Tamimi Markets now offers Canadian Angus beef

HE Jean-Philippe Linteau, Ambassador of Canada to Saudi Arabia
HE Jean-Philippe Linteau, Ambassador of Canada to Saudi Arabia
Tamimi Markets now offers Canadian Angus beef
Tamimi Markets now offers Canadian Angus beef
Updated 12 October 2023
Arab News
Tamimi Markets now offers Canadian Angus beef

HE Jean-Philippe Linteau, Ambassador of Canada to Saudi Arabia
Updated 12 October 2023
Arab News
In a joint statement, the Embassy of Canada in Saudi Arabia and Tamimi Markets have announced the arrival of premium Canadian halal-certified Angus beef across Tamimi stores in Riyadh.

Canadian Angus beef, which is among the highest quality in the world, is produced following rigorous food safety, sustainability, and quality inspection standards.

Ambassador of Canada to Saudi Arabia Jean-Philippe Linteau attended the Canadian Angus beef launch event at Tamimi Markets, along with Bobby Rajendran, CEO of Tamimi Markets, and Abdulaziz Al-Tamimi, member of the board of directors of Tamimi Markets.

Ambassador Linteau said: “I am delighted that top-quality halal-certified Canadian Angus beef is available to customers of Tamimi Markets in Saudi Arabia, just in time for Canadian Thanksgiving! I encourage everyone to look for it at Tamimi Markets.”
 

The highly anticipated second EV Auto Show was held at Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center from Oct. 9-11.

Electromin, an e-mobility turnkey solutions company wholly owned by Petromin Corporation, was the title sponsor of the event.

Unveiling a future where mobility is sustainable, clean, and technologically advanced, Electromin launched its latest electric vehicle charging solutions during the three-day show.

Taking a stand toward a sustainable future in transportation aligning with Saudi Vision 2030, Electromin took the stage to announce several strategic partnerships to advance the EV charging infrastructure across Saudi Arabia.

The partnerships reflect a new era in the Kingdom’s transportation sector, promising comprehensive, smart, and sustainable EV charging solutions.

In a key collaboration, YELO and Electromin joined forces to curate an extensive EV charging network, seamlessly integrating fleet electrification with a zero-emission future vision.

Similarly, Sixt and Electromin have forged a partnership to establish a network of EV charging stations, propelling the sustainability and convenience of electric mobility across the nation.

Further supporting seamless EV accessibility, Arsann and Electromin announced a partnership to create an intelligent EV charging network within parking facilities.

Tamer Logistics and Electromin have partnered to revolutionize logistics, ensuring reduced emissions and enhanced sustainability by developing a robust EV charging infrastructure. Moreover, BUDGET and Electromin are sculpting an expansive EV charging station network.

These partnerships underline Electromin’s steadfast commitment to empowering electric mobility and developing the EV charging infrastructure within Saudi Arabia, pivoting the Kingdom toward a future where transportation is cleaner and more sustainable.

The show in its second year was bigger, better, and more eco-friendly, presenting the latest developments in the thriving EV ecosystem.

Aftab Ahmed, chief adviser, automotive sector at the National Industrial Development Center, said: “It was an honor to participate as a panel member at the EV show in Riyadh. Once again excitement continues for the automotive sector. The show is a good event to connect with international and local players who are interested in the Kingdom’s auto sector and want to participate in Vision 2030’s industrial revolution.”

“The automotive sector is working as one team to develop the automotive ecosystem in Saudi Arabia,” he added.

Fahad Nawaf Al-Saud, CEO of TurningPoint Renewable Energy, said: “The EV show is very important. We participated last year as well, and this year we saw more visitors as it is very important for Saudi consumers to get into electric vehicles to replace the traditional engine. We want to achieve the Saudi KPI, which mandates that 30 percent of the cars in Riyadh will be fully electric by 2030. This show gave confidence to the Saudi consumer.”

Yazan Zaben, director, Juffali Commercial Vehicles, said: “Participating in the EV Auto Show is a pretty good experience; we can see how the people are trying to meet the expectations of Vision 2030. We see there is a future for electric vehicles, especially in newly developed areas, such as NEOM and The Red Sea. This is a significant step toward the commitment on zero emission. This is why, we at Juffali, are investing in these zero-emission vehicles, with huge commercial production going on for electric vehicles.” 

Abdulmuain Ahmed Al-Soufi, product line manager, Alfanar, said: “We have big plans, we are in a race against time and are investing to localize and improve all the EV charging local infrastructure, as well as providing safe end-to-end solutions to consumers as we are dealing with high power.”

“Alfanar is manufacturing the chargers as well as all the power installations. They will be compatible with all EVs as we have partnered with all the electric car manufacturers. We are following the Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization’s standards,” he added.

Over the three days of the auto show, participants engaged in thought-provoking lectures and discussions presented by industry experts, delving into green urban planning, sustainable transportation, and the critical role of EVs in combating climate change.

There was also an interactive EV Innovation Zone, where companies and entrepreneurs propelled innovation in the EV ecosystem and connected with influential experts.

With October being marked with breast cancer awareness campaigns around the world, LuLu Hypermarkets in Saudi Arabia have innovatively linked two very important lifestyle campaigns. Customers are being encouraged to go green for the planet's environmental health by buying LuLu's stylish reusable shopping bags; each sale of these bags throughout October will result in a donation by LuLu to Zahra Breast Cancer Association's nationwide breast cancer campaign.

This is the sixth year that LuLu is joining hands with the Zahra Association for the campaign. The initiative under the hashtag #BuyGreenSupportPink will raise awareness for breast cancer survivors and also focus on the importance of early detection. As part of its employee support, LuLu has also arranged breast cancer awareness sessions for the group’s female employees and will amplify the sessions through podcasts in the X space. Customers can avail of awareness information through special kiosks set up in the hypermarkets. 

“At LuLu, we believe that the October initiative with the Zahra Breast Cancer Association is a valuable service to the families and women of Saudi Arabia,” said Shehim Mohammed, director, LuLu Saudi Hypermarkets. “We have combined two campaign objectives that support a brighter future and urge shoppers to join us in this noble project.” 

The annual breast cancer awareness campaigns in October around the world help to spread awareness of early detection, self-examination and screening among people.

ROSHN Group, a PIF giga-project and Saudi Arabia's leading real estate developer, has launched the third edition of its Himam graduate leadership program to empower the next generation of Saudi leaders with the personal and professional skills and experience they need to thrive in the ambitious global economy of Vision 2030. Registration is now open until Oct. 15, to Saudi citizens who have recently graduated or have less than a year's employment experience.

Himam is a holistic 18-month, three-phase program combining internationally partnered academic programs with on-the-job training, alongside experienced and expert professionals within ROSHN to hone and expand participants’ skills. Himam offers participants the opportunity to interact with key individuals with extensive industry knowledge across multiple sectors, expanding horizons and broadening perspectives. Program graduates will join ROSHN, the diverse and internationally awarded “Best Place to Work,” where Saudi citizens make around 70 percent of the workforce and around 40 other nationalities bring ideas and expertise from across the globe.

Nasreen Aldossary, chief human resources officer at ROSHN Group, said: “At ROSHN, we are committed to empowering talented Saudis to grow their skills, to provide them with the essential experience, and to fulfill their career’s ambitions in line with our commitment to Vision 2030, and our own Saudization goals. We believe that Himam’s participants will bring fresh perspectives and exciting new insights to ROSHN that are worthy of being incubated. This will ensure that as we grow, cross frontiers, and enter new markets, we are powered by a workforce equipped with exceptional problem-solving skills, a desire to succeed and grow, and a strong commitment to the ROSHN project and its values.”

ROSHN’s Himam program is designed to bring benefits to the entire company. Participants work with ROSHN’s upper, middle, and administrative teams in a way that allows them to share their ideas and unique perspectives, while gaining valuable personal and professional experience that will inform their entire careers. Select Himam graduates will also join ROSHN’s Youth Committee — which facilitates communication between experienced leadership and the ambitious new generation — giving these rising stars regular opportunities to meet with senior management to discuss their aspirations and contribute to the group’s development. This approach has proved popular in the graduate job market — since its inception in 2021, Himam has grown consistently, with participation increasing by more than 200 percent from 2021 to 2022, and more than 75 graduates from the program currently employed by ROSHN. 

Candidates can apply online through ROSHN’s website. Following a series of online and in-person tests and interviews, the program will begin on Nov. 25, with 25 successful candidates joining ROSHN. Applicants must be Saudi citizens and have a bachelor’s or master’s degree. Full eligibility requirements can be found on the website.

Saudi Awwal Bank has been heralded as a "national champion" at MENA Climate Week 2023. The event is currently underway in Riyadh, taking place from Oct. 8-12, at Boulevard Riyadh City, under the patronage of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

MENA Climate Week 2023 is focusing on climate actions including mitigation and adaptation whilst ensuring an inclusive approach that encompasses a wide range of voices. The three pillars are transformation, inclusion and solutions.

Tony Cripps, CEO at Saudi Awwal Bank, said: “Saudi Arabia is the host of this year’s MENA Climate Week 2023, providing the Kingdom an opportunity to highlight its efforts to address climate change and SAB is proud to be a part of this event, which aligns with our national ESG and sustainability objectives.”

He added: “We’re excited to be a part of MENA Climate Week 2023 as we aim to be leaders in the financial sector addressing climate change and reducing its impact.”

The MENA Climate Week 2023 is being held ahead of COP28 in December. A key aim of this gathering is to present an opportunity for leaders to collectively voice regional climate impacts whilst showcasing progress on climate action to drive forward the Paris Agreement implementation at the regional level.

SAB’s sponsorship is in line with its commitment to being a part of Saudi Vision 2030 as the Kingdom aims to lead the global stage on climate change and sustainability.

Moreover, SAB was the official sustainable banking partner at the 13th edition of the Saudi Green Building Forum, which was held in Riyadh from Oct. 9-10.

Red Sea Global, the developer behind the world's most ambitious regenerative tourism destinations, The Red Sea and AMAALA, has awarded Elevator Systems Contracting Company — Hyundai Elevators, multiple contracts for supplying and installing elevators at several prestigious resorts in Triple Bay at AMAALA.

Drawing on their extensive experience operating in Saudi Arabia for more than 14 years, ESSCO has a proven track record of successfully delivering projects of all sizes in both high-rise and low-rise sectors. Offering a full spectrum of services covering the entire project life cycle, ESSCO is well-equipped to meet the demands of this high-profile assignment.

“Today, we are excited to announce our partnership with Elevator Systems Contracting Company for the supply and installation of elevators in multiple resorts in AMAALA. ESSCO’s expertise and dedication to excellence perfectly align with our vision for creating world-class resorts and our commitment to responsible development,” said Fahad AlBalawi, head of construction at AMAALA for RSG.

Sameer Shaukat Khan, CEO of ESSCO, said: “We are thrilled to be selected as the preferred partner for this prestigious project with AMAALA, where we will provide elevators for the iconic resort. With our rich history of delivering outstanding elevator solutions, we are honored to play a crucial role in this world-class development. We look forward to working closely with the project team to not only meet the highest standards of functionality and safety but also enhance the overall guest experience at AMAALA.”

Phase 1 of AMAALA, which focuses on the Triple Bay masterplan, is progressing well, and the first guests are set to be welcomed in 2025. The phase includes eight resorts with over 1,200 hotel keys. Upon completion, AMAALA will feature more than 3,800 hotel rooms across 29 hotels, along with approximately 1,200 luxury residential villas, apartments, and estate homes. The development will also offer high-end retail, fine dining, wellness, equestrian, and recreational facilities.

