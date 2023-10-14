You are here

Bringing holistic living to Riyadh, ROSHN opens sales at Warefa

Bringing holistic living to Riyadh, ROSHN opens sales at Warefa
Warefa — ROSHN’s latest human-centric community — places health, education, retail, leisure, sports, and civic amenities within a few minutes’ walking distance of residents’ doors.
Updated 14 October 2023
Arab News
Bringing holistic living to Riyadh, ROSHN opens sales at Warefa

Bringing holistic living to Riyadh, ROSHN opens sales at Warefa
Updated 14 October 2023
Arab News
ROSHN Group, Saudi Arabia’s leading real estate developer, has announced the opening of sales for Warefa, a new mixed-use residential community in Riyadh that places residents at the center of the city’s exciting new growth story and is within easy reach of the capital’s key locations.

Building on the success of ROSHN’s flagship SEDRA development, Warefa will offer Saudi residents high-quality, integrated living in the rapidly developing district of Al-Janadriyah. To facilitate property ownership, ROSHN inaugurated a dedicated sales center, located in the eastern part of Riyadh, within the community. It features a detailed model of the project and various interactive technologies to showcase the community, units, and facilities within Warefa. 

In addition, there are dedicated offices and representatives of local banks within the sales center, providing financial planning services to customers and ensuring that their financial budgets align with the available options. They also offer advice on suitable payment methods and future commitments. Their role extends to assisting sales advisers by providing insights into the amount a customer is willing to pay, ensuring that ROSHN customers get precisely what they need and can afford. 

ROSHN’s goal is for the center to be a comprehensive one-stop shop, addressing all customer needs and providing the best services to facilitate long-term property ownership. Customers can schedule a visit to the center through the website.

Customers can choose from the 1,609 units available for purchase in the first phase of the project, varying between villas, townhouses, and duplexes.

“As we chart new horizons for ROSHN, our expansion into the heart of the capital is a testament to our dedication and vision. We’re introducing an innovative way of living to the eastern gateway of Riyadh. Warefa stands as the epicenter of a region poised to shape Riyadh’s dynamic transformation in the years to come. Here, families are nurtured and set to thrive amidst ROSHN’s signature blend of exquisite homes, verdant landscapes, pedestrian-friendly pathways, and a myriad of life-enhancing amenities. From top-tier educational establishments and a state-of-the-art healthcare center to a bustling district mall, artisanal shopping havens, and eclectic eateries and cafes, Warefa promises a holistic living experience. This journey deepens our sense of fulfillment and commitment,” said Jason Margetts, ROSHN Group’s chief sales officer.

Developed over six vibrant neighborhoods and set over 1.4 million square meters, 11 percent of Warefa’s total footprint is dedicated to open and green spaces. ROSHN’s latest human-centric, integrated community places health, education, retail, leisure, sports, and civic amenities within a few minutes’ walking distance of residents’ front doors.

With a focus on villas and street-level family dwellings, Warefa’s eight different floor plan options and designs inspired by local heritage and tradition offer beautiful and distinctive homes tailored to fit the needs of every family.

Majid Al-Futtaim's 'Launchpad' program supports 7 startups

Majid Al-Futtaim’s ‘Launchpad’ program supports 7 startups
Updated 14 October 2023
Arab News
Majid Al-Futtaim’s ‘Launchpad’ program supports 7 startups

Majid Al-Futtaim’s ‘Launchpad’ program supports 7 startups
Updated 14 October 2023
Arab News

Majid Al-Futtaim, the leading shopping mall, communities, retail and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa and Asia, announced the winners of the second edition of its Launchpad Accelerator Program in collaboration with AstroLabs, DIFC Launchpad and Microsoft. Supporting the UAE’s vision to become the most entrepreneurial nation by 2031, Majid Al-Futtaim welcomed seven startups to its ecosystem from the climate tech, homegrown brands, and retail tech sectors.

At a dynamic and competitive three-day pitch event hosted at Majid Al-Futtaim’s corporate headquarters, budding entrepreneurs were invited to pitch their business plans to senior leadership and subject matter experts from around the business. The judging panel then deliberated collectively to select winners across the three categories.

New for the 2023 program was the introduction of a climate tech category, identified as a focus area for Majid Al-Futtaim as part of the company’s long-term ESG strategy. Two winners, SeaB Energy and Partanna, were selected in this category. The winning businesses address sustainability challenges including food waste management and decarbonization. Majid Al-Futtaim will help UK-based SeaB Energy establish a presence in the region by piloting its waste-to-energy technology across the company’s portfolio of shopping malls. Similarly, Partanna, who has pioneered the world’s first zero-emission material, which naturally removes carbon from the atmosphere, will work with program partners to build a sustainable business.

In the homegrown brands category, four winners including Co-Chocolat, Majama, Saanté and SALAD (a spin-off brand from FabricAID) were selected. Chosen for their inspiring brand stories and the innovative proposition they will bring to Majid Al-Futtaim customers, the brands will be offered access to prime retail space within Majid Al-Futtaim’s malls, including THAT Concept store in Mall of the Emirates and the company’s newly launched concept store, Launchpad X, located at City Centre Mirdif.

The Floorr, an outfit recommendation platform that connects clients with fashion stylists, was also announced as a winner in the retail tech category.

The winning startups will receive access to mentorship and business growth incentives from Majid Al-Futtaim and program partners to help strengthen their commercial viability across the region.

Saudi Awwal Bank achieves SmartScore Platinum certification

Tony Cripps, CEO of Saudi Awwal Bank, receives the certification from William Newton, WiredScore President.
Tony Cripps, CEO of Saudi Awwal Bank, receives the certification from William Newton, WiredScore President.
Updated 12 October 2023
Arab News
Saudi Awwal Bank achieves SmartScore Platinum certification

Tony Cripps, CEO of Saudi Awwal Bank, receives the certification from William Newton, WiredScore President.
  • WiredScore has certified more than 800 million square feet of prime real estate, impacting more than 8 million people across 36 countries.
Updated 12 October 2023
Arab News

Saudi Awwal Bank has been awarded the SmartScore Platinum certification for its new headquarters “SAB Tower,” making it the first bank and third organization in the Middle East to achieve the highest rating of this certification.

SmartScore, from the global accreditation body WiredScore, recognizes best-in-class smart buildings that provide engaging work environments, drive cost efficiency, and ensure high sustainability standards.

SAB Tower incorporates state-of-the-art technology-led and sustainability-aligned office spaces, staff lifestyle, and retail and training facilities.

Ghada Al-Jarbou, chief operating officer at SAB, said: “We are proud to be the first bank in Saudi Arabia to achieve the prestigious SmartScore Platinum designation certification and recognition — a testament to our pursuit of excellence and unwavering passion of the SAB Tower project team, which successfully completed the rigorous certification process.” 

She added: “This certificate represents another addition to the previous accomplishments achieved by SAB Tower; it was awarded the MEED KSA Building Project of the Year 2022, and in 2023, it achieved the LEED Gold Certification from the US Green Building Council. Our SmartScore Platinum level certification underscores our commitment to employee engagement and workplace experience.”

William Newton, WiredScore president, said: “It was my great pleasure to visit SAB Tower in person to award the well-deserved SmartScore Platinum certification for leveraging smart technology in the new headquarters. Its partnership with WiredScore’s accredited solution provider Siemens, has helped SAB achieve its ambition of becoming Saudi Arabia’s leading, digitally-enabled bank.”

WiredScore has certified more than 800 million square feet of prime real estate, impacting more than 8 million people across 36 countries. The company has partnered with authorities in London, New York, Paris, Berlin and other global cities to set standards for digital connectivity in global commercial centers.

 

SAFE hosts 10th National Aviation Sector Strategy Activation Steering Committee

SAFE hosts 10th National Aviation Sector Strategy Activation Steering Committee
Updated 12 October 2023
Arab News
SAFE hosts 10th National Aviation Sector Strategy Activation Steering Committee

SAFE hosts 10th National Aviation Sector Strategy Activation Steering Committee
Updated 12 October 2023
Arab News

The General Authority of Civil Aviation successfully convened the 10th National Aviation Sector Strategy Activation Steering Committee in Riyadh, chaired by Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Duailej, governor of GACA. The meeting witnessed the participation of esteemed industry leaders, including Turki bin Matooq Al-Thonayan, CEO of The National Security Services Company, known as SAFE, along with a group of senior officials representing national companies and carriers operating in the civil aviation sector in the Kingdom. The meeting was hosted and sponsored by SAFE.

SAFE’s sponsorship of this meeting underscores the wise leadership’s keen interest in the aviation and security sectors, aligning with the Kingdom’s overall development in different areas.

With the aim of achieving a crucial goal of the Kingdom’s aviation sector, which is to reach 330 million passengers annually by 2030, SAFE aspires to drive a qualitative leap in the aviation industry through its integrated security solutions. This includes the provision of airport security services, which combine cutting-edge international technologies with highly qualified and trained security personnel. This will have a positive impact on the passenger experience and solidify the Kingdom’s position as a regional leader in the aviation field.

During the meeting, Al-Thonayan said: “The success of any ecosystem significantly relies on the collaboration among service providers, customers, and compliance authorities under the leadership of the regulator. SAFE is committed to being the ultimate partner in shaping the future of security, safety, and firefighting in the region. In line with this commitment, we eagerly anticipate strengthening our partnerships with key players in the ecosystem. Through these collaborations, we aim to make the aviation industry within the Kingdom one of the safest ecosystems, with the most efficient airport operations and best passenger experience.”

Meanwhile, Al-Duailej highlighted the importance of intensifying efforts and undertaking further measures to enhance the overall performance of the sector. This includes elevating the role of civil aviation, raising its competitive value, and realizing the aspirations of the wise leadership in developing and investing in the sector to serve citizens and travelers. The GACA governor commended all employees of the sector and the relevant authorities for their dedicated efforts and collaborative work, which he said would contribute to the attainment of the national strategy’s objectives. These objectives encompass doubling the absorptive capacity and achieving an annual passenger count of over 330 million from more than 250 destinations worldwide and increasing the cargo capacity to 4.5 million tons by 2030.

The meeting included two panel sessions, which discussed the latest developments and achievements of the strategies implemented by airlines operating within the Kingdom’s airports. The first session, titled “Aviation Sector Strategy Execution Challenges,” featured notable speakers including Mohammed Al-Khuraisi, executive vice president of strategy and business intelligence at GACA; Captain Fahd Cynndy, CEO of Saudia Aerospace Engineering Industries; Khaled Al-Hamash, chief operating officer of Matarat Holding Company; Captain Ibrahim Al-Koshy, CEO of Saudi Arabian Airlines; and Muhammad Ovais, head of aviation and security sector for the Public Investment Fund. 

The second panel session discussed the significance of security in achieving the objectives and priorities of the national aviation sector. The session titled “Aviation Security as an Enabler of Non-Aeronautical Revenue and Productivity Improvement in Airport Operations,” hosted distinguished panelists including Adnan Al-Ghamdi, adviser to the executive vice president for aviation security at GACA; Mustafa Jan, head of advisory and consulting at SAFE; Abdulaziz Al-Asaker, chief commercial officer of Riyadh Airports Company; Vincent Coste, chief commercial officer of Riyadh Air; and Kevin Sawyer, head of international operations aviation security at UK Civil Aviation Authority International.

SAFE was established in 2019 to uplift the standards and image of the Kingdom’s security sector by providing high-quality, integrated, and specialized security services; diversify the economy; and enable new sectors to contribute to achieving Saudi Vision 2030.

Tamimi Markets now offers Canadian Angus beef

HE Jean-Philippe Linteau, Ambassador of Canada to Saudi Arabia
HE Jean-Philippe Linteau, Ambassador of Canada to Saudi Arabia
Updated 12 October 2023
Arab News
Tamimi Markets now offers Canadian Angus beef

HE Jean-Philippe Linteau, Ambassador of Canada to Saudi Arabia
Updated 12 October 2023
Arab News

In a joint statement, the Embassy of Canada in Saudi Arabia and Tamimi Markets have announced the arrival of premium Canadian halal-certified Angus beef across Tamimi stores in Riyadh.

Canadian Angus beef, which is among the highest quality in the world, is produced following rigorous food safety, sustainability, and quality inspection standards.

Ambassador of Canada to Saudi Arabia Jean-Philippe Linteau attended the Canadian Angus beef launch event at Tamimi Markets, along with Bobby Rajendran, CEO of Tamimi Markets, and Abdulaziz Al-Tamimi, member of the board of directors of Tamimi Markets.

Ambassador Linteau said: “I am delighted that top-quality halal-certified Canadian Angus beef is available to customers of Tamimi Markets in Saudi Arabia, just in time for Canadian Thanksgiving! I encourage everyone to look for it at Tamimi Markets.”
 

EV Auto Show returns to Riyadh, unveiling the future of e-mobility

EV Auto Show returns to Riyadh, unveiling the future of e-mobility
Updated 12 October 2023
Rashid Hassan Riyadh
EV Auto Show returns to Riyadh, unveiling the future of e-mobility

EV Auto Show returns to Riyadh, unveiling the future of e-mobility
Updated 12 October 2023
Rashid Hassan Riyadh

The highly anticipated second EV Auto Show was held at Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center from Oct. 9-11.

Electromin, an e-mobility turnkey solutions company wholly owned by Petromin Corporation, was the title sponsor of the event.

Unveiling a future where mobility is sustainable, clean, and technologically advanced, Electromin launched its latest electric vehicle charging solutions during the three-day show.

Taking a stand toward a sustainable future in transportation aligning with Saudi Vision 2030, Electromin took the stage to announce several strategic partnerships to advance the EV charging infrastructure across Saudi Arabia.

The partnerships reflect a new era in the Kingdom’s transportation sector, promising comprehensive, smart, and sustainable EV charging solutions.

In a key collaboration, YELO and Electromin joined forces to curate an extensive EV charging network, seamlessly integrating fleet electrification with a zero-emission future vision.

Similarly, Sixt and Electromin have forged a partnership to establish a network of EV charging stations, propelling the sustainability and convenience of electric mobility across the nation.

Further supporting seamless EV accessibility, Arsann and Electromin announced a partnership to create an intelligent EV charging network within parking facilities.

Tamer Logistics and Electromin have partnered to revolutionize logistics, ensuring reduced emissions and enhanced sustainability by developing a robust EV charging infrastructure. Moreover, BUDGET and Electromin are sculpting an expansive EV charging station network.

These partnerships underline Electromin’s steadfast commitment to empowering electric mobility and developing the EV charging infrastructure within Saudi Arabia, pivoting the Kingdom toward a future where transportation is cleaner and more sustainable.

The show in its second year was bigger, better, and more eco-friendly, presenting the latest developments in the thriving EV ecosystem.

Aftab Ahmed, chief adviser, automotive sector at the National Industrial Development Center, said: “It was an honor to participate as a panel member at the EV show in Riyadh. Once again excitement continues for the automotive sector. The show is a good event to connect with international and local players who are interested in the Kingdom’s auto sector and want to participate in Vision 2030’s industrial revolution.”

“The automotive sector is working as one team to develop the automotive ecosystem in Saudi Arabia,” he added.

Fahad Nawaf Al-Saud, CEO of TurningPoint Renewable Energy, said: “The EV show is very important. We participated last year as well, and this year we saw more visitors as it is very important for Saudi consumers to get into electric vehicles to replace the traditional engine. We want to achieve the Saudi KPI, which mandates that 30 percent of the cars in Riyadh will be fully electric by 2030. This show gave confidence to the Saudi consumer.”

Yazan Zaben, director, Juffali Commercial Vehicles, said: “Participating in the EV Auto Show is a pretty good experience; we can see how the people are trying to meet the expectations of Vision 2030. We see there is a future for electric vehicles, especially in newly developed areas, such as NEOM and The Red Sea. This is a significant step toward the commitment on zero emission. This is why, we at Juffali, are investing in these zero-emission vehicles, with huge commercial production going on for electric vehicles.” 

Abdulmuain Ahmed Al-Soufi, product line manager, Alfanar, said: “We have big plans, we are in a race against time and are investing to localize and improve all the EV charging local infrastructure, as well as providing safe end-to-end solutions to consumers as we are dealing with high power.”

“Alfanar is manufacturing the chargers as well as all the power installations. They will be compatible with all EVs as we have partnered with all the electric car manufacturers. We are following the Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization’s standards,” he added.

Over the three days of the auto show, participants engaged in thought-provoking lectures and discussions presented by industry experts, delving into green urban planning, sustainable transportation, and the critical role of EVs in combating climate change.

There was also an interactive EV Innovation Zone, where companies and entrepreneurs propelled innovation in the EV ecosystem and connected with influential experts.

