of renewable projects in the Southeast Asian nation.   

In a strategic partnership, the Malaysian Investment Development Authority inked a memorandum of understanding with the Emirati clean energy firm to develop these projects.   

This will include ground-mounted, rooftop, and floating solar power plants, onshore wind farms, and battery energy storage systems, with a goal to complete them by 2035.  

According to a statement by Masdar, the collaboration marks an important milestone in pursuing a sustainable and greener future for Malaysia.  

The MoU was formally signed by Mohamed Jameel Al-Ramahi, CEO of Masdar, and Datuk Wira Arham Abdul Rahman, CEO of MIDA. 

The event was attended by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and the UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Sultan Al-Jaber, who also serves as the chairman of Masdar and holds the position of COP28 president-designate, as well as other senior dignitaries. 

Al-Jaber underscored the significance of this agreement, emphasizing that it will strengthen the partnership between the UAE and Malaysia in the area of renewable energy, aligning with the objectives outlined in Malaysia’s National Energy Transition Roadmap.  

"Ahead of the UAE hosting COP28, it further demonstrates Masdar’s and the UAE’s commitment to supporting countries across the world, decarbonizing economies at home and abroad, for a just and inclusive energy transition,” he added.  

Masdar CEO Al-Ramahi expressed pride in his company’s role in advancing Malaysia’s ambitious renewable energy objectives, particularly its target of achieving 70 percent renewable energy installed capacity and net-zero emissions by 2050.  

“We will bring all our expertise in delivering robust projects, that utilize cutting-edge technologies and generate much-needed energy efficiently, to advance Malaysia’s renewable energy goals,” he said.  

Meanwhile, the CEO of MIDA saw this partnership with Masdar as a significant leap toward realizing Malaysia’s aspirations for sustainable energy.  

“It underscores our commitment to driving positive change and embracing the transition toward a greener, more sustainable future. MIDA has proactively and enthusiastically engaged with industry partners in the country to foster innovation and cultivate solutions that are aimed at reducing carbon emissions,” said Rahman. 

He added that their efforts are not limited to the present but are also focusing on the future, with a firm belief in the growing importance of renewable energy sources.

Egypt's inflation surges to record 38%

Egypt's inflation surges to record 38%
Updated 10 October 2023
Arab News
Egypt's inflation surges to record 38%

Egypt's inflation surges to record 38%
Updated 10 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Egypt’s annual urban consumer price inflation surged to a record 38 percent in September from 37.4 percent in August, according to its statistics agency CAMPAS.  

Data released by the agency on Tuesday revealed that prices of food and beverages in September rose by 73.6 percent compared to the same month last year.     

The annual price hike in food and beverages was spurred by a 45 percent ascent in the cereals and bread group.  

On a monthly basis, food and beverage prices rose by 3.6 percent, with vegetable prices surging by 19.2 percent, fruits by 5.4 percent, dairy products by 5.4 percent and sugar items by 2.9 percent.   

According to CAMPAS, the prices of beverages and tobacco grew annually by 55.1 percent in September, followed by hotels and restaurants at 43 percent and furnishing by 38.1 percent. 

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly announced on Monday that his government has agreed with private producers and retailers to reduce prices of staple food items by 15 to 25 percent beginning Saturday.  

According to Reuters, the list of subsidized food items includes fava beans, lentils and dairy products. 

Cheese, pasta and rice as well as sugar, chicken and eggs are likely to see a decline in prices.  

These measures are part of the government’s efforts to alleviate the economic strain on its citizens.  

Furthermore, the government has pledged to closely monitor the implementation of these price reductions, although specific enforcement measures still need to be detailed.  

It will also expedite customs procedures and port clearances to facilitate the process. Additionally, banks have committed to assisting food producers in obtaining foreign inputs, as said by the ministers of finance and supply.  

Manufacturers, meanwhile, have complained that a lack of foreign currency has limited their ability to import, forcing them to cut back on production.  

The Reuters report further said that Madbouly said that private producers had agreed to write their prices on their products and make them available in large quantities in retail chains.  

In June, the World Bank revised Egypt’s projected real gross domestic product for the fiscal year 2023-2024 to 4 percent from 4.8 percent in its global economic prospects report.    

Furthermore, the Egyptian Finance Ministry on Thursday noted that its currency’s depreciation against the US dollar is expected to increase the debt-to-GDP ratio to 95.6 percent for the financial year 2022-23. 

