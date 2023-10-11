You are here

  • Home
  • Bringing holistic living to Riyadh, ROSHN opens sales at Warefa

Bringing holistic living to Riyadh, ROSHN opens sales at Warefa

Bringing holistic living to Riyadh, ROSHN opens sales at Warefa
Short Url

https://arab.news/m2xye

Updated 11 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Bringing holistic living to Riyadh, ROSHN opens sales at Warefa

Bringing holistic living to Riyadh, ROSHN opens sales at Warefa
  • NUMBER: 11% of Warefa’s total footprint is dedicated to open and green spaces.
Updated 11 October 2023
Arab News
Follow


ROSHN Group, Saudi Arabia’s leading real estate developer, has announced the opening of sales for Warefa, a new mixed-use residential community in Riyadh that places residents at the center of the city’s exciting new growth story and is within easy reach of the capital’s key locations.

Building on the success of ROSHN’s flagship SEDRA development, Warefa will offer Saudi residents high-quality, integrated living in the rapidly developing district of Al-Janadriyah. To facilitate property ownership, ROSHN inaugurated a dedicated sales center, located in the eastern part of Riyadh, within the community. It features a detailed model of the project and various interactive technologies to showcase the community, units, and facilities within Warefa.

In addition, there are dedicated offices and representatives of local banks within the sales center, providing financial planning services to customers and ensuring that their financial budgets align with the available options. They also offer advice on suitable payment methods and future commitments. Their role extends to assisting sales advisers by providing insights into the amount a customer is willing to pay, ensuring that ROSHN customers get precisely what they need and can afford.

ROSHN’s goal is for the center to be a comprehensive one-stop shop, addressing all customer needs and providing the best services to facilitate long-term property ownership. Customers can schedule a visit to the center through the website.

Customers can choose from the 1,609 units available for purchase in the first phase of the project, varying between villas, townhouses, and duplexes.

“As we chart new horizons for ROSHN, our expansion into the heart of the capital is a testament to our dedication and vision. We’re introducing an innovative way of living to the eastern gateway of Riyadh. Warefa stands as the epicenter of a region poised to shape Riyadh’s dynamic transformation in the years to come. Here, families are nurtured and set to thrive amidst ROSHN’s signature blend of exquisite homes, verdant landscapes, pedestrian-friendly pathways, and a myriad of life-enhancing amenities. From top-tier educational establishments and a state-of-the-art healthcare center to a bustling district mall, artisanal shopping havens, and eclectic eateries and cafes, Warefa promises a holistic living experience. This journey deepens our sense of fulfillment and commitment,” said Jason Margetts, ROSHN Group’s chief sales officer.

Developed over six vibrant neighborhoods and set over 1.4 million square meters, 11 percent of Warefa’s total footprint is dedicated to open and green spaces. ROSHN’s latest human-centric, integrated community places health, education, retail, leisure, sports, and civic amenities within a few minutes’ walking distance of residents’ front doors.

With a focus on villas and street-level family dwellings, Warefa’s eight different floor plan options and designs inspired by local heritage and tradition offer beautiful and distinctive homes tailored to fit the needs of every family. 

Darb Al-Watan bus service to boost public mobility in KSA

Darb Al-Watan bus service to boost public mobility in KSA
Updated 10 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Darb Al-Watan bus service to boost public mobility in KSA

Darb Al-Watan bus service to boost public mobility in KSA
Updated 10 October 2023
Arab News

Darb Al-Watan, a subsidiary of Hafil — part of the Mohamed Yousuf Naghi and Brothers Group — will soon commence its public transportation operations, following the signing of a contract for intercity public transportation services with the Transport General Authority earlier this year. The launch of Darb Al-Watan’s operations on Oct. 15 will mark a significant leap toward redefining urban mobility for the estimated 1.8 million passengers across 75 cities in the Kingdom who are expected to benefit from the services. The company will provide citizens with efficient, economical and safe travel options.

The collaboration between Darb Al-Watan and TGA reaffirms both entities’ commitment to enhancing the public transportation infrastructure, echoing Saudi Vision 2030’s goal of achieving a connected nation. This partnership signifies a collective effort to drive innovation, reliability, and accessibility in the realm of public transportation.

The launch of Darb Al-Watan’s operations will see the start of an exciting new era in public transportation. Its comprehensive network will feature 65 strategically placed bus stops and seven main stations in cities of the Eastern Province, such as Dammam, Jubail, Hafr Al-Batin and Buraida, which will be intelligently positioned to optimize passenger flow and convenience. Twenty-six lines will connect various cities, including some of the most used routes such as Makkah-Madinah and Jeddah-Dammam, ensuring coverage and connectivity for Saudi residents and citizens.

Backed by a fleet of 134 modern buses equipped with advanced GPS tracking systems and surveillance cameras, passenger safety and efficient service delivery will be paramount.

Moreover, there will be four depots and maintenance centers located in Dammam, Buraida, Riyadh and Makkah, allowing for efficient repairs and dispatch of buses.

Darb Al-Watan not only aspires to transform public transportation, but also aims to be a catalyst for economic growth. The company is proud to be creating more than 400 employment opportunities for Saudi nationals, in line with Vision 2030’s objectives of enhancing employment prospects and contributing to the local economy.

Chairman Sheikh Mohammed Yousuf Naghi said: “Our collaboration with TGA underscores our unwavering commitment to Vision 2030 and to revolutionize public transportation, ensuring citizens enjoy a safe, convenient and sustainable travel experience.”

Hans Nilsson, CEO of Darb Al-Watan, added: “The launch of our operations will be a milestone moment, redefining how people move within cities. Our great people, ultra-modern fleet, our upgraded infrastructure, and quality technology will step-by-step set new benchmarks in urban mobility and allow us to shape ourselves up to facilitate the transportation of the 8.9 million people who are expected to avail the public transportation facility in the next few years.”

The company has launched its website (www.darbalwatan.com), which can be used to learn more about the services, routes, schedules offered as well as to book tickets.

The launch of Darb Al-Watan’s operations is a testament to the dedication and innovation showcased by both partners as well as the government’s commitment to providing its citizens with the latest amenities and facilities in terms of mobility.

Amazon Saudi summit empowers local businesses to grow online

Amazon Saudi summit empowers local businesses to grow online
Updated 10 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Amazon Saudi summit empowers local businesses to grow online

Amazon Saudi summit empowers local businesses to grow online
Updated 10 October 2023
Arab News

Amazon Saudi Arabia recently hosted its annual Seller Summit in Riyadh, showcasing a suite of cutting-edge tools and services designed to empower small and medium-sized businesses in Saudi Arabia. These innovations are tailored to help SMBs reach millions of online customers and drive accelerated business growth, just in time for the busy end-of-year shopping season, with the White Friday sale, the biggest sale of the year on Amazon.sa, around the corner.

The event brought together hundreds of Saudi sellers for immersive master classes to test and explore Amazon’s diverse solutions that simplify the selling partner journey from product listing, advertising and brand building, to shipping and fulfillment. To further accelerate the growth of local sellers, Amazon showcased its enhanced Arabic mobile seller app, making it more accessible and convenient for local businesses to manage their online stores from anywhere, in their language of choice.

Participants at the Saudi Seller Summit heard directly from senior leaders and subject matter experts about leveraging Amazon’s latest capabilities to reach more customers, meet growth goals and drive success.

Ronaldo Mouchawar, vice president of Amazon Middle East and North Africa, said: “At Amazon, our selling partners are a fundamental part of our customer-centric model, helping us offer what customers want — vast selection of millions of products across over 30 categories, at great prices. We also recognize the contribution of local businesses and SMBs to a country’s economic growth, diversification and job creation. Our annual Saudi Seller Summit delivers tailored solutions that address the needs of Saudi sellers, who are eager to be a part of the Kingdom’s Vision toward a digital economy.”

The Saudi Seller Summit celebrated the growth and success of 16 independent selling partners who excelled over the past year. Award winners were recognized for their performance related to customer satisfaction, delivery speed, and use of Amazon seller tools, among
other categories.

Karim Ghandour, head of marketplace for Amazon Saudi Arabia, said: “We continue to work closely with our local selling partners to empower them for success through operational and strategic recommendations leveraging our local market expertise. The Saudi Seller Summit is organized every year ahead of the White Friday sale to ensure our selling partners are equipped to maximize their success such as boosting sales and acquiring new customers, during Saudi Arabia’s busiest shopping season. Our end-to-end advertising, brand-building and account management tools, supported by our shipping and fulfillment capabilities make it easier for our selling partners to reach millions of customers on Amazon.sa.

Nabegh Alzaiter, an independent selling partner on Amazon.sa, said: “I look forward to Amazon’s Seller Summit every year not only to hear from Amazon, but also to connect with the Saudi seller community and celebrate our collective success. Moreover, the solutions that are showcased each year demonstrate just how closely Amazon is listening to its selling partners and how committed the company is to solving our unique challenges.”

Thakher named ‘Best Infrastructure Developer’

Thakher named ‘Best Infrastructure Developer’
Updated 10 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Thakher named ‘Best Infrastructure Developer’

Thakher named ‘Best Infrastructure Developer’
Updated 10 October 2023
Arab News

Thakher Development Company received the “Best Infrastructure Developer 2023” award in the real estate category at the Saudi Building and Infrastructure Awards 2023, which recently took place in Riyadh. The event was part of the second edition of Saudi Building and Infrastructure Summit 2023.

Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al-Aboudi, CEO of Thakher Development Company, said: “We are proud to receive this award, which is a testament of the support and trust in our efforts at Thakher Development Company, and of excellence in the field of construction and real estate development in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. We always aspire for more.”

The awards ceremony, attended by the region’s top business leaders and entrepreneurs, saw eminent businesses and companies across multiple industrial vertical sectors, including real estate development, hospitality, energy and many more, being recognized for excellence.

Thakher Development’s Thakher Makkah project aims to contribute to Saudi Arabia’s ambitious vision, which aims to host 30 million Umrah pilgrims by 2030. The project spans an area of 320,000 square meters.

SNB, Mastercard launch UEFA Champions League credit and prepaid cards

SNB, Mastercard launch UEFA Champions League credit and prepaid cards
Updated 10 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

SNB, Mastercard launch UEFA Champions League credit and prepaid cards

SNB, Mastercard launch UEFA Champions League credit and prepaid cards
Updated 10 October 2023
Arab News

The Saudi National Bank and Mastercard, the official sponsor of the UEFA Champions League, have partnered to launch the UEFA Champions League card portfolio, the first-of-its-kind in the Kingdom, offering cashback credit and prepaid cards without an annual fee.

This new launch is in line with SNB’s commitment to providing innovative and comprehensive payment solutions and within its continuous efforts to achieve one of its strategic aspirations to be the “best bank in customer service.” Through this partnership with Mastercard, football enthusiasts can now access tailored solutions and benefits to connect them to their passion and love for the game.

Saud Bajbair, head of retail business group at SNB, said: “SNB holds a prominent position as a leader in the card business, offering a wide range of products including cashback and the LAK loyalty program. SNB remains committed to introducing new products that align with the aspirations and vision of the country, particularly in promoting sports, youth, and wellness. In a groundbreaking collaboration, and through this launch, SNB and Mastercard are introducing an innovative product portfolio, which is the first-of-its-kind in the Kingdom, further demonstrating SNB’s commitment to bringing innovative opportunities to its customers.”

“For more than 25 years, Mastercard has been connecting people to their passions through our priceless platform. We are delighted to join forces with our long-standing partners at SNB to bring to life consumers’ love of the beautiful game through this exciting opportunity. Today, we are pleased to launch a truly innovative and exciting product portfolio that delivers exceptional experience for football enthusiasts, celebrating the great strides the Kingdom is making in this beautiful sport,” said Adam Jones, country general manager, MENA Central, Mastercard.

The Mastercard UEFA Champions League credit card enables its holders to earn cashback for all purchases, in addition to obtaining many exclusive benefits, which include offers to win UEFA Champions League match tickets, a smart payment plan service and special offers and discounts at global partner outlets related to the program. 

It also offers travel insurance coverage and airport experience provided by Mastercard Travel Pass, which provides access to airport lounges worldwide.

The Mastercard UEFA Champions League prepaid card offers exciting benefits, including earning the LAK loyalty program points for all purchases, a chance to win UEFA Champions League match tickets and special discounts at global partner outlets.

Customers can obtain the cards directly by applying through the AlAhliOnline website, AlAhliMobile application or by visiting the nearest SNB branch.

Red Sea Global hosts procurement roadshow in Istanbul

Red Sea Global hosts procurement roadshow in Istanbul
Updated 09 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Red Sea Global hosts procurement roadshow in Istanbul

Red Sea Global hosts procurement roadshow in Istanbul
Updated 09 October 2023
Arab News

Red Sea Global, the multiproject developer behind the world’s most ambitious regenerative tourism destinations, The Red Sea and Amaala, hosted its fifth successful procurement roadshow, this time in Istanbul. The event attracted numerous private entities who are enthusiastic about being part of the realization of RSG’s vision.

The Istanbul procurement roadshow followed RSG’s successful roadshows in Doha, Cairo, Seoul and Tokyo, which aimed to forge partnerships with notable contractors, consultants, and suppliers. These roadshows, hosted in collaboration with global data provider MEED, showcased the immense opportunities available for private sector companies within Saudi Arabia.

“There has never been a better time, or an easier time, to enter the Saudi market and take a slice of the $880 billion project pipeline. This year to date in excess of $45 billion has already been awarded in contracts and the country is on track to reach its highest total value of contracts awarded on record,” said Ed James, head of content at MEED and event moderator.

With a future project pipeline worth more than $1.3 trillion, Saudi Arabia is the largest market in the Middle East region, comprising more than half of the GCC’s $2.3 trillion projects market.

“I’ve been looking at projects in the Middle East for the last two decades and I’ve never seen anything like this. The fact that the renders are coming to life and people will be able to stay in hotels this year is evidence of Saudi Arabia meaning business in bringing its Vision 2030 to life,” added James.

During the roadshow, RSG outlined its commitment to sustainability, as well as the regenerative approach it is taking to developing its flagship destinations. With the company dedicated to working with forward-thinking organizations, the event aimed to facilitate collaboration with businesses keen to drive innovation in their respective fields and create solutions to some of the world’s most pressing challenges.

“Istanbul is home to a wealth of businesses with unmatched expertise, skills and capabilities. Our event not only provided a platform to showcase the abundance of opportunities for companies considering entering the Saudi market, but also demonstrated the value of partnering with RSG, shedding light on our ambitions and successes to date. We’ve already awarded more than $200 million in contracts to companies we met at our roadshow events this year,” said Ben Edwards, group head of cost, commercial and procurement at Red Sea Global.

RSG’s destinations, which are projected to contribute SR33 billion ($8.8 billion) annually to Saudi Arabia’s economy upon completion and create 120,000 jobs combined, will be 100 percent powered by renewable energy, with five solar farms already built at The Red Sea to keep the destination off grid.

Mohammed Al-Fardan, executive director of procurement at Red Sea Global, said: “At RSG, we are determined to work with like-minded companies that understand the critical need to honor the environment and the locals living in the areas that they operate in. Our roadshows served as an opportunity to not only highlight how our partners can help us create luxury experiences for our guests, but also contribute to our mission to transform the travel and hospitality sector for the betterment of the people and the planet.”

To date, RSG has awarded nearly 6,200 contracts worth more than SR47.5 billion across its two destinations.

Nasim Alahmad, executive manager of Archirodon, attended the event in Istanbul. The pioneering contracting company has been working at The Red Sea destination since 2019 and was one of the first to partner with the group. They have been awarded multiple contracts including the Shoura Bridge, completed three months ahead of schedule, and the initial access jetties. Most recently, they were awarded a contract for housing at the AMAALA staff village.

“With the current market conditions, entering the Saudi market at this time is opportune, and Red Sea Global stands out as the ideal collaborator. Their innovative ‘pre-payment’ approach was a decisive factor, and I extend my heartfelt gratitude to their team for their unwavering commitment toward fostering a long-term and mutually advantageous relationship between our two companies,” Alahmad said.

Latest updates

Israel says fires artillery after munitions launched from Syria
Israel says fires artillery after munitions launched from Syria
Israeli village near the Gaza border lies in ruin, filled with the bodies of residents and militants
Israeli village near the Gaza border lies in ruin, filled with the bodies of residents and militants
Messi a doubtful starter for Argentina; Vinicius back with Brazil for World Cup qualifying
Messi a doubtful starter for Argentina; Vinicius back with Brazil for World Cup qualifying
Doncic returns to Spain to warm welcome from former club Real Madrid in preseason game with Mavs
Doncic returns to Spain to warm welcome from former club Real Madrid in preseason game with Mavs
Palestinian UN envoy accuses Israel of ‘genocidal’ campaign against Gaza
Palestinian UN envoy accuses Israel of ‘genocidal’ campaign against Gaza

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.