Philippines' president to visit Riyadh for first ASEAN-GCC Summit

Philippines’ president to visit Riyadh for first ASEAN-GCC Summit
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. sits for a session during the 43rd ASEAN Summit Retreat in Jakarta, Indonesia on Sept. 5, 2023. (Presidential Communications Office of the Philippines)
Updated 48 sec ago
Ellie Aben
Philippines’ president to visit Riyadh for first ASEAN-GCC Summit

Philippines’ president to visit Riyadh for first ASEAN-GCC Summit
  • GCC can help ASEAN address food and energy security, Philippine official says
  • In Riyadh, Manila will also seek to boost bilateral, business ties with Saudi Arabia
Updated 48 sec ago
Ellie Aben
Manila: Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will visit Riyadh later this week to attend the inaugural summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and the GCC, the Department of Foreign Affairs said on Monday.

The Philippines is one of ASEAN’s 10 member states, whose leaders are scheduled to meet their Gulf counterparts on Oct. 20 in the Saudi capital for their first joint summit, following increasing engagements between the two groupings in recent years.

The Gulf bloc comprises Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and the UAE. This week’s summit aims to further ties between ASEAN and GCC, said the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs.

“The GCC Summit is primarily about the endorsement of the framework of cooperation between the ASEAN and the GCC, which is the first summit that aims to intensify and optimize the ties between the two regional organizations,” Daniel Espiritu, assistant secretary at the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs, told reporters during a briefing at the presidential palace in Manila.

“It’s very important because the GCC is composed of highly-developed Arab economies, and at the same time, they are petrochemical as well as hub and logistics economies,” he said.

“They can help ASEAN in addressing energy and food security — energy security because they’re petrochemical powerhouses — but also food security because some of the countries there … are among the largest producers of fertilizers and they can fill up the slack or deficit on the ASEAN side.”

Manila will also be seeking to boost bilateral and business ties on the sidelines of the ASEAN-GCC summit, Espiritu said.

“There are also planned bilateral meetings with Saudi Arabia, as well as with Bahrain,” he said.

Marcos is scheduled to meet with officials from the Saudi Ministry of Investment, Arab businesses and also the Filipino community in Riyadh as part of his visit.

The Kingdom has long been the most popular destination for overseas Filipino workers, or OFWs, with about a third of newly hired workers who left the country in 2023 choosing Saudi Arabia.

Marcos’ visit to Riyadh this week could potentially boost Philippine-Saudi ties, said Don McLain Gill, lecturer at the department of international studies in De La Salle University.

“From large investments and trade to being the favored destination of OFWs, Saudi Arabia’s importance in Philippine foreign policy is undeniable,” he told Arab News.

“Moreover, Saudi Arabia’s role as a major West Asian power with a large economy and vast energy resources also adds more reasons for Manila to strengthen ties with Riyadh,” he said.

“As Saudi Arabia seeks to broaden its ties beyond its immediate neighbors and traditional partners, the Philippines must be willing to leverage this shift.”

Topics: Riyadh Philippines Saudi Arabia

Frankfurt Book Fair ‘silencing Palestinian voices’ after author’s award ceremony axed

Frankfurt Book Fair ‘silencing Palestinian voices’ after author’s award ceremony axed
Updated 16 October 2023
Arab News
Frankfurt Book Fair ‘silencing Palestinian voices’ after author’s award ceremony axed

Frankfurt Book Fair ‘silencing Palestinian voices’ after author’s award ceremony axed
  • Adania Shibli, author of acclaimed ‘Minor Detail,’ was due to receive 2023 LiBeraturpreis at world’s largest book event
  • More than 350 literary figures pen open letter condemning organizers for ‘shutting down’ Palestinian writers
Updated 16 October 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Prominent literary figures and publishing houses have warned that Germany’s Frankfurt Book Fair is silencing Palestinian voices after the event canceled an awards ceremony set to honor a Palestinian writer.

Adania Shibli, a Palestine-born novelist and essayist, was due to receive the 2023 LiBeraturpreis at the world’s largest trade fair for books, The Guardian reported.

The award honors women writers from the Arab world, Africa, Asia and Latin America.

Shibli is the author of “Minor Detail,” which was published in English in 2020 and nominated in the US for the National Book Awards as well as for various international prizes.

The novel examines the true story of the 1949 rape and murder of a Bedouin girl by Israeli soldiers through the fictional eyes of a Ramallah-based journalist covering the story decades later.

But last week, the LitProm association that awards the LiBeraturpreis claimed it had made a “joint decision” with Shibli to postpone the ceremony “due to the war started by Hamas, under which millions of people in Israel and Palestine are suffering.”

But the Palestinian author’s literary agency told The Guardian that the decision was made without consulting Shibli, who intended to use her awards speech to “reflect on the role of literature in these cruel and painful times.”

More than 350 authors have signed an open letter criticizing the organizers of the Frankfurt Book Fair, saying that the event “has a responsibility to be creating spaces for Palestinian writers to share their thoughts, feelings, reflections on literature through these terrible, cruel times, not shutting them down.”

Signatories include Irish novelist Colm Toibin; US Libyan Pulitzer winner Hisham Matar; British Pakistani novelist Kamila Shamsie; and British historian William Dalrymple.

In Germany, “Minor Detail” had already generated controversy, with journalist Ulrich Noller leaving the LiBeraturpreis jury earlier this year in protest at the book’s nomination.

Topics: War on Gaza Palestinian

A top EU official convenes a summit to deal with a fallout in Europe from the Israel-Hamas war

A top EU official convenes a summit to deal with a fallout in Europe from the Israel-Hamas war
Updated 16 October 2023
AP
A top EU official convenes a summit to deal with a fallout in Europe from the Israel-Hamas war

A top EU official convenes a summit to deal with a fallout in Europe from the Israel-Hamas war
  • Concerns grow that the war between Israel and Hamas could fuel inter-communal tensions in Europe
  • More than a million people have fled their homes in Gaza ahead of an expected Israeli ground invasion
Updated 16 October 2023
AP

BRUSSELS: European Union leaders will hold an emergency summit on Tuesday as concerns grow that the war between Israel and Hamas could fuel inter-communal tensions in Europe and bring more refugees in search of sanctuary.
“This conflict has many consequences, including for us in the European Union,” EU Council President Charles Michel said in a video statement announcing that he had convened the virtual meeting. “The conflict could have major security consequences for our societies.”
Since the Palestinian militant group Hamas attack on Oct. 7, France has ordered a ban on pro-Palestinian demonstrations and the number of antisemitic acts has risen. Low-level rallies have been held in other EU countries. Both the the 27-nation bloc and the United States consider Hamas as a terrorist organization.
The Louvre Museum in Paris and Versailles Palace evacuated visitors and staff after receiving bomb threats over the weekend, and the French government started deploying 7,000 troops to increase security around the country following a fatal school stabbing by a suspected Islamic extremist.
Germany too has ramped up security. Berlin has offered military help to Israel and promised to crack down on support for Hamas at home. Chancellor Olaf Scholz has underlined Germany’s historical responsibility for Israel’s security.
Michel said that the war “has a potential to worsen tensions between communities and to feed extremism” in Europe, and that “there is a major risk of migration and movements of a large number of people to neighboring countries.”
He said that the leaders would look at ways to help civilians in Israel and Gaza caught up in the war and to work with other countries in the Middle East and Arabian Gulf regions to try to prevent the conflict from spreading.
More than a million people have fled their homes in Gaza ahead of an expected Israeli ground invasion aimed at destroying Hamas.
Michel condemned “the brutal terrorist attacks” and said that “Israel has the right to defend itself in full compliance with international law and international humanitarian law.”

Topics: War on Gaza

Biden says Israeli occupation of Gaza would be ‘big mistake’

Biden says Israeli occupation of Gaza would be ‘big mistake’
Updated 16 October 2023
AFP
Biden says Israeli occupation of Gaza would be ‘big mistake’

Biden says Israeli occupation of Gaza would be ‘big mistake’
  • Hamas “don’t represent all Palestinian people,” US president says, but invading and “taking out extremists” a “necessary requirement”
  • When asked if Hamas, whom Biden described as “a bunch of cowards,” must be eliminated entirely, he replied: “Yes I do.”
Updated 16 October 2023
AFP

WASHINGTON: Any move by Israel to occupy the Gaza Strip again would be a “big mistake,” US President Joe Biden said in an interview released on Sunday, as Israeli troops prepared for a ground invasion.
Israel, seeking vengeance for an attack by Hamas on October 7, has declared war on the militant group, launching a relentless bombing campaign and warning more than a million people in northern Gaza to move south ahead of the operation.
Asked by CBS news program 60 Minutes if he would support any occupation of Gaza by the American ally, Biden replied: “I think it’d be a big mistake.”
Hamas “don’t represent all the Palestinian people,” he continued.
But invading and “taking out the extremists” is a “necessary requirement,” he added.
The Hamas attack saw fighters shoot, stab and burn to death more than 1,400 people, most of them civilians. Israel’s reprisal attacks in the days since have flattened neighborhoods and killed at least 2,670 people in Gaza, the majority ordinary Palestinians.
Israel has faced grave warnings about the implications of putting boots on the ground in Gaza, with aid groups warning of a humanitarian disaster, fears of the conflict escalating, and the challenges of separating militants from civilians in the impoverished, densely occupied territory.
Israel first occupied Gaza during the 1967 Six-Day War, and it was only fully returned to Palestinians in 2005.
A year later, Israel imposed an air, land and sea blockade on the 140 square mile (362 square kilometer) strip of land, which is also bordered by Egypt and the Mediterranean Sea.
In 2007 Israel tightened the blockade after Hamas took control of Gaza from the secular Fatah movement of Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas.
When asked if Hamas — whom Biden described as “a bunch of cowards” — must be eliminated entirely, he replied: “Yes I do.”
“But there needs to be a Palestinian authority. There needs to be a path to a Palestinian state,” he continued, reiterating the long-standing US call for a two-state solution.
60 Minutes journalist Scott Pelley also asked Biden if he could foresee US troops joining the war.
“I don’t think that’s necessary,” Biden, who pulled US troops out of Afghanistan and has insisted that none will be sent to aid Ukraine as it holds off a Russian invasion, replied.
“Israel has one of the finest fighting forces in the country. I guarantee we’re gonna provide them everything they need,” he said.
The United States has already deployed two aircraft carriers to the eastern Mediterranean in a powerful show of support for Israel.

Topics: Biden Israel Gaza Palestine

Macron calls for ‘ruthless’ government response after teacher killed

Macron calls for ‘ruthless’ government response after teacher killed
Updated 16 October 2023
AFP
Macron calls for ‘ruthless’ government response after teacher killed

Macron calls for ‘ruthless’ government response after teacher killed
  • Macron called on police to comb through their files of radicals who could be deported from France to make sure no one was overlooked
Updated 16 October 2023
AFP

Paris: France’s president on Monday called for a “ruthless” government response to those with terrorist ideologies, days after a teacher was stabbed to death in what he has called an act of “Islamist terror.”
Emmanuel Macron wants his ministers “to embody a ruthless state toward all those who harbor hate and terrorist ideologies,” a senior aide told reporters. He has called on police to comb through their files of radicals who could be deported from France to make sure no one was overlooked and has told the interior minister to take a “special approach to young men between the ages of 16-25 from the Caucasus,” the aide said.

Topics: France Macron Islamist terror

Biden says Israeli occupation of Gaza would be ‘big mistake’

Biden says Israeli occupation of Gaza would be ‘big mistake’
Updated 16 October 2023
AFP
Biden says Israeli occupation of Gaza would be ‘big mistake’

Biden says Israeli occupation of Gaza would be ‘big mistake’
  • US leader: Hamas ‘don’t represent all the Palestinian people’
  • Israeli military: 199 people confirmed to have been abducted by Hamas
Updated 16 October 2023
AFP

WASHINGTON: Any move by Israel to occupy the Gaza Strip again would be a “big mistake,” US President Joe Biden said in an interview released on Sunday, as Israeli troops prepared for a ground invasion.
Israel, seeking vengeance for an attack by Hamas on October 7, has declared war on the militant group, launching a relentless bombing campaign and warning more than a million people in northern Gaza to move south ahead of the operation.
Asked by CBS news program 60 Minutes if he would support any occupation of Gaza by the American ally, Biden replied: “I think it’d be a big mistake.”
Hamas “don’t represent all the Palestinian people,” he continued.
But invading and “taking out the extremists” is a “necessary requirement,” he added.


The Hamas attack saw fighters shoot, stab and burn to death more than 1,400 people, most of them civilians. Israel’s reprisal attacks in the days since have flattened neighborhoods and killed at least 2,670 people in Gaza, the majority ordinary Palestinians.
Israel has faced grave warnings about the implications of putting boots on the ground in Gaza, with aid groups warning of a humanitarian disaster, fears of the conflict escalating, and the challenges of separating militants from civilians in the impoverished, densely occupied territory.

The Israeli military meanwhile on Monday raised the figure to 199 people confirmed to have been abducted by Hamas to the Gaza Strip in the militants’ cross-border attacks which sparked a devastating war.

“We have updated the families of 199 hostages,” military spokesman Daniel Hagari told a media briefing, revising up an earlier figure of 155 captives.

Israelis and foreigners are among those abducted in the Hamas assault on October 7.

“The efforts on the hostages are a top national priority,” Hagari said. “The army and Israel are working around the clock to bring them back.”

Israel first occupied Gaza during the 1967 Six-Day War, and it was only fully returned to Palestinians in 2005.
A year later, Israel imposed an air, land and sea blockade on the 140 square mile (362 square kilometer) strip of land, which is also bordered by Egypt and the Mediterranean Sea.
In 2007 Israel tightened the blockade after Hamas took control of Gaza from the secular Fatah movement of Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas.
When asked if Hamas — whom Biden described as “a bunch of cowards” — must be eliminated entirely, he replied: “Yes I do.”
“But there needs to be a Palestinian authority. There needs to be a path to a Palestinian state,” he continued, reiterating the long-standing US call for a two-state solution.
60 Minutes journalist Scott Pelley also asked Biden if he could foresee US troops joining the war.
“I don’t think that’s necessary,” Biden, who pulled US troops out of Afghanistan and has insisted that none will be sent to aid Ukraine as it holds off a Russian invasion, replied.
“Israel has one of the finest fighting forces in the country. I guarantee we’re gonna provide them everything they need,” he said.
The United States has already deployed two aircraft carriers to the eastern Mediterranean in a powerful show of support for Israel.

Topics: War on Gaza Joe Biden Hamas-Israeli War 2023 Gaza

