War on Gaza
War on Gaza

Blinken and Austin bolster US support for Israel as potential ground offensive in Gaza looms

Blinken and Austin bolster US support for Israel as potential ground offensive in Gaza looms
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin is welcomed by Israeli defense officials upon his arrival in Tel Aviv on Oct. 13, 2023. (REUTERS)
Blinken and Austin bolster US support for Israel as potential ground offensive in Gaza looms
Ambassador to US Michael Herzog welcomes Secretary of State Antony Blinken upon his arrival at Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Oct. 12, 2023. (Pool via REUTERS)
Blinken and Austin bolster US support for Israel as potential ground offensive in Gaza looms
Palestinian demonstrators clash with Israeli forces following a demonstration in support of the Gaza Strip, in the West Bank city of Nablus, on Oct. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)
Updated 14 October 2023
AP
Blinken and Austin bolster US support for Israel as potential ground offensive in Gaza looms

Blinken and Austin bolster US support for Israel as potential ground offensive in Gaza looms
  The visits to the Middle East by Austin and Blinken came as Israel escalated its war against Hamas militants in response to their brutal rampage last weekend
Updated 14 October 2023
AP
TEL AVIV, Israel: Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin assured Israel that “we have your back” as he and America’s top diplomat met Friday with Israeli and Arab leaders. There was no indication the US was trying to prevent an expected Israeli ground offensive into Gaza that could worsen a humanitarian crisis for the 2.3 million Palestinians trapped in the blockaded territory.

The visits to the Middle East by Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken came as Israel escalated its war against Hamas militants in response to their shocking and brutal rampage last weekend.
Israel demanded Friday that some 1 million civilians evacuate northern Gaza for their own safety in anticipation of the expected invasion. Palestinians did indeed begin a mass exodus toward the southern part of the besieged territory even as Hamas dismissed the evacuation as a ploy and the UN warned of potentially disastrous consequences of so many people fleeing.
President Joe Biden noted the priority of aiding those trapped in Gaza.
“We can’t lose sight of the fact that the overwhelming majority of Palestinians had nothing to do Hamas. And they’re suffering as a result as well,” Biden said at an unrelated event in Philadelphia. He said he’d directed his administration to work with the governments of Israel, Egypt, Jordan and other Arab nations and the United Nations to send humanitarian relief urgently to those endangered by the war.
But as he has throughout the war, Biden pledged that the US would stand by Israel against a Hamas threat he called “pure evil.”
Blinken voiced a similar message, saying at a news conference in Doha, Qatar, that although the US continues to “discuss with Israel the importance of taking every possible precaution to avoid harming civilians,” it was also the case that any country “faced with what Israel has suffered would likely do the same.”
“No country can tolerate having a terrorist group come in, slaughter its people in the most unconscionable ways and live like that,” Blinken said. “What Israel is doing is not retaliation, it is defending the lives of its people.”
Blinken, shuttling among Saudi, Jordanian and other Arab leaders Friday after meeting with Israeli leaders in Tel Aviv the day before, also heard Arab demands for aid corridors to be opened for the Palestinians trapped in Gaza and fears that any Israeli ground offensive could push countless Gaza residents into their countries.
Besides his meeting in Doha with Qatar’s foreign minister, Blinken met with King Abdullah of Jordan, who rules over a country with a large Palestinian population and has a vested interest in their status, and also with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, who runs the Palestinian Authority, which controls the West Bank.
King Abdullah warned Blinken of “any attempt to forcibly displace the Palestinians from all the Palestinian Territories or to cause their internal displacement, calling for preventing a spillover of the crisis into neighboring countries and the exacerbation of the refugee issue,” Jordan’s government said in a statement.
Abdullah also stressed the need to open humanitarian corridors for medical aid and relief into Gaza while protecting civilians and working to end the escalation of the conflict. He appealed for international agencies to be allowed to work unhindered.
Blinken discussed with the king the efforts to release all of the hostages the Hamas militants seized, as well as efforts to prevent the conflict from widening, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said.
Austin, meanwhile, saw firsthand some of the weapons and security assistance that Washington rapidly delivered to Israel after it was attacked. A senior defense official said the US has already given Israel small diameter bombs as well as interceptor missiles for its Iron Dome air defense system and more will be delivered.
Asked about the likelihood of civilian casualties in Gaza, Austin said Israel has the right to defend itself. He said he respects Israeli forces because he’s worked with them over the years when he was in the military.
“They are professional, they are disciplined and they are focused on the right things,” he told reporters after meeting with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and the Israeli War Cabinet. He also spoke with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, telling him, “As the president said, we have your back.”
Austin has spoken nearly daily with Gallant and has directed the rapid shift of US warships, aircraft, intelligence support and other assets to Israel and elsewhere in the region. The USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier strike group is already in the eastern Mediterranean Sea, and a second carrier was departing Friday from Virginia, also heading to the Mediterranean.
Austin declined to say if the US is doing surveillance flights in the region, but the US is providing intelligence and other planning assistance to the Israelis, including advice on the hostage situation.
Biden earlier Friday participated in a virtual meeting with families of 14 Americans who are unaccounted for after the Hamas attacks.
“They have to know that the president of the United States of America cares deeply about what’s happening. Deeply,” Biden told CBS’ “60 Minutes” on Thursday. “We have to communicate to the world this is critical. This is not even human behavior. It’s pure barbarism. And we’re going to do everything in our power to get them home if we can find them.”
The White House said other participants included Jake Sullivan, the national security adviser; Roger Carstens, hostage affairs special envoy; John Bass, undersecretary of state; and Brett McGurk, National Security Council coordinator for the Middle East.
In Doha, Blinken thanked Qataris for their efforts in trying to secure the release of the hostages. Mohammed Al Thani, prime minister and minister of foreign affairs, said Qatar was doing its best and “progress will be determined in the next several days.”
Al Thani also said it was imperative to open humanitarian borders in Gaza to make sure aid can “reach our Palestinian brothers in the Gaza Strip.” He said civilians needed to be protected and that “collective punishment is unacceptable.”
Blinken expressed condolences for the loss of Palestinian civilian lives in his meeting with Abbas, Miller said, and “underscored that Hamas does not stand for the Palestinian people’s right to dignity and self-determination and discussed ways to address the humanitarian needs of civilians in Gaza while Israel conducts legitimate security operations to defend itself from terrorism,” Miller said.
Blinken made a brief stop in Bahrain before ending the day in Saudi Arabia, a key player in the Arab world. He will travel to the United Arab Emirates and Egypt over the weekend.

Topics: War on Gaza Hamas-Israeli War 2023 US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Gaza Israel

Palestinians flee within Gaza after Israel orders mass evacuation and stages brief ground incursions

Palestinians flee within Gaza after Israel orders mass evacuation and stages brief ground incursions
Updated 41 sec ago
AP
Palestinians flee within Gaza after Israel orders mass evacuation and stages brief ground incursions

Palestinians flee within Gaza after Israel orders mass evacuation and stages brief ground incursions
  Israeli announcement said forces will allow safe movement for Gazans on two main roads south in territory between 10:00-16:00
Updated 41 sec ago
AP

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip: Palestinians scrambled to flee northern Gaza on Saturday after Israel ordered nearly half the population to flee south and carried out limited ground forays ahead of an expected land offensive, as the war appeared set to escalate a week after Hamas’ bloody, wide-ranging attack into Israel.
Israel has ordered some 1 million people to flee, including the entire population of Gaza City, despite warnings from the UN and aid groups that such an exodus would cause untold human suffering, with hospital patients and others unable to relocate.
Israeli army spokesman said forces will will allow safe movement for Gazans on two main roads south in territory between 10:00-16:00.
Families in cars, trucks and donkey carts packed with their possessions crowded a main road heading southward from Gaza City as Israeli airstrikes continued to hammer the besieged territory. Hamas’ media office said warplanes struck cars fleeing south, killing more than 70 people.
The Israeli military said its troops conducted temporary raids into Gaza to battle militants and hunted for traces of some 150 people — including men, women and children — abducted in Hamas’s shocking Oct. 7 assault on southern Israel.
In urging the evacuation, Israel’s military said it planned to target underground Hamas hideouts around Gaza City. But Palestinians and some Egyptian officials fear that Israel ultimately aims to push Gaza’s people out through the southern border with Egypt.
The UN called on Israel to reverse the unprecedented directive.
Hamas told people to ignore the evacuation order. Families in Gaza faced what agonizing dillemas in deciding whether to leave or stay, with no safe ground anywhere. Israeli strikes have leveled entire city blocks, and Gaza has been sealed off from food, water and medical supplies — all under a virtual total power blackout.
Haifa Khamis Al-Shourafa, 42, fled to the farming town of Deir Al-Balah in a group of about 150 people on Friday, after her apartment in an upscale neighborhood of Gaza City was demolished in an Israeli airstrike earlier in the week.
“We lost everything, our house, our belongings, everything,” she said. “All we have is our kids, and that’s why we left. We don’t want to lose them.” As her phone battery ran low and the sound of shelling echoed in the distance, she said: “I am using the last bit of power I have to tell you, we don’t deserve this.”
The Gaza Health Ministry said Friday that roughly 1,900 people have been killed in the territory. The Hamas assault killed more than 1,300 Israelis, most of whom were civilians, and roughly 1,500 Hamas militants were killed during the fighting, the Israeli government said.
ISRAELI TROOPS MAKE FORAY INTO GAZA
Israel’s raids into Gaza Friday were the first indication that troops had entered the territory since Israel began its round-the-clock bombardment in retaliation for the Hamas’ massacre. Palestinian militants have fired thousands of rockets into Israel since the fighting erupted.
A military spokesman said Israeli ground troops left after conducting the raids.
Israel has called up some 360,000 reserves and massed troops and tanks along the border, but no decision has been announced on whether to launch a ground offensive. An assault into densely populated Gaza would likely bring even higher casualties on both sides in brutal house-to-house fighting.
“We will destroy Hamas,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed Friday night.
Hamas said Israel’s airstrikes killed 13 hostages, including foreigners, without giving their nationalities. The military denied the claim. Hamas and other Palestinian militants hope to trade the hostages for thousands of Palestinians held in Israeli prisons.
In Israel, the public remained in shock over the Hamas rampage and frightened by continual rocket fire out of Gaza. Residents are overwhelmingly in favor of a military offensive, and Israeli TV stations have set up special broadcasts with slogans like “together we will win” and “strong together.” Their reports focus heavily on the aftermath of the Hamas attack and stories of heroism and national unity, and they make scant mention of the unfolding crisis in Gaza.
In the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry reported 16 Palestinians were killed Friday, bringing the total of Palestinians killed there to 51. The UN says attacks by Israeli settlers have surged there since the Hamas assault.
ISRAEL URGES MASS EVACUATION OF GAZA CIVILIANS
The UN said the Israeli military’s call for civilians to move south affects 1.1 million people. If carried out, that would mean the territory’s entire population would have to cram into the southern half of the 40-kilometer (25-mile) strip. And Israel is still carrying out strikes across the territory, including in the south.
An Israeli spokesperson, Jonathan Conricus, said the military would take “extensive efforts to avoid harming civilians” and that residents would be allowed to return when the war is over.
Israel has long accused Hamas of using Palestinians as human shields. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said Israel wanted to separate Hamas militants from the civilian population.
“So those who want to save their life, please go south,” he said at a news conference Friday with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.
The US and Israel’s other allies have pledged ironclad support for its war on Hamas, but the European Union’s foreign policy chief said Saturday that the military needs to give more time for people to evacuate northern Gaza ahead of any military action.
Josep Borrell, speaking to news media on a visit to China, welcomed the evacuation order, but said “you cannot move such a volume of people in (a) short period of time,” noting a lack of shelters or transportation.
PALESTINIANS IN GAZA GRAPPLE WITH WHERE TO GO
Hamas’ media office said airstrikes hit cars in three locations as they headed south from Gaza City, killing 70 people. There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.
Two witnesses reported a strike on fleeing cars near Deir el-Balah, south of the evacuation zone and in the area where Israel told people to flee. Fayza Hamoudi said she and her family were driving from their home in the north when the strike hit some distance ahead on the road and two vehicles burst into flames. A witness from another car on the road gave a similar account.
“Why should we trust that they’re trying to keep us safe?” Hamoudi said, her voice choking. “They are sick.”
Many feared they would not be able to return or would be gradually displaced to Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula.
More than half of the Palestinians in Gaza are descendants of refugees from the 1948 war surrounding Israel’s creation, when hundreds of thousands fled or were expelled from what is now Israel. For many, the evacuation order dredged up fears of a second expulsion. Already, at least 423,000 people — nearly 1 in 5 Gazans — have been forced from their homes by Israeli airstrikes, the UN said Thursday.
“Where is the sense of security in Gaza? Is this what Hamas is offering us?” said one resident, Tarek Mraish, standing by an avenue as vehicles flowed by.
The UN estimated that tens of thousands had fled homes in the north by Friday night.
HOSPITALS STRUGGLE WITH PATIENTS
Gaza’s Health Ministry said it was impossible to safely transport the wounded from hospitals, which are already struggling with high numbers of dead and injured. “We cannot evacuate hospitals and leave the wounded and sick to die,” spokesperson Ashraf Al-Qidra said.
Al Awda Hospital struggled to evacuate dozens of patients and staff after the military contacted it and told it to do so by Friday night, said the aid group Doctors Without Borders, which supports the facility. The military extended the deadline to Saturday morning, it said.
The UN agency for Palestinian refugees, known as UNRWA, said it would not evacuate its schools, where hundreds of thousands have taken shelter. But it relocated its headquarters to southern Gaza, according to spokesperson Juliette Touma.
“The scale and speed of the unfolding humanitarian crisis is bone-chilling. Gaza is fast becoming a hellhole and is on the brink of collapse,” said Philippe Lazzarini, UNRWA’s commissioner general.

Topics: War on Gaza

UN chief calls for rules of war to be respected, stops short of urging Israel to halt Gaza attack

UN chief calls for rules of war to be respected, stops short of urging Israel to halt Gaza attack
Updated 14 October 2023
Ephrem Kossaify
UN chief calls for rules of war to be respected, stops short of urging Israel to halt Gaza attack

UN chief calls for rules of war to be respected, stops short of urging Israel to halt Gaza attack
  Antonio Guterres says Israeli order for over 1 million Palestinians to evacuate northern Gaza is 'extremely dangerous, simply not possible'
  UN expert says 'forcible population transfers constitute a crime against humanity, collective punishment prohibited under international law'
Updated 14 October 2023
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK CITY: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday said that moving more than 1 million Palestinians through an overcrowded war zone that is under blockade to an area that is short of food, water and shelter would be “extremely dangerous and simply not possible.” He stopped short of calling on Israel to halt its assault on the besieged territory but said “even wars have rules.”

Humanitarian agencies have called on Israel to withdraw its ultimatum, delivered on Friday, in which it told more than 1.2 million Palestinians to relocate from northern Gaza to the south of the territory within 24 hours, denouncing it as the collective punishment of civilians, including women, children and the elderly, which is illegal under international law.

UN experts also condemned the evacuation order. Paula Gaviria Betancur, a UN special rapporteur on the human rights of internally displaced persons, said: “Forcible population transfers constitute a crime against humanity, and collective punishment is prohibited under international humanitarian law.”

Guterres called for immediate humanitarian access to all of Gaza to be granted so that food, water and fuel can reach those most in need.

“Even wars have rules,” he said ahead of a UN Security Council meeting to discuss the situation in Gaza. He urged all those involved in the conflict to respect the principles of international humanitarian and human rights law, including the requirement that “civilians must be protected and also never used as shields.”

 

 

He called for all hostages being held by Hamas to be released immediately and added: “It is imperative that all parties, and those with influence over them, do everything possible to achieve these steps.”

The closed meeting of the Security Council was called by Brazil, which holds the rotating presidency of the council this month, and the UAE. Chaired by the Brazilian minister of foreign affairs, Mauro Vieira, the meeting aimed to “address the situation in” Gaza, including the possibility of establishing a humanitarian corridor.

The World Health Organization has called for such a corridor, given that “hospitals cannot run without fuel, without electricity.”

Gaza’s power plant has run out of fuel and the UN office of humanitarian affairs has warned that “a severe shortage of drinking water is affecting more than 650,000 people.”

Before the meeting, the UK’s permanent representative to the UN, Barbara Woodward, sent her condolences to “everybody who’s been affected” by the conflict, while “unequivocally condemning Hamas (for its) acts of terrorism.” The group does not “speak for the Palestinian people,” she added, and called on her fellow council members to “do all they can to secure the release of the hostages.”

Asked whether she would call on Israel to halt its attack on Gaza, Woodward said her country “is absolutely clear that actions need to take place in line with international humanitarian law. And when my prime minister discussed the situation with (Israeli) Prime Minister (Benjamin) Netanyahu, he urged him to look for the protection of civilians in all of the follow-up actions that have taken place.”

Israel strikes Hezbollah target in Lebanon over aerial objects: military

Israel strikes Hezbollah target in Lebanon over aerial objects: military
Updated 14 October 2023
Reuters
Follow

Israel strikes Hezbollah target in Lebanon over aerial objects: military

Israel strikes Hezbollah target in Lebanon over aerial objects: military
Updated 14 October 2023
Reuters

JERUSALEM: Israel’s military said early on Saturday it had struck a Hezbollah target in southern Lebanon in response to the “infiltration of unidentified aerial objects into Israel” and fire on an Israeli drone.
The military intercepted the objects and the fire on its drone, it said.

Topics: War on Gaza Israel Palestine Gaza

UN chief calls for rules of war to be respected, stops short of urging Israel to halt Gaza attack

UN chief calls for rules of war to be respected, stops short of urging Israel to halt Gaza attack
Updated 14 October 2023
Ephrem Kossaify
UN chief calls for rules of war to be respected, stops short of urging Israel to halt Gaza attack

UN chief calls for rules of war to be respected, stops short of urging Israel to halt Gaza attack
  Antonio Guterres said an Israeli order for more than 1 million Palestinians to evacuate northern Gaza is "extremely dangerous and simply not possible."
  A UN expert said: 'Forcible population transfers constitute a crime against humanity and collective punishment is prohibited under international humanitarian law'
Updated 14 October 2023
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK CITY: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday said that moving more than 1 million Palestinians through an overcrowded war zone that is under blockade to an area that is short of food, water and shelter would be “extremely dangerous and simply not possible.” He stopped short of calling on Israel to halt its assault on the besieged territory but said “even wars have rules.”

Humanitarian agencies have called on Israel to withdraw its ultimatum, delivered on Friday, in which it told more than 1.2 million Palestinians to relocate from northern Gaza to the south of the territory within 24 hours, denouncing it as the collective punishment of civilians, including women, children and the elderly, which is illegal under international law.

UN experts also condemned the evacuation order. Paula Gaviria Betancur, a UN special rapporteur on the human rights of internally displaced persons, said: “Forcible population transfers constitute a crime against humanity, and collective punishment is prohibited under international humanitarian law.”

Guterres called for immediate humanitarian access to all of Gaza to be granted so that food, water and fuel can reach those most in need.

“Even wars have rules,” he said ahead of a UN Security Council meeting to discuss the situation in Gaza. He urged all those involved in the conflict to respect the principles of international humanitarian and human rights law, including the requirement that “civilians must be protected and also never used as shields.”

 

 

He called for all hostages being held by Hamas to be released immediately and added: “It is imperative that all parties, and those with influence over them, do everything possible to achieve these steps.”

The closed meeting of the Security Council was called by Brazil, which holds the rotating presidency of the council this month, and the UAE. Chaired by the Brazilian minister of foreign affairs, Mauro Vieira, the meeting aimed to “address the situation in” Gaza, including the possibility of establishing a humanitarian corridor.

The World Health Organization has called for such a corridor, given that “hospitals cannot run without fuel, without electricity.”

Gaza’s power plant has run out of fuel and the UN office of humanitarian affairs has warned that “a severe shortage of drinking water is affecting more than 650,000 people.”

Before the meeting, the UK’s permanent representative to the UN, Barbara Woodward, sent her condolences to “everybody who’s been affected” by the conflict, while “unequivocally condemning Hamas (for its) acts of terrorism.” The group does not “speak for the Palestinian people,” she added, and called on her fellow council members to “do all they can to secure the release of the hostages.”

Asked whether she would call on Israel to halt its attack on Gaza, Woodward said her country “is absolutely clear that actions need to take place in line with international humanitarian law. And when my prime minister discussed the situation with (Israeli) Prime Minister (Benjamin) Netanyahu, he urged him to look for the protection of civilians in all of the follow-up actions that have taken place.”

Topics: War on Gaza

Blinken holds talks on Hamas-Israel conflict in Bahrain, Qatar

Blinken holds talks on Hamas-Israel conflict in Bahrain, Qatar
Updated 14 October 2023
Arab News
Blinken holds talks on Hamas-Israel conflict in Bahrain, Qatar

Blinken holds talks on Hamas-Israel conflict in Bahrain, Qatar
Updated 14 October 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Bahrain’s Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad on Friday stressed the importance of providing humanitarian relief, food, water, electricity, medical aid, and civilian protection in the Gaza Strip, state-run news agency BNA reported.

During a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in the capital, Manama, he emphasised his country’s support for the de-escalation of violence and peace efforts to promote regional security and stability.

Relentless Israeli strikes have leveled neighborhoods over the past week, increasing the suffering of the people in Gaza, which has also been cut off from food, water and medical supplies, and under a total power blackout.

The crown prince said Bahrain supports all regional and global efforts to achieve security and stability, which serves as a foundation for continued regional and global development, with the US and its allied countries playing a crucial role in consolidating the foundations of international peace and security.

The Gaza Health Ministry said Friday that around 1,900 people have been killed in the Palestinian enclave in the past week, with more than half under the age of 18, or women, while more than 1,300 Israelis were killed in the Hamas attack last Saturday.

“Secretary Blinken and the crown prince discussed Hamas’ terrorist attacks in Israel and the importance of preventing the conflict from widening and maintaining stability in the region,” the US State Department said in a statement. “The secretary reaffirmed the strong strategic partnership between the United States and Bahrain.”

Prince Salman also affirmed the strength of bilateral relations between Bahrain and the US, which further bolstered strategic partnerships at various levels.

“The Comprehensive Security Integration and Prosperity Agreement was highlighted as a cornerstone for joint Bahrain-US cooperation across various sectors, notably security, defense, advanced technology, trade, and investment, as well as its contributions to strengthening regional security and economic development,” BNA said.

Earlier on Friday, Blinken held talks with Qatar’s emir and foreign minister in Doha as part of an extensive Middle East tour that included Israel and Jordan.

Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad stressed during the meeting the importance of efforts aimed at de-escalation, opening safe corridors in Gaza for aid and humanitarian efforts, and ensuring the conflict does not expand regionally. 

He also stressed Qatar’s firm position on condemning the targeting of civilians.

 

“Spoke with Qatar’s Amir today about the terrorist attacks in Israel and the ongoing conflict with Hamas. I expressed appreciation for Qatar’s efforts to secure the return of hostages,” Blinken said on X (formerly Twitter) following the meeting.

“The efforts of our regional partners will be critical to prevent the conflict from spreading,” he said in another post.

Blinken expanded his trip from Israel and Jordan to include all of the Gulf Arab countries and Egypt, making it his biggest tour of the region since taking office.

Speaking during a joint press conference with Blinken, Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman said his country’s “priorities within the diplomatic approach is to seek a cease-fire, protect the civilians, release the captives, and to work hard in order not to spread violence in the region because this will have bad consequences.

“We also changed our viewpoints regarding humanitarian corridors to keep the assistance and aid reaching the Palestinians, particularly within the deterioration of the situation in Gaza Strip. It is a disaster, what we can see in Gaza Strip and shortage of basic needs, no electricity – because of the bombardment,” he added.

Blinken said the US and Qatar want to prevent the conflict from spreading, adding that they “discussed in detail our efforts to prevent any actor – state or non-state – from creating a new front in this conflict. 

“We’re also working intensively together to secure the release of hostages, including American citizens being held by Hamas in Gaza. I’m grateful for the urgency that Qatar is bringing to this effort.”

Topics: Antony Blinken United States Bahrain Qatar Gaza Israel Hamas Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani Bahrain' Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa War in Gaza

