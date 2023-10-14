You are here

Stronger ASEAN-GCC relations to benefit Saudi-Philippine ties: Riyadh's envoy

Stronger ASEAN-GCC relations to benefit Saudi-Philippine ties: Riyadh’s envoy
The Saudi Ambassador to the Philippines, Hisham bin Sultan Al-Qahtani, addresses the audience during Saudi National Day celebrations in Manila. (Supplied)
Ellie Aben
Stronger ASEAN-GCC relations to benefit Saudi-Philippine ties: Riyadh’s envoy

Stronger ASEAN-GCC relations to benefit Saudi-Philippine ties: Riyadh’s envoy
  • Asean-GCC summit is scheduled to be held in Riyadh on Oct. 20
  • President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is expected to lead the Philippine delegation
Ellie Aben
MANILA: The strengthening of ties between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and Gulf Cooperation Council will benefit Saudi-Philippine relations, the Kingdom’s envoy to Manila told Arab News ahead of next week’s ASEAN-GCC summit in Riyadh.

GCC members consist of Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and the UAE. Their engagements with the political and economic union of 10 states in Southeast Asia, which included the Philippines, have been on the rise in recent years.

Next week, top leaders of the two blocs are scheduled to meet in the Saudi capital for their first joint summit.

“The upcoming meeting of the GCC and ASEAN countries scheduled for Oct. 20, 2023, in Riyadh, with the participation of the leaders of the states, is expected to emphasize the importance of enhancing political and strategic relations,” Saudi Ambassador Hisham bin Sultan Al-Qahtani told Arab News on Friday.

“The meeting aims to encourage trade and economic cooperation and promote joint investments. Such collaborations are poised to strengthen political, economic and strategic ties, fostering mutual growth and development for both the Kingdom and the Philippines.”

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is expected to lead the Philippine delegation to the summit and will be accompanied by key members of his Cabinet.

Al-Qahtani said that several agreements are set to be signed on the sidelines of the meetings and are “poised to contribute significantly to enhancing the existing bilateral cooperation between the two friendly nations.”

He added that Saudi-Philippine ties have been seeing continuous development across various sectors and “remain a model of successful political, cultural and economic cooperation between states, promoting the exchange of expertise and knowledge, thereby enhancing regional and international peace and stability.”

The ambassador told Arab News that in the trade sector the position of the Philippines was growing as the Kingdom’s export destination at an annual rate of 12.9 percent.

“In addition to trade, the Kingdom plays a crucial role in attracting Filipino labor, holding a leading position within the Gulf Cooperation Council. The number of Filipino workers in the Kingdom exceeds 1 million, contributing a significant amount of $1 billion in remittances to the Philippine economy in 2022,” he said.

“This economic contribution forms an essential part of the economic development in the Philippines and aligns with the Vision 2030 of the Kingdom, emphasizing its commitment to fostering economic growth and collaboration on a global scale.”

UK may be complicit in Israeli war crimes: Conservative MP

UK may be complicit in Israeli war crimes: Conservative MP
Arab News
UK may be complicit in Israeli war crimes: Conservative MP

UK may be complicit in Israeli war crimes: Conservative MP
  • Crispin Blunt: Israel has enjoyed ‘exceptionalism and impunity from international law for a very long time now’
  • ‘The fact of being complicit makes you equally guilty to the party carrying out the crime’
Arab News

LONDON: The UK may be complicit in war crimes if it continues to support Israel’s actions in the Gaza Strip, an MP from the governing Conservative Party has warned.

Crispin Blunt is co-director of the International Center of Justice for Palestinians, which announced a notice of intention this week to prosecute UK government officials for “aiding and abetting war crimes in Gaza.”

He said “everyone must act to restrain people” if they are aware of the potential for war crimes, Sky News reported on Saturday.

Blunt’s warning comes after Israel issued an evacuation notice to northern Gaza’s 1.2 million people, demanding that they evacuate to the south ahead of an expected ground invasion.

He said he is “not sure (his) colleagues have grasped the legal peril they are in” due to steadfast support for Israel, which has enjoyed a “deal of exceptionalism and impunity from international law for a very long time now.”

Changes in international law could make UK officials a party to war crimes, Blunt warned. “If you know that a party is going to commit a war crime — and this forcible transfer of people is a precise breach of one of the statutes that governs international law and all states in this area — then you are making yourself complicit,” he said.

“And as international law has developed in this area, the fact of being complicit makes you equally guilty to the party carrying out the crime.”

Israeli airstrikes on the densely populated Gaza Strip have killed almost 2,000 Palestinians so far, including 583 children. Israel has also cut off the territory from water, food and electricity.

The situation has led to fears of an imminent humanitarian catastrophe, with nowhere for Palestinians to flee.

Blunt said: “What we’re not allowed (to do) is witness one crime being piled on with another, which is going to make the situation worse but is also fundamentally wrong.

“This has got to stop. If in response to the (Hamas) atrocity of last Saturday is an illegal atrocity that is even worse in scale — where does this lead?”

Blunt’s comments come as Francesca Albanese, UN special rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories, criticized the UK for giving Israel “carte blanche to do whatever it pleases.”

She told Sky News: “Look at the annexation that has been announced officially this year of large swathes of the West Bank.

“Has anyone reacted to this? Not that I know of, other than in words and half-mouthed condemnations here and there.”

China foreign minister says cause of conflict is 'injustice' against Palestinians

China foreign minister says cause of conflict is 'injustice' against Palestinians
AFP
China foreign minister says cause of conflict is 'injustice' against Palestinians

China foreign minister says cause of conflict is 'injustice' against Palestinians
AFP

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Friday that the cause of the Israel-Hamas conflict was “historical injustice” against Palestinians, as he met with the EU’s foreign policy chief in Beijing.

“The root of this problem lies in the long delay in the realization of Palestine’s aspiration to establish an independent state, and in the fact that the historical injustice suffered by the Palestinian people has not been corrected,” Wang said after holding a meeting with Josep Borrell.

Russia calls for Israel-Hamas cease-fire at UN

Russia calls for Israel-Hamas cease-fire at UN
AFP
Russia calls for Israel-Hamas cease-fire at UN

Russia calls for Israel-Hamas cease-fire at UN
  • Draft resolution presented to the Security Council calls for an “immediate” cease-fire and the secure release of all hostages
  • It also strongly condemns all violence and hostilities directed against civilians and all acts of terrorism, without naming Hamas
AFP

UNITED NATIONS: Russia’s ambassador to the United Nations called for a “humanitarian cease-fire” in the Gaza Strip and Israel on Friday, while blaming the United States for the ongoing conflict.

The Russian draft resolution, presented to the Security Council and seen by AFP, calls for an “immediate” cease-fire and the secure release of all hostages, and “strongly condemns all violence and hostilities directed against civilians and all acts of terrorism.”
The document did not specifically name Hamas, the militant group that governs Gaza and on Saturday burst through the heavily militarized border into Israel and killed 1,300 people, mostly civilians.
Hamas, classified as a terrorist organization by the European Union and the United States, took about 150 Israeli, foreign and dual-national hostages back to Gaza in the initial attack, Israel has said.
The United States has called on the Security Council to condemn the Palestinian Islamists and their attack, the deadliest in Israel’s history.
Israel has responded to the incursion with a bombardment of missile strikes on the densely populated enclave of Gaza, killing at least 1,900 people — again mostly civilians, including more than 600 children.
“We’re convinced that the Security Council must act to put an end to the bloodshed and restart peace negotiations with a view to establishing a Palestinian state as it was supposed to do so long ago,” Russian ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said after the closed-door meeting of the Security Council on Friday.
Nebenzia said there were positive responses to the draft resolution among some member states.
He also blamed the United States for bearing “responsibility for the looming war in the Middle East,” and criticized European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen for “turning a blind eye to the Israeli air force attacks on civilian infrastructure in the Gaza Strip.”
The Security Council is regularly divided on Israeli-Palestinian issues. Members spoke cautiously of the resolution after the meeting.
“The draft resolution appeared just two minutes before we went into the council meeting,” said British Ambassador Barbara Woodward.
“I think for something that is as important as this, we’ve already seen how much human life has been destroyed. We need time for consultation, serious consultation.”
Chinese Ambassador Zhang Jun said that “there is an emerging consensus on the humanitarian concerns,” adding: “We are open to all efforts which will help cease the fire, help de-escalate the tension.”
Brazilian Foreign Affairs Minister Mauro Vieira, whose country chairs the rotating presidency of the Security Council, said that “Brazil will continue to work closely with all delegations aiming for a unified position by the Council on the situation.”
 

'Powerless': Scottish first minister in emotional interview as in-laws trapped in battered Gaza

‘Powerless’: Scottish first minister in emotional interview as in-laws trapped in battered Gaza
Arab News
‘Powerless’: Scottish first minister in emotional interview as in-laws trapped in battered Gaza

‘Powerless’: Scottish first minister in emotional interview as in-laws trapped in battered Gaza
  • ‘In my heart of hearts, I can’t tell you whether my mother-in-law will be back or not’: Humza Yousaf
  • Elizabeth and Maged El-Nakla traveled to Gaza to visit sick relative
Arab News

LONDON: Scotland’s first minister said he feels “helpless and powerless” to save his parents-in-law who are trapped in Gaza amid fears of a massive Israeli ground invasion.

In an interview with Channel 4, Humza Yousaf broke down in tears as he described the “suffering” of his in-laws, who are sheltering near Gaza City.

Elizabeth and Maged El-Nakla had traveled to Gaza last week to visit Maged’s 93-year-old mother.

Yousaf told Channel 4: “I’ll be honest. I may be first minister of Scotland, but in this situation I feel powerless. I can raise my voice, I can tell the story, but beyond that, I’m watching my mother-in-law and my father-in-law suffer.

 

 

“And anybody knows, any human being, your first instinct is to protect your family as best you possibly can, and we feel helpless.”

He added: “In my heart of hearts, I can’t tell you whether my mother-in-law will be back or not. And that’s tough for me and incredibly distressing for my wife.”

Yousaf’s wife Nadia El-Nakla told the BBC that her parents are “now caught up in a war situation,” adding: “My mother says that there’s continual bombardment from land, sea and air.”

Elizabeth “has not slept since Monday” and feels as if “every part of her body is shaking,” Nadia said, adding that her parents “are just terrified, absolutely terrified, about what’s to come and what’s happening right now as we speak.”

 

 

Israeli airstrikes on Gaza have reduced the homes of her aunt and cousin to rubble. Yousaf on said Israel is “going too far” in its conflict with Hamas, warning that innocent civilians in the Gaza Strip “couldn’t be used as collateral damage.”

He called for the international community to “step up” its efforts to ensure a ceasefire in Gaza, and for the establishment of a humanitarian corridor to allow supplies into the enclave and to allow people to leave.

“There’s a humanitarian catastrophe that’s unfolding, and the collective punishment of 2.2 million Gazans just can’t be justified,” he said.

This week, Yousaf wrote a letter to UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly asking him to request the Israeli government to allow civilians to flee through the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt.

Scotland's First Minister Humza Yousaf condoles with members of the Jewish community in Scotland who lost loved ones in the Hamas attack on Israel, as he attends a service of prayer and solidarity Thursday night with the community. (X: @scotgov)
Republicans pick Jim Jordan as nominee for House speaker, putting job within the Trump ally's reach

Republicans pick Jim Jordan as nominee for House speaker, putting job within the Trump ally’s reach
AP
Republicans pick Jim Jordan as nominee for House speaker, putting job within the Trump ally’s reach

Republicans pick Jim Jordan as nominee for House speaker, putting job within the Trump ally’s reach
AP

WASHINGTON: Republicans chose firebrand Rep. Jim Jordan as their new nominee for House speaker during internal voting Friday, putting the gavel within reach of the staunch ally of GOP presidential front-runner Donald Trump.
Electing Jordan, a founding member of the Freedom Caucus, to the powerful position second in line to the presidency would move the GOP’s far right into a central seat of US power. A groundswell of high-profile backers including Fox News’ Sean Hannity publicly pressured lawmakers to vote Jordan into the speaker’s office after the stunning ouster of Kevin McCarthy.
Jordan, of Ohio, will now try to unite colleagues from the deeply divided House GOP majority ahead of a public vote on the floor, possibly next week. Republicans split 124-81 in Friday’s private vote, though a second secret ballot nudged his tally higher.
“I think Jordan would do a great job,” McCarthy, R-Calif., said ahead of the vote. “We got to get this back on track.”
Frustrated House Republicans have been fighting bitterly over whom they should elect to replace McCarthy to lead their party after his unprecedented ouster by a handful of hard-liners. The stalemate between the factions, now in its second week, has thrown the House into chaos, grinding all other business to a halt. Lawmakers left for the weekend, and are due back Monday.
Attention swiftly turned to Jordan, the Judiciary Committee chairman and founder of the far-right Freedom Caucus, after Majority Leader Steve Scalize abruptly ended his bid when it became clear holdouts would refuse to back his nomination.
But not all Republicans want to see Jordan as speaker.
Jordan is known for his close alliance with Trump, particularly when the then-president was working to overturn the results of the 2020 election, leading to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.
His rise would all but complete the far-rightward shift of the party, and boost its defense of Trump in four separate legal cases, including over 2020 election fraud. During Trump’s impeachment proceedings over the Jan. 6 attack, Jordan was his chief defender in Congress. Trump awarded him the Medal of Freedom days later.
The work of Congress, including next month’s Nov. 17 deadline to fund the government or risk a federal shutdown, would be almost certain to become anything but routine. Jordan’s wing of the party has already demanded severe budget cuts that he has promised to deliver, and aid to Ukraine would be seriously in doubt. Investigations into Biden and his family would push to the forefront.
House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries immediately gathered his party on the Capitol steps to urge Republicans against giving the gavel to Jordan — an “extremist extraordinaire” — and encourage GOP lawmakers to partner with them to reopen the House.
Overwhelmed and exhausted, anxious GOP lawmakers worry their House majority is being frittered away to countless rounds of infighting and some don’t want to reward the speaker’s gavel to Jordan’s wing, which sparked the turmoil.
“If we’re going to be the majority party, we have to act like the majority party,” said Rep. Austin Scott, R-Ga., a former president of the “tea party” freshmen class of 2011 who posed a last-ditch challenge to Jordan.
Jordan’s tally Friday was not much better than the 113-99 vote he lost to Scalize at the start of the week, showing the long road ahead, though Friday’s second-round ballot pushed his tally to 152-55.
“He’s got some work to do,” said veteran Rep. Mike Simpson, R-Idaho.
While Jordan has a long list of detractors, his supporters said voting against the Trump ally during a public vote on the House floor would be tougher since he is so popular and well known among more conservative GOP voters. Challenger Scott threw his support to Jordan.
Heading into a morning meeting, Jordan said, “I feel real good.”
The House, without a speaker, is essentially unable to function during a time of turmoil in the US and wars overseas. The political pressure is increasingly on Republicans to reverse course, reassert majority control and govern in Congress.
With the House narrowly split 221-212, with two vacancies, any nominee can lose just a few Republicans before failing to reach the 217 majority needed in the face of opposition from Democrats, who will most certainly back their own leader, Jeffries. Absences could lower the majority threshold.
Other potential speaker choices were also being floated. Some Republicans proposed simply giving Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., who was appointed interim speaker pro tempore, greater authority to lead the House for some time.
On Friday, California Republican Rep. Tom McClintock, introduced a motion to reinstate McCarthy during the morning meeting, but it was shelved.
“As emotion begins to leave some members, I think it’s going to be easier for some of them to get to yes,” said Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D.
In announcing his decision to withdraw from the nomination, Scalize declined to throw his support behind Jordan as the bitter rivalry deepened. “It’s got to be people that aren’t doing it for themselves,” he said late Thursday.
But Jordan’s allies swung into high gear at a chance for the hard-right leader to seize the gavel.
Jordan also received an important nod Friday from the Republican Party’s campaign chairman, Rep. Richard Hudson, R-N.C., who made an attempt to unify the fighting factions.
“Removing Speaker Kevin McCarthy was a mistake,” Hudson wrote on social media, saying the party was at a crossroads. “We must unite around one leader.”
Just as handfuls of Republicans announced they wouldn’t go for Scalize, the situation flipped Friday and holdouts were sticking with Scalize, McCarthy or someone other than Jordan.
Trump, the early front-runner for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, had announced his preference early for Jordan, and he and allies repeatedly discussed Scalize’s battle against cancer.
Scalize has been diagnosed with a form of blood cancer and is being treated, but he has also said he was definitely up for the speaker’s job.
Jordan himself faces questions about his past. Some years ago, Jordan and his office denied allegations from former wrestlers during his time as an assistant wrestling coach at Ohio State University who accused him of knowing about claims they were inappropriately groped by an Ohio doctor. Jordan and his office have said he was never aware of any abuse.
The situation is not fully different from the start of the year, when McCarthy faced a similar backlash from a different group of far-right holdouts who ultimately gave their votes to elect him speaker, then engineered his historic downfall.

