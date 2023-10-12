You are here

Thai worker recounts frantic escape to home from Israel-Hamas conflict

Thai worker recounts frantic escape to home from Israel-Hamas conflict
Katchakorn Pudtason, a migrant agricultural worker injured in Israel, arrives at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport on Thursday after being repatriated from Israel. (Reuters)
Thai worker recounts frantic escape to home from Israel-Hamas conflict

Thai worker recounts frantic escape to home from Israel-Hamas conflict
BAGKOK: When fighting broke out in Israel, Thai worker Katchakorn Pudtason hid under a bunker at his employer’s home before rushing back to their farm on the back of a car.

He is one of 41 Thai nationals who returned home on Thursday after being evacuated from areas near Gaza designated as dangerous.

“That morning, fighting broke out; it was so violent,” he said, sitting in a wheelchair as he recounted his escape from the Hamas attack to reporters at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport.

Bullets whizzed by their vehicle, one of them injuring him.

“I was the first to get shot — in the knee ... I thought I was hit with stones,” he said.

He said four of his fellow workers had been injured, one shot in the cheek.

“The gunshots were constant, nothing like in the movies. The shots were showering down on us, like they wanted us ripped up.”

The death toll of Thai citizens in Israel rose to 21 on Thursday, with 16 taken hostage and 14 wounded, according to the Thai government.

Thailand is one of the largest sources of migrant workers in Israel, with around 30,000 working in the agriculture sector.

Katchakorn said he was happy to be home.

Thailand was doing its best to bring back the 6,000 Thais who are looking to come home, Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-nukara said.

“We need a Plan B to take out as many people as possible,” said Defense Minister Suthin Klangsaeng. 

Topics: Gaza

NASA shows off its first asteroid samples delivered by a spacecraft

NASA shows off its first asteroid samples delivered by a spacecraft
NASA shows off its first asteroid samples delivered by a spacecraft

NASA shows off its first asteroid samples delivered by a spacecraft
  • Besides carbon, Bennu rubble holds water-bearing clay minerals
CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida: NASA early on Thursday showed off its first asteroid samples delivered last month by a spacecraft — a jumble of black dust and rubble that’s the most ever returned to Earth.

Scientists anticipated getting a cupful but are still unsure how much was grabbed from the carbon-rich asteroid named Bennu, almost 97 million km away. That’s because the main sample chamber has yet to be opened, officials said during an event at Johnson Space Center in Houston.

“It’s been going slow and meticulous, but the science is already starting,” said the mission’s lead scientist, Dante Lauretta of the University of Arizona.

NASA’s Osiris-Rex spacecraft collected the samples three years ago from the surface of Bennu and then dropped them off sealed in a capsule during a flyby of Earth last month. The expected cupful was far more than the teaspoon or so that Japan brought back from a pair of missions.

Black dust and particles were scattered around the outside edge of the internal sample chamber, according to Lauretta. He said there’s still “a whole treasure chest of extraterrestrial material” to be studied. The samples are priceless, the preserved building blocks from the dawn of the solar system.

No one at Wednesday’s celebration at Johnson got to see any of the samples firsthand — just photos and video. The asteroid pieces were behind locked doors in a new lab at the space center, accessible only to scientists in protective gear.

Besides carbon, the asteroid rubble holds water in the form of water-bearing clay minerals, Lauretta and others pointed out.

“That is how we think water got to the Earth,” he said. “Minerals like we’re seeing from Bennu landed on Earth 4 billion years ago to 4.5 billion years ago, making our world habitable.”

That was one of the primary reasons for the $1 billion, seven-year mission: to help learn how the solar system — and Earth in particular — formed. 

“You can’t get more exciting than that,” said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson.

Back in 2020, Lauretta and his team lost some of their haul when the lid on the sample container jammed a few days after the spacecraft collected the material. It vacuumed up so many pieces from Bennu that small rocks got lodged under the lid and prevented it from closing, sending pieces floating off into space.

That’s why scientists did not have a precise measurement of what was coming back; they estimated 250 grams, or about a cupful, ahead of the Sept. 24 landing in the Utah desert. They won’t have a good count until the container is opened, within two weeks or so.

Much of the material shown was overflow from when the lid was stuck open, before everything could be sealed inside the return capsule. The larger visible rocks were under an inch in size.

“We have a bounty of sample on our hands already and we’re not even inside” the main sample container, said NASA astromaterials curator Francis McCubbin.

Once the samples are archived, the team will dole out particles to researchers around the world, while saving a fair amount for future analysis when better technology should be available.

NASA has another asteroid-chasing spacecraft on a Florida launch pad, ready to blast off later this week. The destination will be a rare asteroid made of metal named Psyche. No samples will be coming back. 

Topics: NASA

King Charles holds private meeting with UK’s chief rabbi after Hamas attack on Israel

King Charles holds private meeting with UK’s chief rabbi after Hamas attack on Israel
King Charles holds private meeting with UK's chief rabbi after Hamas attack on Israel

King Charles holds private meeting with UK’s chief rabbi after Hamas attack on Israel
  • Sources say the king expressed his deep care and concern for the Jewish community in the UK 
LONDON: King Charles held talks with Britain’s chief rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis in London on Thursday, during which the monarch spoke of his concern about the attack on Israel by Hamas.

The private audience, at Buckingham Palace, came a day after the king publicly condemned Hamas for its actions. Royal officials said the monarch is being kept up to date on developments in the ongoing conflict.

Palace sources told the Daily Mail that King Charles expressed to the rabbi his deep care and concern for the Jewish community in the UK, and the grief and anguish it is feeling. The chief rabbi thanked the king for his kind words to the Jewish community.

The two men reportedly discussed ways in which interfaith harmony might be fostered in the UK during troubled times, and of their hopes for a road to international peace.

Meanwhile, the UK government on Thursday announced an additional £3 million ($3.7 million) of funding to help protect the Jewish community in the country from antisemitic attacks. The money will go to the Community Security Trust, an organization that works to protect British Jews from hate attacks and related threats.
 

Topics: King Charles

US billionaire demands names of Harvard students who blamed Israel for Hamas murders

US billionaire demands names of Harvard students who blamed Israel for Hamas murders
US billionaire demands names of Harvard students who blamed Israel for Hamas murders

US billionaire demands names of Harvard students who blamed Israel for Hamas murders
  • Hedge fund manager Bill Ackman: Wall Street firms want to blacklist students for letter that said attacks ‘did not happen in a vacuum’
  • Harvard president: ‘Let there be no doubt that I condemn the terrorist atrocities perpetrated by Hamas’
LONDON: Harvard University should release the names of students who signed a letter blaming Israel for the deaths of civilians killed by Hamas on Oct. 7, American hedge fund billionaire Bill Ackman has said, The Independent reported on Thursday.

The identities of the students, belonging to 33 Harvard organizations, should be revealed so that prospective employers could weigh their actions against them when applying for jobs, he added.

The letter said Israel was “entirely responsible” for the attacks, adding that they “did not happen in a vacuum.”

It continued: “For the last two decades, millions of Palestinians in Gaza have been forced to live in an open-air prison.

“The apartheid regime is the only one to blame,” the group added, describing the military response by Israel as “colonial retaliation.”

Ackman took to X to say “a number” of CEOs of prominent Wall Street firms had asked him for the names of the signatories’ organizations so that “none of us inadvertently hire any of their members.”

His demand was echoed by the CEOs of healthy fast-casual restaurant chain Sweetgreen, healthcare services company EasyHealth and DoveHill Capital Management.

The letter was condemned by numerous prestigious Harvard faculty members and alumni, with the university’s Harvard Hillel Jewish center saying it promoted “further hatred and antisemitism.”

Former US Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers said he had never been more “disillusioned and alienated” with his alma mater.

Harvard’s President Claudine Gay said in a statement: “As the events of recent days continue to reverberate, let there be no doubt that I condemn the terrorist atrocities perpetrated by Hamas.

“Such inhumanity is abhorrent, whatever one’s individual views of the origins of longstanding conflicts in the region.

“Let me also state, on this matter as on others, that while our students have the right to speak for themselves, no student group — not even 30 student groups — speaks for Harvard University or its leadership.”

The attack by Hamas militants has so far claimed the lives of at least 1,300 Israelis. Around 1,400 Palestinians are thought to have been killed in Gaza by Israel’s military response. 

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed “mighty vengeance,” and has severed electricity, water, food and fuel supplies into the Gaza Strip.

The UN has described the humanitarian situation in the enclave, home to over 2 million Palestinians, as “dire” ahead of an expected Israeli ground offensive.

Topics: War on Gaza Harvard University Bill Ackman Claudine Gay

London police rule out crackdown on people waving Palestinian flag

London police rule out crackdown on people waving Palestinian flag
London police rule out crackdown on people waving Palestinian flag

London police rule out crackdown on people waving Palestinian flag
  • Decision follows UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman’s call for ‘tough line’ on shows of support for Hamas
LONDON: London’s Metropolitan Police Deputy Commissioner Dame Lynne Owens said on Thursday there will be no crackdown on people waving the Palestinian flag.
The announcement comes after UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman called on police chiefs on Tuesday to take a tough line, not just against shows of support for Hamas — which is proscribed as a terrorist organization in Britain — but also toward some pro-Palestinian displays.
“Behaviors that are legitimate in some circumstances, for example the waving of a Palestinian flag, may not be legitimate such as when intended to glorify acts of terrorism,” she said in her letter.
Owens said that, in accordance with the law, the Met cannot interpret broad support for the Palestinian cause as automatically supporting Hamas or any other proscribed group, even when it comes shortly after an attack carried out by that group.
“An expression of support for the Palestinian people more broadly, including flying the Palestinian flag, does not, alone, constitute a criminal offense,” Owens said in an open letter to Jewish communities.
“Of course, behavior at protests goes beyond what is and isn’t seen as support for proscribed groups,” she said.
The letter added that religiously motivated abuse or intimidation will not be tolerated and officers will take action when they see it.
Earlier on Monday, a large demonstration in support of Palestinians in Gaza gathered outside the Israeli Embassy in London.
The event’s organizers, including UK groups Friends of Al-Aqsa, the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, and the Muslim Association of Britain are planning another protest on Saturday outside the BBC headquarters.
“We will police them without fear or favor and I expect our officers to act where they see offenses, including expressions of support for proscribed organizations or any instance of religious hatred,” Owen said.
 

Topics: pro-Palestine protests Metropolitan Police

Sri Lanka looks for Saudi support in development process

Sri Lanka looks for Saudi support in development process
Sri Lanka looks for Saudi support in development process

Sri Lanka looks for Saudi support in development process
  • Sri Lanka was one of first countries to support Saudi bid for 2030 World Expo
  • In August, island nation tweaked its foreign policy to prioritize the Middle East
COLOMBO: Sri Lanka is looking forward to Saudi assistance in its development process, Foreign Minister Ali Sabry said on Thursday after talks with the Kingdom’s deputy foreign minister on the sidelines of the Indian Ocean Rim Association meeting in Colombo.
Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed Abdulkarim Al-Khuraiji was on an official trip to Sri Lanka this week, representing Riyadh at the IORA Council of Ministers meeting. Saudi Arabia joined the regional organization this year as a dialogue partner.
“We discussed the bilateral relationship and how to strengthen that relationship. Saudi (Arabia) thanks Sri Lanka for unwavering and continuous support for its bid for the 2030 Expo and pledged to strengthen further engagement in Sri Lanka’s development process, particularly by providing further employment opportunities as well as further investment,” Sabry told Arab News.
Sri Lanka was one of the first countries to support Saudi Arabia’s bid to host World Expo 2030 in Riyadh, which the Kingdom officially submitted in September 2022.
The Saudi Embassy in Colombo said after the meeting that the ministers had also “reviewed bilateral relations between Saudi Arabia and Sri Lanka and opportunities to develop them in all fields to achieve the common interests.”
The island nation expanded cooperation with the Kingdom in May, following the first session of the Saudi-Sri Lankan Joint Committee in Riyadh. The two countries also marked a new step in bilateral relations then, as they signed a memorandum on political consultations.
This development was followed by Sri Lanka reorienting its diplomacy to prioritize the Middle East in August, as Colombo hopes to increase people-to-people relations and boost arrangements to facilitate sustainable commerce ties with the region.

Topics: Sri Lanka Saudi Indian Ocean Rim Association Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed Al-Khuraiji

