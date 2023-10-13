You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Women’s Premier League Powered by Lay’s returns for new season

Saudi Women’s Premier League Powered by Lay’s returns for new season

Saudi Women’s Premier League Powered by Lay’s returns for new season
1 / 2
The Saudi Women’s Premier League Powered by Lay’s makes its highly anticipated return tonight as the 2023/24 season kicks off with the first round of opening fixtures. (Supplied)
Saudi Women’s Premier League Powered by Lay’s returns for new season
2 / 2
The Saudi Women’s Premier League Powered by Lay’s makes its highly anticipated return tonight as the 2023/24 season kicks off with the first round of opening fixtures. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2nw9q

Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Women’s Premier League Powered by Lay’s returns for new season

Saudi Women’s Premier League Powered by Lay’s returns for new season
  • Reigning champions Al-Nassr begin title defense against Al-Riyadh
  • Top flight sees 8 teams competing with 2-legged fixtures over 14 game weeks
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

RIYADH: The Saudi Women’s Premier League Powered by Lay’s makes its highly anticipated return tonight as the 2023/24 season kicks off with the first round of opening fixtures.
Top players, rising talents, and some of Saudi Arabia’s biggest clubs will be trying to make a big impact in what promises to be another groundbreaking year in the history of the Kingdom’s women footballers.
The Saudi Arabian Football Federation’s vice president Lamia Bahaian said: “We’re thrilled that the Women’s Premier League is finally back, and we cannot wait for the action to get underway.
“Last season was just the start of a massive evolution in the professional women’s game here in Saudi Arabia, and this time around the league will be even bigger and better.
“We believe 2023/24 will usher in an exciting new era for the domestic women’s game.”
Eight teams are competing in the Saudi top flight, with two-legged fixtures over 14 game weeks.
Fans will be captivated and new generations of females inspired by the thrilling schedule of matches.
All games will be shown domestically on the Saudi Sports Channel, with large crowds also expected given increasing audience interest and the league’s rising profile and popularity.
The remarkable recent growth of the women’s game across the Kingdom is the direct impact of recent developments at professional level, including a vibrant summer window in which many of the Women’s Premier League clubs strengthened their squads, with regional and international players joining homegrown talent.
Reigning champions Al-Nassr get their title defense underway tonight in a home fixture against Al-Riyadh at Al-Nassr FC Stadium.
It marks Al-Riyadh’s first appearance in the Saudi top flight after earning promotion as First Division champions.
Al-Nassr’s captain Munira Al-Hamdan insists that while the competition will be tough, the players are optimistic about their chances again this time around.
She said: “When you’re champions each fixture is even more difficult because the opposition raise their game and have even more incentive to win. We want to win the league again this year.”
Runners-up Al-Hilal are gearing up for an away clash against Al-Qadsiah in Khobar. Al-Hilal missed out on the title by a mere three points last season and the team hope to go one better this time around.
Their captain Albandry Alhawsawwi said: “We’ve approached this season’s preparation with a fresh perspective by introducing a new coaching staff from abroad.”
Saturday sees Eastern Flames host Al-Ittihad at Dammam’s Al-Nahda Club Stadium while Al-Ahli welcome Al-Shabab to Jeddah.
The SAFF has signed a three-year partnership with PepsiCo. Lay’s has become the Women’s Premier League’s headline sponsors as a result of the deal. The partnership illustrates the federation’s commitment to empowering female footballers to ensure the league is at the forefront of Saudi Arabia’s evolving landscape.
In another groundbreaking development, entertainment platform DAZN has acquired the international rights to broadcast matches across global markets outside the Middle East and North Africa region.

Topics: Saudi Women's Premier League Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) Lamia Bahaian

Related

Special Saudi women footballers set their sights on green goals photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women footballers set their sights on green goals
2nd edition of Saudi Women’s Premier League to kick off Oct. 13
Sport
2nd edition of Saudi Women’s Premier League to kick off Oct. 13

Al-Ittihad Ladies want to write history, says coach Myles Smith

Al-Ittihad Ladies want to write history, says coach Myles Smith
Updated 32 sec ago
EUAN REEDIE
Follow

Al-Ittihad Ladies want to write history, says coach Myles Smith

Al-Ittihad Ladies want to write history, says coach Myles Smith
  • English assistant manager vows to win everything with new Saudi football club
Updated 32 sec ago
EUAN REEDIE

LONDON: Myles Smith, Al-Ittihad Ladies’ irrepressible assistant manager, has always harbored grand dreams.

“My grandma used to ask us when we were young what we wanted to do when we were older, as grandmas often do,” he told Arab News. “I used to say, ‘Listen, grandma, I don’t mind what I do. I just want to work for Manchester United’.

“‘I don’t mind if I make the cups of tea or do any type of role, (such as) clean the bathrooms, I’ll do anything at the club’.”

Smith realized his dream at the club he supports — and it did not involve cups, saucers, or mops — when he became the women and girls’ scout for the Red Devils from October 2022 to June.

He had previously spent more than six years at West Ham in various roles such as women’s academy director.

Now Smith faces his most formidable challenge yet: Conquering the world of women’s football in Saudi Arabia with a fledgling club.

“We want to write history here,” Smith, 29, said of his master plan in the Saudi port city of Jeddah. “We want to win the league. We want to win the cup.

“We want to be in the Asian Champions League. We want to win that as well.

“You don’t take any job in sports to finish second.”

Such bullishness is typical of any self-respecting football coach.

But it could also be regarded as overly ambitious given that Al-Ittihad finished fifth in the eight-team Saudi Women’s Premier League in its inaugural season in 2022-23.

Furthermore, Smith has only been in the Kingdom since July — his first visit to the country and only his second trip to the Middle East after visiting Dubai.

The moment he arrived, the heat was palpable, both literally and figuratively.

The Englishman was “dripping with sweat” as he exited the airport to confront Saudi’s furnace-like summer.

A dizzying few months, in which Smith had to adapt to a new country and footballing environment, ensued.

Talk about a baptism of fire and a stark departure from Smith’s hometown of Grimsby in northeast England.

Regrets? Smith, who has worked with famous men’s and women’s footballers such as England’s Declan Rice and Rachel Daly, has had absolutely none.

While admitting that he had taken “a leap of faith,” exhilaration propelled his words as he reflected on his once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Following a call “completely out of the blue” from an agent from the Jobs4Football recruitment platform, Al-Ittihad officials courted him and his partner Natalie through a series of Zoom meetings.

“Rightly or wrongly, I put a lot of faith in people that I’d never met before over a few calls and I’m glad I did that,” Smith said. “They were so welcoming from the very first phone call and you could see their passion and ambition. Any question that we had, they answered, and it just didn’t feel necessary to have to jump on a plane and go and visit.

“To be honest, I never would have thought of living in Saudi Arabia. But it’s been an extremely good decision and I’m extremely happy here.”

Thankfully for Smith, joining him on his journey into the unknown is a manager of rich pedigree, Kelly Lindsey. She is a former US international and ex-head coach of the Afghanistan and Morocco women’s national teams.

“She’s done some amazing things in her career and is a born winner like me,” Smith said.

Do Al-Ittihad have players of comparable ilk, though?

If you consider their eye-catching recent recruitment, then ostensibly, the answer is a resounding “yes.”

Their most high-profile summer signing is one of the world’s best players, Ashleigh Plumptre, who joined the club in September from Women’s Super League side Leicester City.

The defender excelled for Nigeria at the recent World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, with the African side losing to England on penalties to agonizingly miss out on the quarterfinals.

Plumptre had reportedly been coveted by a host of top European clubs before joining Al-Ittihad.

“Is it a huge boost to have her here? Definitely,” Smith said. “First of all, she’s an unbelievable person and an unbelievable footballer as well.

“She was somebody that we identified quite early on and the club did an amazing job in getting the deal done.”

Al-Ittihad’s other foreign recruits are the English defender Leighanne Robe, from Liverpool, and the Morocco midfielder Salma Amani, from Metz in France. Amani helped the Atlas Lionesses not only become the first Arab team to play at the Women’s World Cup in the summer, but also to reach the knockout stage.

Former Swedish youth international Nor Mustafa, who arrived by the Red Sea from Scottish club Hibernian, completes the new overseas contingent.

Smith suggested Al-Ittihad Ladies were on the cusp of a star-studded era.

He said the club had been talking to “five, eight-times Champions League winners, World Cup winners, some of the best players that have kicked a ball in women’s football.”

It is a strategy akin to that of the men’s Saudi Pro League, of which Al-Ittihad are the reigning champions.

The Tigers signed global superstars such as Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante in a stunning summer of SPL transfers, fueled largely by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund’s takeover of them, Al-Nassr, Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli.

Yet Smith emphasized that the club’s recruitment policy is far more than some mindless, Football Manager-esque splurge.

Nurturing local talent is central to his approach. He tells Saudi players that recruits such as Plumptre are there to help them develop, not to “steal the show.”

Of the club’s efforts to create role models on and off the pitch, Smith said: “Every person has different areas to improve and strengths. Then it is a case of seeing the bigger picture and trying to improve these areas.

“Is a player lacking in social skills? How can we help with that?

“Some individuals may need some work on leadership, so let’s do some workshops to help them. What do they like doing away from football? What might their careers look like if football has to stop? What are their interests?

“Many players are still in education, so can we support them using the skills we have? We allow injured players to come and help us coach to see if it’s something they may be interested in life after football.”

Given his background, his “multidisciplinary approach” is unsurprising.

After obtaining a degree in sport and exercise science from Leeds Beckett University, he started his sporting career in rugby league.

This involved strength and conditioning coaching work at Leeds Rhinos and Castleford Tigers. His “extremely rewarding” women’s football coaching odyssey began at Notre Dame Catholic Sixth Form College in Leeds.

How does he assess his current work?

Smith said he had been “pleasantly surprised” by the standard of Saudi players.

“They’re so hungry to learn and their desire to get better is something I’ve not really witnessed before at many of the places that I’ve been to,” he said.

Al-Ittihad boasts seven Saudi women’s national team players and four members of the country’s U-17 side.

The club’s Saudi internationalists such as Bayan Sadagah could easily have let their new-found fame go to their heads, too.

A new FIFA+ film, “Destined to Play: The Untold Story of Saudi Women’s Football,” charts the remarkable rise of Sadagh and her fellow trailblazers.

It follows the women’s national team journey from playing their first international match (a 2-0 win over the Seychelles) in February 2022, to recent summer friendlies in Spain against Andorra.

“I think everybody shed a tear watching that documentary. It was extremely inspiring to see,” Smith said.

Can Al-Ittihad fulfill his bold promises, with their first league match away to Eastern Flames in Dammam on Saturday?

Smith predicted the league would be “extremely competitive as every club is making some unbelievable developments, whether it’s with recruitment or bringing in new staff.”

A preseason tournament in Jordan, in which Al-Ittihad played rivals such as “extremely strong” Al-Hilal, gave him some insight into what to expect.

“Obviously, Al-Nassr won the league last season and I’m sure their ambition is to win it again, but let’s hope we can stop that from happening,” Smith said.

He firmly believes the SPL will be one of the top women’s football leagues in years to come as part of Vision 2030 — and that the national team could enjoy a similar trajectory.

“I think football here is the number one sport and it’s the number two sport and number three sport as well. We’re here (to play) a much bigger part than winning football matches.

“Helping to grow participation (is vital). The national team has only been around since 2019 and I think they had 700-odd women try out for that.

“Fast forward to now and they’ve now got over 50 players that have represented them and the Saudi Premier League and the Saudi Division One, which has over 30 teams in it. They’ve got over 50,000 girls signing up to schools’ leagues, an under-17 national team and league in the process (of being set up).

“The growth that’s happening is unbelievable to see. And I think that one of the main reasons I wanted to come here is because I played a very small part in England helping to grow the game.

“And if you look at the level now, (the WSL is) one of the best leagues in the world. Coming here and getting to do that all again is great fun.”

Given his tremendous passion and vigor, it would be no surprise if Smith realized his latest grand dream.

And, just as he did after his first match working for his boyhood heroes, his immediate thought would be to FaceTime his biggest, “extremely proud” fan and say: “I’ve done it, grandma.”

Topics: Saudi Women's Premier League Al-Ittihad Ladies Myles Smith

Related

First Saudi woman obtains skydiving license
Offbeat
First Saudi woman obtains skydiving license
6 big stories to follow at LIV Golf Jeddah
Golf
6 big stories to follow at LIV Golf Jeddah

Saudi footballer Hassan Kadesh misses out on national team training on eve of Nigeria friendly

Saudi footballer Hassan Kadesh misses out on national team training on eve of Nigeria friendly
Updated 12 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi footballer Hassan Kadesh misses out on national team training on eve of Nigeria friendly

Saudi footballer Hassan Kadesh misses out on national team training on eve of Nigeria friendly
  • Teammate Zakaria Al-Hawsawi takes part in special exercises with medical staff as squad completes final preparations for match at Portimao Stadium in Portugal
Updated 12 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi footballer Hassan Kadesh, who was suffering from a pain in his thigh, did not take part in the national team’s training session on Thursday ahead of their friendly match against Nigeria on Friday.
Meanwhile, teammate Zakaria Al-Hawsawi took part in special exercises with medical staff.
The game, at Portimao Stadium in Portugal, is part of the third phase of the Green Falcons’ preparations for the 2023 Asian Cup, which will kick off in January.
Coach Roberto Mancini supervised the training session at the Cascade Wellness Resort. After warming up, the players took part in possession training and tactical exercises. They then played mini-matches before concluding the session with stretching exercises.
 

Topics: Saudi National Team Hassan Kadesh Zakaria Al-Hawsawi Roberto Mancini

Related

Saudi football boom shows no area is off limits for investors: EFG Hermes KSA CEO video
Business & Economy
Saudi football boom shows no area is off limits for investors: EFG Hermes KSA CEO
Neymar signs a contract with Chairman of the Board of Directors of Al Hilal, Fahad Bin Saad Bin Nafel, in Paris. AP
Sport
Saudi football rise ‘long-term project’, says top official

Mancini looking for Saudi Arabia fixes against Nigeria as big games loom

Mancini looking for Saudi Arabia fixes against Nigeria as big games loom
Updated 12 October 2023
John Duerden
Follow

Mancini looking for Saudi Arabia fixes against Nigeria as big games loom

Mancini looking for Saudi Arabia fixes against Nigeria as big games loom
  • The Green Falcons play Nigeria and Mali in Algarve in preparation for World Cup qualifiers and AFC Asian Cup
Updated 12 October 2023
John Duerden

There are plenty connections between Saudi Arabia and Portugal in terms of high-profile players and coaches in the Roshn Saudi League and national team coach Roberto Mancini will need a little Portuguese inspiration on Friday.

The Green Falcons have World Cup qualifiers and the 2023 AFC Asian Cup in the coming weeks and months and the friendly against Nigeria in the Algarve is a great chance to assess the current state of the West Asian powerhouse.

While there are big competitive games to come, the Italian, appointed in August to replace Herve Renard, would love to get a good result even as he will appreciate the tough test that Nigeria will provide.

If January’s Gulf Cup in Iraq is taken out of the equation — as Saudi Arabia fielded a young team and Renard did not travel — then there have been six straight defeats since that win over Argentina at the World Cup. Even if that regional tournament is included, it is still eight losses from nine with only Yemen failing to take victory.

The last four defeats have all come in friendlies. The first two were at the hands of Venezuela and Bolivia in March, after which Renard left, and then there were losses to Costa Rica and South Korea in September in Newcastle, Mancini’s first two games.

The man who led Italy to the 2020 European Championship knew when he arrived in Riyadh that he had little time to work with the team before the start of World Cup qualification in November and then the Asian Cup in January.

That does not mean that there is immediate pressure on the former Manchester City manager who has only just arrived, and understandably needs time to make a difference, but a change of result and narrative would be welcome for him, the fans, players and the media.

It is not going to be easy, and not just because Nigeria are ranked 40 in the world, 17 places above Saudi Arabia, and coming off the back of three wins in qualification for the 2023 African Cup of Nations which will take place in January. The Super Eagles are packed with talent from the top tiers of European football and present formidable opposition.

Chances will need to be taken. You do not need to have Mancini’s experience and expertise to know that the three-time Asian Champions could be more prolific in front of goal. There have been just four scored in the last six games. It is not just that the strikers have not been finding the back of the net but that there have not been enough chances of quality created.

The good news is that Salem Al-Dawsari is fit and in increasingly fine form. Despite the presence of stars such as Neymar, Ruben Neves, Aleksandar Mitrovic and Malcom at Al-Hilal, the 32-year-old is the joint-third top scorer in the league with six goals, has been creating chances for his teammates, and performed impressively in his club’s last three games.

Mancini, who has called up 31 players for the trip to Portugal, which also features a game against Mali on Tuesday, would be well-advised to focus on getting the best out of the talented Al-Dawsari.

There is not much time to experiment with these two games being the last before next month’s World Cup qualifiers against the winner of Cambodia and Pakistan’s playoff, and then Jordan. Mancini needs to find his strongest team.

Firas Al-Buraikan has done enough at home to show that he is currently the most reliable Saudi Arabian scorer and has been settling in well at Al-Ahli. Al-Nassr’s Abdulrahman Ghareeb and Sultan Al-Ghannam have been in fine form of late, as have the team, and creating chances for the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo. In short, there are players performing at good levels in what is an increasingly strong league, including Al-Hilal’s defender Saud Abdulhamid.

If the attacking players look in good form domestically, the same cannot be said for the goalkeepers as they are not playing at all.

Nawaf Al-Aqidi has pulled out of the squad due to a shoulder injury. The Al-Nassr shotstopper is the only number one who has been playing regular club football this season.

The others in the squad — Mohammed Al-Owais (Al-Hilal), replacement Mohammed Al-Rubaei (Al-Ahli), Raghed Al-Najjar (Al-Nassr) and young prospect Hamed Yousef Al-Shanqiti (Al-Shabab) — have sat on the sidelines watching foreign goalkeepers start for their clubs.

Mancini can do little about this but with the lack of goals at the moment, the Italian needs to ensure that as few chances as possible are given away. And with videos released of him working his players very hard in training, it could well be that he is going to trust fitness, organization and hard work to make a difference. The goalkeeping situation may not turn out to be a problem — Al-Owais had a fine World Cup despite not being first choice for his club — but it is not ideal.

Ideal in Portugal would be a win against quality and experienced opposition but that is a tough ask. Good would be a draw that ends the losing streak but the most important outcome would be a sense that the team is starting to progress under the new coach. There are more important tests to come.

Topics: Roberto Mancini Roshn Saudi League (RSL) Green Falcons Nigeria

Related

Mancini puts Green Falcons through paces in Portugal photos
Sport
Mancini puts Green Falcons through paces in Portugal
Special 5 things we learned from Roberto Mancini’s start with Saudi national team
Sport
5 things we learned from Roberto Mancini’s start with Saudi national team

Saudi Women’s Premier League: what you need to know ahead of the start of second season

Saudi Women’s Premier League: what you need to know ahead of the start of second season
Updated 12 October 2023
Paul Wiliams
Follow

Saudi Women’s Premier League: what you need to know ahead of the start of second season

Saudi Women’s Premier League: what you need to know ahead of the start of second season
  • After the success of the first season, 2023-24 is set to be bigger and better
  • Al-Nassr are the defending champions after winning the 8-team contest
Updated 12 October 2023
Paul Wiliams

Excitement is building in Saudi Arabia ahead of this weekend’s opening round of the new Saudi Women’s Premier League season.

Women’s football around the world is riding the crest of a wave at the moment after the stunning success of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 in Australia and New Zealand just a few months ago.

The tournament shone a light on the rapid development of the women’s game globally, and while Saudi Arabia may not have been at the tournament, several world stars who did participate will now be turning out in the SWPL.

In just its second season, the SWPL has already taken enormous leaps forward from the inaugural campaign that saw Al-Nassr crowned champions in a thrilling title fight.

A new era awaits

While the inaugural campaign was a stunning success, the 2023-24 season already promises to be bigger and better thanks to a pair of exciting new initiatives.

Firstly, just this week the Saudi Arabia Football Federation inked a deal with Pepsi Co. for their sub-brand Lay’s to become the title sponsor for the SWPL, highlighting the commercial value of the league and marking the largest sponsorship of women’s sport in Saudi Arabia.

“Our partnership with Lay’s for the Saudi Women’s Football League is a testament to the growing support and recognition of women’s sports in Saudi Arabia,” Lamia Bahaian, vice-president of the SAFF, said.

“The league’s expansion, with the backing of Lay’s, is a significant step forward in achieving our objectives to nurture and showcase the incredible talent of female footballers in our nation.

“Together, we are working towards a future where women’s football takes its rightful place on the global stage and inspires young girls across Saudi Arabia and beyond.”

Secondly, and perhaps even more substantially, the entire season will be broadcast on TV in Saudi Arabia for the first time, via the Saudi Sports Co., promising a bigger and wider audience.

From the world to Saudi Arabia

Moroccan international Ibtissam Jraidi made history when she became the first Saudi Arabia-based player to play and score at the FIFA Women’s World Cup. But based on the influx of global stars in the off-season, she will not be the last.

Clubs all across the league have made a number of headline-grabbing signings, perhaps none more so than Al-Ittihad with their signing of English-born Nigerian international Ashleigh Plumptre.

The 25-year-old, who left Women’s Super League side Leicester City at the end of last season, played all four games for Nigeria at the recent Women’s World Cup and was reportedly courted by the likes of Manchester United in the off-season.

But it was Al-Ittihad who snared her signature, signaling that the ambition of Saudi Arabia in the women’s game is as high as that of the men’s.

Plumptre is far from alone in Jeddah, however, with Al-Ittihad also signing Morocco’s Women’s World Cup star Salma Amani, former Liverpool defender Leighanne Robe and young Swedish striker Nor Mustafa, who recently played for West Ham.

When you add in the appointment of experienced coach Kelly Lindsey, the Jeddah-based outfit have clearly signaled their intent ahead of the new season.

More big stars coming

Lineth Cedeno, who scored for Panama against France at the Women’s World Cup, is headed to Riyadh to join Al-Hilal as they look to go one better than last season after finishing as runners-up to crosstown rivals Al-Nassr.

Pakistan’s captain Maria Khan has joined Shua’lat Al-Sharqia, or the Eastern Flames, in Dammam, as has former Blackburn defender Erica Cunningham and Nigerian international Tochukwu Oluehi, who was part of the Super Falcons’ squad at the recent Women’s World Cup.

Another Nigerian international, veteran attacker Rita Chikwelu, has signed with Al-Shabab, as has Venezuelan international Oriana Altuve, who was previously one of the leading scorers in Spain’s Liga F with Rayo Vallecano.

Meanwhile, Rania Salmi, a Moroccan international, has joined her international teammate Jraidi at Al-Ahli.

New teams and storylines galore

While the league remains at eight teams, which will grow to 10 next year, this season welcomes two new sides in Al-Riyadh and Al-Qadisiyah, replacing relegated Sama and Al-Yamamah.

While Sama proved to be uncompetitive last season, losing all 14 games and conceding a staggering 173 goals, the two new teams this season promise to make things far more competitive and that can only be a good thing for the league.

How the new teams fare, with a host of big-name signings of their own — like former Brazil international Rayanne Machado and former Spanish international Miriam Dieguez — will be fascinating to watch, with just one team facing the drop this season as the league looks to expand to 10 teams.

The race for the title looks to be wide open again, with Al-Ittihad surely the team to beat after their heavy investment in playing and coaching talent. Last year they ended 14 points off the pace.

With so much attention on their big-name signings, just what impact they can have on Al-Ittihad’s fortunes, and those of the league, will be intriguing to watch unfold.

Last season’s top two — Riyadh rivals Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal — have only strengthened and should also be in the mix for silverware come the end of the season.

Or could there be a bolter in the mix to upset the established order? Could Al-Shabab usurp their Riyadh rivals? Can the inspirational story of Shua’lat Al-Sharqia add an exciting new chapter?

This promises to be another exciting season in the Saudi Women’s Premier League.

Topics: Saudi Women Premier league Saudi Arabia football Al-Nassr

Related

Saudi First Division League launches live commentary initiative
Saudi Football
Saudi First Division League launches live commentary initiative
Back at Al-Wehda, Craig Goodwin enjoying being part of Saudi football’s revolution
Saudi Football
Back at Al-Wehda, Craig Goodwin enjoying being part of Saudi football’s revolution

Saudi First Division League launches live commentary initiative

Saudi First Division League launches live commentary initiative
Updated 11 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi First Division League launches live commentary initiative

Saudi First Division League launches live commentary initiative
  • Football fans in stadiums can enjoy the action with special headphones
  • The ‘high-quality’ technology will be provided at selected matches
Updated 11 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi First Division League has launched live commentary for football fans at matches.
The initiative was used for the first time during Al-Najma Saudi’s 2-1 win over Al-Arabi in the FDL’s seventh round on Oct. 2.
It involves all fans being provided with special headphones to enjoy high-quality commentary of selected matches.
The FDL said on Wednesday that the initiative enhanced fans’ experience and enabled effective communication with them in stadiums.
The headphones feature wireless audio technology to provide fans with freedom of movement.
 

Topics: Saudi First Division League Al-Najma Al-Arabi fans sports commentary

Related

Saudi football club Shabab to host Roma during Riyadh Season
Saudi Football
Saudi football club Shabab to host Roma during Riyadh Season
Saudi football boom shows no area is off limits for investors: EFG Hermes KSA CEO video
Business & Economy
Saudi football boom shows no area is off limits for investors: EFG Hermes KSA CEO

Latest updates

A new master plan for Saudi Arabia’s AlUla aims to address the needs and interests of the local community
A new master plan for Saudi Arabia’s AlUla aims to address the needs and interests of the local community
King Salman issues royal order to appoint 69 judges at Board of Grievances
King Salman issues royal order to appoint 69 judges at Board of Grievances
Marc Leishman leads after 1st round of LIV Golf Jeddah
Marc Leishman leads after 1st round of LIV Golf Jeddah
Saudi Arabia rejects Israeli calls for Palestinians to leave northern Gaza
Saudi Arabia rejects Israeli calls for Palestinians to leave northern Gaza
Cambridge academic accused of racism over Palestine demo comments
Cambridge academic accused of racism over Palestine demo comments

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.