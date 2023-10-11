You are here

Riyadh to witness third-highest rise in centimillionaires globally by 2033, report says 

Riyadh to witness third-highest rise in centimillionaires globally by 2033, report says 
Riyadh is currently home to 65 individuals whose estimated financial wealth is at least $100 million, and 9 billionaires. Shutterstock.
Updated 1 min 38 sec ago
Arab News
Riyadh to witness third-highest rise in centimillionaires globally by 2033, report says 

Riyadh to witness third-highest rise in centimillionaires globally by 2033, report says 
Updated 1 min 38 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s capital is expected to experience an 85 percent rise in centimillionaire residents over the next 10 years – the third-highest global increase, according to a new report.

Riyadh is currently home to 65 individuals whose estimated financial wealth is at least $100 million, and also 9 billionaires, according to an analysis released by London-based investment migration consultancy Henley and Partners. 

The 85 percent growth rate will be matched by India’s capital city Delhi, with the e-commerce hub of Hangzhou in China expected to see the highest growth in its centimillionaire population in the next decade with a projected 95 percent rise.

The tech hub of Shenzhen, also in the Asian nation, is set for the second-biggest rise. 

Saudi Arabia, in an effort to diversify its economy, has been making great strides in attracting new businesses to the Kingdom since the launch of Vision 2030.  

In September, the International Monetary Fund said that Saudi Arabia has made significant progress in implementing its structural reform agenda, and it has rapidly improved the Kingdom’s regulatory and business environment, thus contributing to higher private sector investments.  

“The race to attract and retain centis is intensifying around the world. While countries like Singapore have set the benchmark, the UAE and Saudi Arabia are not far behind. Their strategic initiatives, coupled with their unique cultural and economic propositions, make them formidable contenders in the race,” said Philippe Amarante, head of Henley and Partners in Dubai.  

India’s financial capital Mumbai is forecast to enjoy an 80 percent growth in its centimillionaire community, while Dubai, which is also on a path of economic diversification is expected to witness a 78 percent growth over the next 10 years.  

Amarante added: “To truly captivate the centimillionaire, mere financial incentives and compelling investment opportunities are insufficient. Governments need to pair these with comprehensive retention tactics. Creating an all-encompassing environment that addresses the business, lifestyle, immigration concerns, and even philanthropic aspirations of these super-wealthy individuals is pivotal.”  

According to the report, New York topped the global cities with the most number of centimillionaires at 755.  

Mumbai currently has 224 centimillionaires and 27 billionaires, while Dubai has 210 centimillionaires and 15 billionaires. 

Saudi Arabia joins global body to boost deployment of carbon capture, storage

Saudi Arabia joins global body to boost deployment of carbon capture, storage
Updated 11 October 2023
Nour El Shaeri
Saudi Arabia joins global body to boost deployment of carbon capture, storage

Saudi Arabia joins global body to boost deployment of carbon capture, storage
Updated 11 October 2023
Nour El Shaeri

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will be able to call on global expertise as it seeks to drive up its carbon capture and storage sector after joining an international body focused on the technology.

The Ministry of Energy announced the Kingdom has secured membership of the Global Carbon Capture and Storage Institute in a move that will see Saudi Arabia expand its use of the technology in the sector, reaffirming its commitment to addressing climate challenges through innovation and collaboration.

In an interview with Arab News, Khalid Abuleif, chief climate negotiator at the Ministry of Energy, stated that this membership is part of efforts to diversify its approach to reach environmental protection targets.

“The Kingdom has committed itself to cut carbon emissions by more than 278 metric tons per year by 2030, and this is not going to happen in a narrow technology framework,” Abuleif said.

“The framework that the Kingdom is utilizing is the circular carbon economy, which is a more inclusive and balanced approach,” he added.

Abuleif further elaborated that Saudi Arabia’s circular carbon economy hinges on various factors, with carbon storage technology taking a central role.

“The cooperation with the GCCSI and other international corporations will definitely allow us to make this technology a reality in the near term,” he added.

Commenting on the membership, Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said: “Undoubtedly, carbon capture and storage technologies help address emissions from heavy industries, which may be challenging to reduce.”

He added: “Recognizing the importance of these technologies, the Kingdom announced in 2022 its plans to develop one of the largest carbon capture and storage centers in the world, where about 44 million tons of carbon dioxide will be captured annually, through the application of carbon capture and storage technologies in Jubail Industrial City by 2035.

“The Kingdom realizes that implementing ambitious, hoped-for climate impact projects requires building partnerships, expertise, and specialized knowledge in the region, and our membership in the Global Carbon Capture and Storage Institute will undoubtedly play a significant role in enhancing this.”

Speaking to Arab News, GCCSI CEO Jarad Daniels said that this membership exemplifies collective efforts in pursuit of shared global climate mitigation objectives.

“This partnership and the fact that the Saudi government has joined is just another great example of collectively working together to combine expertise and deploy these technologies at scale,” Daniels said.

He further praised the Kingdom’s climate efforts that are at the forefront of the region’s change.

“We are very excited to have Saudi Arabia joining us,” Daniels added.

Saudi Arabia backs Russian firms to open HQs in Kingdom

Saudi Arabia backs Russian firms to open HQs in Kingdom
Updated 11 October 2023
Arab News
Saudi Arabia backs Russian firms to open HQs in Kingdom

Saudi Arabia backs Russian firms to open HQs in Kingdom
Updated 11 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH Saudi Arabia has encouraged Russian companies to establish their headquarters in the Kingdom to boost technology transfer, localize advanced technologies and provide cost-competitive raw materials to its market.

Saudi-Russian Business Council Chairman Tariq Al-Qahtani disclosed this during a recent joint meeting between the two nations, according to a post on X, formerly Twitter. 

The move aligns with Saudi Arabia’s ambitious goal of becoming a regional hub for foreign direct investments, in line with the economic diversification goals outlined in Vision 2030.

Mubadala Capital concludes 2nd investment fund in Brazil

Mubadala Capital concludes 2nd investment fund in Brazil
Updated 56 min 16 sec ago
Arab News
Mubadala Capital concludes 2nd investment fund in Brazil

Mubadala Capital concludes 2nd investment fund in Brazil
Updated 56 min 16 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The UAE’s Mubadala Capital has secured over $710 million for its second investment fund in Brazil as it continues to capitalize on the country’s venture opportunities.

The investor, a fully owned asset management subsidiary of Mubadala Investment Co., revealed the details of the Brazil Special Opportunities Fund II in a press release.

The announcement further noted that BSOF II has successfully raised capital from global backers, including a leading public pension fund, family offices, and corporates, as well as private equity funds and asset managers across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. 

Oscar Fahlgren, chief investment officer and head of the Brazil strategy at Mubadala Capital, said: “The consummation of our second Brazilian flagship fund marks a decade-long track record of successfully operating and investing in Brazil.”  

He highlighted the team’s ability to navigate complex investments, even in less favorable macroeconomic conditions. 

“We believe that the success of this fundraise is a testament to both our consistent investment strategy and the strength of our local investment team who continuously seek to drive positive outcomes for our investors,” Fahlgren added. 

According to the statement, BSOF II will continue its strategy of investing primarily in control positions in mature companies that are facing some form of complexity or distress, but “where the underlying business fundamentals are compelling.”   

It said the strategy will enable the Brazilian fund to acquire these businesses at attractive entry points, creating a margin of safety at the closing of the transaction.  

The statement also noted that BSOF II seeks situations where value can be realized immediately upon transaction closure.  

Mubadala Capital manages $20 billion in assets, with $13 billion handled within third-party capital vehicles, strengthening its position in the industry. 

The expansion of Mubadala Capital as a global asset management firm, headquartered in Abu Dhabi and emphasizing international investment activities, underscores the fund’s approach to business development and its ongoing effort to reduce dependence on natural resources. 

Earlier this month, Mubadala revealed its plans to invest in Korea’s dental implant material manufacturer, Osstem Implant, in partnership with MBK Partners and Unison Capital. 

In another deal, announced in September, Mubadala formed a strategic partnership with alternative asset manager Blue Owl Capital, with a $1 billion commitment.

Saudi Arabia set to become global hub for green mineral processing: Minister

Saudi Arabia set to become global hub for green mineral processing: Minister
Updated 11 October 2023
ARAB NEWS 
Saudi Arabia set to become global hub for green mineral processing: Minister

Saudi Arabia set to become global hub for green mineral processing: Minister
Updated 11 October 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is poised to emerge as a prominent regional and global hub for green minerals processing, the Kingdom’s vice minister of Industry and Mineral Resources for Mining Affairs has insisted.

Speaking at Middle East and North Africa Climate Week 2023, Khalid bin Saleh Al-Mudaifer outlined Saudi Arabia’s strategy for becoming a powerhouse in the sector, according to the Saudi Press Agency. 

He emphasized that by leveraging the Kingdom’s strategic location, advanced infrastructure, and strong local demand, the government is charting a path towards securing the minerals necessary for its national industrial transformation. 

These efforts are aligned with a global vision for a more sustainable and environmentally friendly future, as reported by SPA. 

Al-Mudaifer said: “The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is committed to the transition to green energy, as demonstrated by the development of a mining and mineral industries strategy designed to address critical challenges.” 

He added that these involve discovering and developing new resources, which can be two to 10 times the current production capacities. 

“The challenges include stimulating financing for early-stage exploration, ensuring the availability and reliability of geological data, promoting innovation and technology to enhance sustainability and productivity, and ensuring timely production of metals,” he continued. 

To expedite progress in this direction, the minister stressed the need to streamline the issuance of new mine permits while ensuring that activities associated with the industry have minimal adverse impacts on local communities and the environment.

The Kingdom has pledged to achieve net-zero emissions by 2060, and in order to hit this target it has undertaken $1 billion of climate change initiatives, including working towards a regional carbon capture and storage center, an early storm warning hub, and cloud seeding programs. 

Saudi Arabia has set the bar high in its efforts to cut emissions, announcing a carbon-capture target of 44 million tons a year by 2035. 

MENA Climate Week 2023 is taking place in Riyadh from Oct. 8-12. The event is hosted by the government of Saudi Arabia and organized by the Ministry of Energy and the Secretariat of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

QatarEnergy inks 27-year LNG deal with TotalEnergies, to supply 3.5m tons per year

QatarEnergy inks 27-year LNG deal with TotalEnergies, to supply 3.5m tons per year
Updated 11 October 2023
Arab News
QatarEnergy inks 27-year LNG deal with TotalEnergies, to supply 3.5m tons per year

QatarEnergy inks 27-year LNG deal with TotalEnergies, to supply 3.5m tons per year
Updated 11 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: In a significant development in the energy sector, QatarEnergy and France’s TotalEnergies signed two long-term sales and purchase agreements on Wednesday to supply up to 3.5 million tons of liquefied natural gas per annum from Qatar to France.

According to a press statement, LNG will be transported ex-ship to the Fos Cavaou receiving terminal in southern France, with deliveries expected to start in 2026 for 27 years. 

LNG volumes will be sourced from the two joint ventures between QatarEnergy and TotalEnergies that hold interests in Qatar’s North Field East and North Field South projects. 

“These two new agreements we have signed with our partner TotalEnergies, demonstrate our continued commitment to the European markets in general, and the French market in particular, thus contributing to France’s energy security,” said Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, Qatar’s minister of state for energy affairs in a statement. 

Al-Kaabi, who is also the president and CEO of QatarEnergy, added: “The state of Qatar has been supplying the French market with LNG since 2009, and the new agreements reflect the joint effort of two trusted partners, QatarEnergy and TotalEnergies, to provide reliable and credible LNG supply solutions to customers across the globe.” 

The minister further noted that Qatar is committed to ensuring continued energy supplies to Europe and the rest of the world, and the country is making substantial investments in the entire gas value chain.

“Our efforts span from bolstering production capacity in Qatar to the development of the Golden Pass LNG export project in the US, in addition to our commitments in various LNG receiving terminals in Europe, including the Montoir-de-Bretagne LNG Terminal in France,” he explained. 

In July, QatarEnergy reported a 154.6 billion Qatari riyals ($42.47 billion) net profit for 2022, a 58 percent rise compared to 2021, primarily driven by increased demand for LNG following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The company has also recently inked a deal with UAE-based ENOC Group to supply 120 million barrels of condensate over a period that began in July 2023.

It is the world’s largest LNG producer. The company operates all oil and gas activities in Qatar, including exploration, production, refining, transport and storage.

 

