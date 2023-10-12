After a hard fight to clear militants, Israeli soldiers find a scene of destruction

Foreigners killed, abducted or missing in Hamas attack

Paris: Dozens of foreigners have been killed, taken hostage or wounded during the surprise attack on Israel by the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Others remain missing. Many of them were at an electronic music festival in the southern Israeli desert, at which scores of revellers were killed.

Here is what we know so far:

At least 22 US citizens have been killed, the US State Department said on Wednesday.

An unspecified number of Americans are believed to have been abducted. “We now know that American citizens are among those being held by Hamas,” President Joe Biden said on Tuesday.

Twenty-one Thais have been killed, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said on Thursday.

Another 13 were wounded and 14 are thought to have been abducted, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

There are approximately 30,000 Thais in Israel, most working in the agricultural sector, according to government figures.

Eleven French nationals have died, according to an official toll released late on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said earlier that 18 French nationals were missing, including “several children... probably kidnapped.”

Ten Nepali citizens were killed in Kibbutz Alumim, the Himalayan republic’s embassy in Tel Aviv said on Sunday.

Kibbutz Alumim was hosting 17 students at the time of the attack.

Argentina’s foreign ministry on Monday confirmed that seven of the country’s had been killed and 15 others were missing.

At least four Russian-Israelis have been killed, the Russian embassy in Tel Aviv said.

It said it had no information about any hostages but that six Russian nationals were missing.

Two Britons have been confirmed dead by their families, and the Israeli embassy in London on Wednesday confirmed two more.

The Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said on Tuesday that a “significant number” of British-Israeli dual nationals had been caught up in the fighting.

Three Canadians have been killed and three others remain missing, Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said.

China’s foreign ministry said on Thursday that three Chinese nationals had been killed and two were missing.

The foreign ministry said Wednesday that three Ukrainians had been confirmed killed, nine had been injured and six missing.

The foreign ministry said Tuesday two Brazilian citizens had been killed, a man and a woman. Another Brazilian remains missing.

Two Peruvians were killed and three are missing, the authorities said.

The Philippines embassy in Israel said on Wednesday a 33-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man had been killed in an attack on a kibbutz near Gaza. Three nationals were missing.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong said on Wednesday an Australian woman had been killed in the attacks.

Vienna said on Wednesday an Israeli-Austrian had died. Two others remain missing.

The foreign ministry said on Wednesday one Azerbaijani national had been killed.

Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Manet said one Cambodian student had been killed.

The Jewish community in Chile has announced one Chilean killed in the fighting, which has not been confirmed by the authorities. A kibbutz resident has been reported missing, according the foreign ministry.

A 22-year-old Irish-Israeli woman died in the attacks, the Irish government confirmed on Wednesday.

The foreign ministry said on Wednesday one Spanish citizen had been killed in the attack launched by Hamas.

Several dual German-Israeli nationals have been kidnapped, a German foreign ministry source said on Sunday.

The mother of 22-year-old Shani Louk told news outlet Der Spiegel she had recognized her daughter in online videos showing a woman lying seemingly unconscious face down in the back of a pick-up truck in Gaza filled with armed men.

Ricarda Louk told Spiegel that her daughter had been at the nearby music festival.

Foreign Minister Alicia Barcena wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that two Mexicans, a man and a woman, had been taken hostage, without giving further details.

Two Colombians who were at the Supernova desert festival were missing, Israel’s ambassador to Colombia said on X.

The government confirmed two Colombians were at the rave and said it was trying to help locate them.

Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said two Israeli-Italians were missing.

Two Paraguayan nationals who had been living in Israel are missing, Paraguay’s government said, without giving details.

Sri Lanka’s ambassador to Israel said on Tuesday that two nationals, a 48-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman, were missing.

Tanzania’s ambassador to Israel told AFP two Tanzanian nationals were missing.