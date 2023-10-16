You are here

Saudi developer Kaden unveils corporate brand strategy

Saudi developer Kaden unveils corporate brand strategy
The grand launch ceremony in Riyadh saw attendance from members of the Kaden board and employees.
Updated 16 October 2023
Arab News
Saudi developer Kaden unveils corporate brand strategy

Saudi developer Kaden unveils corporate brand strategy
Updated 16 October 2023
Arab News
Kaden, the trendsetting Saudi real estate developer, has unveiled its corporate brand strategy, marking a significant milestone in its enduring commitment to excellence within the real estate sector. The grand launch unfolded in a ceremonial event hosted in Riyadh, which saw attendance from members of the Kaden board and employees.

“This visionary strategy unveils the blueprint that outlines Kaden’s ambitious objectives and the carefully orchestrated programs set to be realized,” a statement said.

At its core, the strategy is centered around two pillars: the expansion and diversification of revenue streams, and the pursuit of sustainable progress through investment diversification and the enhancement of operational efficiency.

Moreover, the strategy details the inception of state-of-the-art real estate projects and fully integrated housing communities, all rooted in the “city within city” model, building upon Kaden’s illustrious real estate properties. The strategy also shines a spotlight on modernistic property management and development models, poised to redefine industry standards.

Kaden started its journey in Saudi Arabia in 2015. Its first groundbreaking project, The Riyadh Front, emerged as an immense success in the same year, followed swiftly by The Logistics Park.

Last year witnessed Kaden’s partnership with ROSHN, culminating in a property management agreement to oversee the now refurbished and rebranded Riyadh Waterfront, into ROSHN Waterfront — a project that comes under Public Investment Fund’s umbrella. The landmark agreement saw Kaden move into the pivotal role of property management for the project.

The launch of this strategy signals a new era of innovation, growth, and excellence for Kaden as it continues to contribute to the future of real estate in Saudi Arabia.

Nesma & Partners, Qaderoon sign MoU to empower people with disabilities

Nesma & Partners, Qaderoon sign MoU to empower people with disabilities
Updated 16 October 2023
Arab News
Nesma & Partners, Qaderoon sign MoU to empower people with disabilities

Nesma & Partners, Qaderoon sign MoU to empower people with disabilities
Updated 16 October 2023
Arab News

Nesma and Partners Contracting Company, a leading construction company in Saudi Arabia, and Qaderoon Foundation, a business disability network, have officially signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on creating employment opportunities for people with disabilities in the Kingdom, in alignment with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goals.

The MoU signing ceremony took place at Nesma and Partners head office in Alkhobar. Rami Khalid Alturki, chairman of the executive committee and board member of Nesma and Partners, and Amr Mohamed Khashoggi, chairman of the board of directors of Qaderoon, endorsed the collaboration. The MoU was signed in the presence of Samer Abdul Samad, president and CEO of Nesma and Partners, and Housam Ibrahim Basha, VP and chief support services officer of Nesma and Partners.

The signing was also attended by Abdul Razzaq bin Ali Al-Turki, chairman of the board of directors of Nesma Security Company and managing director of Namma Shipping Services Ltd. He is also a spokesperson for the rights of people with special needs. Al-Turki is a member of the Saudi Educational Council for the Eastern Province, Club for People with Disabilities in Al-Ahsa, Arab Organization for Persons with Disabilities, and the Gulf Society for Disability.

The primary objective of this strategic partnership is to bolster the integration and inclusion of persons with disabilities in the workforce by jointly developing initiatives in line with the goals set by Vision 2030. Through this MoU, Nesma and Partners and Qaderoon aim to create a supportive work environment and improve employment and training opportunities for persons with disabilities.

Nesma and Partners will contribute to providing jobs available to Qaderoon through its various platforms. The company will also be an intermediary in supporting community and professional programs provided by Qaderoon. For its part, Qaderoon will support events held by Nesma and Partners and will work to create an annual or quarterly joint action plan to achieve the MoU’s objectives.

Expressing his commitment to social development, Rami Khalid Al-Turki, said: “Through this partnership with Qaderoon, we are dedicated to creating equal employment opportunities for individuals with disabilities. We believe in collaborating and working together to build a more inclusive society.”

Meanwhile, Khashoggi said: “Our mutual goal is to empower individuals with disabilities and provide them with the support and opportunities they deserve. This MoU solidifies our commitment to inclusivity and to fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of this important segment of our society.”

The MoU represents a significant step toward advancing disability inclusion in the workplace and aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goals. It emphasizes the importance of collaboration between the private and nonprofit sectors in creating equal employment opportunities for individuals with disabilities.

Jafza named top free zone for sustainability, non-fiscal incentives and industrial excellence

Jafza named top free zone for sustainability, non-fiscal incentives and industrial excellence
Updated 16 October 2023
Arab News
Jafza named top free zone for sustainability, non-fiscal incentives and industrial excellence

Jafza named top free zone for sustainability, non-fiscal incentives and industrial excellence
Updated 16 October 2023
Arab News

The Jebel Ali Free Zone has secured top honors at the prestigious fDi Global Free Zones of the Year Awards 2023, picking up the “Excellence Award for Sustainability” and the “Excellence Award for Non-Fiscal Incentives” in the global category, as well as the title of “Industrial Champion” in the Middle East.

The annual fDi Magazine awards, part of the Financial Times Group, are decided by a specialist editorial team along with a selected panel of experts. The awards are now in their 10th year and are widely considered among the most respected awards in the industry.

Abdulla Al-Hashmi, chief operating officer, parks and zones, DP World GCC, said: “As one of the world’s leading free zones and the first one to be established in the UAE all the way back in 1985, Jafza is committed to being at the forefront of the sector. Growing our free zone in a sustainable manner is a key priority for us, which is why we are delighted to be recognized for the initiatives we have implemented to decarbonize our free zone while building our industrial capacity.

“Receiving the global award for non-fiscal incentives validates the best-in-class value proposition that we offer through our manufacturing and logistics infrastructure, world-class multimodal capabilities at Jebel Ali Port and the surrounding airports, and the suite of support services that we provide to our customers.

“By choosing Jafza, global businesses can not only take advantage of our one-of-a-kind ecosystem but operate in a setting that is better for the environment. Jafza is now home to more than 10,000 businesses, and we will continue to prioritize sustainable growth as we move forward.”

The fDi judges evaluated 69 free zones this year against a comprehensive range of criteria, including growth performance metrics, their strategies and success in attracting large tenants and SMEs, and development of infrastructure and decarbonization initiatives.

Jafza serves as a strategic hub for more than 10,000 companies, including over 100 “Fortune 500” entities, while generating 550 billion-plus dirhams ($149.7 billion) in trade value annually. The free zone offers integrated ecosystems for key industries including automotive and spare parts, logistics, food and agriculture, petrochemicals, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, and retail and e-commerce, among others.

Takamol promotes digital innovation at Dubai's GITEX

Takamol promotes digital innovation at Dubai’s GITEX
Updated 16 October 2023
Arab News
Takamol promotes digital innovation at Dubai’s GITEX

Takamol promotes digital innovation at Dubai’s GITEX
Updated 16 October 2023
Arab News

Takamol, a prominent player in delivering holistic solutions for both government and private sectors, is taking part in the Gulf Information Technology Exhibition, or GITEX, in Dubai, running from Oct. 16-20.

The company is showcasing its commitment to fostering innovation and digital transformation on an international stage.

It aims to bolster its global business ties and drive the acceleration of the digital economy, marking a significant stride toward achieving momentous national digital milestones.

Determined to stay at the forefront of the technological curve, Takamol’s focus remains firmly on providing tailor-made solutions for government and private sector services, underpinned by a strong emphasis on individualized approaches.

At the event, Takamol is presenting an array of successful case studies and groundbreaking initiatives, aimed at bolstering future collaborations and fostering meaningful alliances with industry peers.

A match to remember: ROSHN sponsors Jeddah Derby

A match to remember: ROSHN sponsors Jeddah Derby
Updated 15 October 2023
Arab News
A match to remember: ROSHN sponsors Jeddah Derby

A match to remember: ROSHN sponsors Jeddah Derby
Updated 15 October 2023
Arab News

ROSHN Group, Saudi Arabia’s leading national real estate developer and PIF-funded giga-project, recently presented the new edition of Jeddah Derby between Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahli, heightening the experience for fans. Jeddah’s Al-Jawhara Stadium was alive with live performances, and fans had the added treat of a dedicated fan zone at ROSHN Waterfront.

Attendees witnessed the legendary Jeddah Derby, where the city’s two football giants competed, and to enhance the ambiance, ROSHN curated a mesmerizing spectacle, illuminating the setting with a state-of-the-art laser light show, matched with the poetic choreography of synchronized hand performers.

Elevating the experience further, ROSHN spotlighted its Alarous and Marafy projects in the western region. Spectators were drawn to an interactive pop-up booth, which attractively merged the allure of these pioneering Jeddah developments with the day’s football celebrations. The booth offered insights and came alive with football-inspired giveaways, of colorful themed scarfs and banners.

Nestled within the serene views of Jeddah’s ROSHN Waterfront, the ROSHN Fan Zone emerged as a haven for fans to relish the match in a distinctive setting. With a vast screen broadcasting the game, fans sunk into plush bean bag seating, indulged in a surfeit of culinary delights from food trucks, swayed to an upbeat music show, and grabbed hold of even more enticing giveaways.

“We at ROSHN were delighted to host supporters of both teams at the stadium and the iconic ROSHN Waterfront for this landmark match, imbued with the intensity, suspense, and passion that top-tier football evokes,” said Talal Alhenaki, senior manager sponsorships and external events, ROSHN.

“Football, as we recognize, has an innate ability to unite people and strengthen community bonds, creating vibrant moments and promoting societal engagement in beneficial, healthful occasions. By spearheading events of this scale, we are enhancing one of the Kingdom’s emergent sectors and uplifting the quality of life through a blend of premier sports, rich culture, and standout entertainment, aligned with Saudi Vision 2030. Our involvement in football and sports activities in general mirrors the core ROSHN values of integrity, opportunity, and empowerment,” he added.

ROSHN’s active sponsorship roles exemplify its broader dedication to bolstering the Kingdom’s image as a global hub for sporting brilliance, while simultaneously advocating for a lively and health-conscious lifestyle for all Saudis. Beyond its sponsorship of the Saudi League, ROSHN stands as the platinum sponsor for Al-Ittihad FC. Furthermore, the brand aligns itself with some of the Kingdom’s most distinguished events in sports, culture, CSR, and entertainment spheres. This alignment is evident in its foundational partnership with the F1 Saudi Arabia Grand Prix, collaboration with the Saudi Sports for All Federation for the 2022 Riyadh Marathon, and its status as the presenting partner for the LIV Golf series.

Moreover, ROSHN’s endeavors in Jeddah reflect the city’s progression as a center of cultural significance and modern development.

Qatar's Northwestern University students visit Arab News HQ

Qatar’s Northwestern University students visit Arab News HQ
Updated 15 October 2023
Arab News
Qatar’s Northwestern University students visit Arab News HQ

Qatar’s Northwestern University students visit Arab News HQ
Updated 15 October 2023
Arab News

A diverse group of 22 students from Northwestern University in Qatar visited Arab News headquarters in Riyadh recently.

The students studying at the NU in Qatar were from diverse nationalities including Kazakhstan, Rwanda, Qatar, Brazil, and Colombia.

The tour consisted of overviews and outlines of different sections, enabling the students to discover how the newspaper works on a daily basis to keep updated on what is happening in and around the Arab region.

Noor Nugali, acting deputy at Arab News, who received the students and discussed a range of issues relating to journalism in general and Arab News in particular, said: “It was a joy to host students from Northwestern University at our headquarters in Riyadh.”

“They were inquisitive about our organization and asked many intricate questions about journalism,” she said, adding: “At Arab News, we always support youth and are invigorated by their passion and ambition. We wish them the best of luck in their future.”

The students also posed for a group photo with the assistant editor-in-chief.

Arab News is an English-language daily newspaper published in Saudi Arabia. The target audiences of the paper, which is published in broadsheet format, are businessmen, executives, diplomats, and the diverse expatriate community.

NU Qatar is part of the Qatar Foundation’s Education City, a destination for artists and scientists, entrepreneurs and educators, researchers, and innovators.

NU is one of six US universities in Education City, which represents a unique model of academic and research excellence, pioneering a new approach to multidisciplinary, global education and enabling breakthroughs that benefit Qatar and the rest of the world.

Diverse in nature, NU Qatar students, faculty, and staff represent nearly 60 nationalities, according to its official website.

Qatar Foundation is a not-for-profit organization whose centers and programs focus on education, research and innovation, and community development.

