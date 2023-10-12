You are here

Ex-PSG boss Galtier takes job in Qatar

Ex-PSG boss Galtier takes job in Qatar
Former Paris Saint-Germain coach Christophe Galtier has signed with Qatari club Al-Duhail, the Qatari champion team announced on October 12, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 7 sec ago
AFP
Ex-PSG boss Galtier takes job in Qatar

Ex-PSG boss Galtier takes job in Qatar
  • At Al Duhail he will inherit a squad including former Liverpool and Barcelona playmaker Philippe Coutinho
  • The Frenchman will face an Al-Nassr side spearheaded by Cristiano Ronaldo in the Asian Champions League
Updated 7 sec ago
AFP
PARIS: Former Paris Saint-Germain coach Christopher Galtier has returned to management three months after leaving the French champions, taking over at Qatari side Al Duhail.
Galtier, 57, won the Ligue 1 title with PSG but lasted just one season at the club after a poor second half of the campaign.
The final weeks of his reign were marred by accusations of racism during his previous job at Nice. He has vehemently denied the accusations but will stand trial in December.
At Al Duhail he will inherit a squad including former Liverpool and Barcelona playmaker Philippe Coutinho.
Galtier succeeds Hernan Crespo after the club parted ways with the ex-Argentina international who won the league with Al Duhail last season.
The Frenchman will face an Al Nassr side spearheaded by Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane in the Asian Champions League group stage later this month. Al Duhail have just one point from two matches in the competition.

Topics: Christophe Galtier Al-Duhail PSG Qatar

Mancini looking for Saudi Arabia fixes against Nigeria as big games loom

Mancini looking for Saudi Arabia fixes against Nigeria as big games loom
Updated 12 October 2023
John Duerden
Follow

Mancini looking for Saudi Arabia fixes against Nigeria as big games loom

Mancini looking for Saudi Arabia fixes against Nigeria as big games loom
  • The Green Falcons play Nigeria and Mali in Algarve in preparation for World Cup qualifiers and AFC Asian Cup
Updated 12 October 2023
John Duerden

There are plenty connections between Saudi Arabia and Portugal in terms of high-profile players and coaches in the Roshn Saudi League and national team coach Roberto Mancini will need a little Portuguese inspiration on Friday.

The Green Falcons have World Cup qualifiers and the 2023 AFC Asian Cup in the coming weeks and months and the friendly against Nigeria in the Algarve is a great chance to assess the current state of the West Asian powerhouse.

While there are big competitive games to come, the Italian, appointed in August to replace Herve Renard, would love to get a good result even as he will appreciate the tough test that Nigeria will provide.

If January’s Gulf Cup in Iraq is taken out of the equation — as Saudi Arabia fielded a young team and Renard did not travel — then there have been six straight defeats since that win over Argentina at the World Cup. Even if that regional tournament is included, it is still eight losses from nine with only Yemen failing to take victory.

The last four defeats have all come in friendlies. The first two were at the hands of Venezuela and Bolivia in March, after which Renard left, and then there were losses to Costa Rica and South Korea in September in Newcastle, Mancini’s first two games.

The man who led Italy to the 2020 European Championship knew when he arrived in Riyadh that he had little time to work with the team before the start of World Cup qualification in November and then the Asian Cup in January.

That does not mean that there is immediate pressure on the former Manchester City manager who has only just arrived, and understandably needs time to make a difference, but a change of result and narrative would be welcome for him, the fans, players and the media.

It is not going to be easy, and not just because Nigeria are ranked 40 in the world, 17 places above Saudi Arabia, and coming off the back of three wins in qualification for the 2023 African Cup of Nations which will take place in January. The Super Eagles are packed with talent from the top tiers of European football and present formidable opposition.

Chances will need to be taken. You do not need to have Mancini’s experience and expertise to know that the three-time Asian Champions could be more prolific in front of goal. There have been just four scored in the last six games. It is not just that the strikers have not been finding the back of the net but that there have not been enough chances of quality created.

The good news is that Salem Al-Dawsari is fit and in increasingly fine form. Despite the presence of stars such as Neymar, Ruben Neves, Aleksandar Mitrovic and Malcom at Al-Hilal, the 32-year-old is the joint-third top scorer in the league with six goals, has been creating chances for his teammates, and performed impressively in his club’s last three games.

Mancini, who has called up 31 players for the trip to Portugal, which also features a game against Mali on Tuesday, would be well-advised to focus on getting the best out of the talented Al-Dawsari.

There is not much time to experiment with these two games being the last before next month’s World Cup qualifiers against the winner of Cambodia and Pakistan’s playoff, and then Jordan. Mancini needs to find his strongest team.

Firas Al-Buraikan has done enough at home to show that he is currently the most reliable Saudi Arabian scorer and has been settling in well at Al-Ahli. Al-Nassr’s Abdulrahman Ghareeb and Sultan Al-Ghannam have been in fine form of late, as have the team, and creating chances for the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo. In short, there are players performing at good levels in what is an increasingly strong league, including Al-Hilal’s defender Saud Abdulhamid.

If the attacking players look in good form domestically, the same cannot be said for the goalkeepers as they are not playing at all.

Nawaf Al-Aqidi has pulled out of the squad due to a shoulder injury. The Al-Nassr shotstopper is the only number one who has been playing regular club football this season.

The others in the squad — Mohammed Al-Owais (Al-Hilal), replacement Mohammed Al-Rubaei (Al-Ahli), Raghed Al-Najjar (Al-Nassr) and young prospect Hamed Yousef Al-Shanqiti (Al-Shabab) — have sat on the sidelines watching foreign goalkeepers start for their clubs.

Mancini can do little about this but with the lack of goals at the moment, the Italian needs to ensure that as few chances as possible are given away. And with videos released of him working his players very hard in training, it could well be that he is going to trust fitness, organization and hard work to make a difference. The goalkeeping situation may not turn out to be a problem — Al-Owais had a fine World Cup despite not being first choice for his club — but it is not ideal.

Ideal in Portugal would be a win against quality and experienced opposition but that is a tough ask. Good would be a draw that ends the losing streak but the most important outcome would be a sense that the team is starting to progress under the new coach. There are more important tests to come.

Topics: Roberto Mancini Roshn Saudi League (RSL) Green Falcons Nigeria

Juventus midfielder Fagioli faces investigation for illegal betting

Juventus midfielder Fagioli faces investigation for illegal betting
Updated 11 October 2023
Reuters
Follow

Juventus midfielder Fagioli faces investigation for illegal betting

Juventus midfielder Fagioli faces investigation for illegal betting
  • La Stampa daily said the 22-year-old was involved in a criminal probe targeting users of illegal online betting platforms
  • Fagioli’s lawyers said: “Nicolo is calm and fully focused on Juventus and the (Italian Serie A) league”
Updated 11 October 2023
Reuters

ROME: Juventus midfielder Nicolo Fagioli is under investigation for alleged illegal betting activities, an Italian prosecutor said on Wednesday, confirming earlier press reports.
La Stampa daily said the 22-year-old was involved in a criminal probe targeting users of illegal online betting platforms, along with other unnamed suspects.
“I confirm the news of the investigation,” Turin Chief Prosecutor Enrica Gabetta said in an emailed statement, without elaborating. Turin is the home city of Juventus, the former Italian champions.
“Our client is dealing with the matter responsibly, with a view to maximum transparency and collaboration with the ordinary and sporting judicial authorities,” Fagioli’s lawyers Luca Ferrari and Armando Simbari said in a joint statement.
“Nicolo is calm and fully focused on Juventus and the (Italian Serie A) league,” they added.
The newspaper did not say what kind of betting Fagioli was involved in. Italian soccer authorities ban players from betting on soccer matches but not from other types of gambling.
The prosecutor’s office of the Italian soccer federation (FIGC) is also looking into Fagioli’s case, a source close to the matter said, confirming another part of the La Stampa report.
A player found to have bet on soccer matches risks being banned for at least three years and fined at least 25,000 euros ($26,520) under the FIGC’s code of conduct.
Juventus declined to comment on the matter.
Fagioli has played in six of Juve’s eight Serie A matches this season. Last November he made his debut for the Italian national team, coming on as a substitute in a 3-1 friendly win against Albania.

Topics: Juventus Nicolo Fagioli illegal betting

Saudi First Division League launches live commentary initiative

Saudi First Division League launches live commentary initiative
Updated 11 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi First Division League launches live commentary initiative

Saudi First Division League launches live commentary initiative
  • Football fans in stadiums can enjoy the action with special headphones
  • The ‘high-quality’ technology will be provided at selected matches
Updated 11 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi First Division League has launched live commentary for football fans at matches.
The initiative was used for the first time during Al-Najma Saudi’s 2-1 win over Al-Arabi in the FDL’s seventh round on Oct. 2.
It involves all fans being provided with special headphones to enjoy high-quality commentary of selected matches.
The FDL said on Wednesday that the initiative enhanced fans’ experience and enabled effective communication with them in stadiums.
The headphones feature wireless audio technology to provide fans with freedom of movement.
 

Topics: Saudi First Division League Al-Najma Al-Arabi fans sports commentary

Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano out for several weeks with a hamstring injury

Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano out for several weeks with a hamstring injury
Updated 11 October 2023
AP
Follow

Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano out for several weeks with a hamstring injury

Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano out for several weeks with a hamstring injury
  • Upamecano is likely to miss games against Mainz, Galatasaray, Darmstadt and Saarbrücken
  • He could be ready for the Bundesliga match against Borussia Dortmund on Nov. 4
Updated 11 October 2023
AP

MUNICH, Germany: Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano has been ruled out for several weeks with a left hamstring injury, while teammates Matthijs de Ligt and Serge Gnabry are working on their comebacks.
Bayern said Wednesday that a scan determined the extent of Upamecano’s injury after he had to go off toward the end of the team’s 3-0 win over Freiburg on Sunday, and that it puts “him out of action for the time being.”
The French defender is likely to miss games against Mainz, Galatasaray, Darmstadt and Saarbrücken. He could be ready for the Bundesliga match against Borussia Dortmund on Nov. 4.
De Ligt, who has been out since early September with a knee injury, started running exercises Tuesday. Gnabry, who fractured his arm in the German Cup win at Preussen Muenster on Sept. 26, started running in training on Wednesday with a cast on his arm.
Bayern’s next Bundesliga match is after the international break at Mainz on Oct. 21.

Topics: Bayern Munich Dayot Upamecano Bundesliga

Back at Al-Wehda, Craig Goodwin enjoying being part of Saudi football’s revolution

Back at Al-Wehda, Craig Goodwin enjoying being part of Saudi football’s revolution
Updated 11 October 2023
Paul Williams
Follow

Back at Al-Wehda, Craig Goodwin enjoying being part of Saudi football's revolution

Back at Al-Wehda, Craig Goodwin enjoying being part of Saudi football’s revolution
  • The 32-year-old Australian has scored 3 goals in 3 SPL matches since he returned to the Kingdom in September
Updated 11 October 2023
Paul Williams

Australian World Cup star Craig Goodwin was expecting to wear red this season. What he was not expecting was the badge that would adorn his red kit.

Instead of his hometown club, Adelaide United, where he scored 15 goals and provided 10 assists last season as one of the A-League Men’s best players, he is instead wearing the red of Al-Wehda. This comes after the Makkah-based club bought the 32-year-old winger late in the transfer window.

Goodwin, who scored against France at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, is no stranger to Saudi football, having played for Al-Wehda and Abha between 2019 and 2021.

Such has been the revolution in Saudi football, however, that despite being only a few years ago, that period feels like a very different time in the Kingdom’s football. While he has been back in the country for only a matter of weeks, Goodwin has noticed the change after the recent spate of investment and headline-grabbing signings.

“First and foremost, just the publicity and the hype about it from outside of the country, there’s just a lot more eyes watching the league now with the ridiculous quality of player that’s coming here,” he told Arab News.

“It’s a nice change, and it’s definitely, from the football perspective, good being able to test myself against not only some good players, but some of the best players in the world.”

Having experienced elite football at the World Cup — where the late bloomer was one of Australia’s best performers as the Socceroos made the Round of 16 and almost pulled off a stunning upset against eventual champions Argentina — the opportunity to play with some of the best footballers in the world was a deciding factor in choosing to pursue a second chance in the Saudi Pro League.

“It was obviously one of the factors in wanting to pursue this opportunity,” the winger explained.

“But, I think, especially from playing at the World Cup, and having a really good impact there against the same caliber of players, it gave me a lot of confidence that coming into these games week in, week out knowing that I can perform at a top level.

“It is really nice to be able to test myself against this quality and know that I’m more than matching it.”

While he returned to Saudi Arabia only in early September, his impact has been instant, finding the back of the net three times in four league games.

“Obviously (I’m) really happy with how it’s started football-wise,” he said before last week’s game with Al-Fayha.“I’ve played three games in the league and came off the bench and in the midweek cup game. So we’ve won three games, lost one, and (I’ve) scored three goals in the three league games.

“So, I’m really happy with how it’s started from that perspective.”

However, the decision to leave Adelaide United was tough and clearly still a sore point for Goodwin — who was captain of the club — almost a month after his move.

“It was extremely difficult (to leave),” he admitted.

“I was in a position where I would have rather had to stay than to go, but unfortunately an offer to extend my contract wasn’t on the table, and that put me in a position where the club didn’t want to extend my offer and this offer was too good to pass up.

“It is a life-changing financial opportunity, as well as from a football perspective, as I’ve said, being able to play against some of the best players in the world week in, week out and really testing myself.

“So definitely there was that aspect that I wanted to stay. But it was made clear that an offer wouldn’t be put on the table at this time.

“That kind of made my decision for me, that if that wasn’t available, then I needed to go and take up this opportunity because I would never be able to have an offer like this come again.”

It has not, however, diminished his love for the club at which he spent seven years.“I did have my frustrations with the way the transfer saga went; I think it was a bit frustrating from my side. But, having said that, I have nothing but love for the club,” he said.

“Love for the fans, first and foremost, but for the playing group and the staff, and then a lot of the people in the office. It’s been my hometown club, it’s been the club I’ve loved playing at. (I’ve) worn my heart on my sleeve and given absolutely everything to Adelaide United.

“But I think looking at it, this is the best move for myself.”

His next game, however, will be in neither Saudi Arabia nor Australia. He will live out a boyhood dream when he walks out for the Socceroos at a sold-out Wembley Stadium in a friendly with the Three Lions on Oct.13.

“It’s not very often that you get to play for Australia against England, and, in particular, at Wembley, such an iconic stadium that every kid dreams of playing at,” he said.

“England (are) one of the best national teams in the world, but we go in there with massive confidence (from) over the last 18 months, and the performances since the World Cup as well against some high-quality opposition and holding our own and doing well.

“I think it’s going to be a really exciting game and I’ve also got a lot of relatives and cousins that will be coming to watch as well.”

Topics: football Al-Wehda Saudi Arabia Craig Goodwin

