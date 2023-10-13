You are here

King Salman issues royal order to appoint 69 judges at Board of Grievances

King Salman issued a royal order to promote and appoint a total of 69 judges at the Board of Grievances. (SPA)
King Salman issued a royal order to promote and appoint a total of 69 judges at the Board of Grievances. (SPA)
Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News
King Salman issues royal order to appoint 69 judges at Board of Grievances

King Salman issues royal order to appoint 69 judges at Board of Grievances
  Order was announced by Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al-Yousef
Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: King Salman issued a royal order to promote and appoint a total of 69 judges at the Board of Grievances, Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday.

The order was announced by Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al-Yousef, the president of the Board of Grievances and president of the Administrative Judicial Council.

The royal order reflects the keenness of Saudi Arabia’s leadership to support the administrative judiciary system with competencies to develop its performance and workflow and ensure efficient and high-quality judicial work, SPA added.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi judiciary

Saudi Arabia rejects Israeli calls for Palestinians to leave northern Gaza

Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News
Saudi Arabia rejects Israeli calls for Palestinians to leave northern Gaza

Saudi Arabia rejects Israeli calls for Palestinians to leave northern Gaza
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia slammed Israel’s call for Palestinians to leave Gaza and condemned the continued targeting of “defenseless civilians,” the foreign ministry said Friday.

The Israeli military warned all civilians of Gaza City, more than 1.1 million people, to relocate south within 24 hours.

It had amassed tanks near the border with the Gaza Strip ahead of an expected ground invasion.

More to follow...

‘Made in Saudi’ expo to showcase Kingdom’s best

‘Made in Saudi’ expo to showcase Kingdom’s best
Updated 13 October 2023
Rashid Hassan
'Made in Saudi' expo to showcase Kingdom's best

‘Made in Saudi’ expo to showcase Kingdom’s best
  • Over 100 Saudi companies are expected to participate across various sectors
  • The exhibition is expected to create opportunities for companies to boost their profiles
Updated 13 October 2023
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: The “Made in Saudi” exhibition starting next week in Riyadh is set to showcase the Kingdom’s best products and services for local and international investors.
The event at the Roshn Front from Oct. 16 to 19 is titled “Saudi Craftsmanship,” and will be held under the patronage of Bandar Ibrahim AlKhorayef, Saudi Arabia’s minister of industry and mineral resources, and chairman of the Saudi Export Development Authority.
The exhibition will bring together the nation’s most prominent industries, services and innovations, in alignment with the goal of Saudi Vision 2030 to grow the country’s economy.
The exhibition is expected to create opportunities for companies to boost their profiles and attract international investors. It will feature workshops and panel discussions, and see representatives attend from government and industry.
Over 100 Saudi companies are expected to participate across various sectors, including petrochemicals, renewable energy, automotive manufacturing, maritime industries, construction materials, food, pharmaceuticals, medical supplies, technology, transportation and logistics.

Topics: Made in Saudi exhibition Riyadh japan-saudi vision 2030

Saudi aid agency KSrelief launches oxygen station in Yemen hospital

Saudi aid agency KSrelief launches oxygen station in Yemen hospital
Updated 13 October 2023
Arab News
Saudi aid agency KSrelief launches oxygen station in Yemen hospital

Saudi aid agency KSrelief launches oxygen station in Yemen hospital
  The project is part of the medical aid that Saudi Arabia has sent to Yemen in support of the healthcare sector
Updated 13 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi aid agency KSrelief, in cooperation with the World Health Organization, launched an oxygen station at a hospital in Yemen’s Abyan governate.
The station will produce 72 cylinders of oxygen a day with 40-liter capacity each at Shahid Mehnef Hospital, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The project is part of the medical aid that Saudi Arabia has sent to Yemen in support of the healthcare sector in the war-stricken country. The Kingdom’s aid plan to Yemen is worth more than $2 million.
“The project aims at ensuring a constant supply of oxygen to hospitals in Yemen’s Hadramout, Shabwa, Marib, and Abyan governorates,” read an SPA statement.
Yemen’s Health Ministry also received medical supplies and equipment for the intensive care and emergency departments at Marib General Hospital and Kara General Hospital in Marib.
Meanwhile, KSrelief’s aid efforts have continued in other countries. People affected by floods in Pakistan’s Punjab province received shelter bags, and KSrelief distributed boxes of dates for 12,500 Syrian refugees in Lebanon’s Beqaa governorate.

Topics: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) Yemen Saudi Arabia

Saudi authorities thwart drug smuggling attempt at Al-Batha border

Saudi authorities thwart drug smuggling attempt at Al-Batha border
Updated 13 October 2023
Arab News
Saudi authorities thwart drug smuggling attempt at Al-Batha border

Saudi authorities thwart drug smuggling attempt at Al-Batha border
Updated 13 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Zakat Tax and Customs Authority thwarted an attempt to smuggle 403 g of heroin and other narcotics in the form of 2,500 pills at the Al-Batha border crossing on Thursday.

In a statement, ZATCA said the drugs were found hidden in a truck during a routine inspection.

The Saudi government has urged anyone with information related to suspected smuggling operations or customs violations to call the confidential hotline 1910, the international number 00 966 114208417, or to send an email to [email protected].

Reports notifying the authorities of suspected cases of drug smuggling are treated with strict confidentiality.

Financial rewards are offered for tipoffs leading to arrests.

Topics: ZATCA Al-Batha

Saudi Arabia enters Guinness World Records for largest sustainable farm in the world

Saudi Arabia enters Guinness World Records for largest sustainable farm in the world
The farm is an extension of the rejuvenated water farming research unit of the Bin Hashbal Valley located in the Asir region. (S
Updated 13 October 2023
Arab News
Saudi Arabia enters Guinness World Records for largest sustainable farm in the world

Saudi Arabia enters Guinness World Records for largest sustainable farm in the world
  It is an extension of the rejuvenated water farming research unit of the Bin Heshbal Valley located in the Asir region
Updated 13 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has entered the Guinness World Records with the creation of the largest sustainable farm in the world, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.

The farm is an extension of the rejuvenated water farming research unit of the Bin Hashbal Valley located in the Asir region

Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture Abdulrahman Al-Fadhli received the registration certificate from the Guinness World Records during a ceremony held by the Saudi Reef Program at its headquarters in Riyadh. Deputy Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture Mansour Al-Mushaiti, Secretary-General of the Reef Program Ghassan Bakri and other ministry staff attended the ceremony.

The total area of the farm is over 3.2 million square meters, divided into two sections, each containing a concrete tank with a capacity of 500 cubic meters and an automatic irrigation network for all plants in the fields. The farm also has five air-conditioned and sheltered houses and other buildings.

For the irrigation of crops, the farm depends on treated water, where the process is carried out via several phases by experts and specialists. There are 50 fruit tree fields, in addition to 20 other fields that will be restored and planted in the future.

The farm has a section for the farming of clover, lemons, oranges, tangerines, pomegranates, grapes, figs, almonds and olives.

Topics: Guinness World Records Saudi Arabia

