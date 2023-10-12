You are here

Children with special needs enjoy fun-filled day at the course ahead of LIV Golf Jeddah

Special Children with special needs enjoy fun-filled day at the course ahead of LIV Golf Jeddah
Jason Kokrak and Henrik Stenson spent time with children with special needs ahead of LIV Golf Jeddah. (LIV Golf)
SALEH FAREED
Children with special needs enjoy fun-filled day at the course ahead of LIV Golf Jeddah

Children with special needs enjoy fun-filled day at the course ahead of LIV Golf Jeddah
  • Star golfers Jason Kokrak and Henrik Stenson were on hand at the special event to give demonstrations and join in activities
  • ‘It is a great initiative … I believe this is their first time on a golf course. It is so nice to see the smiles on their faces,’ said Stenson
JEDDAH: More than 30 children with special needs were treated to a day of golfing fun and excitement at the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City on Thursday, on the eve of the start of LIV Golf Jeddah competition the following day.

Star golfers Jason Kokrak and Henrik Stenson were on hand at the special event, organized in partnership with tournament sponsors Roshn, during which the children learned the basics of the game and various fun formats that can be played with specially adapted Golfway equipment.

The two professionals spent time on the driving range with the children, who attend charitable organization the Help Center in Jeddah and were accompanied by their teachers, giving demonstrations, and joining in activities.

“It is a great initiative to get these youngsters here to try the game of golf,” Stenson said. “I believe this is their first time on a golf course. It is so nice to see the smiles on their faces. It is a fun day and we have enjoyed their company.”

The Swedish star said that having been a professional golfer for more than 20 years, he enjoys such initiatives and is always happy to give something back to the community.

Kokrak, from the US, said: “Just to see these kids smile when they hit the ball is so special. I really enjoy being part of such initiatives.

“Playing golf is a privilege and giving back is meaningful to everyone involved. As players we will always continue our quest for golfing excellence and giving back.”

Mohammed Ashour, the senior manager of corporate social responsibility programs at real estate development company Roshn, told Arab News: “We are very happy to launch such initiatives with LIV Golf Jeddah for the second year in a row, and this year we are thrilled to present a Golf training program directed at disabled children in the Jeddah region.”

More than 300 children will benefit from the initiative, which will continue for four months, he said, adding that supporting health and wellness in the community, and improving quality of life, are key pillars of Roshn’s commitment to social responsibility.

“We see big value in promoting different initiatives,” Ashour said. “This year’s initiative comes as a reflection of what we did last year, and we will continue our collaboration with LIV Golf to carry out such programs in other parts of the world.”

Topics: LIV Golf Jeddah Royal Greens Golf & Country Club King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC)

World No. 1 equestrian Henrik von Eckermann in Riyadh finals

World No. 1 equestrian Henrik von Eckermann in Riyadh finals
Updated 12 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

World No. 1 equestrian Henrik von Eckermann in Riyadh finals

World No. 1 equestrian Henrik von Eckermann in Riyadh finals
  • Podium finish in LGCT Grand Prix of Riyadh will secure trophy for von Eckermann
  • Harrie Smolders, Maikel Van der Vlueten also in contention
Updated 12 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: As a two-time 2023 Longines Global Champions Tour Grand Prix winner, both times riding World Championship winning mount King Edward, Henrik von Eckermann is unsurprisingly in contention to take top spot in this year’s championship race in Riyadh.
Neither of the other two championship contenders, Harrie Smolders and Maikel Van der Vlueten, matches von Eckermann’s tally of LGCT Grand Prix wins this year.
Statistically, von Eckermann can steal the show if he podiums in the LGCT Grand Prix of Riyadh, due to take place between Oct. 28-30.
Time will tell if the LGCT championship trophy can become the ultimate addition to von Eckermann’s collection.
In King Edward’s six LGCT Grand Prix appearances this year, he has accrued an average penalty rate of 4.67 faults, though the two double clears produced have resulted in two wins this year, taking out both the LGCT Grand Prix of Stockholm in May and Rome in September.
The Cardento 933 x Gentlemen mare Iliana cannot be overlooked as a point-scoring contributor, with her two LGCT GP starts producing two clear rounds and two top-eight finishes.
Glamour Girl adds her 100 percent strike rate, with one LGCT GP start producing a clear round and a top eight finish.

Topics: Longines Global Champions Tour Grand Prix equestrian Henrik von Eckermann Riyadh

De Kock shines as South Africa make 311-7 against Australia

De Kock shines as South Africa make 311-7 against Australia
Updated 12 October 2023
AFP
Follow

De Kock shines as South Africa make 311-7 against Australia

De Kock shines as South Africa make 311-7 against Australia
  • It was a miserable day in the field for five-time champion Australia who dropped five catches
  • The 30-year-old De Kock reached his 19th ODI hundred off 90 balls with eight fours and five sixes
Updated 12 October 2023
AFP

LUCKNOW: Quinton de Kock hit his second successive century at the World Cup on Thursday as South Africa made 311-7 in their group game against sloppy five-time champions Australia who dropped five catches.
The 30-year-old De Kock reached his 19th ODI hundred off 90 balls with eight fours and five sixes having also made a century in South Africa’s opening win over Sri Lanka.
De Kock, who will retire from international cricket at the end of the tournament, was batting in familiar surroundings at the Ekana Stadium where he plays in the IPL for the Lucknow Super Giants.
He was eventually dismissed for 109, bowled by off-spinner Glenn Maxwell while trying to reverse sweep in the 35th over.
“I’m sick of watching him score runs, feels like it happened a lot against us. He’s a superstar,” said Maxwell at the innings break.
South Africa were on 197-3 when De Kock departed before Aiden Markram then took up the charge.
Having made the fastest World Cup century off just 49 balls in the win over Sri Lanka, Markram raced to 56, making the most of being dropped by Australia skipper Pat Cummins when he had made just a single.
It was a miserable day in the field for Australia as South Africa captain Temba Bavuma was also dropped twice on 19 and 32.
Mitchell Marsh dropped Virat Kohli in their opening game when the Indian star was on 12. Kohli went on to make a match-winning 85.
Bavuma’s luck ran out on 35 when he was caught at midwicket by David Warner off Maxwell.
With De Kock, the skipper put on 108 for the first wicket.
Once Markram was dismissed by Cummins, the Proteas saw Marco Jansen (26) and David Miller (17) take them past the 300 mark.
Both Miller and Jansen fell in the final over, a double-wicket maiden bowled by Mitchell Starc.
They should have been dismissed in the penultimate over when Starc dropped Miller and Marcus Stoinis gave Jansen a lifeline, both off Cummins.
“They were well ahead and on track for 350-plus but in the last 15 overs we pulled it back well and took wickets regularly,” added Maxwell.
“We’re proud of how we pulled it back.”
 

Topics: World Cup 2023 Cricket World Cup 2023

Jabeur rides roller coaster on way to Zhengzhou last eight

Jabeur rides roller coaster on way to Zhengzhou last eight
Updated 12 October 2023
AFP
Follow

Jabeur rides roller coaster on way to Zhengzhou last eight

Jabeur rides roller coaster on way to Zhengzhou last eight
  • A champion in Ningbo two weeks ago, Jabeur will next face eighth seed Daria Kasatkina
  • “It was a tough finish obviously, she’s a great player, such a fighter,” said the 29-year-old Jabeur
Updated 12 October 2023
AFP

SHANGHAI, China: World number seven Ons Jabeur defied a bad knee on Thursday to finally defeat Italian Lucia Bronzetti 6-3, 7-6 (7/5) and reach the quarter-finals of the Zhengzhou Open.
Playing with her right knee taped, the Tunisian three-time Grand Slam finalist failed to serve out the victory on three occasions and needed five match points to move past the 63rd-ranked Italian in just under two hours.
A champion in Ningbo two weeks ago, Jabeur will next face eighth seed Daria Kasatkina, who beat home player Bai Zhuoxuan 6-2, 6-4.
“It was a tough finish obviously, she’s a great player, such a fighter,” said the 29-year-old Jabeur.
“So, I’m glad that I got to finish in two (sets). It would have been a different story if it was three sets. We will learn a lot from this match.
“I tried to do my best, it’s the end of the season and it’s very, very tough with the knee. Today it wasn’t 100 percent.”
A seesaw opening set saw a combined five breaks of serve but it was Jabeur who carved out a 5-2 gap and the Tunisian took a one-set lead after 45 minutes.
The fourth seed earned a double-break lead in the second set and looked on track for a smooth victory when she served for the match at 5-2.
But Bronzetti had other ideas and snatched the next three games, breaking Jabeur twice to level the frame for five-all, saving a match point along the way.
Jabeur stopped the bleeding as she used her signature drop shot to maximum effect to break Bronzetti and put herself in position to serve for the win for a third time.
Still the North African could not close as Bronzetti saved three more match points and broke serve on a Jabeur double fault to take the set into a tiebreak.
Jabeur finally closed out the 74-minute second set, and the contest, on her fifth match point.
Kasatkina also had to overcome a second-set fightback from her opponent and needed four match points before she completed a 90-minute victory over 117th-ranked Bai.
The 26-year-old Russian has lost her last five matches to Jabeur.
“Ons is an amazing player, she’s creative on the court and you never know what to expect from her,” said Kasatkina.
Germany’s Laura Siegemund upset 11th seed and recent Beijing runner-up Liudmila Samsonova 3-6, 6-2, 6-1 to book a quarter-final against Italian Jasmine Paolini.

Topics: Ons Jabeur Lucia Bronzetti Zhengzhou Open tennis

UK envoy lauds Saudi, UK esports partnership

UK envoy lauds Saudi, UK esports partnership
Updated 12 October 2023
Rashid Hassan
Follow

UK envoy lauds Saudi, UK esports partnership

UK envoy lauds Saudi, UK esports partnership
  • Landmark agreement ‘will set new standards of excellence, education, innovation,’ says British federation
  • Partnership was launched at a reception in Riyadh hosted by the UK ambassador with Prince Faisal and British Esports CEO Chester King
Updated 12 October 2023
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: UK Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Neil Crompton has lauded a Saudi Esports Federation cooperation agreement with its British counterpart, which said the landmark partnership “will set new standards of excellence, education and innovation in the world of esports.”

The SEF signed the memorandum of cooperation with the British Esports Federation in the presence of Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan, chairman of the board of directors of the SEF, and the UK ambassador this week.

Commenting on the partnership, the UK ambassador said on Wednesday: “I am excited to witness the MoU signing between the British and Saudi esports federations this week. Looking forward to what they can achieve together in this booming industry.”

The SEF commented: “We are happy to cooperate with the British Esports Federation, an important step in which we seek to develop and advance the esports sector in the Kingdom.”

Prince Faisal said that the SEF is “constantly evolving and creating new pathways for players to gain new experience, and our cooperation with the BEF will play a key role in fostering talents and uniting the esports community.”

He added: “By joining forces, I am sure that we can create a platform that empowers players, cultivates innovation, and paves the way for a thriving esports industry in both nations and beyond.”

The agreement includes jointly organizing and developing esports through cultural exchange programs, unifying the esports community, and collaborating on educational programs.

It also aims to enhance players’ skills through the development of training programs, and to promote knowledge among players, coaches and enthusiasts in the sector.

Describing it a “historic partnership” that will set new standards of excellence, education and innovation in the world of esports, the BEF in a statement said: “British Esports, the national body for esports in the UK, announces a historic partnership with the SEF, the regulating body in charge of nurturing elite gaming athletes and developing the gaming community and industry in Saudi Arabia, marking a significant step toward advancing the global esports industry.”

The landmark collaboration has been signed at the same time as the UK Department for Business and Trade takes its first Esports Trade Mission to Saudi Arabia with the aim of fostering connections and exploring opportunities in the Saudi Arabian esports landscape.

Both federations have committed to working together to elevate esports to new heights under the agreement.

The partnership was launched alongside a reception in Riyadh hosted by the UK ambassador with Prince Faisal and British Esports CEO Chester King.

As part of the agreement, the BEF and SEF will host home and away matches with leading UK and Saudi esports players at the National Esports Performance Campus in Sunderland and at Gamers8 in 2024.

Topics: Saudi Esports Federation (SEF) British Esports Federation Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan Neil Crompton Chester King

English Football Association to honor Palestinian and Israeli victims at Wembley Stadium

English Football Association to honor Palestinian and Israeli victims at Wembley Stadium
Updated 12 October 2023
AP
Follow

English Football Association to honor Palestinian and Israeli victims at Wembley Stadium

English Football Association to honor Palestinian and Israeli victims at Wembley Stadium
  • Plans do not include lighting up the national stadium’s iconic arch in the colors of Israel’s flag, despite increasing calls to do so: FA
  • England and Australia players will wear black armbands
Updated 12 October 2023
AP

LONDON: The English Football Association will pay tribute to the Israeli and Palestinian victims of the war in the Middle East when England hosts Australia in a friendly match at Wembley Stadium on Friday.
Plans, however, do not include lighting up the national stadium’s iconic arch in the colors of Israel’s flag, despite increasing calls to do so, the FA said Thursday.
The England and Australia teams will wear black armbands and observe a moment of silence before kick off.
“We stand for humanity and an end to the death, violence, fear and suffering,” the FA said.
The soccer body also said it would only permit “flags, replica kits and other representations of nationality” for the nations competing on Friday. The same rules will apply when England hosts Italy in a European Championship qualifier on Tuesday.
Wembley’s arch has been lit up in the past in the colors of Ukraine’s flag after it was invaded by Russia and in the colors of Brazil when soccer great Pele died.

Topics: War on Gaza England Australia Wembley Stadium FA

