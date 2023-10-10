You are here

UAE allocates $20m aid to Palestinians amid airstrikes on Gaza

UAE allocates $20m aid to Palestinians amid airstrikes on Gaza
Medics transport wounded children into at al-Shifa hospital following Israeli strikes in Gaza City. (AFP)
Aid will be sent through the UNRWA

UAE allocates $20m aid to Palestinians amid airstrikes on Gaza
  • Aid will be sent through the UNRWA
LONDON: UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan has allocated $20 million in humanitarian aid to Palestinians, Emirates News Agency reported on Tuesday.

The aid will be sent through the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East. Officials said this was part of the UAE’s policy of providing immediate relief and support to vulnerable populations in times of crisis.

Nearly 74,000 displaced persons are now housed in 64 UNRWA shelters in Gaza. This figure is expected to rise as severe shelling and airstrikes continue, including on civilian areas.

Japan, UAE FMs discuss Israel-Palestine conflict

Japan, UAE FMs discuss Israel-Palestine conflict
Japan, UAE FMs discuss Israel-Palestine conflict

Japan, UAE FMs discuss Israel-Palestine conflict
  • Kamikawa Yoko and Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed discuss ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine
  • Japanese minister said that Tokyo is very interested in working with the UAE to prevent the situation from escalating further
DUBAI: Japan’s Foreign Minister Kamikawa Yoko had a telephone conversation with her UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan on Oct. 10 to discuss the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine.

Kamikawa, who is currently in Vietnam, stated that she has been paying close attention to the situation and is devastated by Hamas and other Palestinian militant attacks, which have caused the deaths of many civilians.

She shared that Japan heavily condemns the kidnapping of innocent civilians and stressed the importance of releasing them. Additionally, she stated that Japan has been in contact with both parties to deescalate the situation.

Sheikh Abdullah said he is very concerned about the situation and explained the diplomatic efforts that the UAE has been taking since the events started, which Kamikawa showed her appreciation for.

The Japanese minister said that Tokyo is very interested in working with the UAE to prevent the situation from escalating further. The two leaders agreed on maintaining close cooperation.

WFP 'urgently' calls for humanitarian corridors in Gaza

WFP ‘urgently’ calls for humanitarian corridors in Gaza
On Monday, WFP together with UNRWA, distributed ready-to-eat food to 73,000 people

WFP ‘urgently’ calls for humanitarian corridors in Gaza
  • On Monday, WFP together with UNRWA, distributed ready-to-eat food to 73,000 people
GAZA: The UN World Food Programme (WFP) has launched an emergency operation to provide food assistance to more than 800,000 people in Gaza and the West Bank, it was announced on Tuesday.

The WFP said it was bringing aid to those “facing dire circumstances, lacking access to food, water, and essential supplies.”

The organization called for the establishment of humanitarian corridors to facilitate the entry of aid and humanitarian assistance into Gaza and appeals for the safe and unobstructed passage for its staff and essential commodities.

It said it “urgently” required access and funding to reach those in need, adding it needed a total of $17.3 million in the next four weeks to address what it called a “critical situation.”

On Monday, WFP together with UNRWA, distributed ready-to-eat food to 73,000 people.

WFP said distributions were ongoing for displaced people in shelters in Gaza, amid concerns that the city is running out of esources like food, water, and electricity, with damaged infrastructure severely impeding both food production and distribution networks.

WFP said it was also starting the distribution of cash-based transfers to 164,000 people in Gaza and the West Bank, with electronic vouchers redeemed on food items in local shops. WFP added it was concerned about availability of food in local shops as supplies are running out.

In the next few days, pending the replenishment of food stocks through the opening of humanitarian corridors, WFP will distribute food to 300,000 people in host communities and make available cash-based-platforms to humanitarian partners.

Salvo of rockets fired from south Lebanon toward Israel -security sources

Salvo of rockets fired from south Lebanon toward Israel -security sources
Salvo of rockets fired from south Lebanon toward Israel -security sources

Salvo of rockets fired from south Lebanon toward Israel -security sources
  • One security source said the bombardment was carried out by Palestinian factions
  • A second source said Israeli shelling was hitting the southern area from which the rockets were launched
BEIRUT: A salvo of rockets was fired on Tuesday from southern Lebanon toward Israel, three security sources told Reuters, in the third consecutive day of violence along the Lebanese-Israeli border.
One security source said the bombardment was carried out by Palestinian factions. A second source said Israeli shelling was hitting the southern area from which the rockets were launched.
The Israeli military said it was responding with artillery fire to launches coming from Lebanese territory.
Lebanon was already on edge after six fighters were killed along the border on Monday — three Hezbollah members, an Israeli officer, and two Palestinian militants who touched off the violence by infiltrating Israel from Lebanon.
The United Nations interim peacekeeping force in the south, known as UNIFIL, said it was verifying reports of rockets being fired.
Hezbollah has voiced support for the Palestinians, saying its “guns and rockets” are with them. On Sunday, Hezbollah fired at three Israeli positions in the disputed Shebaa Farms along the border and two more military posts in Israel on Monday.
But the heavily armed, Shiite faction has so far not opened a major second front against Israel.

Senior Iraqi political figure threatens to target US interests if it backs Israel

Senior Iraqi political figure threatens to target US interests if it backs Israel
Senior Iraqi political figure threatens to target US interests if it backs Israel

Senior Iraqi political figure threatens to target US interests if it backs Israel
BAGHDAD: Hadi Al-Amiri, a powerful Iraqi politician close to Iran and a key figure in the cross-party alliance backing Iraq’s government, has threatened to target US interests if Washington intervenes to support Israel in its conflict with Hamas in Gaza.
Amiri leads the Badr Organization, a Shi’ite political group supported by Iran that makes up a big part of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), the state paramilitary organization that contains many Iran-backed factions.
“If they intervene, we would intervene...if the Americans intervened openly in this conflict...we will consider all American targets legitimate … and we will not hesitate to target it,” Al-Amiri said during a tribal gathering in Baghdad on Monday night.
Al-Amiri’s comments came a day after the United States said it would rapidly provide additional munitions to Israel and was moving a carrier strike group to the Eastern Mediterranean.
In past years, Iranian-backed militias in Iraq regularly targeted US forces in Iraq and its embassy in Baghdad with rockets. More recently, those attacks have been halted in what Iraqi officials and militia sources said was a truce that has held since last year, as Iraq enjoys a period of relative calm. The United States currently has 2,500 troops in Iraq — and an additional 900 in Syria — on a mission to advise and assist local troops in combating Islamic State, who in 2014 seized swathes of territory in both countries.
On Saturday the PMF voiced its “unequivocal support” for the Palestinian factions fighting Israel and the Iraqi government has said the Palestinian operations were a natural outcome of oppressive policies by Israel.

'Spirit of resistance': Arab support for Palestinians swells

‘Spirit of resistance’: Arab support for Palestinians swells
In Damascus, the Palestinian flag lit up the city's opera house

‘Spirit of resistance’: Arab support for Palestinians swells
  • In Damascus, the Palestinian flag lit up the city’s opera house
BEIRUT: In mosques, football stadiums and towns across the Arab world, pro-Palestinian sentiment has surged after a shock Hamas attack on Israel, sparking a groundswell of solidarity for the Palestinians.
From Ramallah to Beirut, Damascus, Baghdad and Cairo, people have distributed sweets, danced and chanted prayers in support of the “resistance” to Israel’s long-standing occupation of Palestinian land.
“My entire life, I have seen Israel kill us, confiscate our lands and arrest our children,” said Farah Al-Saadi, a 52-year-old coffee vendor from Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.
“I was pleased by what Hamas did,” said the man, whose son is in Israeli detention, adding however that he feared the scale of “Israeli crimes in Gaza” in retaliation.
The multi-pronged surprise assault on Israel launched Saturday by the Palestinian militant group Hamas has killed hundreds in on both sides.
Israelis have found renewed dedication to their national cause, while Palestinians and their Arab supporters have also rallied in a rare mass show of popular unity in the region.
“I do not think there is a single Palestinian who does not support what happened,” said Issam Abu Bakr, a Palestinian official in the West Bank.
The Hamas attack was a “natural reaction to the crimes committed by Israel,” which has “turned its back on the political negotiation process,” he added.
The Hamas assault has killed at least 900 Israelis and wounded hundreds more, while the militants have taken around 150 hostages, the Israeli government has said.
Israeli retaliatory strikes on the Gaza Strip targets have killed 765 people and also wounded hundreds, according to the Hamas-controlled health ministry in the blockaded enclave.
Hours after the shock operation began on Saturday, Palestinian supporters distributed sweets in south Lebanon and the capital Beirut.
Israel and Lebanon are still technically at war and Israeli troops occupied the country’s south for 22 years.
Residents of the southern port city of Sidon set off fire crackers and gathered in public squares as mosques blasted chants praising “Palestinian resistance fighters who are writing the most wonderful, heroic epic.”
A rally was held at the American University of Beirut, where 18-year-old Palestinian student Reem Sobh said: “We are unable to carry weapons but at least, we are able to support them.”
On Instagram, Lebanese comedian Shaden Fakih explained the wave of support widely condemned in the West.
“What do you expect from Palestinians? To get killed every day and not do anything about it... to die silently?” she said in a video.
“They will carry arms and fight back. This is their right,” she added, noting that she “can be against Hamas and still support any armed resistance against the oppressor, against (Israeli) apartheid.”
In the Tunisian capital, schools raised Palestinian flags and a coalition of organizations and political parties have called for massive solidarity rallies.
The presidency declared its “full and unconditional support of the Palestinian people” and of their right to resist occupation.


In Damascus, the Palestinian flag lit up the city’s opera house.
Syrian university employee Marah Suleiman, 42, said the Hamas attack “stirred up a feeling within us that had not been moved for many years, and revived the spirit of resistance.”
Palestinians “have nothing to lose after all the killing, destruction and displacement they have been subjected to,” she said.
In Egypt, which bans unauthorized protests, football fans turned matches into displays of solidarity, with pro-Palestinian chants.
In the war-scarred Iraqi capital Baghdad, Iran-backed paramilitaries trampled and torched Israeli flags during rallies in Tahrir Square.
Even Arab Gulf states joined the wave of solidarity despite the US-brokered Abraham Accords, which saw Israel normalize relations with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain in 2020.
The two countries released statements relatively sympathetic to Israel, but the popular mood told a different story.
Expressions of solidarity with Palestinians filled social media in the UAE, and prominent Emirati analyst Abdulkhaleq Abdulla condemned Israel’s attacks on Gaza as a “campaign of genocide” on X, formerly Twitter.
In Bahrain, protesters have covered their faces, some with Palestinian keffiyehs, during near daily, unauthorized rallies.
“We will always support our brothers in Palestine,” said a 29-year-old demonstrator, speaking on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals from the authorities.
“If we were able to reach them, we would have fought alongside them,” he added.

