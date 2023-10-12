You are here

War on Gaza
War on Gaza

After a hard fight to clear militants, Israeli soldiers find a scene of destruction

After a hard fight to clear militants, Israeli soldiers find a scene of destruction
Israeli soldiers patrolling near Kibbutz Be'eri, Israel, Oct. 11, 2023. (AP)
Updated 21 sec ago
AP
After a hard fight to clear militants, Israeli soldiers find a scene of destruction

After a hard fight to clear militants, Israeli soldiers find a scene of destruction
  • Be’eri, a settlement of a little more than 1,000 people, is one of more than 20 towns and villages ambushed early Saturday as part of a sweeping assault launched from the embattled Palestinian enclave
Updated 21 sec ago
AP
KIBBUTZ BE’ERI, Israel: Trudging down a cul-de-sac turned to rubble, an Israeli army commander stopped in front of one scorched home, its front wall blown wide open. Look at what Hamas militants have done, he said, to this close-knit community that only days ago brimmed with life.
“Children in the same room and someone came and killed them all. Fifteen girls and teenagers, they put (them) in the same room, threw in a hand grenade and it’s over,” Major Gen. Itai Veruv said.
’This is a massacre. It’s a pogrom,” he said, recalling the brutal attacks on Jews in Eastern Europe in the 19th and early 20th century.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry in a statment on Thursday said there are no confirmations at this stage regarding reports of children being killed during the Hamas attack.

The Israeli military led a group of journalists, including an Associated Press reporter, on a tour of this village a few miles from Israel’s fortified border with Gaza on Wednesday, following an extended battle to retake it from militants. Before Israeli forces prevailed, the attackers killed more than 100 residents, Israeli officials said.
Be’eri, a settlement of a little more than 1,000 people, is one of more than 20 towns and villages ambushed early Saturday as part of a sweeping assault launched from the embattled Palestinian enclave.
Before the attack, Be’eri – started by Zionist settlers two years before the country itself was founded — was known for its industriousness, including a large printing plant that turns out Israeli driver’s licenses. Now it has become a horrific symbol of the war with Hamas, which authorities say has so far left about 1,200 dead in Israel and about 1,100 in Gaza.
Veruv, who had retired from the military until he was recalled Saturday to lead forces fighting to regain control of towns that were attacked, said Hamas fighters had taken up entrenched positions in the ruins, hiding in small groups before surprising Israeli soldiers as they went from house to house.
“Every time that we thought we cleaned the area and everything was silent, suddenly another 12 or another 20 got out,” he said.
Standing in front of the two-story stucco home where he said militants killed teenagers with a grenade, he said soldiers had found the bodies of other residents with their wrists tied together. During the short visit, a reporter saw gaping holes smashed in the side of some homes and torched cars. Framed family photos lay amid the ruins, along with a children’s backpack.
Outside, items brought by the militants hinted at meticulous preparation. Prayer rugs and extra shoes lay scattered on the ground, not far from a toothbrush, containers full of medicine and rifle magazines. A pair of Toyota pickups, one with a machine gun mount in the bed, also remain.
By the time reporters were brought in a little before sunset Wednesday, rescue crews had removed the bodies of most of the residents who were killed. But the corpses of several militants remained and the odor of death was overpowering.
“We will hit Gaza. We will hit Hamas. And we will destroy,” Veruv said.

Topics: War on Gaza Israeli soldiers Hamas Gaza

NATO urges Israel to respond with 'proportionality' in Gaza

NATO urges Israel to respond with ‘proportionality’ in Gaza
Updated 7 sec ago
AFP
NATO urges Israel to respond with ‘proportionality’ in Gaza

NATO urges Israel to respond with ‘proportionality’ in Gaza
  • In Gaza, officials have reported more than 1,200 people killed in Israel’s uninterrupted campaign of air and artillery strikes
Updated 7 sec ago
AFP
Brussels: NATO countries on Thursday told Israel’s defense minister they stood by his country after the attack by Hamas, but urged his forces to respond with “proportionality,” the alliance said.
Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant briefed his counterparts from the US-led military alliance via videolink as his country’s military carries out a bombing campaign after Islamist militants killed over 1,200 people, mostly civilians.
“Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that NATO condemned the terrorist attacks in the strongest possible terms, adding: ‘Israel does not stand alone’,” NATO said in a statement.
“Allies expressed solidarity with Israel, making clear that it has the right to defend itself with proportionality against these unjustifiable acts of terror.”
NATO countries “called for Hamas to immediately release all hostages, and for the fullest possible protection of civilians. Allies also made clear that no nation or organization should seek to take advantage of the situation or to escalate it.”
The statement added that “a number of NATO allies made clear that they are providing practical support to Israel as it continues to respond to the situation.”
In Gaza, officials have reported more than 1,200 people killed in Israel’s uninterrupted campaign of air and artillery strikes, while the UN said more than 338,000 people have been displaced.
US President Joe Biden — who has strongly backed Israel and started sending military aid — has cautioned that Israel must, despite “all the anger and frustration ... operate by the rules of war.”
British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps insisted Thursday that Israel was “going after the terrorists” in Gaza.
“They are not by design attacking civilians,” he told journalists at NATO headquarters.
“That’s a very, very important, critical difference that I think the whole world needs to understand.”

Arab Red Crescent and Red Cross Organization call for Israel to halt Gaza bombing

Arab Red Crescent and Red Cross Organization call for Israel to halt Gaza bombing
Updated 6 min 48 sec ago
Arab News
Arab Red Crescent and Red Cross Organization call for Israel to halt Gaza bombing

Arab Red Crescent and Red Cross Organization call for Israel to halt Gaza bombing
Updated 6 min 48 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Arab Red Crescent and Red Cross Organization has called on the international community to urge Israel to stop bombing Gaza, and open corridors to allow urgent relief to reach the beseiged Palestinian people.

At a meeting on Wednesday, the ARCO condemned what it viewed as the ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza and said Tel Aviv has ignored international humanitarian laws.

 

Topics: War on Gaza

Jordan sends first aid plane to Gaza

Jordan sends first aid plane to Gaza
Updated 15 min 56 sec ago
Arab News
Jordan sends first aid plane to Gaza

Jordan sends first aid plane to Gaza
  • The relief plane will land in Egypt before making its way to the Gaza Strip through the Rafah border
  • Jordan is providing medical supplies in response to the growing number of Palestinians wounded in the war
Updated 15 min 56 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Jordan has dispatched the first aid plane to Gaza since the beginning of the latest fighting between Israel and Hamas following the militants’ attack over the weekend.

The plane, equipped by the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization in coordination with the Jordanian Foreign Ministry and the Royal Air Force, is carrying essential medical supplies in response to the growing number of Palestinians wounded in the war, Jordan’s news agency PETRA reported.

In coordination with Egyptian authorities, the relief plane will land in Egypt before making its way to the Gaza Strip through the Rafah border, according to PETRA.

Hussein Al-Shibli, secretary-general of JHCO, said the organization aims to provide hospitals and entities working in the field with medical supplies to support the people of Gaza.

He said the organization has been accepting cash donations through its bank account at Union Bank and the organization’s website at www.jhco.org.jo.

Israel has intensified its airstrikes on Gaza and ordered a complete siege of the strip, cutting off food, electricity, and water.

On Wednesday, Palestinian authorities said the only power plant in Gaza had run out of fuel as hospitals have been overrun with the wounded and dead and are quickly running out of supplies.

Topics: War on Gaza Jordan

Foreigners killed, abducted or missing in Hamas attack

Foreigners killed, abducted or missing in Hamas attack
Updated 31 min 29 sec ago
AFP
Foreigners killed, abducted or missing in Hamas attack

Foreigners killed, abducted or missing in Hamas attack
  • Dozens of foreigners have been killed, taken hostage or wounded during the surprise attack on Israel
Updated 31 min 29 sec ago
AFP

Paris: Dozens of foreigners have been killed, taken hostage or wounded during the surprise attack on Israel by the Palestinian militant group Hamas.
Others remain missing. Many of them were at an electronic music festival in the southern Israeli desert, at which scores of revellers were killed.
Here is what we know so far:
At least 22 US citizens have been killed, the US State Department said on Wednesday.
An unspecified number of Americans are believed to have been abducted. “We now know that American citizens are among those being held by Hamas,” President Joe Biden said on Tuesday.
Twenty-one Thais have been killed, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said on Thursday.
Another 13 were wounded and 14 are thought to have been abducted, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday.
There are approximately 30,000 Thais in Israel, most working in the agricultural sector, according to government figures.
Eleven French nationals have died, according to an official toll released late on Wednesday.
Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said earlier that 18 French nationals were missing, including “several children... probably kidnapped.”
Ten Nepali citizens were killed in Kibbutz Alumim, the Himalayan republic’s embassy in Tel Aviv said on Sunday.
Kibbutz Alumim was hosting 17 students at the time of the attack.
Argentina’s foreign ministry on Monday confirmed that seven of the country’s had been killed and 15 others were missing.
At least four Russian-Israelis have been killed, the Russian embassy in Tel Aviv said.
It said it had no information about any hostages but that six Russian nationals were missing.
Two Britons have been confirmed dead by their families, and the Israeli embassy in London on Wednesday confirmed two more.
The Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said on Tuesday that a “significant number” of British-Israeli dual nationals had been caught up in the fighting.
Three Canadians have been killed and three others remain missing, Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said.
China’s foreign ministry said on Thursday that three Chinese nationals had been killed and two were missing.
The foreign ministry said Wednesday that three Ukrainians had been confirmed killed, nine had been injured and six missing.
The foreign ministry said Tuesday two Brazilian citizens had been killed, a man and a woman. Another Brazilian remains missing.
Two Peruvians were killed and three are missing, the authorities said.
The Philippines embassy in Israel said on Wednesday a 33-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man had been killed in an attack on a kibbutz near Gaza. Three nationals were missing.
Foreign Minister Penny Wong said on Wednesday an Australian woman had been killed in the attacks.
Vienna said on Wednesday an Israeli-Austrian had died. Two others remain missing.
The foreign ministry said on Wednesday one Azerbaijani national had been killed.
Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Manet said one Cambodian student had been killed.
The Jewish community in Chile has announced one Chilean killed in the fighting, which has not been confirmed by the authorities. A kibbutz resident has been reported missing, according the foreign ministry.
A 22-year-old Irish-Israeli woman died in the attacks, the Irish government confirmed on Wednesday.
The foreign ministry said on Wednesday one Spanish citizen had been killed in the attack launched by Hamas.
Several dual German-Israeli nationals have been kidnapped, a German foreign ministry source said on Sunday.
The mother of 22-year-old Shani Louk told news outlet Der Spiegel she had recognized her daughter in online videos showing a woman lying seemingly unconscious face down in the back of a pick-up truck in Gaza filled with armed men.
Ricarda Louk told Spiegel that her daughter had been at the nearby music festival.
Foreign Minister Alicia Barcena wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that two Mexicans, a man and a woman, had been taken hostage, without giving further details.
Two Colombians who were at the Supernova desert festival were missing, Israel’s ambassador to Colombia said on X.
The government confirmed two Colombians were at the rave and said it was trying to help locate them.
Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said two Israeli-Italians were missing.
Two Paraguayan nationals who had been living in Israel are missing, Paraguay’s government said, without giving details.
Sri Lanka’s ambassador to Israel said on Tuesday that two nationals, a 48-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman, were missing.
Tanzania’s ambassador to Israel told AFP two Tanzanian nationals were missing.

Topics: War on Gaza Israel Gaza Hamas

Blinken visits Israel to stress US support for war on Hamas

Blinken visits Israel to stress US support for war on Hamas
Updated 27 min 36 sec ago
AFP
Blinken visits Israel to stress US support for war on Hamas

Blinken visits Israel to stress US support for war on Hamas
  • Israel’s army has hammered Hamas with strikes ahead of expected ground invasion of Gaza
  • Israeli minister said electricity, water and fuel to be cut off until hostages are freed
Updated 27 min 36 sec ago
AFP

JERUSALEM: Israel and Hamas traded more heavy fire Thursday in the Gaza war that has killed thousands as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited to stress strong solidarity but also urge restraint to protect Palestinian civilians.
Israel’s army has hammered Hamas with thousands of strikes ahead of what is widely expected to be a ground invasion of the crowded territory, after Hamas gunmen killed 1,200 Israelis, mostly civilians, and took about 150 hostages.
More than 1,200 Palestinians have died in Gaza as Israel has levelled entire city blocks and destroyed thousands of buildings in the six days since Hamas launched their unprecedented attack, the bloodiest in Israeli history.
“Every Hamas member is a dead man,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the traumatized nation after forming a wartime government Wednesday, likening Hamas to the Daesh group and vowing to “crush them and destroy them.”
US President Joe Biden — who has strongly backed Israel and started sending military aid — also cautioned on Wednesday that Israel must, despite “all the anger and frustration ... operate by the rules of war.”
Fears have grown for Gaza’s 2.4 million residents now enduring the fifth war in 15 years in the long-blockaded territory, which has also seen seen Israel cut off water, food and power supplies.

Palestinian officials reported over 1,200 people killed in Israel’s uninterrupted campaign of air and artillery strikes, while the UN said more than 338,000 people have been displaced. (AFP)


UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres voiced concern about the “supercharged cycle of violence and horror.” He urged the release of all hostages and the lifting of the siege and stressed that “civilians must be protected at all times.”
There have been calls for the establishment of a humanitarian corridor to allow Palestinians to escape ahead of a possible Israeli ground invasion that would spell brutal urban combat and house to house fighting.
Israeli Energy Minister Israel Katz vowed Thursday the total siege of Gaza would continue until the hostages are freed.
“Humanitarian aid to Gaza?” he wrote in a statement. “No electric switch will be turned on, no water tap will be opened and no fuel truck will enter until the Israeli abductees are returned home.”

SURPRISE ATTACK
Israel has called up 300,000 reservists and rushed forces, tanks and heavy armor to the southern desert areas around Gaza from where Hamas launched their unprecedented attack on October 7.
Israeli soldiers have since then cleared the southern towns and kibbutz communities and killed 1,500 of the militants, while making ever more shocking discoveries of large numbers of dead civilians, including children.
“I would never have been able to imagine .. something like this,” Doron Spielman, an Israeli army spokesman, said at one gated community where more than 100 residents were killed.
“It looks like... an atomic bomb just landed here.”
Netanyahu has said the Hamas onslaught was of a level of “savagery... we have not seen since the Holocaust.”
Israeli outrage has been fueled by Hamas’s capture of at least 150 hostages — mostly Israelis but also foreign and dual nationals — now being held in Gaza.
“I know he’s out there somewhere,” one of the affected Israelis, Ausa Meir, said of her brother Michael, who is among the captives. “It’s very, very painful.”
Hamas has threatened to kill hostages if Israel bombs Gaza civilian targets without advance warning — deepening the anger and fear in shell-shocked Israel.

Palestinians evacuate the area following an Israeli airstrike on the Sousi mosque in Gaza City. (AFP)


“Everybody is impacted in Israel,” said Joana Ouisman, 38, a finance executive. “I’ve been watching TV all day for the past three to four days. All I do is cry.”

CLASH WITH LEBANON
Israel’s war now flaring in the south is further complicated by a threat from the north, the Iran-backed Hezbollah group based in Lebanon.
Israel has massed tanks on the northern border after repeated clashes with Hezbollah in recent days, including cross-border rockets and shelling.
The United States has deployed an aircraft carrier battle group to the eastern Mediterranean in a show of support and warned Israel’s other enemies not to enter the conflict.
Israel’s arch foe Iran has long financially and militarily backed Hamas but insists it had no involvement in Saturday’s assault.

Demonstrators rally and march through downtown to show support for the Palestinian people in Chicago, Illinois. (AFP)


Unrest has also flared in the occupied West Bank, where protests have been held in solidarity with Gaza and 27 Palestinians have been killed in clashes since Saturday.
The conflict has prompted Netanyahu to set aside for now his political differences and form an emergency government including centrist former defense minister Benny Gantz for the duration of the crisis.
“Israel before anything else,” Gantz wrote in a social media post Wednesday, while the far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir wrote that he “welcomes the unity, now we must win.”

Topics: War on Gaza Hamas Israel Anthony Blinken Gaza Palestine

