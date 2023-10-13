King Salman issues royal order to appoint 69 judges at Board of Grievances

RIYADH: King Salman issued a royal order to promote and appoint a total of 69 judges at the Board of Grievances, Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday.

The order was announced by Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al-Yousef, the president of the Board of Grievances and president of the Administrative Judicial Council.

The royal order reflects the keenness of Saudi Arabia’s leadership to support the administrative judiciary system with competencies to develop its performance and workflow and ensure efficient and high-quality judicial work, SPA added.