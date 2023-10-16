What We Are Reading Today: Prickly Moses

Author: Simon West

An uncanny blend of the external and the intimate has been a hallmark of Simon West’s poetry for nearly 20 years.

In this new collection, the Australian poet and Italianist delights in the transforming and endlessly varied powers of naming and speaking.

West’s intensely regional focus stands in dialogue with Europe and antiquity.

Landscapes reveal the tangle of their historical dimensions, as the rivers of both the Goulburn Valley in southeastern Australia and the Po Valley in northern Italy merge and flow into the wider currents of the Southern Ocean.