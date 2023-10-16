Jafza named top free zone for sustainability, non-fiscal incentives and industrial excellence

The Jebel Ali Free Zone has secured top honors at the prestigious fDi Global Free Zones of the Year Awards 2023, picking up the “Excellence Award for Sustainability” and the “Excellence Award for Non-Fiscal Incentives” in the global category, as well as the title of “Industrial Champion” in the Middle East.

The annual fDi Magazine awards, part of the Financial Times Group, are decided by a specialist editorial team along with a selected panel of experts. The awards are now in their 10th year and are widely considered among the most respected awards in the industry.

Abdulla Al-Hashmi, chief operating officer, parks and zones, DP World GCC, said: “As one of the world’s leading free zones and the first one to be established in the UAE all the way back in 1985, Jafza is committed to being at the forefront of the sector. Growing our free zone in a sustainable manner is a key priority for us, which is why we are delighted to be recognized for the initiatives we have implemented to decarbonize our free zone while building our industrial capacity.

“Receiving the global award for non-fiscal incentives validates the best-in-class value proposition that we offer through our manufacturing and logistics infrastructure, world-class multimodal capabilities at Jebel Ali Port and the surrounding airports, and the suite of support services that we provide to our customers.

“By choosing Jafza, global businesses can not only take advantage of our one-of-a-kind ecosystem but operate in a setting that is better for the environment. Jafza is now home to more than 10,000 businesses, and we will continue to prioritize sustainable growth as we move forward.”

The fDi judges evaluated 69 free zones this year against a comprehensive range of criteria, including growth performance metrics, their strategies and success in attracting large tenants and SMEs, and development of infrastructure and decarbonization initiatives.

Jafza serves as a strategic hub for more than 10,000 companies, including over 100 “Fortune 500” entities, while generating 550 billion-plus dirhams ($149.7 billion) in trade value annually. The free zone offers integrated ecosystems for key industries including automotive and spare parts, logistics, food and agriculture, petrochemicals, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, and retail and e-commerce, among others.