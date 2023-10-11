You are here

War on Gaza
War on Gaza

Saudi FM takes part in Arab League meeting on Israel-Hamas war

Saudi Arabia’s FM Prince Faisal bin Farhan takes part in an extraordinary Arab League meeting on the Israel-Hamas war in Cairo on Wednesday. (@KSAMOFA)
Saudi Arabia’s FM Prince Faisal bin Farhan takes part in an extraordinary Arab League meeting on the Israel-Hamas war in Cairo on Wednesday. (@KSAMOFA)
Saudi Arabia’s FM Prince Faisal bin Farhan takes part in an extraordinary Arab League meeting on the Israel-Hamas war in Cairo on Wednesday. (@KSAMOFA)
Saudi Arabia’s FM Prince Faisal bin Farhan takes part in an extraordinary Arab League meeting on the Israel-Hamas war in Cairo on Wednesday. (@KSAMOFA)
Arab News
Saudi FM takes part in Arab League meeting on Israel-Hamas war

Saudi Arabia’s FM Prince Faisal bin Farhan takes part in an extraordinary Arab League meeting on the Israel-Hamas war in Cairo.
  • During the meeting, making every possible effort to communicate with all international and regional parties to stop the escalation was discussed
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan took part in an extraordinary Arab League meeting on the Israel-Hamas war in Cairo on Wednesday.

The meeting discussed the military escalation in Gaza and its surroundings, the worsening situation that threatens the lives of civilians and the security and stability of the region, and ways to provide protection for and aid to civilians in the Gaza Strip.

During the meeting, making every possible effort to communicate with all international and regional parties to stop the escalation was discussed. 

The necessity of adhering to international humanitarian law and not targeting civilians was also discussed.

A final statement made at the meeting said: “We affirm on the importance of resuming the peace process and starting serious negotiations between Palestine Liberation Organization and Israel.”

Prince Faisal also met with his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad on the sidelines of the meeting. 

They spoke about developments in the situation in Gaza and its surroundings and a number of issues of common interest. 

Topics: War on Gaza Arab League Saudi Arabia

Equatorial Guinea confirms support for Saudi bids to host Expo 2030, World Cup 2034

President of Equatorial Guinea Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo receives Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir
President of Equatorial Guinea Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo receives Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir
Arab News
Equatorial Guinea confirms support for Saudi bids to host Expo 2030, World Cup 2034

President of Equatorial Guinea Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo receives Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir
  • The Kingdom submitted a letter of intent to bid to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup on Monday after announcing its intention to bid to host the tournament last week
Arab News

RIYADH: The President of Equatorial Guinea Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo affirmed his country’s support for Saudi Arabia’s bids to host Expo 2030 and the 2034 FIFA World Cup on Wednesday.

During a meeting with Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir in Malabo, Mbasogo discussed relations between Saudi Arabia and Equatorial Guinea and opportunities for developing them in all fields.

Mbasogo also said he looked forward to attending the first Saudi-African summit to be hosted by the Kingdom later this year.

The Kingdom submitted a letter of intent to bid to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup on Monday after announcing its intention to bid to host the tournament last week.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Riyadh Expo 2030 Saudi World Cup 2034 bid

Saudi rights body highlights Kingdom’s role in caring for elderly

Saudi rights body highlights Kingdom’s role in caring for elderly
Arab News
Saudi rights body highlights Kingdom's role in caring for elderly

Saudi rights body highlights Kingdom’s role in caring for elderly
  • Event included specialists from government sectors, civil society, and marked the first Arab Day of the Elderly, observed on Oct. 10 each year
  • First session of the symposium included a review of national frameworks by Dr. Talaat Hamza Al-Wazna, a member of the Elderly Committee of the Family Affairs Council
Arab News

RIYADH: Experts at a Riyadh forum have lauded Saudi Arabia’s efforts in elderly care, led by King Salman and overseen by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The symposium, titled “The Elderly: Protection and Care (A Right and Duty),” was organized by the Human Rights Commission at its Riyadh headquarters and presided over by Dr. Hala Al-Tuwaijri, the commission’s president.

Experts highlighted the importance of regulations like the Elderly Rights and Care Law, and examined the Kingdom’s ambitious Vision 2030 programs, which aim to set a global standard for elderly care and rights protection.

The event included specialists from government sectors, civil society, and marked the first Arab Day of the Elderly, observed on Oct. 10 each year.

The first session of the symposium included a review of national frameworks by Dr. Talaat Hamza Al-Wazna, a member of the Elderly Committee of the Family Affairs Council.

Al-Wazna highlighted the Kingdom’s commitment to the well-being of the elderly through various initiatives, including the Basic Law of Governance, the Quality of Life Program and the goals of the Elderly Committee in the Family Affairs Council. He also discussed international frameworks such as the Madrid International Plan of Action on Aging, the Arab Older Population Strategy and the Elderly Rights and Care Law.

Ibtisam Al-Humaizi, director general of the General Administration for Elderly Care at the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, discussed the Elderly Rights and Care Law, the ministry’s role in its implementation, and new elderly care services being launched in the Kingdom.

Dr. Waleed Al-Kreidi, director general of Home Health Care at the Ministry of Health, discussed the impact of Alzheimer’s disease on elderly populations, and provided an overview of dementia, including its types, prevalence, symptoms and implications on healthcare systems.

The second session discussed significant national efforts in legislation, institutions and procedures. Dr. Waleed Al-Malek of Saudi elderly support organization Waqar highlighted various programs and actions aimed at enhancing the lives of the elderly throughout the Kingdom.

Maha Al-Rabiah, director of the General Administration for Digital Knowledge at the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, outlined the ministry’s efforts in raising awareness of technology among the elderly through national strategies.

In the third session, Dr. Mohammed bin Ali Al-Qahtani, adviser to the president of the Human Rights Commission for comprehensive access, discussed the rights of elderly individuals with disabilities. He highlighted the Kingdom’s efforts to protect the human rights of all citizens, emphasizing Article 27 of the Basic Law, which ensures support for citizens in cases of emergency, illness, disability and old age.

Al-Qahtani outlined regulations for the rights of individuals with special needs, including a range of disabilities.

Topics: Dr. Hala Al-Tuwaijri Arab Day of the Elderly Saudi Human Rights Commission (SHRC)

$66,600 peregrine falcon snatches record at Riyadh auction

$66,600 peregrine falcon snatches record at Riyadh auction
Arab News
$66,600 peregrine falcon snatches record at Riyadh auction

$66,600 peregrine falcon snatches record at Riyadh auction
  • Another shaheen, this one from Al-Lith city in the Makkah region, sold for SR135,000
Arab News

Riyadh: A peregrine falcon from Al-Awiqila in the Kingdom’s Northern Borders region has stolen the show at the fourth Saudi Falcons Club auction, fetching a record sale price of SR250,000 ($66,600).

Bidding for the hunting bird, known as a shaheen, began at SR60,000, but quickly climbed until it reached the final figure — the highest for a falcon sold at a Saudi auction.

Another shaheen, this one from Al-Lith city in the Makkah region, sold for SR135,000.

The auction was launched at the club’s Malham headquarters near Riyadh on Oct. 1 and will continue until Nov. 15.

The event aims to promote the Kingdom’s falconry heritage, and support related cultural, civilizational and economic activities, organizers said, while offering opportunities to invest in a field that helps support the development of the national economy.

During the auction, the club outlines investment in falconry in Saudi Arabia and the development of the sector, including regulations governing the buying and selling of birds.

The Saudi Falcons Club offers accommodations and transportation for falcon owners, while the auction is broadcast live on television channels and the club’s social media platforms.

During the club’s first auction, in 2020, 102 falcons were sold over 20 days, with total sales exceeding SR10 million. At the second auction, 95 falcons were sold for a total of SR8.3 million, and during the third, 81 birds sold for more than SR7 million.

The fifth International Saudi Falcons and Hunting Exhibition, which is also taking place in Malham, has attracted large numbers of visitors with a wide range of offerings, including jewelry displays at the accessories pavilion. The exhibition runs from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. until Oct. 14.

In addition to falconry, poetry and virtual hunting expeditions are among 18 activities showcased at the event. A traditional knitting pavilion featuring heritage textiles, accessories and handicrafts is also proving popular.

Saudi companies are showing the latest hunting weapons in a range of calibers, representing more than 75 international brands, at the exhibition.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Falcon

Saudi Arabia’s first women’s football club gets backing from hospital group

Saudi Arabia’s first women’s football club gets backing from hospital group
Rashid Hassan
Saudi Arabia's first women's football club gets backing from hospital group

Saudi Arabia’s first women’s football club gets backing from hospital group
  • Almana Group supports Eastern Flames FC for upcoming league
  • Aim is to empower women in sports, says Saud Mansour Almana
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s first women’s football club Eastern Flames FC, also known as Shua’lat Al-Sharqia FC, has received backing from Almana Group of Hospitals, a leading family health care provider in the Eastern Province.

“This collaboration marks a significant step forward in promoting women’s sport and breaking societal barriers in the Kingdom,” said the Almana Group in a statement on Wednesday.

Eastern Flames FC, based in Dammam, has been at the forefront of advancing women’s football in Saudi Arabia since its establishment in 2006.

Almana will provide medical services to the team during their matches in the upcoming Saudi Women’s Premier League 2023/2024, which begins on Oct. 13.

Saud Mansour Almana, chief procurement officer of Almana, said: “We are proud to be partnering with Eastern Flames FC. As a leading healthcare provider, we believe in supporting our community and empowering women in sports. This collaboration allows us to contribute to the growth of women’s football in the Eastern Province and showcase our commitment to excellence in healthcare.”

Maram Albutairi, chair and CEO of Eastern Flames FC, said: “We are thrilled to have Almana Group of Hospitals as our partner. Their expertise in healthcare and commitment to quality align perfectly with the values of our club. This collaboration not only highlights our shared dedication to women’s sports and the Eastern Province community but is also a significant milestone for women’s football in Saudi Arabia.”

Topics: football Saudi Arabia Almana Group of Hospitals Eastern Flames

New initiative for e-waste management regulations launched

New initiative for e-waste management regulations launched
Ghadi Joudah
New initiative for e-waste management regulations launched

New initiative for e-waste management regulations launched
  • The regulations aim to support the concept of a circular economy and encourage innovative solutions to minimize electronic waste
Ghadi Joudah

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia’s Communications, Space and Technology Commission on Wednesday launched the “Development of Electronic Waste Management Regulations” initiative.

It will see the experimental implementation of regulations in Zimbabwe, Rwanda and Paraguay, in collaboration with the International Telecommunication Union.

The primary goal of this initiative is to establish a global framework for electronic waste management regulations and standards. By doing so, it will contribute to the promotion of digital sustainability and help the transition to eco-friendly practices.

The regulations aim to support the concept of a circular economy and encourage innovative solutions to minimize electronic waste.

A circular carbon economy is a plan to control and decrease emissions. It works as a closed-loop system that involves four main actions: reducing, reusing, recycling and removing. Saudi Arabia and Aramco have both embraced this framework to help reduce the country’s carbon footprints. 

Advancing technology drives the demand for new electronic devices, resulting in a surge of electronic waste. Poor disposal of e-waste risks environmental and health issues due to toxic materials such as lead, mercury and cadmium contaminating soil, water, food sources and health.

Effective electronic waste management, encompassing recycling and responsible disposal, mitigates environmental harm and fosters sustainability.

Currently, the annual volume of waste totals 54 million tons, with only 17 percent of it being recycled, resulting in a reduction of carbon emissions by 15 metric tons, according to the commission’s report.

This initiative is an outcome of the commission’s June agreement with the ITU to develop circular economy regulations for the 28th Conference of the Parties.

It was launched on the sidelines of the “Climate Week in the Middle East and North Africa for the year 2023” held in Riyadh.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

