Bringing holistic living to Riyadh, ROSHN opens sales at Warefa



ROSHN Group, Saudi Arabia’s leading real estate developer, has announced the opening of sales for Warefa, a new mixed-use residential community in Riyadh that places residents at the center of the city’s exciting new growth story and is within easy reach of the capital’s key locations.

Building on the success of ROSHN’s flagship SEDRA development, Warefa will offer Saudi residents high-quality, integrated living in the rapidly developing district of Al-Janadriyah. To facilitate property ownership, ROSHN inaugurated a dedicated sales center, located in the eastern part of Riyadh, within the community. It features a detailed model of the project and various interactive technologies to showcase the community, units, and facilities within Warefa.

In addition, there are dedicated offices and representatives of local banks within the sales center, providing financial planning services to customers and ensuring that their financial budgets align with the available options. They also offer advice on suitable payment methods and future commitments. Their role extends to assisting sales advisers by providing insights into the amount a customer is willing to pay, ensuring that ROSHN customers get precisely what they need and can afford.

ROSHN’s goal is for the center to be a comprehensive one-stop shop, addressing all customer needs and providing the best services to facilitate long-term property ownership. Customers can schedule a visit to the center through the website.

Customers can choose from the 1,609 units available for purchase in the first phase of the project, varying between villas, townhouses, and duplexes.

“As we chart new horizons for ROSHN, our expansion into the heart of the capital is a testament to our dedication and vision. We’re introducing an innovative way of living to the eastern gateway of Riyadh. Warefa stands as the epicenter of a region poised to shape Riyadh’s dynamic transformation in the years to come. Here, families are nurtured and set to thrive amidst ROSHN’s signature blend of exquisite homes, verdant landscapes, pedestrian-friendly pathways, and a myriad of life-enhancing amenities. From top-tier educational establishments and a state-of-the-art healthcare center to a bustling district mall, artisanal shopping havens, and eclectic eateries and cafes, Warefa promises a holistic living experience. This journey deepens our sense of fulfillment and commitment,” said Jason Margetts, ROSHN Group’s chief sales officer.

Developed over six vibrant neighborhoods and set over 1.4 million square meters, 11 percent of Warefa’s total footprint is dedicated to open and green spaces. ROSHN’s latest human-centric, integrated community places health, education, retail, leisure, sports, and civic amenities within a few minutes’ walking distance of residents’ front doors.

With a focus on villas and street-level family dwellings, Warefa’s eight different floor plan options and designs inspired by local heritage and tradition offer beautiful and distinctive homes tailored to fit the needs of every family.