China Harbour Engineering wins contract for excavation of Mukaab’s basement structure

RIYADH: The first phase of the excavation for the basement structures of Mukaab, Saudi Arabia’s proposed mammoth cube-shaped architecture, is all set to commence.

According to Saudi Projects, New Murabba Development Co. has awarded the excavation required for the basement structures underneath the Mukaab and surrounding podiums to China Harbour Engineering Co.

Funded by the Public Investment Fund, the iconic 400 cubic-meter structure will be the world’s first immersive destination.

Inside this gigantic cube, the exterior will be inspired by the region’s traditional Najdi architectural style and host retail, cultural and tourist attractions.

Scheduled for completion by 2030, Mukaab will be the centerpiece of NMDC’s ambitious downtown project in Riyadh.

“We’re proud at New Murabba Development Co. to partner with China Harbour Engineering Co. Ltd. on this project, given their expertise in delivering professional services for large complex construction projects,” the company said in a statement.

The scope of the contract also involves backfilling and enhancing the ground in the surrounding areas of development.

Sabah Barakat, the acting CEO of NMDC, and Qiao Yongli, the branch general manager of CHEC, signed the contract.

Launched in February, New Murabba is a mixed-use real estate development built around sustainability.

It will offer over 25 million sq. km of floor area, 104,000 residential units and 9,000 hotel rooms.

The project will host 980,000 sq. m of retail space, 1.4 million sq. m of office space and 1.8 million sq. m of community facilities.

It will also include an iconic museum, a technology and design university and over 80 entertainment and cultural venues.

The development will be located at the intersection of King Salman and King Khalid roads to the northwest of Riyadh, spanning over 19 sq. km.

The project is part of the fund’s strategy to unlock the capabilities of promising sectors, enable the private sector and increase local content, contribute to developing real estate projects and the local infrastructure, and diversify sources of income for the Saudi economy.

It is expected to add around $50 billion to the non-oil economy and create 334,000 direct and indirect jobs by 2030.