AI to automate substantial portion of tasks within 20 months: PwC Middle East executives

Generative AI is an interface that utilizes algorithms to create content. Shutterstock.
RIYADH: Amid a global artificial intelligence boom, PwC Middle East predicts that generative AI will automate a substantial portion of tasks in the next 18 to 20 months.

This revelation was made by Ali Hosseini and Stephen Anderson, top officials at the consultancy firm, at a panel discussion during a special event in Dubai focusing on the development of the technology. 

Both executives highlighted the development of generative AI, an interface that utilizes algorithms to create content. 

It aims to revolutionize the business landscape as it progresses toward achieving artificial general intelligence, a form of machine intelligence with human-like capabilities.

“AI can now be utilized for market assessments, pricing strategies and competitive analysis, using the impressive capabilities of tools, such as Midjourney and Leonardo,” Hosseini, chief digital officer at PwC Middle East, said during the panel at the the Dubai Assembly for Generative AI on Wednesday.

He added: “These, along with others, are transforming the way we design and create digital content. It not only saves time but also enhances the quality of our output” 

Hosseini underscored the urgency to remain up-to-date with the newest tools and enhancements in the rapidly evolving AI landscape.  

Additionally, he pointed out the recent advancements in ChatGPT accuracy aided by the latest plugins.

“AI and humans can collaborate, augmenting each other’s capabilities to drive innovation and efficiency across industries,” Hosseini said.

Acknowledging the limitations of AI models, both in data accuracy and potential biases, Anderson and Hosseini emphasized the critical need for transparency in operations.  

The duo called for the establishment of clear frameworks and a thorough education for teams to maximize the potential of AI while maintaining ethical standards.

“AI holds the key to addressing challenges such as climate change and sustainability. It is an exciting time, and technology is our ally in overcoming these hurdles,” Anderson, partner and strategy and markets leader at PwC Middle East, said.

Highlighting the global contribution of the UAE to the sector, Anderson praised the innovative strides such as Falcon, a generative AI model conceptualized by the Technology Innovation Institute.  

He also lauded Dubai’s preparedness for rapid industry change and dispelled myths about AI’s job elimination threat, suggesting instead its transformative potential.

Riyadh’s KAFD and FII Institute ink partnership to bolster innovation

Riyadh’s KAFD and FII Institute ink partnership to bolster innovation
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: A new partnership between Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial District Management and Development Co. and the Future Investment Initiative Institute is set to drive the city’s economic resilience and prosperity.

The alliance aims to transform Riyadh into a hub for cooperative innovation, joint programs, and advanced initiatives, according to a statement issued by KAFD.

“Recognizing the Future Investment Initiative Institute as a global platform comprising elite investors, executives, policymakers, academicians, and influencers, this partnership collaboratively addresses some of the most pressing issues in our contemporary world,” Gautam Sashittal, the CEO of KAFD DMC said.

This partnership promotes economic empowerment through collaboration as both entities are committed to positioning Riyadh as a global finance, technology, business, and innovation hub.

“We are eager to actively contribute to this global impact, including promoting innovation and offering a dynamic environment for international investors,” Sashittal explained.

On his part, Richard Attias, CEO of the FII Institute, expressed the significance of this partnership as it coincides with the company’s goals.

“The economic diversification objectives and sustainable smart city solutions provided by the King Abdullah Financial District align perfectly with the Future Investment Initiative Institute’s commitment to support innovation,” Attias said.

The announcement of this collaboration is well-timed, coinciding with the upcoming seventh edition of the FII conference, scheduled for Oct. 24-26 in Riyadh.

Attias highlighted that the “economic partnership” will significantly enhance the institute’s efforts to create a meaningful influence.

He added: “We look forward to collectively making a significant impact on humanity alongside KAFD and our global partners.”
Set under the banner “The New Compass,” the FII conference will feature an impressive lineup of industry frontrunners, strategic allies, and international decision-makers.

This central theme underscores the importance of worldwide conversations in navigating societies amidst the intricacies of our current times.

Anticipating a turnout of more than 5,000 delegates, the event promises an array of 500 speakers.

OPEC sticks to 2024 oil demand growth forecast

OPEC sticks to 2024 oil demand growth forecast
Updated 20 min 24 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

OPEC sticks to 2024 oil demand growth forecast

OPEC sticks to 2024 oil demand growth forecast
Updated 20 min 24 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: The The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries on Thursday stuck to its forecast for relatively strong growth in global oil demand in 2023 in 2024, citing signs of a resilient world economy so far this year and expected further demand gains in China, according to Reuters.

World oil demand will rise by 2.25 million barrels per day in 2024, compared with growth of 2.44 million bpd in 2023, OPEC said in a monthly report.

Both forecasts were unchanged from last month.

A lifting of pandemic lockdowns in China has helped oil demand rise in 2023. OPEC has consistently forecast stronger demand growth for next year than other forecasters such as the International Energy Agency.

“In 2024, solid global economic growth, amid continued improvements in China, is expected to further boost oil consumption,” OPEC said in the report.

OPEC and its allies, known as OPEC+, began limiting supplies in 2022 to support prices.

The report also said that demand in the rest of this year and next could take a hit in some parts of the world and trimmed its forecasts for total world demand in the current quarter and the first three months of 2024.

“Looking ahead and despite the usual seasonal rise in heating oil demand, ongoing uncertainty and economic developments in OECD Europe and other areas are expected to impact oil demand in the remainder of 2023 and in 2024,” OPEC said in reference to Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development nations.

The report also said the group’s oil production rose in September despite pledged OPEC+ supply cuts, driven by increases in Nigeria, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.

Saudi Arabia dominates MENA construction market with 67% share in H1: JLL 

Saudi Arabia dominates MENA construction market with 67% share in H1: JLL 
Updated 45 min 51 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 
Follow

Saudi Arabia dominates MENA construction market with 67% share in H1: JLL 

Saudi Arabia dominates MENA construction market with 67% share in H1: JLL 
Updated 45 min 51 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has taken the lead in the Middle East and North Africa construction market, accounting for 67 percent of the total project value in the first half of 2023, according to JLL. 

In its latest construction market intelligence report, the global property consultant noted that the MENA region awarded projects worth $101 billion in the first six months of the year, with Saudi Arabia contributing around $44 billion.  

The UAE also played a significant role, with $23 billion in awarded projects. Both markets demonstrated growth compared to the same period the previous year. 

Laura Morgan, market intelligence lead for MEA at JLL, said: “While global interest rate hikes, high levels of inflation, and a sluggish trade recovery continued to impact the construction industry globally, the region stood out as an anomaly showcasing a sustained growth trajectory.” 

Although Egypt saw a decline in the value of awarded projects during the same period, the country has maintained a robust pipeline of upcoming projects. 

Saudi Arabia awarded $5 billion worth of projects in the residential sector and $2 billion in leisure projects.  

The report highlighted that “the combined estimated value of the project pipeline in the MENA region exceeded $3 trillion, with Egypt, KSA, and the UAE accounting for over 60 percent of this value.”  

The Kingdom holds the largest share, approximately 35 percent, with an estimated value of $1.3 trillion, while Egypt and the UAE each have an estimated value of $500 billion.  

“With an impressive project pipeline surpassing $3 trillion, led predominantly by nations like the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt, the construction sector promises more than just stability in the forthcoming period. It is slated to exhibit enduring growth, remaining the cornerstone of economic development and diversification in the MENA region,” said Morgan. 

Looking ahead, the report projected that Saudi Arabia’s construction market would experience a 4 percent annual average growth rate between 2024 and 2027, driven by the Vision 2030 plan. The UAE’s construction market is expected to grow by over 3 percent annually during the same period. 

Regarding tender price inflation, the UAE is forecasted to experience a 3 percent annual increase due to market factors linked to commodity and construction material price fluctuations.  

On the other hand, Saudi Arabia is expected to see an approximate 6 percent annual increase in 2023.  

The report noted that the UAE’s tender price inflation is anticipated to stabilize at approximately 2 percent in 2024  

This comes as Saudi Arabia’s inflation dropped to 2 percent in August, compared to 2.3 percent in July, driven by lower prices for furnishings, household equipment, and maintenance, according to the General Authority for Statistics.  

In another report published last month, property consultant Knight Frank highlighted that Saudi Arabia is on track to become one of the world’s largest construction hubs.  

As the Vision 2030 deadline draws nearer, Saudi Arabia's real estate projects, the largest on a global scale, are rapidly gaining momentum, stated Faisal Durrani, partner and head of research for the MENA at Knight Frank. 

This growth is further propelled by the substantial innovation happening within the Kingdom's construction sector. 

In a significant move, NEOM’s water and electricity subsidiary ENOWA successfully completed a trial in September using helicopters to install high-voltage transmission line towers, advancing its renewable-based energy system project.  

This innovative construction method reduces the carbon footprint by eliminating the need for heavy equipment, aligning with NEOM’s and the Kingdom’s commitment to sustainability.  

Saudi Arabia’s competition authority approves 41 M&A requests in Q3

Saudi Arabia’s competition authority approves 41 M&A requests in Q3
Updated 12 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia’s competition authority approves 41 M&A requests in Q3

Saudi Arabia’s competition authority approves 41 M&A requests in Q3
Updated 12 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Amid corporate Saudi Arabia’s consistent inorganic growth activities, the Kingdom has approved 41 applications for mergers, acquisitions and joint ventures during the third quarter of 2023. 

According to its latest report, the General Authority for Competition cleared 39 applications out of the 89 submitted without objection, while two were authorized conditionally. 

The authority receives applications for inorganic growth from companies, performs the relevant analyses and decides.   

Additionally, it looks for any breaches of competition regulations within the industries. 

Saudi Investment Recycling Co. reaches agreement with Edama to accelerate organic waste management

Saudi Investment Recycling Co. reaches agreement with Edama to accelerate organic waste management
Updated 12 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Investment Recycling Co. reaches agreement with Edama to accelerate organic waste management

Saudi Investment Recycling Co. reaches agreement with Edama to accelerate organic waste management
Updated 12 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Sustainability efforts in the Kingdom are set to receive a boost as the Saudi Investment Recycling Co. has inked a deal with Edama Organic Solutions to accelerate waste management.

The agreement will see the companies uniting to promote desert agricultural development, according to a Saudi Press Agency report.

Edama was formed in 2017 as a spin-off from King Abdullah University of Science and Technology with a focus on delivering sustainable managed solutions.

Under the deal, a new joint company will be formed to develop organic waste recycling in Saudi Arabia, SPA added.

Ziyad Al-Shiha, CEO of SIRC, said that effectively materializing natural waste recycling initiatives is one of the company’s primary goals, aligned with the targets outlined in the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

He added that SIRC will spearhead the journey to lead the circular economy by activating partnerships and investments, both locally and internationally.

“This project works to find sustainable solutions that address pressing environmental challenges and by leveraging science and technology, with the aim of fostering a greener future for Saudi Arabia,” said Sabrina Vettori, CEO of Edama.

She also expressed excitement about the firm’s collaboration with SIRC, which is expected to enhance recycling operations throughout Saudi Arabia.

Ian Campbell, the acting vice president for innovation at KAUST, noted that proper management of organic waste is necessary in Saudi Arabia to promote the public health of residents.

According to Campbell, a focus on natural debris control will help the Saudi Green Initiative, which aims to plant 10 billion trees and restore over 40 million hectares of degraded land through research and development.

The agreement is the latest move by SIRC to push forward the environmental protection agena in the Kingdom.

In September, the company inked a deal with the Saudi Ports Authority to combat the harmful effects of oil spills.

Under the agreement, the organizations will work together to create waste reception facilities and assist in tackling potential oil spills.

In August, SIRC signed another deal with Saudi Arabia’s low-cost airline flynas to embrace integrated waste management practices. 

The Memorandum of Understanding will look into recycling solutions from the operational waste collected from airlines, including oils, plastics and batteries.

