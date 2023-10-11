You are here

  Saudi Awwal Bank is a 'national champion' at MENA Climate Week

Saudi Awwal Bank is a ‘national champion’ at MENA Climate Week

Tony Cripps, CEO at Saudi Awwal Bank
Tony Cripps, CEO at Saudi Awwal Bank
Updated 25 sec ago
Arab News
Saudi Awwal Bank is a ‘national champion’ at MENA Climate Week

Tony Cripps, CEO at Saudi Awwal Bank
Updated 25 sec ago
Arab News
Saudi Awwal Bank has been heralded as a “national champion” at MENA Climate Week 2023. The event is currently underway in Riyadh, taking place from Oct. 8-12, at Boulevard Riyadh City, under the patronage of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

MENA Climate Week 2023 is focusing on climate actions including mitigation and adaptation whilst ensuring an inclusive approach that encompasses a wide range of voices. The three pillars are transformation, inclusion and solutions.

Tony Cripps, CEO at Saudi Awwal Bank, said: “Saudi Arabia is the host of this year’s MENA Climate Week 2023, providing the Kingdom an opportunity to highlight its efforts to address climate change and SAB is proud to be a part of this event, which aligns with our national ESG and sustainability objectives.”

He added: “We’re excited to be a part of MENA Climate Week 2023 as we aim to be leaders in the financial sector addressing climate change and reducing its impact.”

The MENA Climate Week 2023 is being held ahead of COP28 in December. A key aim of this gathering is to present an opportunity for leaders to collectively voice regional climate impacts whilst showcasing progress on climate action to drive forward the Paris Agreement implementation at the regional level.

SAB’s sponsorship is in line with its commitment to being a part of Saudi Vision 2030 as the Kingdom aims to lead the global stage on climate change and sustainability.

Moreover, SAB was the official sustainable banking partner at the 13th edition of the Saudi Green Building Forum, which was held in Riyadh from Oct. 9-10.

ESCCO — Hyundai Elevators wins contract for Red Sea Global's Triple Bay destination

ESCCO — Hyundai Elevators wins contract for Red Sea Global's Triple Bay destination
Updated 11 October 2023
Arab News
ESCCO — Hyundai Elevators wins contract for Red Sea Global's Triple Bay destination

ESCCO — Hyundai Elevators wins contract for Red Sea Global's Triple Bay destination
Updated 11 October 2023
Arab News

Red Sea Global, the developer behind the world’s most ambitious regenerative tourism destinations, The Red Sea and AMAALA, has awarded Elevator Systems Contracting Company — Hyundai Elevators, multiple contracts for supplying and installing elevators at several prestigious resorts in Triple Bay at AMAALA.

Drawing on their extensive experience operating in Saudi Arabia for more than 14 years, ESSCO has a proven track record of successfully delivering projects of all sizes in both high-rise and low-rise sectors. Offering a full spectrum of services covering the entire project life cycle, ESSCO is well-equipped to meet the demands of this high-profile assignment.

“Today, we are excited to announce our partnership with Elevator Systems Contracting Company for the supply and installation of elevators in multiple resorts in AMAALA. ESSCO’s expertise and dedication to excellence perfectly align with our vision for creating world-class resorts and our commitment to responsible development,” said Fahad AlBalawi, head of construction at AMAALA for RSG.

Sameer Shaukat Khan, CEO of ESSCO, said: “We are thrilled to be selected as the preferred partner for this prestigious project with AMAALA, where we will provide elevators for the iconic resort. With our rich history of delivering outstanding elevator solutions, we are honored to play a crucial role in this world-class development. We look forward to working closely with the project team to not only meet the highest standards of functionality and safety but also enhance the overall guest experience at AMAALA.”

Phase 1 of AMAALA, which focuses on the Triple Bay masterplan, is progressing well, and the first guests are set to be welcomed in 2025. The phase includes eight resorts with over 1,200 hotel keys. Upon completion, AMAALA will feature more than 3,800 hotel rooms across 29 hotels, along with approximately 1,200 luxury residential villas, apartments, and estate homes. The development will also offer high-end retail, fine dining, wellness, equestrian, and recreational facilities.

Bringing holistic living to Riyadh, ROSHN opens sales at Warefa

Bringing holistic living to Riyadh, ROSHN opens sales at Warefa
Updated 11 October 2023
Arab News
Bringing holistic living to Riyadh, ROSHN opens sales at Warefa

Bringing holistic living to Riyadh, ROSHN opens sales at Warefa
  • NUMBER: 11% of Warefa’s total footprint is dedicated to open and green spaces.
Updated 11 October 2023
Arab News


ROSHN Group, Saudi Arabia’s leading real estate developer, has announced the opening of sales for Warefa, a new mixed-use residential community in Riyadh that places residents at the center of the city’s exciting new growth story and is within easy reach of the capital’s key locations.

Building on the success of ROSHN’s flagship SEDRA development, Warefa will offer Saudi residents high-quality, integrated living in the rapidly developing district of Al-Janadriyah. To facilitate property ownership, ROSHN inaugurated a dedicated sales center, located in the eastern part of Riyadh, within the community. It features a detailed model of the project and various interactive technologies to showcase the community, units, and facilities within Warefa.

In addition, there are dedicated offices and representatives of local banks within the sales center, providing financial planning services to customers and ensuring that their financial budgets align with the available options. They also offer advice on suitable payment methods and future commitments. Their role extends to assisting sales advisers by providing insights into the amount a customer is willing to pay, ensuring that ROSHN customers get precisely what they need and can afford.

ROSHN’s goal is for the center to be a comprehensive one-stop shop, addressing all customer needs and providing the best services to facilitate long-term property ownership. Customers can schedule a visit to the center through the website.

Customers can choose from the 1,609 units available for purchase in the first phase of the project, varying between villas, townhouses, and duplexes.

“As we chart new horizons for ROSHN, our expansion into the heart of the capital is a testament to our dedication and vision. We’re introducing an innovative way of living to the eastern gateway of Riyadh. Warefa stands as the epicenter of a region poised to shape Riyadh’s dynamic transformation in the years to come. Here, families are nurtured and set to thrive amidst ROSHN’s signature blend of exquisite homes, verdant landscapes, pedestrian-friendly pathways, and a myriad of life-enhancing amenities. From top-tier educational establishments and a state-of-the-art healthcare center to a bustling district mall, artisanal shopping havens, and eclectic eateries and cafes, Warefa promises a holistic living experience. This journey deepens our sense of fulfillment and commitment,” said Jason Margetts, ROSHN Group’s chief sales officer.

Developed over six vibrant neighborhoods and set over 1.4 million square meters, 11 percent of Warefa’s total footprint is dedicated to open and green spaces. ROSHN’s latest human-centric, integrated community places health, education, retail, leisure, sports, and civic amenities within a few minutes’ walking distance of residents’ front doors.

With a focus on villas and street-level family dwellings, Warefa’s eight different floor plan options and designs inspired by local heritage and tradition offer beautiful and distinctive homes tailored to fit the needs of every family. 

Darb Al-Watan bus service to boost public mobility in KSA

Darb Al-Watan bus service to boost public mobility in KSA
Updated 10 October 2023
Arab News
Darb Al-Watan bus service to boost public mobility in KSA

Darb Al-Watan bus service to boost public mobility in KSA
Updated 10 October 2023
Arab News

Darb Al-Watan, a subsidiary of Hafil — part of the Mohamed Yousuf Naghi and Brothers Group — will soon commence its public transportation operations, following the signing of a contract for intercity public transportation services with the Transport General Authority earlier this year. The launch of Darb Al-Watan’s operations on Oct. 15 will mark a significant leap toward redefining urban mobility for the estimated 1.8 million passengers across 75 cities in the Kingdom who are expected to benefit from the services. The company will provide citizens with efficient, economical and safe travel options.

The collaboration between Darb Al-Watan and TGA reaffirms both entities’ commitment to enhancing the public transportation infrastructure, echoing Saudi Vision 2030’s goal of achieving a connected nation. This partnership signifies a collective effort to drive innovation, reliability, and accessibility in the realm of public transportation.

The launch of Darb Al-Watan’s operations will see the start of an exciting new era in public transportation. Its comprehensive network will feature 65 strategically placed bus stops and seven main stations in cities of the Eastern Province, such as Dammam, Jubail, Hafr Al-Batin and Buraida, which will be intelligently positioned to optimize passenger flow and convenience. Twenty-six lines will connect various cities, including some of the most used routes such as Makkah-Madinah and Jeddah-Dammam, ensuring coverage and connectivity for Saudi residents and citizens.

Backed by a fleet of 134 modern buses equipped with advanced GPS tracking systems and surveillance cameras, passenger safety and efficient service delivery will be paramount.

Moreover, there will be four depots and maintenance centers located in Dammam, Buraida, Riyadh and Makkah, allowing for efficient repairs and dispatch of buses.

Darb Al-Watan not only aspires to transform public transportation, but also aims to be a catalyst for economic growth. The company is proud to be creating more than 400 employment opportunities for Saudi nationals, in line with Vision 2030’s objectives of enhancing employment prospects and contributing to the local economy.

Chairman Sheikh Mohammed Yousuf Naghi said: “Our collaboration with TGA underscores our unwavering commitment to Vision 2030 and to revolutionize public transportation, ensuring citizens enjoy a safe, convenient and sustainable travel experience.”

Hans Nilsson, CEO of Darb Al-Watan, added: “The launch of our operations will be a milestone moment, redefining how people move within cities. Our great people, ultra-modern fleet, our upgraded infrastructure, and quality technology will step-by-step set new benchmarks in urban mobility and allow us to shape ourselves up to facilitate the transportation of the 8.9 million people who are expected to avail the public transportation facility in the next few years.”

The company has launched its website (www.darbalwatan.com), which can be used to learn more about the services, routes, schedules offered as well as to book tickets.

The launch of Darb Al-Watan’s operations is a testament to the dedication and innovation showcased by both partners as well as the government’s commitment to providing its citizens with the latest amenities and facilities in terms of mobility.

Amazon Saudi summit empowers local businesses to grow online

Amazon Saudi summit empowers local businesses to grow online
Updated 10 October 2023
Arab News
Amazon Saudi summit empowers local businesses to grow online

Amazon Saudi summit empowers local businesses to grow online
Updated 10 October 2023
Arab News

Amazon Saudi Arabia recently hosted its annual Seller Summit in Riyadh, showcasing a suite of cutting-edge tools and services designed to empower small and medium-sized businesses in Saudi Arabia. These innovations are tailored to help SMBs reach millions of online customers and drive accelerated business growth, just in time for the busy end-of-year shopping season, with the White Friday sale, the biggest sale of the year on Amazon.sa, around the corner.

The event brought together hundreds of Saudi sellers for immersive master classes to test and explore Amazon’s diverse solutions that simplify the selling partner journey from product listing, advertising and brand building, to shipping and fulfillment. To further accelerate the growth of local sellers, Amazon showcased its enhanced Arabic mobile seller app, making it more accessible and convenient for local businesses to manage their online stores from anywhere, in their language of choice.

Participants at the Saudi Seller Summit heard directly from senior leaders and subject matter experts about leveraging Amazon’s latest capabilities to reach more customers, meet growth goals and drive success.

Ronaldo Mouchawar, vice president of Amazon Middle East and North Africa, said: “At Amazon, our selling partners are a fundamental part of our customer-centric model, helping us offer what customers want — vast selection of millions of products across over 30 categories, at great prices. We also recognize the contribution of local businesses and SMBs to a country’s economic growth, diversification and job creation. Our annual Saudi Seller Summit delivers tailored solutions that address the needs of Saudi sellers, who are eager to be a part of the Kingdom’s Vision toward a digital economy.”

The Saudi Seller Summit celebrated the growth and success of 16 independent selling partners who excelled over the past year. Award winners were recognized for their performance related to customer satisfaction, delivery speed, and use of Amazon seller tools, among
other categories.

Karim Ghandour, head of marketplace for Amazon Saudi Arabia, said: “We continue to work closely with our local selling partners to empower them for success through operational and strategic recommendations leveraging our local market expertise. The Saudi Seller Summit is organized every year ahead of the White Friday sale to ensure our selling partners are equipped to maximize their success such as boosting sales and acquiring new customers, during Saudi Arabia’s busiest shopping season. Our end-to-end advertising, brand-building and account management tools, supported by our shipping and fulfillment capabilities make it easier for our selling partners to reach millions of customers on Amazon.sa.

Nabegh Alzaiter, an independent selling partner on Amazon.sa, said: “I look forward to Amazon’s Seller Summit every year not only to hear from Amazon, but also to connect with the Saudi seller community and celebrate our collective success. Moreover, the solutions that are showcased each year demonstrate just how closely Amazon is listening to its selling partners and how committed the company is to solving our unique challenges.”

Thakher named ‘Best Infrastructure Developer’

Thakher named ‘Best Infrastructure Developer’
Updated 10 October 2023
Arab News
Thakher named ‘Best Infrastructure Developer’

Thakher named ‘Best Infrastructure Developer’
Updated 10 October 2023
Arab News

Thakher Development Company received the “Best Infrastructure Developer 2023” award in the real estate category at the Saudi Building and Infrastructure Awards 2023, which recently took place in Riyadh. The event was part of the second edition of Saudi Building and Infrastructure Summit 2023.

Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al-Aboudi, CEO of Thakher Development Company, said: “We are proud to receive this award, which is a testament of the support and trust in our efforts at Thakher Development Company, and of excellence in the field of construction and real estate development in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. We always aspire for more.”

The awards ceremony, attended by the region’s top business leaders and entrepreneurs, saw eminent businesses and companies across multiple industrial vertical sectors, including real estate development, hospitality, energy and many more, being recognized for excellence.

Thakher Development’s Thakher Makkah project aims to contribute to Saudi Arabia’s ambitious vision, which aims to host 30 million Umrah pilgrims by 2030. The project spans an area of 320,000 square meters.

