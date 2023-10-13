Saudi, Kuwaiti interior ministers discuss security cooperation enhancement

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz met with Kuwait’s First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior of Kuwait Sheikh Talal Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.
During the meeting, the ministers discussed means of enhancing the ongoing security cooperation between the the interior ministries of the two countries.
They also discussed topics of mutual concern.
Saudi foreign minister calls for principles of humanitarian law to be followed in Gaza
During talks with French and Italian counterparts, Prince Faisal bin Farhan urges to help end the Hamas-Israel conflict
Saudi FM says a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue is the only way to guarantee security, stability
Updated 13 October 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s minister of foreign affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, has stressed the need for all parties involved in the conflict in Gaza to adhere to the principles of international humanitarian law, including the lifting of the siege on the territory and ensuring that food and other emergency aid supplies are allowed to reach the people there.
His comments came during a telephone call with his French counterpart, Catherine Colonna, to discuss the continuing military escalation in Gaza and the surrounding area, the Kingdom’s Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.
They also talked about the threats to unarmed civilians as a result of the conflict, and the importance of efforts by the international community to help end the fighting and protect civilians, the ministry added.
Prince Faisal said that a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue is the only way to guarantee security and stability.
The Israeli military was preparing for a possible ground invasion of Gaza on Thursday as it continued to pound the coastal strip for a sixth straight day in retaliation for the unprecedented attack on Israel by Hamas that began on Saturday.
During a separate conversation with Antonio Tajani, the Italian minister of foreign affairs and international cooperation, Prince Faisal renewed the Kingdom’s pledge never to target civilians in any way, officials said. He again stressed the importance of respecting the rules of humanitarian law in Gaza, along with the pressing need for the siege of the territory to be lifted.
He also called for “joint international efforts to calm the situation” as well as moves aimed at “stopping military operations, and finding a just and comprehensive solution that does justice to the Palestinian people, and the importance of avoiding further escalation and violence,” the ministry said.
Report reveals challenges facing Saudi Arabia if climate warms 3°C
Study highlights the stark reality that Saudi Arabia is witnessing climate change at an accelerated pace compared to other regions
Updated 13 October 2023
Arab News
JEDDAH: A landmark report released during the Middle East and North Africa Climate Week, which ran from Oct. 8-12, brings to light the challenges that Saudi Arabia might face in a 3 degrees Celsius warmer world.
Titled Climate Futures Report: Saudi Arabia in a 3-Degrees Warmer World, the report highlights the stark reality that Saudi Arabia is witnessing climate change at an accelerated pace compared to other regions.
The 133-page was developed through a collaborative effort of the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST), AEON Collective, and King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center (KAPSARC).
It noted that while the global average temperature is potentially on track to rise by nearly 3°C by the end of this century, relative to the pre-industrial period of 1850–1900, the MENA region, including Saudi Arabia, could experience that change much sooner.
The exact outcome depends strongly on the specific socio-economic and emissions scenarios, emphasizing the important relationship between policy choices, socio-economic growth, and climate change.
Under the most extreme scenario, temperatures in the Arabian Peninsula could rise by 5.6°C by the end of the century, the report said.
Matthew McCabe, a professor at KAUST who acted as the coordinating editor, highlighted the need for this assessment.
“The climate futures report fills a major gap, offering a comprehensive overview of the interlinked and cascading consequences that climate change will have on different sectors in Saudi society, including the degradation of natural ecosystems, the increasing stress on urban environments, and the direct impacts on human health,” he said.
Princess Mashael AlShalan from AEON Collective, and one of the report’s authors, added: “Climate change doesn’t only challenge our environment, it affects every facet of our lives, our health, food, water, as well as our economy. Our actions today will decide whether we can weather these challenges or face irreversible damages.”
The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the ramifications of climate change on Saudi Arabia’s diverse habitats. Marine systems face significant stress, with phenomena like coral bleaching becoming more prevalent.
Deserts might expand further, driven by irregular rainfall, increasing temperatures, and over-grazing, posing threats to native vegetation and wildlife.
The impacts on human health will also become more pronounced, with deteriorating air quality exacerbating respiratory issues, and growing concern that climate change might lead to more favorable conditions for vector-borne diseases such as malaria and dengue.
However, the report stresses that many of the negative consequences of climate change can still be averted.
Recent years have witnessed Saudi Arabia’s willingness to pursue transformational change, with the protection, preservation, and restoration of natural capital a primary focus.
Given its vast solar potential, commitment to economic diversification under Saudi Vision 2030, and its strategic importance in the global energy market, the Kingdom is uniquely positioned to become a global leader in climate-change mitigation and adaptation.
Shoura Council speaker to head Saudi delegation at G20 Parliamentary Speakers Summit in India
Updated 13 October 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Speaker of Saudi Arabia’s Shoura Council Sheikh Abdullah Al Al-Sheikh will head the Kingdom’s delegation to the ninth G20 Parliamentary Speakers Summit, which will be hosted by the Indian Parliament and the Inter-Parliamentary Union on Oct. 13-14 in New Delhi.
This year’s summit will be held under the theme “Parliaments for One Earth, One Family, One Future,” the Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.
The Saudi delegation has received the invitation to attend the summit from Speaker of the Indian Parliament Om Birla, Vice President of India, and ex-officio Chairman of the Council of States Jagdeep Dhankhar.
The summit will focus on transforming people’s lives through public digital platforms, women-led development, accelerating sustainable development goals, and sustainable energy transition.
Among the Saudi delegation will be Assistant Speaker of the Shoura Council Hanan Al-Ahmadi, and council members Abdulaziz Al-Muhanna, Khalid Al-Muhaisen, Reema Al-Yahya, Osama Al-Khayari, and Haifa Al-Shammari.
Saudi foreign minister calls for principles of humanitarian law to be followed in Gaza
During talks with French and Italian counterparts, Prince Faisal bin Farhan urges international community to help end the conflict between Hamas and Israel and protect civilians
A just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue is the only way to guarantee security and stability, he says
Updated 13 October 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s minister of foreign affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, has stressed the need for all parties involved in the conflict in Gaza to adhere to the principles of international humanitarian law, including the lifting of the siege on the territory and ensuring that food and other emergency aid supplies are allowed to reach the people there.
His comments came during a telephone call with his French counterpart, Catherine Colonna, to discuss the continuing military escalation in Gaza and the surrounding area, the Kingdom’s Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.
They also talked about the threats to unarmed civilians as a result of the conflict, and the importance of efforts by the international community to help end the fighting and protect civilians, the ministry added.
Prince Faisal said that a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue is the only way to guarantee security and stability.
The Israeli military was preparing for a possible ground invasion of Gaza on Thursday as it continued to pound the coastal strip for a sixth straight day in retaliation for the unprecedented attack on Israel by Hamas that began on Saturday.
During a separate conversation with Antonio Tajani, the Italian minister of foreign affairs and international cooperation, Prince Faisal renewed the Kingdom’s pledge never to target civilians in any way, officials said. He again stressed the importance of respecting the rules of humanitarian law in Gaza, along with the pressing need for the siege of the territory to be lifted.
He also called for “joint international efforts to calm the situation” as well as moves aimed at “stopping military operations, and finding a just and comprehensive solution that does justice to the Palestinian people, and the importance of avoiding further escalation and violence,” the ministry said.
MENA Climate Week concludes in Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh with call for partnerships and solutions
Participants explored ways to achieve net zero though technological advances, innovation and sustainable policies
Middle East and North Africa are witnessing extreme weather, environmental degradation, water scarcity and food insecurity
Updated 13 October 2023
Rawan Radwan
RIYADH: Officials, scientists, and business chiefs from across the world gathered in the Saudi capital Riyadh to discuss ways to combat climate change as part of a packed agenda of meetings and events organized for Middle East and North Africa Climate Week.
Experts and stakeholders were brought together to collaborate on the shared mission of achieving net-zero emissions by exploring the possible application of the latest technological advances, innovative solutions, and sustainable policies.
MENA Climate Week was organized by the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change. One of its goals was to provide region-specific contributions to inform the first global stocktake of the 2015 Paris Agreement ahead of the UN Climate Change Conference, COP28, in Dubai this November.
“It’s a great week where we had to engage with a lot of people from the region, the MENA region, but also from outside who’ve seen a lot of external speakers coming in and sharing their practice practices,” Fahad Al-Ajlan, president of the King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center, told Arab News on the sidelines of the event.
“It was very important to actually have this dialog, especially before COP28 in the UAE.”
The five-day event, held for the first time in Riyadh, welcomed more than 10,000 participants from 115 countries, and included sessions on the transition to a clean energy economy and the role of government policy in achieving net zero.
The timing could not have been more critical. Parts of the Middle East are increasingly experiencing the effects of climate change, with extreme weather events becoming more frequent, leading to environmental degradation, water stress and food insecurity.
That is why Saudi Arabia has made its response to the climate crisis a top priority, implementing a range of initiatives designed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, capture carbon from the atmosphere, green its urban spaces, and protect wildlife habitats.
Hosting MENA Climate Week has given the Kingdom an opportunity to demonstrate its leadership on the region’s climate file.
“The UNFCCC hosts climate week in the various regions, and this is really important for the global multilateral process because we have the negotiations, but then we need a space to be able to discuss best practices, to be able to bring stakeholders to discuss their challenges, to have networking opportunities for companies to actually enable climate action on the ground,” Nora Al-Issa, a senior international policy specialist at the Saudi Energy Ministry, told Arab News.
“This is a crucial moment to be able to connect the two COPs (including last year’s COP27 in Egypt) and highlight what are the key concerns of the regions, but also how is the region coming forward with initiatives, with targets, but also with implementation?
“I think this is something where His Royal Highness (Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, Saudi minister of energy) really well illustrated within the various keynotes that what’s really important is for us to talk about targets, but then talk about how we’re implementing them, what are the partnerships and solutions needed on the ground.
“And this is what we hope to enable for this climate week. Solutions and frameworks enable everyone to play a part.”
The energy sector plays a central role in the climate challenge, accounting for about two-thirds of global greenhouse gas emissions. Although the sector is a major contributor to these emissions, it is also a critical enabler of sustainable solutions, including hydrogen energy.
“This kind of political will is extremely important to come from our region because we have the natural resources and capabilities to excel in hydrocarbons, but also in cleaner energy sources,” said Al-Issa.
“MENA Climate Week’s message is that all solutions are important and all solutions are needed.”
Recognizing the severity of the situation, MENA Climate Week featured three high-level ministerial sessions: Advancing inclusivity and circularity for just and equitable energy transitions, inclusive finance and economic diversification toward the goals of the Paris Agreement, and moving toward a global goal on adaptation for a 1.5 C world.
Throughout the week, participants engaged in sessions and side events on integrated planning for urban resilience in a changing climate, enhanced maritime law enforcement for ocean-based climate action, and opportunities and challenges for smart energy systems integration for a sustainable future.
The second day marked the launch of four thematic tracks that continued throughout the week, with parallel sessions on energy systems and industry, cities, urban and rural settlements, infrastructure, and transport, land, ocean, food, and water, and societies, health, livelihoods, and economies.
Day two also saw the launch of Saudi Arabia’s Greenhouse Gas Crediting and Offsetting Mechanism web app, GCOM, initiated by Prince Abdulaziz.
This voluntary and project-based scheme aligns with Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, covering greenhouse gas and non-greenhouse gas metrics across all sectors in the Kingdom, and is open to both the public and private sectors, as well as subsidiaries of foreign firms.
MENA Climate Week also featured the participation of several universities, research centers, and think tanks, which play a pivotal role in advancing the ongoing discussion on climate change by providing independent research, analysis, and policy recommendations.
Al-Ajlan, president of KAPSARC, emphasized his organization’s commitment to climate and sustainability. Indeed, KAPSARC has played a pivotal role in driving climate ambition, including launching the Circular Carbon Economy Index.
The index, which tracks the climate and sustainability ambitions of 64 countries, is designed to facilitate the sharing of best practices, and to expand the goals of other nations and sectors.
“When it comes to climate risk, part of it is sharing the knowledge and the best practices that we have in Saudi Arabia as a leader within the region, but also specifically on climate ambition,” Al-Ajlan told Arab News.
“How can we filter some of these best practices to other countries and other sectors that can also emulate that and actually continue to achieve and improve their ambition and vision?”
The third day of MENA Climate Week included side events on coral reef restoration, nature-based solutions for water management in the region, and the launch of a global research center for sustainable tourism in Saudi Arabia.
Interactive action hubs also explored opportunities and solutions for the reuse or replacement of plastics, youth energy literacy and empowerment, and cryogenic carbon capture technology.
On the fourth day, a documentary titled “Between the Rains” was screened, shedding light on the human dimensions of climate change and the need to adapt to changing conditions.
Other events examined the localization of climate finance to increase access at a grassroots level, a global framework for sustainability in the information and communication technology sector, and climate-resilient and gender-sensitive municipal planning in MENA.
A highlight of the day was the release of a report exploring the challenges Saudi Arabia and the broader MENA region could face in a world in which temperatures could exceed 3 C above pre-industrial levels by the end of the century.
The report — the result of a collaboration between the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology, AEON Collective, and KAPSARC — offers a comprehensive analysis of the impact of climate change on Saudi Arabia’s diverse habitats.
It emphasizes that Saudi Arabia is experiencing the effects of climate change at a far greater rate than other regions. The severity of these effects depends on a range of socioeconomic and emissions scenarios.
In the most extreme scenario, temperatures in the Arabian Peninsula could rise by 5.6 C by the end of the century.
The final day of MENA Climate Week featured sessions on unlocking the potential of carbon markets for emissions reduction and removal, recognizing the role they have in achieving net zero.
Discussions explored the effectiveness of carbon capture, utilization, and storage technologies and shed light on the often-overlooked subject of health impacts related to climate change.
The agenda also explored topics like smart agriculture, the circular carbon economy, and the fostering of center-inclusive green innovation, offering practical solutions that, when combined, create a holistic approach to a sustainable future.