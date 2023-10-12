Children with special needs enjoy fun-filled day at the course ahead of LIV Golf Jeddah

JEDDAH: More than 30 children with special needs were treated to a day of golfing fun and excitement at the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City on Thursday, on the eve of the start of LIV Golf Jeddah competition the following day.

Star golfers Jason Kokrak and Henrik Stenson were on hand at the special event, organized in partnership with tournament sponsors Roshn, during which the children learned the basics of the game and various fun formats that can be played with specially adapted Golfway equipment.

The two professionals spent time on the driving range with the children, who attend charitable organization the Help Center in Jeddah and were accompanied by their teachers, giving demonstrations, and joining in activities.

“It is a great initiative to get these youngsters here to try the game of golf,” Stenson said. “I believe this is their first time on a golf course. It is so nice to see the smiles on their faces. It is a fun day and we have enjoyed their company.”

The Swedish star said that having been a professional golfer for more than 20 years, he enjoys such initiatives and is always happy to give something back to the community.

Kokrak, from the US, said: “Just to see these kids smile when they hit the ball is so special. I really enjoy being part of such initiatives.

“Playing golf is a privilege and giving back is meaningful to everyone involved. As players we will always continue our quest for golfing excellence and giving back.”

Mohammed Ashour, the senior manager of corporate social responsibility programs at real estate development company Roshn, told Arab News: “We are very happy to launch such initiatives with LIV Golf Jeddah for the second year in a row, and this year we are thrilled to present a Golf training program directed at disabled children in the Jeddah region.”

More than 300 children will benefit from the initiative, which will continue for four months, he said, adding that supporting health and wellness in the community, and improving quality of life, are key pillars of Roshn’s commitment to social responsibility.

“We see big value in promoting different initiatives,” Ashour said. “This year’s initiative comes as a reflection of what we did last year, and we will continue our collaboration with LIV Golf to carry out such programs in other parts of the world.”