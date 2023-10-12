Tamimi Markets now offers Canadian Angus beef

EV Auto Show returns to Riyadh, unveiling the future of e-mobility

The highly anticipated second EV Auto Show was held at Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center from Oct. 9-11.

Electromin, an e-mobility turnkey solutions company wholly owned by Petromin Corporation, was the title sponsor of the event.

Unveiling a future where mobility is sustainable, clean, and technologically advanced, Electromin launched its latest electric vehicle charging solutions during the three-day show.

Taking a stand toward a sustainable future in transportation aligning with Saudi Vision 2030, Electromin took the stage to announce several strategic partnerships to advance the EV charging infrastructure across Saudi Arabia.

The partnerships reflect a new era in the Kingdom’s transportation sector, promising comprehensive, smart, and sustainable EV charging solutions.

In a key collaboration, YELO and Electromin joined forces to curate an extensive EV charging network, seamlessly integrating fleet electrification with a zero-emission future vision.

Similarly, Sixt and Electromin have forged a partnership to establish a network of EV charging stations, propelling the sustainability and convenience of electric mobility across the nation.

Further supporting seamless EV accessibility, Arsann and Electromin announced a partnership to create an intelligent EV charging network within parking facilities.

Tamer Logistics and Electromin have partnered to revolutionize logistics, ensuring reduced emissions and enhanced sustainability by developing a robust EV charging infrastructure. Moreover, BUDGET and Electromin are sculpting an expansive EV charging station network.

These partnerships underline Electromin’s steadfast commitment to empowering electric mobility and developing the EV charging infrastructure within Saudi Arabia, pivoting the Kingdom toward a future where transportation is cleaner and more sustainable.

The show in its second year was bigger, better, and more eco-friendly, presenting the latest developments in the thriving EV ecosystem.

Aftab Ahmed, chief adviser, automotive sector at the National Industrial Development Center, said: “It was an honor to participate as a panel member at the EV show in Riyadh. Once again excitement continues for the automotive sector. The show is a good event to connect with international and local players who are interested in the Kingdom’s auto sector and want to participate in Vision 2030’s industrial revolution.”

“The automotive sector is working as one team to develop the automotive ecosystem in Saudi Arabia,” he added.

Fahad Nawaf Al-Saud, CEO of TurningPoint Renewable Energy, said: “The EV show is very important. We participated last year as well, and this year we saw more visitors as it is very important for Saudi consumers to get into electric vehicles to replace the traditional engine. We want to achieve the Saudi KPI, which mandates that 30 percent of the cars in Riyadh will be fully electric by 2030. This show gave confidence to the Saudi consumer.”

Yazan Zaben, director, Juffali Commercial Vehicles, said: “Participating in the EV Auto Show is a pretty good experience; we can see how the people are trying to meet the expectations of Vision 2030. We see there is a future for electric vehicles, especially in newly developed areas, such as NEOM and The Red Sea. This is a significant step toward the commitment on zero emission. This is why, we at Juffali, are investing in these zero-emission vehicles, with huge commercial production going on for electric vehicles.”

Abdulmuain Ahmed Al-Soufi, product line manager, Alfanar, said: “We have big plans, we are in a race against time and are investing to localize and improve all the EV charging local infrastructure, as well as providing safe end-to-end solutions to consumers as we are dealing with high power.”

“Alfanar is manufacturing the chargers as well as all the power installations. They will be compatible with all EVs as we have partnered with all the electric car manufacturers. We are following the Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization’s standards,” he added.

Over the three days of the auto show, participants engaged in thought-provoking lectures and discussions presented by industry experts, delving into green urban planning, sustainable transportation, and the critical role of EVs in combating climate change.

There was also an interactive EV Innovation Zone, where companies and entrepreneurs propelled innovation in the EV ecosystem and connected with influential experts.