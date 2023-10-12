You are here

  • Home
  • Kenya warns of risk of ‘solidarity’ attacks over Israel-Hamas war
War on Gaza
War on Gaza

Kenya warns of risk of ‘solidarity’ attacks over Israel-Hamas war

Kenya warns of risk of ‘solidarity’ attacks over Israel-Hamas war
Smoke billows during an Israeli air strike in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on Oct. 12, 2023. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/che5r

Updated 12 October 2023
AFP
Follow

Kenya warns of risk of ‘solidarity’ attacks over Israel-Hamas war

Kenya warns of risk of ‘solidarity’ attacks over Israel-Hamas war
  • “Conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza impacts global security,” Kenya’s counterterrorism police service said on X
  • “Terror groups like Al-Shabab may conduct attacks in solidarity with Hamas to remain relevant”
Updated 12 October 2023
AFP
Follow

NAIROBI: Kenya warned Thursday of the risk that groups such as Al-Shabab could carry out attacks in “solidarity” with Hamas after the Palestinian militant group’s bloody assault on Israel.
The East African country has suffered a number of attacks carried out by the Somalia-based Al-Shabab since sending troops into its neighbor in 2011 to battle the Al-Qaeda-affiliated militants.
“Conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza impacts global security,” Kenya’s counterterrorism police service said on X, formerly Twitter.
“Terror groups like Al-Shabab may conduct attacks in solidarity with Hamas to remain relevant.
“Kenyans need to be vigilant & report terror activities to police for action,” it added.
Al-Shabab, which has been waging a deadly insurgency for more than 15 years against Somalia’s fragile central government, issued a statement on Wednesday praising the surprise weekend assault by Hamas.
Hamas gunmen killed 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and took about 150 hostages. Israel has retaliated by raining air and artillery strikes on Hamas targets in Gaza for six days, killing over 1,350 Palestinians.
The Kenyan foreign ministry on Saturday said it condemned “in the strongest terms possible, the unprovoked attack by Hamas militants on the people of Israel.”
“This egregious act of violence, has not only disrupted the fragile peace in the Middle East but also poses a significant threat to global peace and security.”
President William Ruto urged both sides to refrain from further violence.
Kenya is a major contributor to the African Union force backing Somalia’s central government in Mogadishu in its fight against Al-Shabab and has suffered a string of deadly retaliatory assaults.
The country last month marked the 10th anniversary of a siege at the upmarket Westgate shopping center in the capital Nairobi in 2013 that killed 67 people.
Two years after Westgate, Al-Shabab fighters attacked Garissa University in eastern Kenya, killing 148 people, almost all students.
It was the second most deadly attack in Kenya’s history, surpassed only by Al-Qaeda’s bombing of the US embassy in Nairobi in 1998 that killed 213 people.
In 2019, Al-Shabab gunmen killed 21 people at the upscale Dusit hotel complex in Nairobi.
In 2002, an Al-Qaeda suicide car bombing at an Israeli-owned resort hotel near the Indian Ocean port city of Mombasa killed at least 13 people, including three Israelis, while an Israeli jetliner narrowly escaped a missile attack on takeoff from Mombasa airport.

Topics: War on Gaza Kenya Hamas al shabab Israelis

Related

Foreigners killed, abducted or missing in Hamas attack
Middle-East
Foreigners killed, abducted or missing in Hamas attack
Iran accuses Israel of seeking “genocide” by besieging Gaza — state tv
Middle-East
Iran accuses Israel of seeking “genocide” by besieging Gaza — state tv

King Charles holds private meeting with UK’s chief rabbi after Hamas attack on Israel

King Charles holds private meeting with UK’s chief rabbi after Hamas attack on Israel
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

King Charles holds private meeting with UK’s chief rabbi after Hamas attack on Israel

King Charles holds private meeting with UK’s chief rabbi after Hamas attack on Israel
  • Sources say the king expressed his deep care and concern for the Jewish community in the UK 
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: King Charles held talks with Britain’s chief rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis in London on Thursday, during which the monarch spoke of his concern about the attack on Israel by Hamas.

The private audience, at Buckingham Palace, came a day after the king publicly condemned Hamas for its actions. Royal officials said the monarch is being kept up to date on developments in the ongoing conflict.

Palace sources told the Daily Mail that King Charles expressed to the rabbi his deep care and concern for the Jewish community in the UK, and the grief and anguish it is feeling. The chief rabbi thanked the king for his kind words to the Jewish community.

The two men reportedly discussed ways in which interfaith harmony might be fostered in the UK during troubled times, and of their hopes for a road to international peace.

Meanwhile, the UK government on Thursday announced an additional £3 million ($3.7 million) of funding to help protect the Jewish community in the country from antisemitic attacks. The money will go to the Community Security Trust, an organization that works to protect British Jews from hate attacks and related threats.
 

Topics: King Charles

Related

US billionaire demands names of Harvard students who blamed Israel for Hamas murders
World
US billionaire demands names of Harvard students who blamed Israel for Hamas murders
France bans pro-Palestinian protests after Hamas attack
World
France bans pro-Palestinian protests after Hamas attack

US billionaire demands names of Harvard students who blamed Israel for Hamas murders

US billionaire demands names of Harvard students who blamed Israel for Hamas murders
Updated 12 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

US billionaire demands names of Harvard students who blamed Israel for Hamas murders

US billionaire demands names of Harvard students who blamed Israel for Hamas murders
  • Hedge fund manager Bill Ackman: Wall Street firms want to blacklist students for letter that said attacks ‘did not happen in a vacuum’
  • Harvard president: ‘Let there be no doubt that I condemn the terrorist atrocities perpetrated by Hamas’
Updated 12 October 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Harvard University should release the names of students who signed a letter blaming Israel for the deaths of civilians killed by Hamas on Oct. 7, American hedge fund billionaire Bill Ackman has said, The Independent reported on Thursday.

The identities of the students, belonging to 33 Harvard organizations, should be revealed so that prospective employers could weigh their actions against them when applying for jobs, he added.

The letter said Israel was “entirely responsible” for the attacks, adding that they “did not happen in a vacuum.”

It continued: “For the last two decades, millions of Palestinians in Gaza have been forced to live in an open-air prison.

“The apartheid regime is the only one to blame,” the group added, describing the military response by Israel as “colonial retaliation.”

Ackman took to X to say “a number” of CEOs of prominent Wall Street firms had asked him for the names of the signatories’ organizations so that “none of us inadvertently hire any of their members.”

His demand was echoed by the CEOs of healthy fast-casual restaurant chain Sweetgreen, healthcare services company EasyHealth and DoveHill Capital Management.

The letter was condemned by numerous prestigious Harvard faculty members and alumni, with the university’s Harvard Hillel Jewish center saying it promoted “further hatred and antisemitism.”

Former US Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers said he had never been more “disillusioned and alienated” with his alma mater.

Harvard’s President Claudine Gay said in a statement: “As the events of recent days continue to reverberate, let there be no doubt that I condemn the terrorist atrocities perpetrated by Hamas.

“Such inhumanity is abhorrent, whatever one’s individual views of the origins of longstanding conflicts in the region.

“Let me also state, on this matter as on others, that while our students have the right to speak for themselves, no student group — not even 30 student groups — speaks for Harvard University or its leadership.”

The attack by Hamas militants has so far claimed the lives of at least 1,300 Israelis. Around 1,400 Palestinians are thought to have been killed in Gaza by Israel’s military response. 

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed “mighty vengeance,” and has severed electricity, water, food and fuel supplies into the Gaza Strip.

The UN has described the humanitarian situation in the enclave, home to over 2 million Palestinians, as “dire” ahead of an expected Israeli ground offensive.

Topics: War on Gaza Harvard University Bill Ackman Claudine Gay

Related

Hamas attacks ‘did not happen in a vacuum’: 31 Harvard student organizations
World
Hamas attacks ‘did not happen in a vacuum’: 31 Harvard student organizations
Israeli and Palestinian supporters hold competing rallies across US amid war in Gaza
World
Israeli and Palestinian supporters hold competing rallies across US amid war in Gaza

London police rule out crackdown on people waving Palestinian flag

London police rule out crackdown on people waving Palestinian flag
Updated 12 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

London police rule out crackdown on people waving Palestinian flag

London police rule out crackdown on people waving Palestinian flag
  • Decision follows UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman’s call for ‘tough line’ on shows of support for Hamas
Updated 12 October 2023
Arab News

LONDON: London’s Metropolitan Police Deputy Commissioner Dame Lynne Owens said on Thursday there will be no crackdown on people waving the Palestinian flag.
The announcement comes after UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman called on police chiefs on Tuesday to take a tough line, not just against shows of support for Hamas — which is proscribed as a terrorist organization in Britain — but also toward some pro-Palestinian displays.
“Behaviors that are legitimate in some circumstances, for example the waving of a Palestinian flag, may not be legitimate such as when intended to glorify acts of terrorism,” she said in her letter.
Owens said that, in accordance with the law, the Met cannot interpret broad support for the Palestinian cause as automatically supporting Hamas or any other proscribed group, even when it comes shortly after an attack carried out by that group.
“An expression of support for the Palestinian people more broadly, including flying the Palestinian flag, does not, alone, constitute a criminal offense,” Owens said in an open letter to Jewish communities.
“Of course, behavior at protests goes beyond what is and isn’t seen as support for proscribed groups,” she said.
The letter added that religiously motivated abuse or intimidation will not be tolerated and officers will take action when they see it.
Earlier on Monday, a large demonstration in support of Palestinians in Gaza gathered outside the Israeli Embassy in London.
The event’s organizers, including UK groups Friends of Al-Aqsa, the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, and the Muslim Association of Britain are planning another protest on Saturday outside the BBC headquarters.
“We will police them without fear or favor and I expect our officers to act where they see offenses, including expressions of support for proscribed organizations or any instance of religious hatred,” Owen said.
 

Topics: pro-Palestine protests Metropolitan Police

Related

Demonstration in London in support of Palestinians in Gaza video
World
Demonstration in London in support of Palestinians in Gaza
Update Waving Palestinian flag may be criminal offense, UK home secretary tells police
World
Waving Palestinian flag may be criminal offense, UK home secretary tells police

Sri Lanka looks for Saudi support in development process

Sri Lanka looks for Saudi support in development process
Updated 12 October 2023
Follow

Sri Lanka looks for Saudi support in development process

Sri Lanka looks for Saudi support in development process
  • Sri Lanka was one of first countries to support Saudi bid for 2030 World Expo
  • In August, island nation tweaked its foreign policy to prioritize the Middle East
Updated 12 October 2023
Mohammed Rasooldeen

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka is looking forward to Saudi assistance in its development process, Foreign Minister Ali Sabry said on Thursday after talks with the Kingdom’s deputy foreign minister on the sidelines of the Indian Ocean Rim Association meeting in Colombo.
Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed Abdulkarim Al-Khuraiji was on an official trip to Sri Lanka this week, representing Riyadh at the IORA Council of Ministers meeting. Saudi Arabia joined the regional organization this year as a dialogue partner.
“We discussed the bilateral relationship and how to strengthen that relationship. Saudi (Arabia) thanks Sri Lanka for unwavering and continuous support for its bid for the 2030 Expo and pledged to strengthen further engagement in Sri Lanka’s development process, particularly by providing further employment opportunities as well as further investment,” Sabry told Arab News.
Sri Lanka was one of the first countries to support Saudi Arabia’s bid to host World Expo 2030 in Riyadh, which the Kingdom officially submitted in September 2022.
The Saudi Embassy in Colombo said after the meeting that the ministers had also “reviewed bilateral relations between Saudi Arabia and Sri Lanka and opportunities to develop them in all fields to achieve the common interests.”
The island nation expanded cooperation with the Kingdom in May, following the first session of the Saudi-Sri Lankan Joint Committee in Riyadh. The two countries also marked a new step in bilateral relations then, as they signed a memorandum on political consultations.
This development was followed by Sri Lanka reorienting its diplomacy to prioritize the Middle East in August, as Colombo hopes to increase people-to-people relations and boost arrangements to facilitate sustainable commerce ties with the region.

Topics: Sri Lanka Saudi Indian Ocean Rim Association Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed Al-Khuraiji

Related

Sri Lankan tea exporters seek greater presence in Kingdom with Foodex Saudi showcase
World
Sri Lankan tea exporters seek greater presence in Kingdom with Foodex Saudi showcase
President of Equatorial Guinea Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo receives Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir
Saudi Arabia
Equatorial Guinea confirms support for Saudi bids to host Expo 2030, World Cup 2034

France bans pro-Palestinian protests after Hamas attack

France bans pro-Palestinian protests after Hamas attack
Updated 12 October 2023
AFP
Follow

France bans pro-Palestinian protests after Hamas attack

France bans pro-Palestinian protests after Hamas attack
  • The demonstrations "are likely to generate disturbances to public order"
  • Several hundred people had gathered in the central Place de la Republique in Paris shouting pro-Palestinian and anti-Israeli slogans
Updated 12 October 2023
AFP

PARIS: France on Thursday said it was banning all pro-Palestinian demonstrations after the bloody attack on Israel by Hamas, on the grounds such protests threaten public order.
Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said in a note to regional prefects that the demonstrations "are likely to generate disturbances to public order", adding that organisers should face arrest as well as any troublemakers.
In defiance of his order, several hundred people had gathered in the central Place de la Republique in Paris shouting pro-Palestinian and anti-Israeli slogans, AFP correspondents said.
Darmanin had told French media earlier that over 100 "anti-Semitic acts" had been recorded in France since the attack by Hamas on Israel on Saturday, with 24 people arrested.
In his order to prefects, Darmanin also reiterated his request that foreigners guilty of any anti-Semitic offence or of advocating terrorism should have their residence permit "systematically withdrawn" and expelled "without delay" from France.

Topics: War on Gaza Paris Protests pro-Palestine protests

Related

UK politicians urged not to condone Israeli war crimes in Gaza
Middle-East
UK politicians urged not to condone Israeli war crimes in Gaza
Iran accuses Israel of seeking “genocide” by besieging Gaza — state tv
Middle-East
Iran accuses Israel of seeking “genocide” by besieging Gaza — state tv

Latest updates

US says Iran cannot access its $6 billion in Qatar any time soon
US says Iran cannot access its $6 billion in Qatar any time soon
King Charles holds private meeting with UK’s chief rabbi after Hamas attack on Israel
King Charles holds private meeting with UK’s chief rabbi after Hamas attack on Israel
Gazans must ‘remain on their land’: Egypt’s El-Sisi
Gazans must ‘remain on their land’: Egypt’s El-Sisi
Sky News journalist risks investigation for ‘Israel had it coming’ remark
Sky News journalist risks investigation for ‘Israel had it coming’ remark
Premier League players Tonali and Zaniolo leave Italy’s training camp amid betting inquiry
Premier League players Tonali and Zaniolo leave Italy’s training camp amid betting inquiry

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.