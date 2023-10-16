You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi rental index rises by 22% in September

Saudi rental index rises by 22% in September

Saudi rental index rises by 22% in September
Over 294,000 residential and commercial rental transactions were documented in September 2023, as reported by the electronic rental service network Ejar, connected to the Sakani platform, covering 160 cities and regions nationwide. Shutterstock
Short Url

https://arab.news/psjq2

Updated 27 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi rental index rises by 22% in September

Saudi rental index rises by 22% in September
Updated 27 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s rental index rose by 22 percent in September 2023, compared to the same period last year, according to official statistics.

Over 294,000 residential and commercial rental transactions were documented in September 2023, as reported by the electronic rental service network Ejar, connected to the Sakani platform, covering 160 cities and regions nationwide.

The statement added that the September rental index witnessed a 15 percent decrease in residential transactions compared to August.

There were 233,000 transactions in September, with commercial rentals accounting for approximately 61,000. This marked a 6 percent decrease compared to August.

Topics: #SAUDI ARABIA rental index rental Residential Commercial Ejar Sakani

Related

Saudi Arabia’s rental index rises by 12.5 during July
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s rental index rises by 12.5 during July

Pakistan, UAE discuss collaboration in AI, digital economy and venture capital investments

Pakistan, UAE discuss collaboration in AI, digital economy and venture capital investments
Updated 7 sec ago
Follow

Pakistan, UAE discuss collaboration in AI, digital economy and venture capital investments

Pakistan, UAE discuss collaboration in AI, digital economy and venture capital investments
  • The development comes during Pakistani IT minister's visit to UAE where he also attended the GITEX tech show
  • Pakistan has one of the largest exhibit lounges at 43rd edition of GITEX, dubbed as the world’s largest IT exhibition
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's caretaker information technology (IT) minister, Umar Saif, has met with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) minister of artificial intelligence (AI) and digital economy, Omar bin Sultan Al-Olama, and discussed with him bilateral collaboration in AI, digital economy and venture capital investments, the Pakistani minister said on Monday. 

The meeting came during Saif's visit to the UAE where he also attended the 43rd edition of the GITEX (Gulf Information Technology Exhibition) GLOBAL tech and startup show, being held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from Oct 16 till Oct 20. 

Saif described his meeting with the UAE minister as "wonderful." 

"He expressed keen interest in collaborating on AI, digital economy and venture capital investments in Pakistan and proposed to sign a formal MoU (memorandum of understanding)," the Pakistani IT minister said on X. 

 

Pakistan has one of the largest exhibit lounges at GITEX, which is dubbed as the world’s largest IT exhibition, according to the minister.

"We have 27 companies and over 45 startups," Saif said in another X post. "Our brand TechDestinationPakistan is one of the biggest brands visible at GITEX, and the buzz around Pakistan’s IT industry is electrifying." 

 

Pakistan and the UAE enjoy close cooperation in various sectors including defense, health, trade, culture and information. More than 1.6 million Pakistani expatriates live in the Gulf country and work in public and private sectors. 

Each year, they remit over $4 billion to Pakistan. According to official data, the Pakistani diaspora in the UAE remitted a whopping $5.10 billion in 2022. 

Topics: Pakistan UAE economy

Saudi military authority unveils 10 investment opportunities in defense sector

Saudi military authority unveils 10 investment opportunities in defense sector
Updated 21 min 39 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi military authority unveils 10 investment opportunities in defense sector

Saudi military authority unveils 10 investment opportunities in defense sector
Updated 21 min 39 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: In a major move to boost Saudi Arabia’s defense sector, the Kingdom’s General Authority for Military Industries has unveiled a series of investment opportunities in the military industries sector.   

GAMI’s strategic expansion includes an initial offering of 10 investment prospects with applications in both military and civilian domains. 

The announcement was jointly made by GAMI and the Invest in Saudi Arabia initiative, in collaboration with the Kingdom’s Ministry of Investment, as reported by the Saudi Press Agency. 

This latest initiative is a direct outcome of the Military Industries Enabler initiative, which was launched by the authority earlier this year. 

Topics: Saudi military General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI) Invest in Saudi Arabia Military Industries Enabler initiative

Related

Update Saudi military industry booms fueled by local companies: GAMI
Business & Economy
Saudi military industry booms fueled by local companies: GAMI

China Harbour Engineering wins contract for excavation of Mukaab’s basement structure

China Harbour Engineering wins contract for excavation of Mukaab’s basement structure
Updated 44 min 35 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

China Harbour Engineering wins contract for excavation of Mukaab’s basement structure

China Harbour Engineering wins contract for excavation of Mukaab’s basement structure
Updated 44 min 35 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The first phase of the excavation for the basement structures of Mukaab, Saudi Arabia’s proposed mammoth cube-shaped architecture, is all set to commence. 

According to Saudi Projects, New Murabba Development Co. has awarded the excavation required for the basement structures underneath the Mukaab and surrounding podiums to China Harbour Engineering Co. 

Funded by the Public Investment Fund, the iconic 400 cubic-meter structure will be the world’s first immersive destination.  

Inside this gigantic cube, the exterior will be inspired by the region’s traditional Najdi architectural style and host retail, cultural and tourist attractions. 

Topics: Mukaab New Murabba Development Co China Harbour Engineering

Related

New Murabba project to give Saudi capital Riyadh ‘a unique icon instantly recognizable’ — The Mukaab
Saudi Arabia
New Murabba project to give Saudi capital Riyadh ‘a unique icon instantly recognizable’ — The Mukaab

Saudi Arabia launches company to develop Abha Valley project

Saudi Arabia launches company to develop Abha Valley project
Updated 46 min 13 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia launches company to develop Abha Valley project

Saudi Arabia launches company to develop Abha Valley project
Updated 46 min 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Monday launched a company for the development of Abha Valley project in the Kingdom’s Asir region, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The newly formed Ardara company will develop the “Al Wadi” project that will be spread over an area of 2.5 million sq. meters. The company, the SPA reported, will ensure sustainability standards in the construction of the project to raise the quality of life.

Topics: SaudiVision2030

Saudi Arabia’s real estate authority to introduce first-of-its-kind facility management regulation by Q1 2024

Saudi Arabia’s real estate authority to introduce first-of-its-kind facility management regulation by Q1 2024
Updated 16 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia’s real estate authority to introduce first-of-its-kind facility management regulation by Q1 2024

Saudi Arabia’s real estate authority to introduce first-of-its-kind facility management regulation by Q1 2024
Updated 16 October 2023
Arab News

​​RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Real Estate General Authority will transform the housing sector by introducing its inaugural facility management regulation in the first quarter of 2024, according to its CEO.

The landmark act is expected to elevate the industry’s trustworthiness and investment allure while overseeing real estate facilities.

This initiative exemplifies the authority’s commitment to standardizing and regulating facility management operations, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The announcement was made by Abdullah Al-Hammad during his address to the Middle East Facility Management Association Confex 2023 in Riyadh from Oct. 15-16.

The event was assembled under the banner “Facility Management in the Digital Age - Towards Adopting a Smart Future.”

Highlighting the significance of the real estate sector as a cornerstone of the Saudi economy, Al-Hammad emphasized the steadfast support it receives from the Kingdom’s leadership.  

The sector has recently achieved notable strides with a focus on robust governance and development. As of the second quarter of 2023, real estate’s contribution to the national gross domestic product was registered at 6.1 percent, with a 12.7 percent stake in non-oil activities, Al-Hammad said.

He elaborated on the real estate mediation system, now three months into its implementation, saying: “This system is one of the most prominent potentials for developing the real estate sector, its governance, digitizing its processes, and serving its beneficiaries.”

Topics: Saudi Real Estate General Authority real estate

Related

PIF-owned real estate firm ROSHN launches sales for SEDRA Phase 3  
Business & Economy
PIF-owned real estate firm ROSHN launches sales for SEDRA Phase 3  

Latest updates

Saudi rental index rises by 22% in September
Saudi rental index rises by 22% in September
Dubai Fashion Week comes to an end with Naomi Campbell appearance
Dubai Fashion Week comes to an end with Naomi Campbell appearance
‘No humanitarian crisis’ in Gaza: Israeli envoy to UK
‘No humanitarian crisis’ in Gaza: Israeli envoy to UK
Sweet business booms in Madinah with date season
Sweet business booms in Madinah with date season
Saudi military authority unveils 10 investment opportunities in defense sector
Saudi military authority unveils 10 investment opportunities in defense sector

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.