Saudi Awwal Bank is a ‘national champion’ at MENA Climate Week

Saudi Awwal Bank has been heralded as a “national champion” at MENA Climate Week 2023. The event is currently underway in Riyadh, taking place from Oct. 8-12, at Boulevard Riyadh City, under the patronage of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

MENA Climate Week 2023 is focusing on climate actions including mitigation and adaptation whilst ensuring an inclusive approach that encompasses a wide range of voices. The three pillars are transformation, inclusion and solutions.

Tony Cripps, CEO at Saudi Awwal Bank, said: “Saudi Arabia is the host of this year’s MENA Climate Week 2023, providing the Kingdom an opportunity to highlight its efforts to address climate change and SAB is proud to be a part of this event, which aligns with our national ESG and sustainability objectives.”

He added: “We’re excited to be a part of MENA Climate Week 2023 as we aim to be leaders in the financial sector addressing climate change and reducing its impact.”

The MENA Climate Week 2023 is being held ahead of COP28 in December. A key aim of this gathering is to present an opportunity for leaders to collectively voice regional climate impacts whilst showcasing progress on climate action to drive forward the Paris Agreement implementation at the regional level.

SAB’s sponsorship is in line with its commitment to being a part of Saudi Vision 2030 as the Kingdom aims to lead the global stage on climate change and sustainability.

Moreover, SAB was the official sustainable banking partner at the 13th edition of the Saudi Green Building Forum, which was held in Riyadh from Oct. 9-10.