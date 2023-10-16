Saudi developer Kaden unveils corporate brand strategy

Kaden, the trendsetting Saudi real estate developer, has unveiled its corporate brand strategy, marking a significant milestone in its enduring commitment to excellence within the real estate sector. The grand launch unfolded in a ceremonial event hosted in Riyadh, which saw attendance from members of the Kaden board and employees.

“This visionary strategy unveils the blueprint that outlines Kaden’s ambitious objectives and the carefully orchestrated programs set to be realized,” a statement said.

At its core, the strategy is centered around two pillars: the expansion and diversification of revenue streams, and the pursuit of sustainable progress through investment diversification and the enhancement of operational efficiency.

Moreover, the strategy details the inception of state-of-the-art real estate projects and fully integrated housing communities, all rooted in the “city within city” model, building upon Kaden’s illustrious real estate properties. The strategy also shines a spotlight on modernistic property management and development models, poised to redefine industry standards.

Kaden started its journey in Saudi Arabia in 2015. Its first groundbreaking project, The Riyadh Front, emerged as an immense success in the same year, followed swiftly by The Logistics Park.

Last year witnessed Kaden’s partnership with ROSHN, culminating in a property management agreement to oversee the now refurbished and rebranded Riyadh Waterfront, into ROSHN Waterfront — a project that comes under Public Investment Fund’s umbrella. The landmark agreement saw Kaden move into the pivotal role of property management for the project.

The launch of this strategy signals a new era of innovation, growth, and excellence for Kaden as it continues to contribute to the future of real estate in Saudi Arabia.