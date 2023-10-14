You are here

Japanese artist Kusama Yayoi to showcase work at AlUla festival

Japanese artist Kusama Yayoi to showcase work at AlUla festival
Spheres of multicolored light hang at different heights and intervals from the ceiling in this file photo of Japanese artist Kusama Yayoi stunning masterpiece titled “Brilliance of the Souls”. (Social media photo)
Updated 14 October 2023
SPA
Japanese artist Kusama Yayoi to showcase work at AlUla festival

Japanese artist Kusama Yayoi to showcase work at AlUla festival
  • “Brilliance of the Souls” is a stunning masterpiece and a perfect location to capture amazing pictures
  • Kusama, 90, is widely acknowledged as one of the most important contemporary Japanese artists
Updated 14 October 2023
SPA
ALULA: Japanese artist Kusama Yayoi is all set to exhibit her artwork, titled “Brilliance of the Souls” at the AlUla Festival for Recreation and Relaxation, held from Oct. 19 until Nov. 4.

“Brilliance of the Souls” is a stunning masterpiece and a perfect location to capture amazing pictures. The installation is designed in a way that blends into the natural environment surrounding AlUla and the authentic rocky landscape.

Visitors will discover a small deceptive space with reflective surfaces and water surrounding the central platform.

Once the door closes behind them, the normal world fades away and they are instantly immersed in an enchanting wonderland.

Spheres of multicolored light hang at different heights and intervals from the ceiling, bringing to mind stars, planets, and galaxies, and transporting observers to a limitless ethereal dimension.

Kusama, 90, is widely acknowledged as one of the most important contemporary Japanese artists.

Her work includes sculpture and installation, painting, films, performance art, literature, fashion, conceptual art, feminism, minimalism, surrealism, art brut, pop art, and abstract expressionism.

Visitors can see the installation in a room beyond the usual that provides an unparalleled sensory experience.

It is an exclusive opportunity that allows visitors to have a glamorous experience within the infinite mirrored room, which reflects the festival’s commitment to providing unique and transformative experiences on health, art, culture and music.

Topics: AlUla Festival for Recreation and Relaxation Kusama Yayoi Japan Brilliance of the Souls

Special A new master plan for Saudi Arabia’s AlUla aims to address the needs and interests of the local community photos
Saudi Arabia
A new master plan for Saudi Arabia’s AlUla aims to address the needs and interests of the local community
AlUla Date Festival garners $1.6m in auction sales
Saudi Arabia
AlUla Date Festival garners $1.6m in auction sales

Saudi Arabia, Belgium to document first archaeology expedition during King Abdulaziz’s reign

Saudi Arabia, Belgium to document first archaeology expedition during King Abdulaziz’s reign
Updated 14 October 2023
Tareq Al-Thaqafi
Saudi Arabia, Belgium to document first archaeology expedition during King Abdulaziz’s reign

Saudi Arabia, Belgium to document first archaeology expedition during King Abdulaziz’s reign
  • Book and documentary film to be released on mission by explorers from 1951-1952
  • Abdullah Philby led the team which included Gonzague Rickmans, Jacques Rickmans and Philippe Lippens
Updated 14 October 2023
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: Saudi Arabia’s Heritage Authority is joining forces with the King Abdulaziz Foundation for Research and Archives and two Belgium universities — KU Leuven and UCLouvain — to publish a book and produce a documentary film commemorating an archaeological expedition conducted during the reign of King Abdulaziz.

The project dubbed “Documenting the Scientific Content of the Rickmans Mission,” seeks to translate French handwritten texts into Arabic, English and Dutch and digitize the documents for wider dissemination. The book will be published in all the aforementioned languages.

The documentary film titled “In the Footsteps of Rickmans,” will retrace the route of the expedition and feature a team of experts from both countries. The journey will start in Jeddah, pass through several key locations, and end in Riyadh. 

The 1951 to 1952 four-month expedition included Gonzague Rickmans, a Semitic languages professor; Philippe Lippens, a specialist in ancient art and inscriptions; Jacques Rickmans, who was renowned for his expertise in comparative linguistics, history of the Hamiri and ancient South Arabian and Sabaean languages; and Abdullah Philby, the explorer.

The explorers covered a distance of over 5,000 km across the western, southern, and central regions of the Kingdom. Each phase of the expedition was meticulously documented. The team successfully cataloged approximately 12,000 inscriptions, despite the challenges posed by the rugged terrain in several regions they traversed.

Dr. Suleiman Al-Thaqafi, professor of ancient Arabic script and cultural advisor at the King Faisal Center, highlighted the cultural significance of the exploration.

He underscored the stability and security that prevailed in Saudi Arabia during King Abdulaziz’s era. “The fact that Belgian researchers, led by Abdullah Philby, undertook such an extensive journey is a testament to the nation’s safety and prosperity at that time,” he said.

The mission’s importance extends beyond archaeology, as the explorers documented Saudi Arabian society, geography, clothing, traditions, and daily life. This has formed a rich trove of material for researchers.

Al-Thaqafi explained that Jacques Ryckmans is considered a pioneer in studies on the South Arabian script, and that he authored the first book on it.

“As for Gonzague Rickmans, he is among the leading experts in the field of ancient Arabic scripts. His research and studies stemming from this expedition are numerous. He supervised my studies when I was a student at the University of Leuven in Belgium.

“He is a distinguished personality and a prominent scholar. Therefore, this project is of great importance as it sheds light on the historical and archaeological depth of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the role of its citizens in building its cultural heritage — a treasure that we should hold in high regard,” he said.

Alia Al-Fayadh, a lecturer in the history department at King Saud University, emphasized Saudi Arabia’s longstanding appeal to Western researchers because of its archaeological treasures and rich cultural diversity.

“The Belgian expedition not only inventoried ancient inscriptions and rock art but also recorded various aspects of Saudi society and its regions in the 1950s,” she said.

Topics: King Abdulaziz King Abdulaziz Foundation for Research and Archives KU Leuven UCLouvai In the Footsteps of Rickmans Dr. Suleiman Al-Thaqafi King Faisal Center

Special How archaeological discoveries in AlUla and Khaybar are unearthing Saudi Arabia’s prehistoric past
Saudi Arabia
How archaeological discoveries in AlUla and Khaybar are unearthing Saudi Arabia’s prehistoric past
Murdhi Jalbakh Al-Fahiqi said that old scripts, such as Musnadian, Thamudian, and Nabataean, are not far from the Arabic language. (Supplied) photos
Saudi Arabia
Researcher helps discover Saudi archaeological sites, petroglyphs

Lee Majdoub on taking the lead role in the latest ‘Assassin’s Creed’ game

Lee Majdoub on taking the lead role in the latest ‘Assassin’s Creed’ game
Updated 13 October 2023
William Mullally
Lee Majdoub on taking the lead role in the latest ‘Assassin’s Creed’ game

Lee Majdoub on taking the lead role in the latest ‘Assassin’s Creed’ game
  • ‘It’s been a genuinely profound experience,’ says the Lebanese-Canadian actor
Updated 13 October 2023
William Mullally

DUBAI: As we have seen time and again, it is still difficult for many in the international community to put themselves in the shoes of the Arab people. While cinema has long been an important tool to broaden perspectives, video games have a power we’re only just starting to discover. For a new generation, there is no more empathetic experience than guiding a character’s journey through the controller in your hand. And for representation, that could become a true game changer.  

In “Assassin’s Creed: Mirage,” the latest installment in the Ubisoft’s acclaimed blockbuster series, which released globally last week, players find themselves immersed in Arab and Muslim culture with a level of respect the medium has never seen before. Set in 9th-century Baghdad, the game follows Basim Ibn Ishaq, one of the most complex characters in the franchise’s history. And, significantly, he’s voiced by an Arab: Lebanese-Canadian actor Lee Majdoub.  

“It means the world to me,” Majdoub tells Arab News. “The world is experiencing the beauty of the Arabic language, the depth and diversity of Middle Eastern culture, all produced with such love and care by people who put authenticity at the forefront. 

Majdoub’s star has risen quickly over the last few years. (Supplied)

“Middle Eastern and North African communities still have so much difficulty getting seen as three-dimensional people. In media, that’s held true for a long time as well. A game like ‘Mirage’ is such a treat in that sense. I’ve found myself more deeply moved by video games in the last few years than any movie or show. They’re immersive — you’re not just seeing the world through their eyes, you are them. That affects you deeply. And bringing that power to Basim’s story, to an Arab story, was a responsibility for all of us.” 

Majdoub’s star has risen quickly over the last few years, after what was supposed to be a bit part as Agent Stone in 2020’s “Sonic the Hedgehog” film — itself based on a video game franchise — became a cult favorite with the series’ massive fanbase. By the time the second film was released in 2022, his character was a pillar of the story, and Majdoub was given his own posters that were plastered across the world to promote a film that ended up in the top 10 highest grossers globally last year. 

Those posters were particularly moving for Majdoub, who was born in Lebanon and grew up in the US and Canada in the early 2000s. It was a time in which he desperately needed a face that looked like his own positively represented in a culture that primarily depicted Arabs as terrorists. Without it, he spent much of his youth turning away from his identity, refusing to speak Arabic for many years and burying his heritage deep within himself.  

“Assassin’s Creed: Mirage” was released globally last week. (Supplied)

“There was a lot of turmoil in me,” Majdoub admits. “I’ve had a long journey to find a way to love being Lebanese, Middle Eastern, Arab.” 

Then, as fate would have it, a desire to rediscover his heritage awoke within him just months before he was approached for his “Assassin’s Creed” role. 

“I had this sudden realization. I called my mother and told her, ‘I want to learn to read and write Arabic again.’ She was so excited. We’d spend four days a week on WhatsApp video relearning the alphabet, learning to read like I was in grade school — sounding things out and getting frustrated. But I was determined, and slowly got better and better until I could speak and read confidently again,” says Majdoub.  

“And then ‘Mirage’ came, and the team immediately asked me, ‘Do you speak the language?’ All I could think was, had they come to me a year earlier, that would have been a very different conversation,” Majdoub continues with laugh. 

His journey to find himself, it turned out, was fitting for the project in more ways than one. Basim was last seen in “Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla” as the game’s secret villain, a man who had turned to darkness later in life. “Mirage” is set a dozen years earlier, finding him still full of light and in pursuit of justice, an emotional state that Majdoub could relate to.  

Majdoub (right) with Jim Carrey in 'Sonic The Hedgehog 2.' (Supplied)

“This is the story of someone trying to find who they are, trying to do what’s best for others, which I identified with. I’m also trying to figure out what’s best for me — to come to terms with the man I am, in more ways than just my identity. There’s this constant struggle of trusting the path, but also feeling you need to take control, and then learning to let go of control. Basim is on this cycle, and I find myself there as well,” he explains. “In this story, he’s trying to forge his own path. But at the same time, he wants to do what's best for everybody. I think that push and pull is something a lot of us have experienced. We ask ourselves, ‘Where do I fit in? How do I do what’s right by me, and by my loved ones?’ Those are questions that have helped me reach where I am today, and are still guiding me.”  

As the team at Ubisoft worked to recreate ancient Baghdad, doing an unprecedented amount of research on an area that is not nearly as well documented as previous settings for the game, they worked closely with experts to ensure that the game was as close to the lived reality as possible, which meant honoring the culture, the language, and the profound religious faith of the Islamic Golden Age. With Majdoub immersed in that landscape, he continued his journey of cultural self-discovery in a way he would never have dreamed of during those video calls with his mother.  

“It’s been a genuinely profound experience. After having voiced a character like Basim, and now watching all the cinematics, hearing the music, seeing the Arabic calligraphy and exploring the design, it’s hard to not to feel more connected, and to feel even more proud to be a part of the legacy of this incredibly multi-faceted region and its people in some small way,” says Majdoub.  

“Now that it’s out and I’ve finally had a chance to start playing it, I’ve also been struck by something I wasn’t expecting. I’ve been feeling this weird sadness. It’s made me realize I haven’t been back to Lebanon in a long time, and there’s so many parts of the Middle East I’ve never explored. It’s wonderful to take a journey in this game, but now I want to forge a deeper connection,” he continues. “This is the place that I come from, and now I need to go on an adventure of my own.” 

Topics: Assassin's Creed Lee Majdoub

Best and Worst: Saudi style star Alanoud Badr  talks trends, travel and Taylor Swift

Best and Worst: Saudi style star Alanoud Badr  talks trends, travel and Taylor Swift
Updated 13 October 2023
Hams Saleh
Best and Worst: Saudi style star Alanoud Badr  talks trends, travel and Taylor Swift

Best and Worst: Saudi style star Alanoud Badr  talks trends, travel and Taylor Swift
Updated 13 October 2023
Hams Saleh

DUBAI: The Saudi style star, known as Fozaza on Instagram, talks trends, travel, and Taylor Swift.  

Best TV show/film you’ve ever seen?    

I have two TV shows I think are gold. One of them is “Friends.” It’s one of those feelgood series you can watch over and over again. The other is “The Simpsons.” I love their witty humor and approach to real-life politics and societal issues. For films, I like “The Godfather,” it’s a classic! People still quote it to this day, it’s just so good! I also secretly like “The Abyss.” I’ve always been fascinated by the ocean and what humans still don’t know about its depths.  

Worst TV show/film you’ve ever seen?   

I don’t believe there is a worst because it’s a matter of taste. There are some TV shows that aren’t really my style that many people love, like “Stranger Things.” For films, I can’t watch anything to do with exorcism or the devil. It freaks me out and I think it’s super-sensitive in general.  

Best personal style moment?    

Whenever I’m on holiday. I really have fun styling looks when I’m traveling. It’s when I get to freestyle that I enjoy it the most. It’s easier to be creative when you’re traveling because you’re constantly being inspired by your surroundings and the local fashions.  

Worst personal style moment?    

High school. It’s fair to say I was still discovering my personal style. It’s scary to look back on. There are a lot of ‘What was I thinking?’ moments, which are fun.  

Best accessory for a little black dress?    

A statement pearl necklace, really nice boots and a statement clutch. Although it depends on the cut of the little black dress. A little goes a long way, but it’s always nice to pick one statement piece to complete the look.   

Worst accessory for a little black dress?    

There isn’t one. As far as I’m concerned, anything goes. I love personal style; we’re always being inspired by each other, so I don’t feel there is a right or wrong.  

Best fashion trend of 2023?    

Anything rich red, from a jacket to a bag, dress or boots. The color is taking over and I’m here for it. Also I love blazers, and boxy blazers are back — and so is Eighties business chic, which I love. So many great trends this year to choose from.  

Worst fashion trend of 2023?    

The Barbie craze. I genuinely can’t look at the color pink anymore, or anything related to Barbie. It was overkill. 

Best advice you’ve ever been given?   

“Opportunity often comes disguised in the form of misfortune or temporary defeat.” What feels like the end is often the beginning. Have faith.  

Worst advice you’ve ever been given? 

“Follow your heart.” It’s nice, but I wish I was told to use my head as well and not gamble on my heart too much. Balance is key. It hurts less to know more.  

Best thing to do when you’re feeling low?    

A hot bath with Epsom salts and a side of Netflix. Or my favorite escape is going to the beach with a good book around sunset.    

Worst thing to do when you’re feeling good?  

Overspend. When I’m happy I tend to want to make everyone around me happy, so I go on a shopping spree buying everyone I love gifts. It’s an expensive habit that I need to change. 

Best holiday destination?    

Cyprus is super-underrated. I always have the best time there. The weather, the food, the people, the beaches of Aya Napa are something else. Oh, you also get the most amazing long-lasting tan. 

Worst holiday destination?    

Everything’s an adventure. I don’t see it any other way. Even in the worst of situations, I always come out of it with the best memories and a lot of laughs. Nothing is perfect and sometimes you end up in a dump but it’s always about how you choose to see it. I like to make the best out of every situation, it really changes things.   

Best subject at school?    

Biology. I’ve always wanted to be a cardiologist. I’m fascinated by medicine and the human body. And geography, because I think we have the most beautiful planet and I hope I can discover it all one day.  

Worst subject at school?    

Math. Numbers stress me out. That’s why I don’t like baking. I like to cook because when you cook you cook with your senses, but when you bake you measure everything to the dot. I like to feel, then calculate, if that makes sense?  

Best thing to do to ensure you have a productive day?   

Go to bed early. Sleeping early is scientifically proven to give you greater energy and focus the next day.  

Worst thing to do when you’re trying to have a productive day?    

Overcommitting. You end up not getting anything done. I love accomplishing tasks, so I try to keep them to a realistic amount, so I’ll be done with it all by the end of the day. It’s not humanly possible to predict how your day is going to go, so I make sure I give myself proper time for backups.   

Best concert you’ve ever been to?   

Lauryn Hill. She’s a legend. Her concerts always have strong messages and her energy is contagious. I really want to go to a Taylor Swift concert too. They say it’s a game changer.  

Worst concert you’ve ever been to?   

I honestly haven’t been to one that I haven’t enjoyed yet.  

Topics: Alanoud Badr  Fozaza

New book highlights pioneering feminists from the Arab world 

New book highlights pioneering feminists from the Arab world 
Updated 12 October 2023
Rawaa Talass
New book highlights pioneering feminists from the Arab world 

New book highlights pioneering feminists from the Arab world 
  • ‘There’s this misconception that feminism is a Western idea,’ says project manager 
Updated 12 October 2023
Rawaa Talass

DUBAI: A new book aims to shed light on pioneering feminists from the Arab world from the 19th century to the present day. 

The book which is aimed at children, was supported by the German foundation Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung, which operates across the MENA region. It contains brief but informative profiles of 12 women who devoted their lives to politics, literature, law, and education.  

The Arabic-language version was released in a free, digital format over the summer. Physical copies were recently published and an English-language version called “Brave and Bold” is on the way too.  

Linda Matar. (Supplied)

“There’s always this misconception that feminism is foreign to the region; that it’s a Western idea trying to ‘invade’ our traditions and morals,” Beirut-based project manager Samantha Elia tells Arab News. “People forget that many (changes) that have taken place in the region are because of Arab feminists who pushed for girls to have the right to go to school or for adult women to be able to vote and work outside their houses. These laws were not pushed by men, but by women who came together and tried to achieve change through government or activism.”  

While feminism is a complex topic that continues to spark debate the world over, and though its definition has changed and expanded over the decades, the team decided to take a back-to-basics approach for the children’s book.  

Illustrator Aya Mobaydeen. (Supplied)

“(Feminism) is about justice and equal rights and opportunities between women and men, girls and boys,” explains Elia. “It’s not about women having more rights than men or controlling men. It’s actually for there to be no control of one gender over the other. This is how we came to define feminism and tell stories in the book.” 

What links the 12 women portrayed in “Brave and Bold,” Elia says, is that “they all struggled for basic rights in a deeply patriarchal society,” whether that was Syria, Lebanon, Sudan, Egypt, or elsewhere. 

Take, for example, the Yemeni educator and radio broadcaster Raufa Hassan Al-Sharki. Born in 1958, she reportedly became her country’s first female journalist. She was still a pupil in her country’s gender-segregated school system when she first became an activist.  

“She and her friends walked to the prime minister’s house, asking to have the same books in their schools as the boys had. What’s interesting is that the prime minister was convinced and he also started mixing schools,” notes Elia. 

Raufa Hassan Al-Sharki. (Supplied)

Linda Matar, a Lebanese women’s rights activist who died in 2023, was also young when “she noticed that women were treated differently than men,” Elia says. When Matar was just 12 years old, she was working at a silk factory (where equal pay was unheard of) during the day and attending school at night. Matar was a major advocate for women’s voting rights in Lebanon, where a law entitling them to vote was passed in 1952, nine years after the country’s independence.  

Iraqi pioneer Dr. Naziha Al-Dulaimi was born in 1923. As the book explains, she became her country’s first female minister and argued passionately for women’s right to initiate divorce proceedings and to protect children from forced marriage.  

For Elia and her colleagues, it was important to share these activists’ stories. “I think it’s personal for each one of us here,” she says. “Before I worked on this book, I could (not have) named one feminist from each of these countries. That felt a bit shameful.”    

Samantha Elia, project manager. (Supplied)

Amman-based illustrator Aya Mobaydeen designed the vibrant book, in which each portrait of the featured woman is surrounded by flowers and objects that defined their careers, from the pen to the voting box and scales.  

“I approached illustrating each woman in this project with lots of colors and details to make them appealing to children,” Mobaydeen explains. “I feel like being able to educate children about them through this book is truly fulfilling. These women have made a real difference, and I’m proud to highlight their accomplishments.”   

For Elia, the book itself — regardless of its subject matter — is a reminder of those accomplishments.  

“Children have access to this book because of some of these feminists and the changes they made in terms of education,” she points out. “Holding this book is already an achievement of these feminists. Even though these women had difficult lives, they achieved so much and that should be celebrated by everyone.”  

Topics: Brave and Bold

THE BREAKDOWN: Deem Alhagbani discusses her AlUla Design Award-winning piece

THE BREAKDOWN: Deem Alhagbani discusses her AlUla Design Award-winning piece
Updated 12 October 2023
Adam Grundey
THE BREAKDOWN: Deem Alhagbani discusses her AlUla Design Award-winning piece

THE BREAKDOWN: Deem Alhagbani discusses her AlUla Design Award-winning piece
Updated 12 October 2023
Adam Grundey

DUBAI: Deem Alhagbani, co-founder of the Saudi design studio Shaddah Studio, discusses their AlUla Design Award-winning piece, created in response to a brief that asked for ‘cultural retail’ objects inspired by “the heritage, landscape and artistic legacies of AlUla.” 

Deem Alhagbani and Watfa Hamidaddin, co-founders of Shaddah Studio. (Supplied)

We’d already heard of the AlUla Design Award from last year. We actually visited AlUla at the beginning of the year and since then we’d been thinking about what — if we got the chance — would be a suitable product for the award; something to help you reflect on the experience of being in that place. So when we got the email from Arts AlUla, we already had this folding chair in mind. 

To be honest, we’d never have had this idea if we hadn’t visited AlUla itself and seen the different textures and colors and geographic elements there. And the atmosphere, of course — the different feelings of day and night.  

Actually being there is definitely different from seeing pictures. It’s a feeling; it’s an energy. Going through the valleys and the mountains, or simply when it turns dark and you see the stars shining; it’s very magical. Anyone who goes to AlUla will tell you the same. It’s all about the location; walking through the mountains gives you this energy. 

So “Tawa” is a chair-rug combo. It folds so you can carry it around with you throughout your adventures. And it unfolds from the seat area and becomes a rug, so you can use that to meditate, or pray, throughout the different textures of AlUla. It’s not an everyday item. It’s a luxury item, with sleek lines and a nice hand-woven rug. 

There’s a couple of layers to the chair. We feel like it reflects AlUla with the function itself. It’s portable, it’s very lightweight. Also, the woven rug is inspired by old AlUla; if you look at it from above, we’ve used these squares from the old houses in AlUla. We took a pattern from traditional Sadu weaving and made it more contemporary; black-and-white, more for this generation.  

The structure itself is very simple. What makes it different is the weave. The rug has two layers: The bottom layer is jute, so it’s waterproof and you can put it anywhere. And what makes the woven part unique is that it’s handmade by local artisans. We thought that would give it more depth, and this is how we give back to the community.  

Topics: Deem Alhagbani AlUla Design Award

