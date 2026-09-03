RIYADH: Saudi and Russian trade organizations have outlined measures to help brands enter each other’s markets, including joint workshops, streamlined licensing procedures and coordinated participation in international franchise exhibitions.

The Saudi Export Development Authority hosted representatives of the National Franchise Committee, the Moscow Export Center and Russia’s TopFranchise Global at its Riyadh headquarters to discuss activating the Saudi-Russian Franchise Program.

The initiative is intended to help Saudi brands expand into Russia while enabling Russian franchise operators to explore opportunities in the Kingdom and wider Gulf region. No participating brands, investment values or binding commercial agreements were announced.

The meeting was attended by National Franchise Committee Chairman Khalid Al-Ghamdi and Abdullah Al-Talasi, general manager of service exports at Saudi Exports, alongside representatives of the two Russian organizations and franchise-sector specialists.

“Participants emphasized the importance of building on the successes achieved through previous joint initiatives and further developing cooperation between supporting institutions in both countries,” an official statement said.

Market-entry support

Saudi Exports presented its programs and incentives for companies seeking to sell services and develop their brands internationally, while the Moscow Export Center outlined promotional and logistical assistance available to Russian businesses entering Saudi and Gulf markets.

Saudi Exports’ existing incentive program covers activities, including participation in international exhibitions, listing on e-commerce platforms, and product registration, as well as marketing, legal support, export consultancy and specialized training, according to the authority’s website.

The statement also identified SAVA International as the National Franchise Committee’s operational arm, providing consultancy, assistance with regulatory procedures and support for brands pursuing international expansion.

The discussions produced recommendations to establish a joint working track for facilitating licensing procedures and reciprocal brand expansion. Participants also proposed virtual workshops introducing businesses to investment opportunities and available support in both markets.

Exhibitions and trade context

The organizations will coordinate potential participation in BuyBrand Expo, scheduled to take place at Moscow’s Timiryazev Center from Sept. 29 to Oct. 1.

They will also prepare for the Saudi Franchise Forum, which the statement said was expected to be held in early 2027.

The franchise initiative could broaden a bilateral relationship largely driven by merchandise trade.

Saudi Arabia exported goods worth SR41.5 million ($11.1 million) to Russia in April, representing 0.04 percent of the Kingdom’s total exports that month, while imports reached SR1.2 billion, or 1.6 percent, according to the Ministry of Economy and Planning’s DataSaudi platform.

Plastics and seafood were among the main Saudi exports, while imports were led by mineral fuels and cereals. Saudi non-oil exports to Russia stood at SR21.3 million in June. Russian foreign direct investment stock in the Kingdom reached SR331.6 million at the end of 2024, compared with SR331.3 million a year earlier.